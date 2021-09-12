16 condominiums near a nature reserve or park that will help boost your mental health

“One with nature”

You may have heard that phrase being uttered at many a new launch project today.

There’s a reason why developers are increasingly focusing on the green and nature aspects of their projects.

Studies have shown that open spaces, verdant landscaping and views of nature can have a significant impact on your well-being.

This can result in an increase in happiness, a decrease in stress, and has even shown positive links to memory retention, imagination and creativity.

There has even been evidence that there could be a reduction to risk factors of certain mental illnesses, with positive effects on anxiety disorders, attention deficit and even depression.

But perhaps, none more so interesting than a recent study where researchers have shown a link of nature’s contribution to your mental well-being with an increase in your income.

Couple that with the pandemic situation, and the effects of lockdowns and the importance of greenery in your life has never been more important

Now, more than ever, Singaporeans have been taking advantage of the various nature reserves, hiking trails and green spaces to stay active and improve their moods.

In fact, PropertyGuru’s Singapore Consumer Sentiment Study 2020 have confirmed that more are purchasing homes that are in quieter neighbourhoods that are close to green spaces.

So for those on the lookout for a future home that has greenery as a criteria, here’s a list of condominiums for nature-lovers, based on its proximity to the park, convenience, condo reviews, density of development and its landscaping/architecture.

I’ve included the following nature parks in this list:

Coney Island

Jurong Lake Gardens

Botanic Gardens

Fort Canning Park

Thomson Nature Park

Chestnut Nature Park

MacRitchie Reservoir

Bukit Timah Nature Reserve

Windsor Nature Park

Mount Faber Park

Bishan Ang Mo Kio Park

Note that these parks are not exhaustive and neither is the list of condominiums that are located near the nature reserves and parks.

Let’s begin!

North:

Coney Island

Located on the north-eastern coast of Singapore, Coney Island is popular amongst cyclists due to the scenic cycling route along Punggol Promenade and around Coney Island.

It was at one point a social media darling, so I’m sure this wouldn’t be something new to most of you.

While there are a number of residential developments in the Punggol district, most are HDB projects, so I’ll bet listing the most convenient condominiums in the area.

The Terrace

District: 19

TOP: 2018

Tenure: 99-year leasehold

Indicative Price: $1,017

This may be a little bit of a cheat, but The Terrace is an Executive Condominium located along the Punggol Waterway.

Built in 2017, it is made up of 17-storey blocks with 747 residential units of three bedrooms onwards.

The design and layout of The Terrace complement the Punggol Waterway situated right next to the development.

Certain units will be able to see Coney Island from the development and cycling enthusiasts can ride along the waterway to Punggol Promenade. As far as a condo environment goes, this is the closest located development to Coney Island.

From the promenade, one can enter Coney Island from their west entrance.

While it isn’t a close walk to the MRT station, it is well-connected to the rest of Punggol with the Kadaloor LRT station right at your doorstep.

West:

Jurong Lake Gardens:

The Jurong district is set to undergo massive changes as it looks to become the new largest mixed-use business district outside the city centre.

According to URA, there will be future complementary leisure and recreational clusters around the district that will complement its unique lakeside and garden setting.

Lakeville

District: 22

TOP: 2018

Tenure: 99-year leasehold

Indicative Price: $1,447 psf

Right opposite the scenic Jurong Lake Gardens is the Lakeville condominium.

Lakeville houses 696 residential units ranging in many different sizes from one bedder up to five-bedroom penthouse units. And true to its name, certain units will have a rare unblocked panoramic view of Jurong Lake.

With the Jurong Lake Gardens right at your doorstep, residents can enjoy a leisurely stroll around the iconic Chinese Garden and Japanese Garden, as well as take pictures at the number of Instagram-famous spots around the lake.

Furthermore, Lakeville Condo is still considered to be relatively well-connected.

Across the bridge are Jurong East Stadium and swimming complex while Jurong Central Plaza is also just five minutes walk away.

With Lake Side MRT just down the road, commuters will also be able to reach the CBD area in a little over half an hour.

