2 HDB loft units in Sin Ming, Punggol sold for around $1 million this month

With high ceilings and living quarters spread over two-storeys, loft-styled HDB flats resemble condominiums more than subsidised government housing.

So it's no wonder they are popular and "typically get snapped up within a few viewings", according to Singapore property portal EdgeProp.

Just this month alone, two HDB loft units in Sin Ming Avenue and Punggol were transacted at prices hovering at the million dollar mark.

The Sin Ming unit, which is actually classified as an executive maisonette, has its bedrooms located on the first floor and an open-plan family area on the second floor.

PHOTO: Propnex Realty

Its $1.02 million listed value is also because of the unit's unblocked view of the surrounding greenery, as well as the swimming pool and tennis court of the neighbouring private condominium.

It was purchased in 1997 for $600,000 and put up for sale as its semi-retired owner was looking to downsize to a smaller unit. The unit was sold to a young couple, according to Edgeprop.

The 2,012 sq ft apartment could be one of the largest HDB flats ever built, said Laura Moo, marketing manager at PropNex Realty.

According to netizens, $1 million is a fairly reasonable amount to pay for such a unit, given the rarity of its style and large size.

Punggol HDB loft sold for $900,000

Over at Punggol, a loft unit at Punggol Sapphire estate transacted for $900,000 earlier this month and was the first loft unit to be sold since May last year.

The BTO unit was purchased directly from HDB for $468,000 in 2008.

PHOTO: AT Homez

In this 1,065 sq ft unit, the master bedroom is located on the upper floor of the apartment.

The couple who purchased the flat has two children, and reportedly snapped up the unit two weeks after viewing the place just once.

Looking to purchase a loft unit? Try SkyTerrace @ Dawson

Flats at SkyTerrace @ Dawson just reached the five-year minimum occupation period this year, and a five-room flat has already transacted this year for $1.01 million.

According to EdgeProp, a 1,313 sq ft five-room loft unit was listed last month for $1.25 million and has attracted 20 to 30 enquiries since.

