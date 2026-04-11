18 upcoming new launch condos in 2026 — where they are and the ones to watch

Despite the spectre of a possible economic crisis brought on by the US-Iran war, sentiment in Singapore’s new launch property market over the first three months of this year has been buoyant.

If the near sell-out sales performance and strong take-up rates at most new projects in the first quarter of this year offer any indicator of the level of buying interest in the market today, it seems like 2026 will be another robust year in the primary market.

With at least 18 launch-ready projects (excluding boutique projects and new landed developments) set to hit the market over the next nine months, buyers looking for a new private home this year will have a range of appealing options.

Over the past week, Stacked has covered highlights of the new launch market so far this year:

As we step into the second quarter of 2026, we already expect three new condos to hit the market in the coming weeks, and we list the other new projects that will characterise the performance of the new launch market in 2026.

The Outside Central Region

More than half of the new projects in the pipeline this year are located in the suburbs, or Outside Central Region (OCR). We’ve already seen strong sales at Tampines West with the launch of Rivelle Tampines, an executive condo (EC), as well as Pinery Residences.

Here are the upcoming new projects coming up this year in the OCR.

Tengah Garden Residences

Located on Tengah Garden Avenue in District 24, this is the first new condominium in Tengah New Town. The 863-unit project is jointly developed by Hong Leong Holdings, GuocoLand, and CSC Land.

We know the indicative selling prices because the public preview of Tengah Garden Residences will begin on Saturday, April 11.

One-bedroom units (484 sq ft): $980,000 ($2,025 psf)

Two-bedroom units (624 sq ft): $1.11 million ($1,779 psf)

Three-bedroom units (797 sq ft): $1.588 million ($1,993 psf)

Four-bedroom units (1,130 sq ft): $2.288 million ($2,025 psf)

In many ways, Tengah Garden Residences will set the benchmark price for future condos in Tengah, including any mixed-used sites that may be launched for sale by the government. That’s because the development also includes a 30,000 sq ft retail podium on the first floor, and it is connected to Hong Kah MRT station on the Jurong Region Line.

Cast aside any original perceptions that no developments have made their mark on Tengah. The new town has already seen its first tranche of Build-To-Order (BTO) flats completed and residents have already moved in.

There have also been three ECs that have launched for sale. Copen Grand launched in October 2022, with 73per cent of units sold on its first day. It was fully sold by November 2022, within roughly a month of its launch.

Novo Place, a 504-unit development, launched in November 2024 and reached 89 per cent sold within a month of its opening weekend. Otto Place, a 600-unit project on the neighbouring site, launched in July 2025 and similarly reached 91 per cent sold within its first month.

Vela Bay

SingHaiyi and its joint venture partner Haiyi Holdings will be the first private developers to make their mark on the new Bayshore precinct, a 60ha waterfront neighbourhood next to East Coast Park. The precinct will eventually comprise about 10,000 new public and private homes.

The government has already moved to launch two new BTO projects – the 710-unit Bayshore Palms, and the 734-unit Bayshore Vista. Both were part of the October 2024 BTO sales exercise.

The first private residential development site was awarded to SingHaiyi and Haiyi Holdings in March 2025, after they put in the winning bid of $658.9 million ($1,388 psf per plot ratio). It was a competitive tender that attracted eight bids, which was the highest number submitted for a GLS site since January 2022 for a plot at Jalan Tembusu.

The second GLS site in Bayshore was launched on March 30 and market analysts think that the site could see an eye-watering $2 billion tender from a consortium of developers when it closes on July 15. This is because it will be the only integrated development in Bayshore, with a direct link to Bedok South MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line, and feature a new bus interchange, private homes, and retail spaces.

With development activity already ramping up significantly around Vela Bay, and the prospect of the first new condo the area has seen in decades, the upcoming project will be one of the most watched new projects this quarter.

SingHaiyi and its JV partner will no doubt take reference from resale condo transactions in the area as it plans its pricing strategy. The average price of some of the landmark condos in the area (as of MArch 2026) include The Bayshore ($1,409 psf), Costa Del Sol ($2,039 psf), and Bayshore Park ($1,260 psf).