South:

Botanic Gardens:

Arguably one of Singapore’s most beautiful locations, the Botanic Gardens showcases Singapore’s most spectacular collection of flora and fauna. There’s a reason why it is included as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Whether it is following the trails, taking it slow in the Orchidarium or picnicking in the greens in front of the Symphony Stage, the Botanic Gardens is definitely a place worth revisiting over and over again.

Across from the Botanic Gardens is Dempsey Hill, home to a variety of renowned restaurants, café and bars.

Cluny Park Residence

District: 10

TOP: 2016

Tenure: Freehold

Indicative Price: $2,409 psf

Developed by Shelford Properties Pte Ltd, Cluny Park Residence offers 52 units positioned over four storeys, each with private lift access.

The best part is its location by the UNESCO World Heritage site (The Botanic Gardens), with every unit sporting a large balcony with angled fins that provide sun shading and division between neighbouring units.

What’s different here is also the ground-floor apartments that feature a patio and private pool. The top two floors house duplex units (private lift goes to both floors), with higher ceilings on the fourth storey.

There’s also a small gym and a glass-walled pool on the top floor. While it isn’t high up, it does provide a picturesque unblocked view of the Botanic Gardens – something that is totally unique to Cluny Park Residence.

You are also right at the doorstep of Botanic Gardens MRT station, an interchange of the Downtown and Circle lines. Along with the Adam Road Food Centre and Serene Centre, there are numerous cafes and food options nearby, meaning that you do have a good amount of dining options within the area.

The prices it commands now has dropped quite a bit since its launch, so this could be a good option for homebuyers looking for a serene and peaceful home that offers doorstep access to a UNESCO World Heritage site.

8 Napier

District: 10

TOP: 2010

Tenure: Freehold

Indicative Price: $2,881 psf

8 Napier is a freehold, low-rise condominium located along Nassim Hill.

Comprising only 46 units, 8 Napier is the ideal condominium to stay in if you want to enjoy some privacy, yet do not want to be located too far from the city.

Park-goers can take a short walk of about five minutes to the Southern entrance of Botanic Gardens along Holland Road, which is also the access point to Swan Lake.

Down the hill in the opposite direction, residents of 8 Napier can head to Tanglin Mall for their everyday shopping needs.

The exterior of the development is a prime example of minimalistic luxury, paired with glass wall balconies to give a classy, upmarket look.

Fort Canning Park

The iconic hilltop park has been the site of many historical events– from the site of palaces of old kings to the Headquarters and Barracks of the British soldiers, Fort Canning is a favourite among history lovers.

In the present, Fort Canning is also bearing witness to Singapore’s art scene and has hosted various theatre productions, including the renowned Shakespeare in the Park and Ballet Under the Stars.

UE Square Residences

District: Nine

TOP: 1997

Tenure: 999-year leasehold

Indicative Price: $1,789 psf

A unique development in the heart of Singapore, UE Square Residences has been around for quite some time now.

It has 345 residential units consisting of layouts of spacious two bedders and up to five bedroom units.

Completed back in 1997, its location provides an unparalleled level of accessibility– everything is within a stone’s throw away.

Fort Canning MRT on the Downtown Line is a five-minute walk away and the massive MRT interchange that is Dhoby Ghaut MRT Station is 12 minutes on foot.

There are also numerous bus stops surrounding the development, giving residents easy access to many parts of Singapore.

Not to mention, Fort Canning Park is located right next to the development, a great boon for nature-lovers and history fanatics alike.

Despite its relatively old age as compared to nearby shiny new developments, UE Residences stand out due to its outstanding location and accessibility. That said, there’s a large camp of people that don’t quite like its stoic exterior – which makes Fort Canning Park all the more important for that bit of greenery!

Mount Faber

One of the oldest parks in Singapore, there is no shortage of things to do at Mount Faber.

From Mount Faber, one can take a cable car ride to Sentosa, enjoy fine dining at Mount Faber Peak, hike or run along Henderson Peak to Southern Ridges, or join bird watching enthusiasts during their events.

And well, unlike most of the options on this list, it does offer a very different view because of its elevated height.

The Pearl @ Mount Fabe

District: Four

TOP: 2005

Tenure: 99-year leasehold

Indicative Price: $1,243 psf

Probably the biggest selling point of The Pearl @ Mount Faber is that you have Mount Faber right at your doorstep.

