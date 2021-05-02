2021 ultimate new launch cheat sheet: 116 condominiums take up rate and breakeven

When we did our last ultimate new launch cheat sheet in February 2020 (view here), I don’t think many people would have predicted then how the property market would have moved as much as it had in the past year.
It was, after all, the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic (for Singapore, at least). And it was not long after this that Singapore had to go into lockdown mode.
Now, it isn’t just the mass market that is moving, but there is a slew of high-end new launches coming up, and HDB resale prices have climbed up for 4 straight quarters.
And so if you are looking for a home at this point and are considering a new launch condo, it can be a mess with the information you need spread all over the place. Since it has been more than a year, it seems about the right time to compile another ultimate new launch cheat sheet for 2021.
Ultimate new launch cheat sheet 2021
The following table showcases the last transacted 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom prices for the respective project (as of April 11, 2021). These are based on the smallest size for the bedroom type that had at least one transaction.
|Project Name
|Take-Up Rate
|Number of units
|Breakeven ($PSF)
|1BR
|2BR
|3BR
|4BR
|Jervois Prive
|0.0 per cent
|45
|$2,171
|–
|–
|–
|–
|The Lilium
|1.3 per cent
|80
|$1,589
|–
|–
|–
|–
|19 Nassim
|2.0 per cent
|101
|$1,911,870
|–
|$4,502,840
|–
|Hyll On Holland
|2.5 per cent
|319
|$2,207
|–
|$1,809,600
|–
|–
|The Atelier
|2.5 per cent
|120
|$2,303
|–
|$2,683,000
|$3,218,000
|$4,485,000
|Jervois Treasures
|2.8 per cent
|36
|$2,265
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Cuscaden Reserve
|3.6 per cent
|192
|$3,059
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Parkwood Residences
|5.6 per cent
|18
|$864
|–
|–
|–
|$1,736,800
|La Mariposa
|5.9 per cent
|17
|–
|–
|–
|$2,300,000
|One Draycott
|7.8 per cent
|64
|$2,497
|–
|$2,700,350
|–
|–
|Phoenix Residences
|8.1 per cent
|74
|$1,067
|$860,000
|$920,000
|$1,299,000
|–
|10 Evelyn
|10.7 per cent
|56
|$1,390,000
|$2,012,812
|–
|–
|8 Saint Thomas
|–
|250
|–
|$2,862,000
|$2,920,000
|–
|Petit Jervois
|10.9 per cent
|55
|$1,911
|$1,688,000
|$2,196,000
|–
|–
|The Gazania
|12.4 per cent
|250
|$1,856
|$988,972
|$1,377,712
|$1,837,692
|$2,483,000
|Juniper Hill
|13.9 per cent
|115
|$2,444
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Dalvey Haus
|14.8 per cent
|27
|–
|–
|–
|$6,085,000
|15 Holland Hill
|15.3 per cent
|59
|$2,220
|–
|$3,779,740
|$5,395,688
|$6,774,421
|Sloane Residences
|15.4 per cent
|52
|$2,188
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Mooi Residences
|16.7 per cent
|24
|–
|$1,580,000
|$2,320,000
|–
|Dairy Farm Residences
|18.3 per cent
|460
|$1,355
|–
|$990,000
|$1,407,186
|$1,881,928
|Leedon Green
|19.0 per cent
|638
|$2,387
|$1,245,100
|$1,650,000
|$2,599,700
|$3,719,000
|ParkSuites
|19.2 per cent
|125
|$1,750
|$1,128,180
|$1,309,760
|–
|–
|The Avenir
|19.7 per cent
|376
|$2,406
|$1,472,500
|$2,575,000
|$3,717,000
|$6,063,100
|Haus on Handy
|20.2 per cent
|188
|$2,310
|$1,192,800
|$1,555,696
|$2,718,400
|–
|Pullman Residences Newton
|21.2 per cent
|340
|$2,445
|$1,348,000
|$1,809,000
|$3,243,000
|$3,664,000
|Wilshire Residences
|22.4 per cent
|85
|$2,004
|$1,225,000
|–
|$2,200,000
|–
|Myra
|22.4 per cent