Chuan Grove Residences

Following the stellar sales at 916-unit Chuan Park by Chinese developer Kingsford Group in November 2024, buyers in Lorong Chuan and Serangoon will be anticipating the launch of Chuan Grove Residences in 3Q2026.

The project on Chuan Grove in District 19 is developed by Sing Holdings and Sunway Development, after the developers put in the winning bid of $623.9 million ($1,355 psf ppr) for the GLS site in July 2025. We expect the new condo will yield about 1,055 units.

The benchmark price for a new condo in that area has already been set by Chuan Park, which sold 696 units (76per cent) of its units during its launch weekend, and set an average selling price of $2,579 psf back then. According to caveats, the condo has sold 850 units (92per cent) to date, and the average price has inched up to $2,596 psf.

Moreover, Chuan Grove Residences benefits from proximity to Lorong Chuan MRT Station on the Circle Line, and it is next to the renovated NTP+ Mall at New Tech Park, while nearby Junction 8 and Nex add to the comprehensive mix of dining, shopping, and entertainment choices.

Lakeside Drive GLS

Moving on to Lakeside Drive in Jurong West, City Developments Ltd (CDL) is set to launch a new project next to Lakeside MRT station on the East-West Line in 3Q2026.

The developer beat five other bidders to come out on top when the tender for this plot closed in June 2025. CDL’s winning bid of the residential and commercial site was $608 million ($1,132 psf ppr).

It’s perhaps worth pointing out that CDL’s bid was 10.4 per cent higher than the second-highest bid of $550.56 million ($1,025 psf ppr) that came from a joint venture between Frasers Property and Mitsubishi Estate Asia.

In addition to the commercial component and proximity to the MRT station, a standout feature of the site is its scenic appeal – located a stone’s throw from Jurong Lake Gardens and views of the recently renovated public gardens.

Not much is known about what the new project by CDL will feature at this time, and it wouldn’t be fair to compare it with recent new projects like WingTai’s The Lakegarden Residences, or Sora by a SingHaiyi-led consortium – both of these projects are relatively far from an MRT station and have more prominent views of Jurong Lake and the gardens.

But the inventory of unsold new condo units in the area is dwindling, with The Lakegarden Residences having sold 296 units (96 per cent) at an average price of $2,157 psf, and Sora moving 210 units (47 per cent) at an average price of $2,214 psf, based on caveats as of April 8.

Lentor Gardens Residences

More new condos continue to spring up in the Lentor Hills estate, which has already seen six new projects break ground to date. The seventh plot was sold to Chinese developer Kingsford Group, after it put in the top bid of $429.23 million ($920 ppr) for the site when the public tender closed in April 2025.

Other already-launched projects in Lentor Hills include the recently completed Lentor Modern, Lentor Hills Residences, Hillock Green, Lentoria, Lentor Mansion, and Lentor Central Residences. The unsold inventory is also drawing down, with less than 12 units and 31 units left at Hillock Green and Lentoria, respectively.

The upcoming Lentor Gardens Residences might be one of the most anticipated launches that the area has seen lately, with a unique mix of two- to four-bedroom condo units and three strata terrace units. The project will also overlook Lentor Hillock Park and nearby schools include Anderson Primary and CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls School.

In general, new launch prices in this private residential enclave have mostly stabilised, but the close of the eighth GLS site on March 3 could pave the way for the price of new units and sub-sale units to increase.

Read our coverage of that plot here: New Lentor Condo Could Start From $2,700 PSF After Record Land Bid. As reported in an earlier article, sub-sale transactions at Lentor Modern have been averaging around $2,351 psf and $2,360 psf in 2025.

Vila Natura (landed project)

This is one of the few new landed developments coming up this year. Located on Tung Po Avenue, it will feature 11 homes comprising five pairs of semi-detached houses and a detached landed home.

Developed by Aurum Gravis, a Singapore-based private real estate investment company, which has Redbrick Mortgage Advisory as one of its early co-investors and mortgage advisory partner. Based on reports, the three-story houses will feature either five- or six-bedrooms with built-up areas ranging from 5,100 to 8,100 sq ft, and prices starting from $7 million.