This 99-year leasehold condominium along Mount Faber Road is a low-rise development consisting of 10 floors and 192 units.

It offers two- and three-bedroom units in a quaint, quiet area in District Four.

One can follow along Mount Faber Road to reach the base of Mount Faber which serves as the starting point of the hike.

Residents staying there have commented on how accessible the condominium is, with expressways like AYE, CTE and West Coast Highway framing the development – travelling by car is a plus point.

One can also access Vivocity and Harbourfront MRT by taking buses from nearby bus stops, or a simple 15-minute walk to reach the mall.

One downside is the possibility of certain units suffering from the noise made by heavy container units from the port but will be alleviated when the port has completely shifted to Tuas in the future.

The Interlace

District: Four

TOP: 2013

Tenure: 99-year leasehold

Indicative Price: $1,211 psf

If you have never heard of the Interlace, you will definitely have at least seen it in various news publications.

This iconic condominium has won several awards for its architecture which made use of the most advanced technology in construction.

Housing 1,040 residential units, 31 six-storey blocks are stacked to create a hexagonal shape that opens to wind and light.

The leasehold property offers units ranging from two to four bedrooms, as well as garden units and penthouse units.

The Interlace Gate A directly opens up to Preston Road, which one can use to access the Southern Ridges as well as Telok Blangah Hill Park and makes for a good starting point to hike up the hill and enjoy the city view.

One will also be glad to hear of the numerous dining and shopping options The Interlace has to offer.

Not only do they have commercial units within the development, which includes a convenience store and grocer, but is also a five-minute walk to Gillman Barracks, which has a variety of dining options.

Furthermore, the addition of Alexandra Village Food Centre and Queensway Shopping Centre that is within walking distance will spoil you for choice in dining and shopping options.

A concerning downside is that the nearest MRT, Labrador Park and Queenstown, are both quite a distance away, but are highly accessible by buses that circle the area.

It’s not just its surroundings, however, as The Interlace is quite well landscaped on the inside too. There are lots of different garden sections, and the entire plot of land is certainly big enough for you to get in your daily exercise amongst a scenic landscape.

Central:

Thomson Nature Park

Complementing the Windsor Nature Park and Springleaf Nature Park, Thomson Nature Park is built on the former site of a Hainan Village.

Visitors can follow five trails, spanning 3.8 km, which once made up the village’s road network.

Along the way, one can experience the heritage highlights of the village through the conserved ruins, as well as be able to observe the park’s great diversity of flora and fauna.

Meadows @ Peirce

District: 26

TOP: 2012

Tenure: Freehold

Indicative Price: $1,191 psf

If privacy is an important matter to you, Meadows @ Peirce, a freehold condominium development located along Upper Thomson Road will be one to consider.

Sandwiched between landed residential buildings and Thomson Nature Park, Meadows @ Peirce has a very intimate and cosy atmosphere.

With 479 units across one 14-storey building and a number of five storey blocks, residents can choose between four types of units ranging from one to four bedrooms that are relatively spacious.

Meadows @ Peirce has a perfect balance of land size and density, giving its residents ample space to access amenities without feeling overcrowded.

The trade-off, however, is that the development is a little inaccessible, as the nearest MRT station, Yio Chu Kang, is pretty far away.

There are bus stops around the condo, but travelling by public transport may be a bit of a hassle.

Chestnut Nature Park

On the western end of the Central Water Catchment area lies Chestnut Nature Park, a green buffer for the reserve.

As part of NParks biodiversity conservation efforts, numerous native species of trees have been planted in the park to improve ecological connectivity.

Chestnut Nature Park is also known for its mountain biking trails, where complimentary amenities like washing kiosks and bike rental shops help enhance the experience of visitors.

Foresque Residences

District: 23

TOP: 2014

Tenure: 99-year leasehold

Indicative Price: $1,143 psf

One of the condominiums located closest to Chestnut Nature Park, Foresque Residences consists of 496 residential units ranging from one to four bedrooms as well as penthouse units.

The units are spread across blocks of 24 storey towers, with higher floor units having an incredible view over Chestnut Nature Park.

