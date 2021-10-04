15 new launch condos within a 15-minute walk to North-South Line stations

A major selling point of properties here is their proximity to the MRT. Especially for those who don’t drive, and rely on public transport to get around the city, the distance to the MRT can make or break a deal.

In this article, we list down new launch condos to look out for that are within walking distance of the North-South Line (NSL) MRT stations.

As the first MRT line in Singapore, it now covers more ground as more stations have been added in recent years, with the line now running from Jurong East to Marina South Pier.

1. The Watergardens At Canberra

TOP: 2026

Nearest North-South Line MRT: Canberra MRT (nine-minute walk)

The Watergardens At Canberra is one of the new condos within walking distance to the newest MRT on the North-South Line. What’s more, heartland malls such as Canberra Plaza and Sembawang Shopping Centre are within easy reach.

There’s also the Sembawang Hot Spring Park in the area for free foot spas.

2. The Commodore

TOP: 2026

Nearest North-South Line MRT: Canberra MRT (nine-minute walk)

Another condo within walking distance to Canberra MRT is The Commodore. The new launch condo is a smaller development with 219 units.

But like The Watergardens At Canberra, this condo is located along Canberra Drive, with the closest shopping malls being Canberra Plaza and Sembawang Shopping Centre.

3. Verticus

TOP: 2024

Nearest North-South Line MRT: Toa Payoh MRT (12-minute walk)

While Verticus is in the Novena area, its site is closer to Toa Payoh MRT, which you can access via the overhead bridge over the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

Besides its city-fringe location, one good thing about this new launch condo is its location off the main Balestier Road, where you can find famous eateries known for their chicken rice and bak kut teh .

4. Neu at Novena

TOP: 2023

Nearest North-South Line MRT: Novena MRT (four-minute walk)

Neu at Novena is one of the new launch condos closest to Novena MRT. This also means that you’ll have three shopping malls just a stone’s throw away: Velocity @ Novena Square, Square 2 and United Square. Tan Tock Seng Hospital will also be just a few minutes walk.

Besides, the condo is close to boys’ schools such as Anglo-Chinese School (Primary), Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road) and St Joseph’s Institution Junior.

5. Peak Residence

TOP: 2024

Nearest North-South Line MRT: Novena MRT (10-minute walk)

One thing about landed properties here is that they tend to be located far from the MRT station. And while Peak Residence is right smacked in a landed property estate, the new launch condo is within walking distance to the MRT.

What’s more, Thomson Medical Centre is just next door.

6. Fyve Derbyshire

TOP: 2022

Nearest North-South Line MRT: Novena MRT (12-minute walk)

Aside from its proximity to the MRT, Fyve Derbyshire is just a stone’s throw away from St Joseph’s Institution Junior. Its nearest malls include United Square at just a six-minute walk away.

7. Pullman Residences Newton

TOP: 2023

Nearest North-South Line MRT: Newton MRT (three-minute walk)

Out of the new launch condos listed here, Pullman Residences Newton is the nearest to the MRT. Not only is it located right in front of Newton MRT, it’s also within walking distance to Newton Food Centre.

For those with school-going boys, Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) is just within a four-minute drive.

8. Klimt Cairnhill

TOP: 2025

Nearest North-South Line MRT: Newton MRT (six-minute walk)

Another new launch condo near Newton MRT is Klimt Cairnhill , tucked away in the tranquil Cairnhill Road. Despite this, it’s very close to Orchard. In fact, Shaw House (which has Shaw Theatres Lido and Isetan) is just 12 minutes walk away.

9. 10 Evelyn

TOP: 2020

Nearest North-South Line MRT: Newton MRT (nine-minute walk)

Besides the MRT, Newton Food Centre is another amenity within walking distance to 10 Evelyn . On top of that, it’s close to popular schools such as Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) and Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road).

Retail amenities are easily accessible as well, with both Orchard (for your retail therapy) and Novena (for daily needs) just one stop away.

10. Perfect Ten

TOP: 2026

Nearest North-South Line MRT: Newton MRT (nine-minute walk)

Perfect Ten sits on the former site of City Towers, known for its en bloc sale initially being blocked by a pair of siblings back in early 2019.

Given its location between Stevens MRT and Newton MRT, you’ll also have easy access to the Downtown Line via Stevens MRT. Additionally, this condo is just opposite Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) and Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road).

11. Park Nova

TOP: 2024

Nearest North-South Line MRT: Orchard MRT (nine-minute walk)

Park Nova made headlines earlier in May 2021 for a record $5,838 psf for a penthouse sold during its launch weekend.

With a district 10 address, the condo is also within walking distance to the Orchard shopping district and the upcoming Orchard Boulevard MRT on the Thomson-East Coast Line . What’s more, Tanglin Mall is within a five-minute walk from the condo, where you can head to for your daily essentials.

12. Grange 1866

TOP: 2025

Nearest North-South Line MRT: Orchard MRT (11-minute walk)

While Grange 1866 is away from the hustle and bustle of Orchard Road, it’s still within walking distance to the MRT. It’s also one of the new launch condos that’s near the popular River Valley Primary School.

13. One Leonie Residences

TOP: TBC

Nearest North-South Line MRT: Somerset MRT (nine-minute walk)

Located in the River Valley district, One Leonie Residences has no shortage of malls nearby, including 313@somerset, Orchard Central and Great World City. Plus, it’s within five minutes drive to River Valley Primary School.

14. The Iveria

TOP: 2023

Nearest North-South Line MRT: Somerset MRT (10-minute walk)

The Iveria is situated off River Valley Road, making it an ideal home for those aiming to get their kids into River Valley Primary School. The school will just be within a five-minute walk from the condo.

And if you prefer to dine and unwind in a chill ambience, Robertson Quay is just a walk away.

15. Haus on Handy

TOP: 2023

Nearest North-South Line MRT: Dhoby Ghaut MRT (four-minute walk)

With Haus on Handy located right next to Dhoby Ghaut MRT, you’ll have access to two other MRT lines: North East Line and Circle Line. This also means that you’re just two stops away from the CBD.

Plus, Plaza Singapura is within walking distance.

A bonus is that the condo is close to various schools including School of the Arts (SOTA), and tertiary institutions such as Singapore Management University (SMU) and Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA), providing some rental potential.

