19 cheapest 3-bedroom condo units under $1m

It may just seem like there's never a good time to buy a property.
From the scares during the pandemic to fears that you are buying at a property market high as everyone scrambled to buy, and to the high-interest rate environment — it all seems to be an uncertain time.
Nevertheless, if you are home-hunting in 2023, it's definitely always good to be prudent.
As such, we've recently started looking at some of the cheapest condos you can find at different unit types (for the singles out there, here's the one-bedroom).
This time, we look at some of the cheapest three-bedroom condos that you can find out there. Let's be real though, many of these are what we'd consider being compact three-bedroom units — for bigger families, it may not be very feasible.
But if budget is your biggest concern, having three bedrooms still gives some level of privacy to your family.
Here's a list of where to begin your search:
Cheapest 3-bedder condo units by transaction
|Project Name
|Lowest Transaction
|Size (sqft)
|Planning Area
|Tenure
|TOP
|THE WOODGROVE
|$820,000
|829
|Woodlands
|99 yrs from 26/06/1996
|1998
|LA BRISA
|$845,000
|603
|Geylang
|Freehold
|2012
|PARKVIEW APARTMENTS
|$880,000
|1,119
|Bukit Batok
|99 yrs from 01/05/1994
|1998
|FLORAVIEW
|$888,000
|732
|Ang Mo Kio
|Freehold
|2017
|HOUGANG GREEN
|$900,000
|1,163
|Hougang
|99 yrs from 01/12/1994
|1998
|EVERGREEN PARK
|$908,000
|1,012
|Hougang
|99 yrs from 01/10/1995
|1999
|NATURA@HILLVIEW
|$910,000
|657
|Bukit Batok
|Freehold
|2015
|PARC ROSEWOOD
|$920,000
|829
|Woodlands
|99 yrs from 07/09/2011
|2014
|WATERCOLOURS
|$930,000
|915
|Pasir Ris
|99 yrs from 10/01/2012
|2014
|LILYDALE
|$930,000
|1,195
|Yishun
|99 yrs from 12/09/2000
|2003
|MELVILLE PARK
|$930,000
|1,044
|Tampines
|99 yrs from 01/09/1992
|1996
|CHANGI RISE CONDOMINIUM
|$930,000
|1,023
|Tampines
|99 yrs from 29/11/2000
|2004
|SYMPHONY SUITES
|$945,000
|786
|Yishun
|99 yrs from 10/06/2014
|2018
|SUN PLAZA
|$950,000
|1,356
|Sembawang
|99 yrs from 26/06/1996
|2000
|SIMEI GREEN CONDOMINIUM
|$960,000
|969
|Tampines
|99 yrs from 14/11/1996
|1999
|NORTHOAKS
|$975,000
|1,216
|Woodlands
|99 yrs from 16/12/1997
|2000
|EUPHONY GARDENS
|$980,000
|1,195
|Mandai
|99 yrs from 25/02/1998
|2001
|ROSEWOOD SUITES
|$980,000
|1,098
|Woodlands
|99 yrs from 25/02/2008
|2011
|WOODSVALE
|$988,000
|1,292
|Woodlands
|99 yrs from 22/09/1997
|2000
Some notable properties from the list
Some of the listed projects have interesting details, that are worth looking more into:
- The Woodgrove
- La Brisa
- Sun Plaza
- Watercolours
- Euphony Gardens
1. The Woodgrove
|Attribute
|Info
|Location
|3 Woodgrove Drive (District 25)
|Developer
|Heeton Development Pte. Ltd.
|Lease
|99-years
|TOP
|1998
|Number of units
|72
The Woodgrove showed the lowest average transaction price for a three-bedder, which surprised us given the size of the units. The three-bedders here are 1,023 to 1,033 square feet, so having a quantum of below $900,000 is really decent in this market.
Whilst the project isn't near enough to an MRT station (the dual-line Woodlands MRT station) for a daily walk, it's right next to The Woodgrove Shopping Centre.
This mall has an NTUC FairPrice Finest, as well as several eateries and some light retail (and a beloved McDonald's). The nearby HDB blocks also provide the usual amenities, with some coffee shops and a Sheng Siong at Block 301.
We feel this somewhat compensates for the lack of a walkable MRT station nearby, as residents don't need to travel too far for amenities. Nonetheless, The Woodgrove is better for those who drive.
As another possible upside, there are only 72 units, which works well if you dislike crowded condos.
2. La Brisa
|Attribute
|Info
|Location
|50 Lorong 28 Geylang (District 14)
|Developer
|Tiara Realty Pte. Ltd.
|Lease
|Freehold
|TOP
|2012
|Number of units
|84
As of recent years, La Brisa is perhaps better known as the condo next to NoMa, the new launch condo built around a landed home whose owner refused to sell.
La Brisa's low price point and high accessibility are offset by one major problem: many home buyers may consider it too close to the vice areas of Geylang.