The development itself is also heavily inspired by nature as the property is surrounded by lush greenery that gives off a tranquil and relaxed atmosphere that is an oasis away from the fast-paced city life.

One downside is that Foresque Residences is a little out of the way as the nearest MRT station, Hillview station is 1.2km away.

Furthermore, there is a lack of amenities in the area as there are no major malls that are within walking distance in the vicinity (some may say Hillv2 does the job though).

The situation may improve when the nearby mixed development, Dairy Farm Residences, is completed in 2024. Although you should note that the empty land beside it is classified as residential plots on the URA Master Plan.

Foresque Residences, nevertheless, is a nature-lover’s dream as one can access not only Chestnut Nature Park within a 10 minute-walk, but also Dairy Farm Nature Park via the Wallace Trail.

Chestervale

District: 23

TOP: 1997

Tenure: 99-year leasehold

Indicative Price: $692 psf

The second recommendation is Chestervale, a more accessible development for those who want a little bit of both proximity to nature parks but still want to have daily shopping and dining needs met within walking distance.

A much older condominium in comparison, Chestervale was built in 1997 with 396 units consisting of three and five bedroom units in 19 storey tall towers.

Its location in a largely residential area meant that it offers convenience to residents, with Bangkit Market, Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Bangkit LRT all within walking distance. That said, it definitely isn’t within walking distance to Bukit Panjang MRT station.

We included Chestervale into this list due to its proximity to Zhenghua Park, which can be accessed through the nearby Nature Reserve Trail along Bangkit Road.

From Zhenghua Park, one can access Chestnut Nature Park via the BKE underpass and be able to enjoy a hike following the park’s northern loop.

MacRitchie Reservoir

Arguably one of the most well-known spots on this list, MacRitchie Reservoir is a family favourite with all the activities that one can partake in.

From cross country runners to water sports enthusiasts, many flock to MacRitchie Reservoir for a weekend getaway.

One of its attractions also includes the Treetop Walk, a 250-metre suspension bridge connecting the two highest points within MacRitchie, providing visitors with a breathtaking eagle-eye view of the catchment area.

Thomson 800

District: 11

TOP: 1999

Tenure: Freehold

Indicative Price: $1,587 psf

Thomson 800 is a freehold condominium built in 1999.

The high-rise and high density development consist of blocks up to 20 storeys tall, with a total of 390 units of three, four and five bedders.

Located beside Mount Alvernia Hospital, the development has a rare unblocked view of the MacRitchie Reservoir, which is truly a sight to behold (especially for the higher floor units).

Residents can access MacRitchie Reservoir via MacRitchie Reservoir Park that is within a five minutes walk from Thomson 800, serving as a perfect after-dinner stroll around the place.

Heading in the opposite direction, Caldecott MRT is a 10 minutes walk away which allows residents to be able to reach the downtown area within 30 minutes.

Further down in the same direction, the Toa Payoh West Market and Food Centre are accessible dining and shopping options.

Bukit Timah Nature Reserve

Singapore’s richest and most diverse ecological systems can be found in Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

The reserve is home to Singapore’s highest hill, the Bukit Timah Hill and has been one of the more popular sites for hikers.

You know it is good when it was declared an ASEAN Heritage Park which serves to protect the park’s indigenous flora and fauna.

Southaven I

District: 21

TOP: 1997

Tenure: 99-year leasehold

Indicative Price: $963 psf

Southaven II

District: 21

TOP: 1999

Tenure: 999-year leasehold

Indicative Price: $1,254 psf

You can’t get closer to Bukit Timah Nature Reserve than Southaven.

Split into Southaven I and Southaven II, the development by Ho Bee Land has a total of 350 two and three bedroom units to choose from.

Opposite the development is Bukit Timah Nature Reserve accessed via Hindhede Drive and straight to the visitor centre that marks the start of the trail.

While there are a number of condominiums in the area, being further down Hindhede Drive means further away from public transport.

Southaven is served by a bus stop right outside of the development, where numerous buses directly connect the development to Beauty World MRT station.

From there, residents can access Beauty World Centre and Bukit Timah Shopping Centre.

