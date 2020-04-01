2020 financial goals for any age

Goal setting is an important step in the journey towards being financially secure. No matter what your age, a goal keeps you rooted and helps grow your income and solidify your retirement plans.

You could, however, be clear of your goals but not quite know where to start when it comes to implementing them. And, therefore, to help you kickstart this journey, here's a list of financial goals that you ought to set for yourself, based on your current age.

FINANCIAL GOALS TO SET IN YOUR 20S

Goal 1: Steer clear of lifestyle inflation

Goal 2: Equip yourself with good financial advice

When you are in your 20s, the temptation of lifestyle inflation can be alluring. It's when you start seeing your peers driving fancy cars, living in posh condominiums and travelling to exotic travel destinations every now and then. It's easy to feel tempted to follow in their footsteps to try living 'the life'.

But it's also prudent to check yourself and figure out your boundaries. Try these 4 ways to avoid the temptation of lifestyle inflation if you've found yourself thinking about it a lot.

Arm yourself with good financial advice. Count this as a mandatory goal in your 20s because this is the stage in your life where you are eager to grow your wealth but often do not have the right expertise to do so. So, you need quality financial advice from a trustworthy financial advisor to guide you in the right direction.

FINANCIAL GOALS TO SET IN YOUR 30S

Goal 1: Adopt good debt management habits

Goal 2: Start your wealth accumulation journey today