With a slew of new private residential projects building up in the Lentor area, there is significant potential for long-term capital appreciation. The average transacted prices of houses in the area include Mun Wah Garden ($1,970 psf in January 2026), Poets Villas ($751 psf in January 2026) and Atelier Villas ($975 psf in August 2025).

Upper Thomson Residences

Not so far away at the nearby Springleaf estate is the upcoming Upper Thomson Residences condo by Wee Hur Holdings.

This will be a neighbouring condo to the 941-unit Springleaf Residence, which is jointly developed by GuocoLand and Hong Leong Holdings. The project hit the market in August 2025 and sold 870 units (92per cent) at an average selling price of $2,175 psf.

The project has since sold 911 units (96per cent) and prices have marginally inched up to $2,178 psf, based on caveats downloaded on April 8.

Meanwhile, Wee Hur Holdings was awarded the residential and commercial plot after it put in the winning bid of $613.94 million ($1,062 psf ppr), beating four other bidders, including another tie-up by GuocoLand and Hong Leong. The new development is expected to feature a pair of 25-storey residential towers.

Set to launch in 4Q2026, there’s a good chance that the project may attract the same level of eager buying interest that drove the sales result at Springleaf Residence. The addition of a commercial element may also heighten buying interest.

Chencharu Close GLS

Chencharu is a new 70ha residential precinct next to Khatib MRT station in the North-South Line. Bounded by Yishun Ave 1 & 2 and Sembawang Road, there are plans to inject approximately 10,000 new public and private homes in the precinct by 2040.

The first privately developed residential and commercial site is being developed by a consortium of developers comprising Evia Real Estate, Gamuda Land, and Ho Lee Group. They submitted the highest bid of $1.012 billion ($980 psf ppr) for the GLS site in September 2025.

The site where the property will be developed is a 10-minute walk to Khatib MRT Station (NSL), and will seamlessly integrate private residences with a new bus interchange, hawker centre, and retail and dining mall.

Significantly, the consortium’s winning bid was 19.8per cent higher than the next bid at $818 psf ppr, and 46.2per cent higher than the third bid at $670 psf ppr. At the time, most market watchers expected the new development to launch at prices from $2,300 psf.

There have been four BTO projects which have broken ground at Chencharu, as HDB picks up pace in developing the new estate. These projects are the 826-unit Chencharu Grove (Oct 2025), the 683-unit Chencharu Green as well as the 848-unit Chencharu Vines (Feb 2025), and the 1,277-unit Chencharu Hills (June 2024).

The Rest of Central Region

This year, the number of new projects we expect to see in city-fringe neighbourhoods, or the Rest of Central Region (RCR) is limited, with about three major developments in the pipeline.

Nevertheless, each project is significant – ranging from new residences in one-north, to landmark enbloc redevelopments.

Hudson Place Residences

The first likely new project that might hit the market is Hudson Place Residences, jointly developed by a consortium of developers led by Qingjian Realty and Forsea Holdings.

This will be the second site developed by these developers in the one-north precinct, after they successfully launched the 358-unit Bloomsbury Residences in April 2025. The project, located on Media Circle, initially sold 90 units (25 per cent) and set an average selling price of $2,474 psf.

Since then, sales at Bloomsbury Residences have significantly picked up, and the project has since moved at total of 285 units (79 per cent), with the average price increasing to about $2,515 psf.

But Qingjian Realty and Forsea Holdings are not holding back, and recently put in the top bid for a third residential site in the vicinity. Located on Dover Drive, they submitted the top bid of $951 million ($1,556 psf ppr) when the tender closed on March 26.

Read our coverage of this GLS site here: Dover Dr GLS Sees Top Bid of $951M — Launch Prices Could Exceed $3,100 PSF.

The Greater one-north precinct, which includes Media Circle and Dover Drive, is a fascinating area that is taking shape with more residential projects coming online. The business park buildings will host AI innovation and initiatives such as Kampong AI.

Overall, the precinct’s blueprint of green corridors, mixed use developments and education, technology and research and healthcare institution clusters gives a new definition to work-play integration. Hudson Place Residences sits strategically at the southern end of the precinct within the Mediapolis cluster, within walking distance from Wessex Estate, Ayer Rajah, and Fusionopolis.