This development has both proximity to a nature reserve while still being convenient enough to have shopping and dining options nearby.

Windsor Nature Park

On the Eastern front of the Central Water Catchment area is Windsor Nature Park.

While it does not have as much hype around it as other parks or nature reserves, perhaps that’s a good thing for those that do not like crowds.

Thomson Impressions

District: 20

TOP: 2018

Tenure: 99-year leasehold

Indicative Price: $1,631 psf

Thomson Impressions is a 99-year leasehold condominium located along Lorong Puntong.

The development stands at 19 storeys tall with a total of 288 units, ranging from one to four bedrooms in a number of different layouts.

Its location along Lorong Puntong meant that Windsor Nature Park is highly accessible through a short six-minute walk from the condominium to the park itself.

Buyers will also be happy to hear about the spectacular view over the park and of the almost untouched lush greenery.

At the same time, residents will not have to give up convenience and accessibility for the view of the park as the development is located close enough to the future Bright Hill MRT station.

Bright Hill MRT station, which would be just a short bus ride away, will be part of the Thomson-East Coast Line that directly connects to the Downtown core area.

Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park

Another crowd favourite for families is Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park. It’s also one that is designed by the renowned Ramboll Group – the ones behind manicured spaces in ultra-lux condos such as 15 Holland Hill and Meyer House.

Unlike most others on this list, this park is the most family-friendly, with walking routes that are suitable for all ages, and with plenty of seats and shelter.

The revamp of the park also added a bunch of features such as dog run areas, three new playgrounds and even community garden spaces.

The park is speckled with unique restaurants to provide refreshments for park users, making it a perfect family weekend getaway.

Clover By The Park

District: 20

TOP: 2012

Tenure: 99-year leasehold

Indicative Price: $1,380 psf

Clover By The Park stands out as a very positively reviewed condominium in the area that is no short of condominiums.

The property stands tall at 32 storeys high, easily towering above the HDB flats around the development and providing a spectacular view of the park for the higher floored units.

The development was completed in 2012, with a total of 616 residential units.

Residents have been praising the condominium’s spaciousness, not only within the unit itself, thanks to the large balcony but also of the large common spaces.

Catered towards larger families, the condominium offers units that are three bedroom and up to six bedrooms, with a variety of layouts to choose from.

That’s not all, the strategic location of the condominium is not only close to Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, but is also facilitated by Bishan North Shopping Mall.

The biggest downside of this condo is the proximity to the MRT station, as you will need to take the bus to access it.

The Gardens At Bishan

District: 20

TOP: 2004

Tenure: 99-year leasehold

Indicative Price: $1,151 psf

On the western end of Bishan-Ang Mo Kio park stands The Gardens at Bishan, another condominium that is in close proximity to the park.

While it is a little older than other condominiums in the area, its age has not diminished the price and value of the property.

In fact, the prices have been steadily rising and kept at a relatively high price due to its prime location.

With the upcoming Bright Hill MRT, which will literally be right at the doorstep, we expect The Gardens At Bishan to continue to be a condominium in demand.

Built in 2004, the leasehold condominium has a total of 756 units spread over four towers of 20 storeys high, offering units from two to four bedrooms, plus maisonette and studio units that we rarely see in a condominium.

It also sets itself apart with its architecture and landscaping, drawing inspiration from famous European gardens.

One downside, however, could be the slight lack of shopping amenities in the area.

While the development itself is said to have a mini-mart, one is likely to need to travel out a little further for groceries and dining.

Final words

With mental health becoming an increasingly important issue, there’s no question that having access to such greenery can make a huge difference in your life.

The government has taken steps to ensure our parks are clean, safe and inclusive, whilst catering to different levels of fitness and interest.

Staying near a park or nature reserve does not mean that it will be inconvenient, as you can see from a number of properties in this list that allows residents to stay in close proximity to major transport networks.

Rather, there are benefits of having an amazing unobstructed view, cleaner air and greater tranquillity that can come from staying near a park or a nature reserve.

And if you’re wondering just how much nature you might need – A 2019 study involving almost 20,000 participants in the UK concluded that at least 120 minutes a week of recreational nature contact was associated with good health or well-being.