While it's not smacked in the middle of the red light area itself, it is within walking distance — and that could raise some issues upon resale. And obviously, this isn't really a suitable location if you are a family with young kids.
La Brisa is also in a very packed urban area; the Geylang Lorongs are quite notorious among motorists, with some congestion and noise being unavoidable. This is not the right project for those who want a lot of greenery or peace and quiet.
That said, La Brisa has a lot to offer true urbanites. It's within about a 10-minute walk of Dakota MRT station (CCL) and Aljunied MRT station (EWL), so residents have access to two lines (although Dakota is a lot closer than Aljunied).
The immediate surroundings are also full of small shops, eateries, convenience stores, etc., some of which are open 24/7.
In addition, the recent development of Paya Lebar into a new commercial hub has helped properties in this area. From Aljunied MRT, residents will be just one stop from Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ); and this property may have the rental potential for tenants who work there.
3. Sun Plaza
|Attribute
|Info
|Location
|30 Sembawang Drive (District 27)
|Developer
|Canberra Development Pte. Ltd.
|Lease
|99-years
|TOP
|2000
|Number of units
|76
Sun Plaza is better known to locals for its commercial component. Most locals visit it for its NTUC FairPrice, late-night Hai Di Lao hotpot, Guardian, and other services. What some may not realise is that Sun Plaza has 76 residential units, which are rather gargantuan by today's standards.
The three-bedders go from 1,313 square feet to over 2,088 square feet. Despite the size, some of these units have kept a quantum of below $1 million.
Living here is a bit of a trade-off. Sun Plaza is properly an apartment project and doesn't have a full suite of particularly lavish facilities (although you do have a small pool, playground, and BBQ area). What you get from living here is the convenience of having a mall right downstairs.
Accessibility is also obviously as good as it gets for Sun Plaza, with Sembawang MRT (NSL) being right next door, along with a bus interchange (there is apparently a shuttle bus that takes you to Sembawang Shopping Centre).
Those who dislike crowds may want to look somewhere else, however, as living here does mean you're right above a local hot spot. Plus, you should also know that Sun Plaza is also getting on a bit in years, with its lease having commenced in 2000.
4. Watercolours
|Attribute
|Info
|Location
|25 Pasir Ris Link (District 18)
|Developer
|HUGE Development Pte. Ltd.
|Lease
|99-years
|TOP
|2014
|Number of units
|416
Watercolours is an executive condominium that is usually one of the more overlooked family developments, on the basis of location.
This Pasir Ris development is within walking distance (about nine to 10 minutes) of Downtown East, which is probably one of the largest — if not the biggest — family recreation hubs in the East.
Downtown East is home to Wild Wild Wet water park, as well as several shops, restaurants, NTUC FairPrice, and others. There's also a Don Don Donki here that opens till midnight, so this is all very convenient for families at Watercolours.
Besides this, Watercolours is nestled in an HDB area, so residents can make use of some of the ground floor amenities and nearby shops (mainly in the direction of Pasir Ris Drive 3).
There are also 416 units here, which is a good size in the sense that it won't get too overcrowded, but you do have a good mix of the usual facilities such as a decent-sized pool and a tennis court (which you may be surprised to know is getting rare to find these days).
The main drawback to Watercolours is the lack of an MRT station nearby (you wouldn't want to walk to Pasir Ris MRT station daily); but for those who are okay to rely on the bus, this is a very underrated choice for a family condo.
Also, note that some of the three-bedders at Watercolours are dual-key options (those sized from 1,098 to 1,873 square feet), which can be good for extended families.
5. Euphony Gardens
|Attribute
|Info
|Location
|1 Jalan Mata Ayer (District 27)
|Developer
|Northspring Development Pte. Ltd. (CPL)
|Lease
|99-years
|TOP
|2001
|Number of units
|304
Euphony Gardens is for those who want the landed living experience, without the price tag or maintenance challenges of an actual landed house. This project is nestled in a landed housing enclave along Jalan Mata Ayer, near Sembawang Road.
As you'd expect from a low-density area, there aren't any malls or MRT stations nearby enough to walk (something the residents would consider a plus point, as exclusivity is the main highlight).
Nonetheless, there are many small eateries nearby, stretched out along Sembawang Road (there's a McDonald's right next door).
There's also a bus stop just outside the project (Opposite Khatib Camp), where bus 171 will take you to Yishun MRT (NSL). If you don't mind this extra connecting point, you'll find Euphony Gardens more accessible than some landed areas.
You are also surrounded by army camps and Sembawang airbase, which may be a good or bad thing depending on your perspective. On the bright side, this means that it is less crowded, and you don't have anything too tall surrounding you.
On the other hand, future upgrading plans may be bleak because you can't build high due to the sensitive nature of the army camps. That said, no one can predict the future either — so if these camps do shrink in size or move in the future, there will be a ton more upside to the area.
Quiet and privacy are the main highlights of this project, and with 1,195 square feet projects going at below $1 million, this is one of the most affordable ways to live in a low-density area.
This article was first published in Stackedhomes.