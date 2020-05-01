2 big mistakes you don't want to make in 2020

A new year and a new decade have arrived.

As you start afresh, the last thing you want to make are silly mistakes that get you off to a bad start, and harm the performance of your portfolio.

That said, mistakes are part and parcel of investing.

No one is infallible. I am sure that every investor, including myself, has made their own fair share of mistakes while investing.

LEARNING FROM MISTAKES

We don't have to make mistakes to learn from it. It can be instructive to learn from the mistakes that other investors make.

That way, we can learn without suffering the consequences associated with these errors. We also stand to become better investors over time.

So, as the new year rolls in, here are two big mistakes you should avoid if you want to perform well as an investor.

OVERCONFIDENCE

A common mistake among investors is overconfidence.