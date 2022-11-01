1,679 sq ft penthouse at Copen Grand sold for $2.173m, a record for new launch ECs

Much has been said about Copen Grand – the first executive condominium in Tengah Town.

Less than a week after its sales gallery opened on Oct 7, the 639-unit project saw around 20,700 visitors throng its showroom, 2,300 e-applications from prospective buyers and by the end of its first day of launch on Oct 22, about 465 units bought (a 73 per cent sell-through).

All this comes despite prospective buyers facing tightened stress-test interest rates (EC buyers can only apply for bank housing loans) from the Sept 30 cooling measures.

Dining area at one of the Copen Grand showflats.

PHOTO: 99.co

New launch EC buyers are also subject to restrictions like Mortgage Servicing Ratio (MSR), Total Debt Servicing Ratio (TDSR), 5-year MOP and eligibility conditions.

In our showflat review, we shared the unit mix, where 56 of the 639 units are for its 5-bedroom Premium apartments – four of which are Penthouses.

We also shared that the indicative per-square-foot price range for the project was around $1,189 to $1,338, where the price of a 5-bedroom Premium apartment can start from $1.88m and up.

Record-breaking 5-bedroom penthouse unit at Copen Grand

During the weekend launch on Oct 22, one of the 1,679-square-foot 5-bedroom Penthouses at Block 53 (Type D1-PH) was sold for $2.173m or $1,294 psf.

The unit includes a strata void area of 15 square metres (161 sqft) above the living and dining area with a 4.5-metre floor-to-ceiling height.

PHOTO: 99.co

While that’s within the indicative psf price range, we should note that it is a record price for a new launch EC to date (for uncompleted projects). Since it is also within District 24, which is in the Tengah, Kranji and Lim Chu Kang area, it may be the current record-holder for the neighbourhood and District.

The $2.173m penthouse is either unit 07 or 08 at Block 53.

PHOTO: 99.co

To get a sense of the range, here’s a chart to reflect where some of the top new launch EC sales for uncompleted projects are so far:

Top EC new launch (uncompleted) sale records Date Project Address Unit Size (sqft) Price ($) Price (S$ psf) No. of bedrooms Project size (units) TOP District October 2022 Copen Grand 53 Tengah Garden Walk 1,679 2.173m 1294 5 639 2027 24 Apr 2022 North Gaia 33 Yishun Close 1,593 2.123m 1332.71 5 616 2027 27 April 2022 North Gaia 33 Yishun Close 1,594 2.113m 1,325.60 5 616 2027 27 Sept 2021 Ola 86 Anchorvale Crescent 1,722 2.102m 1,220.67 5 548 2023 19 Oct 2022 North Gaia 33 Yishun Close 1,593 2.099m 1,317.64 5 616 2027 27 Apr 2022 North Gaia 33 Yishun Close 1,593 2.084m 1,308.22 5 616 2027 27 Apr 2022 North Gaia 33 Yishun Close 1,593 2.077m 1,303.83 5 616 2027 27 July 2021 Ola 86 Anchorvale Crescent 1,723 2.076m 1,204.89 5 548 2023 19 Apr 2022 North Gaia 33 Yishun Close 1,594 2.067m 1,296.74 5 616 2027 27 Aug 2021 Ola 86 Anchorvale Crescent 1,723 2.055m 1,192.69 5 548 2023 19

Note that with the exception of Bishan Loft, the only EC launched in the Rest of the Central Region (RCR), the rest, including New Launch ECs, are in the Outside of Central Region (OCR).

Here’s the chart for top resale ECs which have completed their 5-year MOPs and sold in the resale market.