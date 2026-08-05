$1.65m Bishan HDB maisonette becomes Singapore's priciest executive flat to date

A high-floor executive maisonette in Bishan has changed hands for $1.65 million, setting two major HDB resale records in the process.

Registered on Aug 4, the transaction is now the highest-priced HDB resale flat recorded in Bishan, regardless of flat type. More significantly, it has also become Singapore's most expensive executive flat.

The sale marks the first time an executive flat has moved beyond the $1.6 million level. It also places the maisonette among the five most expensive HDB resale transactions recorded islandwide, although the national record remains with a newer five-room flat at City Vue @ Henderson.

A closer look at the $1.65m Bishan Spring maisonette

The record-setting maisonette is located at Block 192 Bishan Street 13, within the Bishan Spring HDB development. Positioned between the 22nd and 24th floors, the two-storey home spans about 1,743 sq ft.

Based on its $1.65 million sale price, the transaction works out to around $946 psf. This is approximately 18 per cent higher than the average price of $799 psf recorded for executive flats in Bishan in 2026.

The premium may partly reflect the unit's combination of size, elevation and location. Executive maisonettes are no longer being built, while their spacious, two-storey layouts are rarely found among newer HDB flats.

As a result, buyers seeking a large home in an established central estate have a limited pool of units to choose from.

Bishan Spring comprises four residential blocks containing a mix of three-room, four-room, five-room and executive flats.

Altogether, the development has around 360 homes, with its blocks rising to about 25 storeys.

So, while Bishan Spring may not be as tall as developments such as The Pinnacle @ Duxton, the record-setting unit sits close to the top of its block.

Depending on its orientation and stack, its high-floor position may also offer a more open outlook than units on the lower floors.

This block is also located right next to Bishan East Community Park, giving residents convenient access to a pocket of greenery all while remaining within walking distance of Bishan town centre and its transport links.

Around 60 years remain on the lease

Bishan Spring's lease began in 1987, leaving the record-setting flat with around 60 years remaining as of August 2026. This is fairly typical for Bishan, where many HDB developments were completed during the 1980s and early 1990s.

Even so, the $1.65 million price remains striking. It suggests that some buyers are willing to look beyond lease age when a home offers a rare combination of space, location and a two-storey layout.

Bishan Spring has broken this record before

This isn't Bishan Spring's first brush with a national executive-flat record.

In July 2025, a 1,754 sq ft maisonette at Block 194 Bishan Street 13 was sold for $1.588 million, or around $905 psf. Like the latest record-setting home, the unit was located between the 22nd and 24th floors.

At the time, it became Singapore's most expensive executive flat. However, the title lasted only a few months.

In November 2025, a maisonette at nearby Bishan Green changed hands for $1.6 million, beating the earlier record by $12,000.

Located at Block 135 Bishan Street 12, the unit also sat between the 22nd and 24th floors, although it was slightly larger at 1,754 sq ft. Its sale price worked out to around $912 psf.

That transaction was especially notable because it was the first executive flat to reach the $1.6 million mark.

Now, the title has returned to Bishan Spring. The latest $1.65 million sale is $50,000 higher than the Bishan Green transaction and $62,000 above the development's previous record from July 2025.

Strong transport links and everyday conveniences

Beyond its size and high-floor position, Bishan Spring's location is another part of its appeal.

Bishan MRT station is around a five- to six-minute walk away. As an interchange for the North-South and Circle lines, it provides direct connections to areas such as Orchard, City Hall, Marina Bay, Serangoon, Paya Lebar and one-north.

Bishan Bus Interchange is even closer, at around four to five minutes away on foot, giving residents another convenient option for getting around the neighbourhood and beyond.

Drivers can also reach the Central Expressway and Pan Island Expressway with relative ease, making journeys to the Central Business District, northern Singapore and other parts of the island more convenient.

While there isn't a major hawker centre directly beside Bishan Spring, several food options are still within walking distance. Kim San Leng Food Centre is around four minutes away, while Bishan Food Court can be reached in about seven minutes.

For groceries, the 24-hour Sheng Siong supermarket at Block 512 Bishan Street 13 is nearby, making late-night shopping and quick household runs more convenient.

Meanwhile, Junction 8 is around an eight-minute walk away, offering a wider range of restaurants, shops, services and entertainment options, along with an NTUC FairPrice supermarket.

With transport links, food choices and everyday amenities all within easy reach, residents won't have to travel far for most daily needs.

Several schools and preschools are nearby

Families with young children will find several preschool options in the surrounding neighbourhood. These include Hampton Pre-School, My World Preschool, Little Footprints Preschool and My First Skool, along with PCF Sparkletots at Block 197 and Zion Bishan Kindergarten.

For primary school-aged children, Catholic High School, First Toa Payoh Primary School and Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School are located within 1km of the development.

Several more primary schools can be found within the wider 1km to 2km range, including CHIJ Our Lady of Good Counsel, Pei Chun Public School, Marymount Convent School, St Gabriel's Primary School and Teck Ghee Primary School.

Meanwhile, nearby secondary school options include Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School and Guangyang Secondary School. Catholic High School, Beatty Secondary School and Raffles Institution are also located within the wider Bishan area.