Hudson Place Residences could be one of the new projects to preview this quarter. The new condo will likely feature 325 units in high-rise towers, and include commercial spaces on the first floor.

Dorset Road GLS

Closer to the city centre is the Dorset Road GLS site, which was awarded to a consortium comprising UOL Group, Singapore Land Group, and Kheng Leong. The developers submitted the top bid of $524.3 million ($1,338 psf ppr) for the residential site.

The site will be developed into a 428-unit condo comprising two 27-storey residential towers.

This was one of the most contested land tenders in 2025, attracting nine bids when it closed on Oct 9 last year. The difference between the top bid and the runner-up was only about 2per cent.

The fact that it was also the only GLS site on the Confirmed List that is located at the fringe of the Core Central Region (CCR) made the site more compelling. Bounded by Dorset Road and Starlight Road, this site is situated off the city fringe in the Kallang Planning Area.

With an expected launch window of 2027, it will still be some time before buyers will get a chance to pour over this city-fringe project. But given the track record of the developers, it’s safe to say that we can expect a new landmark project will come out of this.

The last new development in the area was the 407-unit Picadilly Grand, by CDL and MCL Land. Launched in May 2022, it was fully sold by December 2023 and set an average price of $2,114 psf.

Former Thomson View Condo (Enbloc)

In addition to its upcoming project on Dorset Drive, UOL will also be working on another highly anticipated new project this year – the redevelopment of the former Thomson View condo. The old condo was purchased by UOL, CapitaLand, and SingLand for $810 million ($1,178 psf ppr) in a collective sale last year.

After a mild speed bump in the collective sale process last year, the new development is expected to launch by 4Q026.

Situated between Lower Pierce Reservoir and MacRitchie Reservoir, the site is served by Upper Thomson and Bright Hill MRT Stations (TEL), with quick access to the CTE and PIE. It is also within 1km of the popular Ai Tong School and near Ang Mo Kio Primary School, CHIJ St Nicholas Girls School, Catholic High and Raffles Institution.

Amenities-wise, Thomson Plaza, Sin Ming Plaza and Thomson Community Club provide convenience and add a vibrant touch, not to mention popular local eateries in the neighbourhood.

Given the track record of developments by UOL and CapitaLand, it is safe to assume that the new project will set new benchmarks in this part of Upper Thomson – in terms of prices for new condos, as well as the quality of its development concept.

Historically, buying demand for upmarket projects in this area has been consistently strong. It brings to mind the near sell-out sales performance of AMO Residence in 2022. The 372-unit project by UOL, SingLand, and Kheng Leong sold 98per cent of the condos units, with the average price of around $2,100 psf.

The Core Central Region

We round out our coverage of the list of new projects in 2026 with sites in the city centre, or Core Central Region (CCR). Last year, we saw several noteworthy projects hit the market, but the supply of new CCR developments this year is much more sparse.

Nevertheless, there are a couple of attention grabbing new projects to look out for this year, especially in the Bukit Timah area.

The Serra Residences (Former Pastoral View)

There are two collective sale sites being redeveloped this year, and the former Pastoral View is making way for The Serra Residences, a 133-unit boutique project by Far East Organization.

Far East purchased Pastoral View, and a neighbouring plot at 11 Bassein Road, way back in 2010, in an enbloc deal worth $122 million ($847 psf ppr). The two freehold sites span 51,395 sq ft.

This development will likely launch for sale in 3Q026, and Far East will position it as an ultra-luxury development comprising a mix of two- to five-bedroom units.

The condo will enjoy connectivity to several malls such as Velocity, Square 2 and United Square. It is also close to several schools such as Hong Wen School and St. Joseph’s Institution Junior.

Dunearn House

In the Bukit Timah area, the headline news is the redevelopment of the former Turf City into a new residential precinct, with a mix of public and private housing. The launch of Dunearn House marks the start of a new chapter in the Turf City transformation from former grandstand to new residential enclave.

