This 18-bedroom Scottish castle is selling for $15.5m — and it comes with 3,702 acres of land

If you’re considering a dramatic escape from the hustle and bustle of city-life, you might want to consider retreating to an 18-bedroom Scottish Baronial castle in the Scottish Highlands.

Glengorm Estate, situated on a 3,702-acre private estate on Scotland’s Isle of Mull, is on the market for just £9 million, or about S$15.5 million.

The estate combines a historic Scottish Baronial castle, an estate that features more than three miles of Atlantic coastline, established tourism operations, and agricultural enterprises.

The sale of Glengorm Estate is managed by international broker, Savills.

Specifically, the estate comprises 3,338 acres of pasture and rough grazing land, 260 acres of woodland, three lochs (or sea inlets) — including the ancient volcanic Loch of S’Airde Beinn — as well as an equipped pedigree livestock farm and various fishing, shooting and stalking opportunities.

Glengorm Estate also features a portfolio of 17 residential properties, that consists of long-term rentals and short-term holiday lets.

The established hospitality infrastructure makes the picturesque location ideal for hosting events and weddings.

Tourism plays a central role in the estate economy, and this is anchored by the well known Glengorm Coffee Shop and Gallery, established in 2002 within the former stable courtyard and now a popular destination in its own right.

The heart of the estate is Glengorm Castle, a B Listed Scottish Baronial residence which was constructed in 1860.

Its turreted facades, ornate gables, corbelled detailing and crenellated rooflines form a striking and romantic silhouette.

Built from locally quarried granite with sandstone dressings and biblical inscriptions carved into the exterior, the castle has a commanding architectural and historic presence.

The castle grounds feature landscaped lawns with a large walled garden.

The main building has served various roles over time, including as a guest house and wedding venue, but most predominantly as a much loved private family residence.

For private transport, the estate lawn allows helicopter landings, while light aircraft can access a nearby airstrip at the town of Salen.

The castle’s 18 bedroom accommodation — which includes six generous en-suite bathrooms — is arranged over several floors, turrets and self-contained apartments.

This enables the castle to function as a private family home or as a setting for entertaining and accommodating guests.

Set discreetly within the castle are four self-contained apartments, three of which are currently operated as high quality holiday accommodation, along with a useful staff flat.

Savills says that these apartments provide versatility, allowing owners to combine privacy with income generation.

A modern biomass central heating system, installed in 2014, provides efficient and sustainable warmth throughout the castle.

It has been carefully integrated into the building to preserve its historic architecture while ensuring year-round comfort.

The sale of the Scottish estate also includes its livestock operations, and with over 170 years of history, the Glengorm fold of Highland cattle is internationally respected with genetics exported worldwide, such as the celebrated bull Jock of Glengorm sold to the US in the 1980s.

The estate also maintains a sizeable Scottish Blackface sheep flock, while beef, lamb and venison are sold locally through an established meat business.

Blending rugged natural beauty with breathtaking tranquillity, the estate remains within easy reach of mainland Scotland and Tobermory, Mull’s principal town.

The largely self-contained town offers marina facilities, restaurants, shops, schools and essential services.

Connectivity is assured, with regular ferry services connecting Mull with Oban and mainland Scotland, with onward rail connections and access to international airports.

Luke French, Director in Savills Rural, comments, “Opportunities of this calibre, where historic architecture, environmental importance, lifestyle appeal and commercial resilience come together so cohesively, are extraordinarily rare."

He anticipates strong interest from across the globe for the Scottish castle estate, with its dramatic Atlantic frontage, significant acreage and an established income base.

Most castle estates that turn up for sale typically require multi-million pound rejuvenation, but Glengorm distinguishes itself as an established and income-generating estate.

Apart from the castle, there are other accommodation options catering to different visitor segments, along with other revenue sources.

Compared to some of the other multi-million dollar luxury homes in global cities, the rare opportunity to own a 166-year-old castle, thousands of acres of land, a working farm and miles of Atlantic coastline could be priceless.

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