Parks and sports facilities within easy reach

Residents who enjoy staying active can walk to Bishan ActiveSG Stadium and Swimming Complex in around 12 minutes.

The neighbourhood also offers easy access to Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, one of Singapore's largest urban parks. With its river, walking and cycling routes, playgrounds and dining options, the park is a popular spot for exercise, family outings and quiet weekend breaks.

Together, these facilities give residents plenty of space to stay active, unwind and spend time outdoors, all within easy reach of Bishan town centre.

Four of Singapore's five most expensive executive flats are in Bishan

A look at Singapore's most expensive executive-flat transactions shows just how strongly Bishan dominates the top end of the market.

Four of the five highest executive-flat transactions were recorded in Bishan. The only exception was a $1.51 million sale at Mei Ling Street in Queenstown.

The same pattern can be seen further down the list. Data from 99.co Researcher shows that 12 of the 20 most expensive executive-flat transactions came from the town, giving Bishan a 60 per cent share.

Bukit Timah accounted for five sales, followed by Queenstown with two and Hougang with one.

Many of these high-value homes share similar features. They are generally spacious units on upper floors, while their locations offer convenient access to transport links, schools and established amenities.

Still, it's important to remember that these transactions sit at the very top end of the market. They shouldn't be treated as the expected price for every executive flat in Bishan, as factors such as condition, layout, floor level, orientation and distance from key amenities can make a major difference.

Bishan's executive-flat prices have pulled further ahead

The growth in Bishan's average executive-flat prices over the past five years also shows how strongly the town has performed.

In 2021, the average psf price of an executive flat in Bishan was around 22.6 per cent higher than the islandwide average for the same flat type. By 2026, that gap had widened to about 35 per cent.

Over the same five-year period, Bishan's average executive-flat price rose by roughly 40 per cent on a psf basis. This means price growth in Bishan has outpaced the wider executive-flat market.

The latest $1.65 million transaction is also $140,000 higher than the $1.51 million Queenstown sale recorded in May 2025. That's a noticeable jump in just over a year and shows how quickly prices at the upper end of the market have moved.

The overall HDB resale record remains at $1.728m

Although the Bishan maisonette is now Singapore's most expensive executive flat, it doesn't hold the overall HDB resale record. That title belongs to a five-room unit at City Vue @ Henderson, which was sold for $1.728 million in April 2026.

Located between the 46th and 48th floors of Block 96A Henderson Road, the flat measures around 1,216 sq ft. Its sale price worked out to approximately $1,421 psf, well above the $946 psf recorded for the Bishan maisonette.

The City Vue flat also has a much longer remaining lease, as its 99-year term began in 2019.

Before that, a five-room loft unit at SkyTerrace @ Dawson was sold for $1,658,888 in June 2025. Another unit at the development later crossed the $1.7 million mark in February 2026, before the City Vue transaction pushed the national record even higher two months later.

Even so, the $1.65 million Bishan maisonette ranks among Singapore's five most expensive HDB resale flats. It also stands apart from the other record holders, which are mainly newer five-room flats with longer remaining leases.

What's next for Bishan?

The S$1.65 million sale comes as Bishan prepares for its next phase of growth.

Under the URA Master Plan 2025, Bishan town centre will be transformed into a new sub-regional centre. Known as "Bishan 2.0", the long-term plan will bring more workplaces and community facilities closer to homes, while improving pedestrian links, greenery and connections to key transport nodes.

For residents of established developments such as Bishan Spring, the biggest change may not come from a single new landmark. Instead, the area could gradually gain more jobs, amenities and public spaces around an already busy town centre.

More workplaces around Bishan town centre

A major part of Bishan 2.0 involves turning the town centre into a larger business and employment node. This supports Singapore's broader decentralisation strategy, which aims to bring more jobs closer to residential areas rather than concentrating them within the city centre.

A few government agencies are also exploring the possibility of relocating their offices to Bishan, which could help kick-start the new business district. However, no specific agency moves have been confirmed at this stage.

A more walkable town centre

Bishan Place, located near Junction 8 and Bishan Bus Interchange, could be transformed into a landscaped pedestrian mall. Plans also include more pedestrian-friendly streets, community plazas, cycling paths and greenery around the town centre.

Together, these changes are intended to create a livelier and more car-lite environment, while making it easier to move between the MRT station, shops, workplaces and community spaces.

More food, transport and healthcare options

The existing bus interchange could also be upgraded, with a potential hawker centre integrated into the development. Should the plans go ahead, residents would gain more affordable dining choices around Bishan's main transport hub.

A new polyclinic is also planned for Bishan. However, MOH's latest update indicates that it will be completed beyond 2030, meaning residents may have to wait some time before the facility is ready.

Better links to nearby green spaces

New walking and cycling routes are also expected to improve connections between Bishan town centre and the surrounding parks and waterways.

These could make it easier for residents to reach places such as Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Bishan Harmony Park and the Kallang River without relying as heavily on cars or buses.

The wider plan also supports URA's goal of creating a greener town centre with better links between homes, transport and recreational spaces.

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This article was first published in 99.co.