Jointly developed by CSC Land, Frasers Property, and Sekisui House, the upcoming project is estimated to comprise five blocks of 10-storey apartments housing an estimated 380 units. The developers submitted the top bid of $491.5 million ($1,410 psf ppr) for the GLS site – which was the first site to be released by the government in this new precinct.

What’s interesting about this location is the intent to preserve its equestrian heritage “while reinforcing the area’s imageability, unique character and sense of place”, according to the land tender. A new central open space for sports and recreational uses in front of the Grandstands will function as the new civic heart of the estate, complemented by civic and community amenities.

Not much is known about Dunearn House at this time, as well as the approach of the price strategy by the developers. There are certainly several condos in the area which could serve as reference points such as the 285-unit Royalgreen and the 476-unit Fourth Avenue Residences – both are developments by Allgreen Properties.

Based on caveats downloaded on April 8, average resale prices at Royalgreen are about $2,784 psf, while prices at Fourth Avenue Residences are about $2,527 psf. We can expect Dunearn House to set benchmark prices, with most market analysts estimating launch prices of about $3,100 psf when the site was awarded last year.

Holland Link GLS

While development of Turf City into a new public and private residential precinct is grabbing most headlines that talk about the Bukit Timah area, new developments are breaking ground on Holland Link and Holland Plain.

This 22.5ha locale in the prime district has been earmarked as a future residential precinct in the latest Master Plan. The first residential plot to kick off this development was awarded to Sim Lian Group, after it submitted the winning bid of $368.4 million ($1,432 psf ppr) for the site on Holland Link.

A second development site was released in February this year.

Turning back to the Holland Link GLS site. The pricing direction of the upcoming project is uncertain, given the confident bid price that Sim Lian submitted for it. Its top bid of $1,432 psf ppr is 22.2per cent more than the second-highest bid of $301.39 million ($1,172 psf ppr).

In total, the Master Plan for the Holland Plain precinct has carved out eight residential sites for development – Sim Lian will launch its project in 3Q2026, and the tender for the second site will close on May 7.

Set within the Bukit Timah Planning Area, the Holland Plain precinct is bounded by the Methodist Girls’ School, the Brizay Park Good Class Bungalow Area (GCBA), the Holland Green Linear Park and Greenleaf landed housing estate.

Upcoming EC projects

It will be a bumper year of the EC market in 2026 with five new projects expected to hit the market. So far, two projects have already launched for sale – the 748-unit Coastal Cabana at Jalan Loyang Besar, and the 572-unit Rivelle Tampines.

Given the pent up demand for new EC homes among local homeowners, it is no surprise that both projects have been well received, with Rivelle Tampines moving 92.5per cent of its units when it launched for sale last month.

The remaining EC projects are not expected until the second half of this year.

A site at Senja Close will be developed by CDL. Located in District 23, this GLS site sees the first Executive Condominium (EC) in Bukit Panjang in nearly 15 years, addressing the pent-up demand since the launch of Blossom Residences in 2011 (last transacted in March 2026 at a median price of $1,280 psf).

The site attracted strong developer interest, closing its tender in August 2025 with five bids. City Developments Limited (CDL) secured the site with the top bid of $771 psf ppr, reflecting confidence in the area’s growth potential.

CDL is also developing another EC project at Woodlands Drive 17. There is understandably huge excitement over the 1st EC launch in Woodlands since Northwave in 2016, following BTO launches in Sembawang North and Woodlands North in November 2025.

This EC site was awarded to CDL after it submitted the top bid of $360.9 million ($782 psf ppr) in August 2025 – at the time, a record breaking land bid for an EC site.

It was trumped this year when Sim Lian Group submitted a record $484 million ($794 psf ppr) bid for a second EC site on Woodlands Drive 17 when the tender closed on Jan 13. We explain why this EC development, set for 2027, may launch from $1,850 psf.

Finally, we’ll see a new EC development in Sembawang after Oriental Pacific Holdings (formerly JBE Holdings) won the site with its $197.7 million ($692 psf ppr) bid. The tender closed in September 2025.

This EC will be worth watching because the tender results reflected a much more cautious approach by developers, and most market watchers attributed the sanguine attitude to the relatively shallow depth of private housing demand in Sembawang.