17 cheapest and newest BTO flats that have MOP-ed in 2022

2022 has seen a bumper crop of flats reach their MOP; around 31,000+ flats to be precise. Good news for home buyers who can’t wait for four to five years for a BTO flat, but there’s one problem:

Many of these newer flats are at a premium, and first-time buyers may be priced out. For those of you in this situation, we’ve compiled a list of the cheapest, and newest, flats to just reach their MOP:

Cheapest for 5-room flats

Projects Price PSF Vol Jan (Jan 2022 – Mid August 2022) Woodlands Pasture I $605,888 $498 1 Woodlands Pasture II $618,300 $508 6 Park Grove @ Yishun $625,000 $514 1 Palm Breeze @ Yishun $651,594 $541 10 Fern Grove @ Yishun $658,000 $546 3 Angsana Breeze @ Yishun $660,000 $543 11 Boon Lay View $663,500 $541 10 Saraca Breeze @ Yishun $667,500 $549 8 Admiralty Flora $672,500 $553 2 EastBank @ Canberra $678,000 $557 11

Source: HDB

Notable HDB projects:

Woodlands Pasture I & II

At $498 to $508 psf, these two projects are some of the most affordable on the list. Buyers may have misread how convenient this development is, because it’s not in walking range of any MRT station.

But if you take a closer look, the bus stop at Woodlands Pasture I (opposite Admiralty Secondary School) has a bus that takes you to Admiralty MRT station (North-South line) in about 6 stops.

About a 10-minute walk away, you’ll find Woodlands Mart. This is an HDB-style mall, which has a Koufu, a Giant, and a McDonald’s; so you don’t actually need to travel out for day-to-day amenities. Woodlands Pasture ll itself has a Sheng Siong supermarket, and various other eateries like a unique Yakiniku joint.

There are also two schools right across the road: Admiralty Secondary and Riverside Primary. Just a little further at approximately 600 and 800 metres away are Admiralty Primary and Greenwood Primary respectively.

Boon Lay View

For those moving in for the long term, Boon Lay View is quite underrated. We’re highlighting it here because of the upcoming Jurong Region Line – the Jurong West MRT station will be located really close by to this project, once it’s up in 2026.

In addition, Jurong Junior College is less than 500 metres from this development, which is basically right next door. For families with younger children in secondary school, note that River Valley High is within the one-kilometre HSD, and just around a four-minute drive. In terms of primary school options, you are within the coveted 1 km radius of Boon Lay Garden Primary, Corporation Primary, and Rulang Primary School.

If you walk around 10-minutes down Boon Lay Avenue, there are a lot of good food places; the Boon Lay Food Village, along with Boon Lay Shopping Centre and an NTUC FairPrice are all around here (fair warning though: Boon Lay Shopping Centre is much more about the food than the retail. You’ll need to head to Jurong Point for more serious shopping).

The drawback to this area is that, up until the MRT station is ready, it’s not the most accessible place on this list.

EastBank @ Canberra

Canberra is gradually moving out of its “ulu” phase, with recent launches like Parc Canberra and Provence Residence. For those who missed out on these two launches, note that Eastbank is only around a nine-minute walk from these developments.

As for amenities and MRT access, it depends on how you feel about an 11 to 12-minute walk. If this is manageable, you can get to Canberra Plaza on foot. This is an HDB mall/neighbourhood centre – there’s an NTUC FairPrice in the basement, as well as a food court and a Guardian. Canberra Plaza is next to Canberra MRT station (North-South line).

But in terms of immediate amenities, you do have quite good options next door at Eastbrook. There’s a massive Sheng Siong here which you’ll need to take a travelator up and down, and the best part is that it’s 24 hours. You also have a coffeeshop and various other eateries, and the usual shops like a bakery, clinic, and laundry.

The main drawback would be the few bus services nearby (in some of the nearby stops there is only bus 883), and a lack of schools within a one-kilometre distance.

Cheapest 4-room flats

Projects Price PSF Vol Jan (Jan 2022 – Mid August 2022) Matilda Edge $497,750 $497 2 Woodlands Pasture II $516,500 $516 12 Palm Breeze @ Yishun $518,000 $523 5 Angsana Breeze @ Yishun $523,500 $523 10 Saraca Breeze @ Yishun $525,500 $525 11 Vine Grove @ Yishun $530,000 $529 17 Boon Lay View $534,000 $528 15 EastBank @ Canberra $538,000 $537 7 Fern Grove @ Yishun $539,000 $538 2 Admiralty Grove $540,000 $545 1

Source: HDB

Notable HDB project:

Note that Woodlands Pasture, Boon Lay View, and EastBank@ Canberra (see above) are also on the list for 4-room flats.

Matilda Edge

Matilda Edge isn’t the most convenient spot in Punggol, although the bus stop on the outside does have a good selection of buses.

If you don’t mind using the LRT, Soo Teck LRT is about a 10-minute walk, and from here it’s only one stop to Punggol MRT station (North-East Line). The MRT is next to Waterway Point, which is the major mall servicing this neighbourhood.

For more immediate amenities, however, you can head toward the direction of Sumang Lane – there are some HDB amenities here, as well as a small Sheng Siong that’s 24 hours. The distance to Punggol Reservoir and Punggol Waterway Park (around a 10-minute bike ride) is also good for cyclists, or more outdoorsy families.

For those staying over the long term, Matilda Edge is about an eight-to-10-minute drive from the upcoming Punggol Digital District. This area will include both universities as well as Grade A office space, and that bodes well for rental and resale prospects in the years ahead.

Cheapest 3-room flats:

Projects Price PSF Vol Jan (Jan 2022 – Mid August 2022) EastLace @ Canberra $390,000 $533 1 Vine Grove @ Yishun $398,000 $544 2 Woodlands Pasture II $400,000 $547 3 Matilda Edge $405,000 $553 2 Spring Haven @ Jurong $405,000 $553 11 Boon Lay View $420,000 $574 10 Woodlands Glen $425,000 $581 2 EastBrook @ Canberra $430,000 $596 5 Fernvale Riverwalk $430,000 $588 13 Saraca Breeze @ Yishun $430,000 $588 3

Source: HDB

Notable HDB project:

Note that Woodlands Pasture and Boon Lay View (see above) are also on the list for 3-room flats.

Spring Haven @ Jurong

This could be a good option for those who plan to stay a long time.

Spring Haven residents may benefit from the upcoming Corporation MRT station (Jurong Region line), up in 2026. It will be about a 10-minute walk away. Although it isn’t the shortest, it still will help in an area that is currently considered to be quite inconvenient. This will be just three stops from Boon Lay MRT, where you’ll also have access to the East-West line.

In the meantime, at least Spring Haven is quite a comfortable, self-contained area. A 10-minute walk toward Jurong Street 51 will take you to the Jurong West Market & Food Centre, and the large cluster of eateries nearby. For groceries, there’s a Sheng Siong Hypermarket at Block 544, which is about an eight-minute walk.

In the longer term, the development of Tengah town – just across the PIE – could benefit flats in this area. The HDB projects here straddle both Jurong and Tengah, and could tap into amenities on both sides. However, Tengah is the newest town to date, and it could take many years to see the benefits.

While Spring Haven is in a cosy nook, note that accessibility is an issue until the MRT station is up. Expect to rely on the bus for some time to come.

Woodlands Glen

Woodlands Glen will appeal to those who enjoy the quiet and greenery, and don’t mind walking a bit. To be clear, the nearby amenities are walkable – it’s just that they’re a longish walk.

Woodlands South MRT (Thomson-East Coast line), for example, is within walking distance; but it’s around a 12-minute walk. (At least, much better than the previously 15-minute bus ride to Woodlands MRT station). Vista Point, an HDB mall, has the usual mix of day-to-day amenities, as well as a Giant. This is also a 12-minute walk. If this sounds manageable, you’ll find the area convenient enough.

In any case, it does have its own shops right at its doorsteps. There’s a good-sized Sheng Siong here, as well as various food options and a pre-school. In terms of recreational activities, this is where Woodlands Glen excels. Vista Park is just next door, with three full-sized hard courts, a fully-sheltered basketball court, and multiple playgrounds.

Some families will also be eyeing the nearby schools: Innova Primary is within 780 metres, while Singapore Sports School is barely within the one-kilometre HSD (check your specific address to make sure you’re in the priority enrolment range). There are other primary schools within the desired distance too, which are Woodgrove Primary, Woodlands Primary, and Woodlands Ring Primary School.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.