|85
|$1,076,400
|$1,466,400
|$1,774,400
|–
|Uptown @ Farrer
|23.3 per cent
|356
|$1,484
|–
|$1,097,126
|$1,308,000
|–
|One Holland Village Residences
|24.1 per cent
|551
|$2,498
|$1,432,729
|$1,998,450
|$2,620,240
|$6,415,910
|Riviere
|25.1 per cent
|455
|$2,321
|$1,548,900
|$2,260,000
|$3,010,000
|$5,646,580
|The Hyde
|25.6 per cent
|117
|$2,600
|$1,371,000
|$1,860,980
|$3,856,720
|$4,765,000
|Van Holland
|26.1 per cent
|69
|$2,216
|–
|$2,090,000
|$3,352,580
|$4,443,000
|Verticus
|26.5 per cent
|162
|$1,889
|$869,000
|$1,274,000
|$1,880,000
|–
|Infini At East Coast
|27.8 per cent
|36
|–
|$1,574,000
|$1,980,000
|–
|Verdale
|28.3 per cent
|258
|$1,639
|$815,000
|$1,007,700
|$1,600,600
|$2,536,900
|Midwood
|28.4 per cent
|564
|$1,561
|$799,000
|$1,013,000
|$1,589,900
|$1,983,000
|Meyer Mansion
|29.0 per cent
|200
|$1,873
|$1,315,584
|$1,786,560
|$3,046,500
|$4,423,600
|Midtown Bay
|29.7 per cent
|219
|$2,291
|$1,344,000
|$2,347,800
|–
|–
|The Landmark
|30.1 per cent
|396
|$2,039
|$998,000
|$1,467,000
|$2,956,000
|–
|Urban Treasures
|30.4 per cent
|237
|$1,619
|$908,163
|$1,261,000
|$1,656,566
|$2,324,000
|Meyerhouse
|32.1 per cent
|56
|$1,974
|–
|–
|$5,010,525
|$7,184,790
|The Antares
|32.1 per cent
|265
|$1,608
|$834,000
|$1,241,712
|$1,595,000
|$2,401,980
|Wallich Residence
|34.3 per cent
|181
|–
|–
|–
|$6,520,350
|3 Orchard-By-The-Park
|–
|77
|–
|$3,517,800
|$6,040,000
|$7,797,000
|The Iveria
|35.3 per cent
|51
|$2,011
|–
|–
|–
|–
|RoyalGreen
|36.8 per cent
|285
|$2,581
|–
|$1,747,000
|$2,498,000
|$4,007,000
|Parkwood Collection
|37.7 per cent
|53
|$1,017
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Normanton Park
|41.2 per cent
|1862
|$1,516
|$855,310
|$1,118,368
|$1,491,600
|$2,117,660
|Nyon
|42.4 per cent
|92
|$1,738
|$1,175,000
|$1,630,000
|$2,480,000
|–
|Tedge
|42.9 per cent
|42
|$1,235
|–
|$1,283,125
|$1,424,999
|$1,867,000
|35 Gilstead
|44.3 per cent
|70
|$2,214
|$1,351,000
|$1,450,000
|$2,132,000
|–
|77 @ East Coast
|46.3 per cent
|41
|$738,000
|$1,125,000
|–
|$1,908,000
|The Line @ Tanjong Rhu
|70 per cent
|130
|$1,635
|$1,020,000
|$1,309,000
|$1,890,000
|$5,031,180
|Ola
|48.2 per cent
|548
|$999
|–
|$915,000
|$997,000
|$1,510,000
|One Meyer
|48.5 per cent
|66
|$1,952
|–
|$1,594,000
|$2,505,000
|–
|Dunearn 386
|48.6 per cent
|35
|$1,907
|$1,147,000
|$1,580,000
|–
|$2,187,000
|Ki Residences At Brookvale
|48.9 per cent
|660
|$1,371
|–
|$1,258,000
|$1,540,000
|$2,251,000
|Kopar At Newton
|49.2 per cent
|378
|$1,884
|$1,172,000
|$1,598,380
|$1,995,000
|–
|Irwell Hill Residences
|52.0 per cent
|540
|$2,331
|$1,192,000
|$1,512,000
|$2,196,000
|$4,512,000
|Parc Komo
|52.2 per cent
|276
|$1,356
|$673,000
|$920,000
|$1,338,000
|$1,882,000
|Coastline Residences
|52.8 per cent
|144
|$2,100
|$1,081,000
|$2,069,000
|$2,558,000
|–
|Fourth Avenue Residences
|52.9 per cent
|476
|$2,101
|$1,115,000
|$1,488,000
|$2,118,000
|–
|Casa Al Mare
|53.1 per cent
|49
|$780,000
|$1,110,000
|$1,700,300
|–
|One Pearl Bank
|54.3 per cent
|774
|$2,191
|$1,319,000
|$1,787,000
|$2,494,000
|$3,547,000
|Residence Twenty-Two
|54.5 per cent
|22
|$850,000
|$1,405,152
|$1,875,000
|$2,060,000
|Sengkang Grand Residences
|55.4 per cent
|680
|$1,396
|$907,200
|$1,138,400
|$1,492,400
|$2,271,200
|The Jovell
|56.3 per cent
|428
|$580,700
|$877,000
|$1,075,000
|$1,509,000
|Marina One Residences
|80.5 per cent
|1042
|$1,470,150
|$2,002,077
|–
|$5,389,560
|1953
|58.6 per cent
|58
|$1,436
|$958,000
|$1,103,000
|$1,648,000
|–
|Forett At Bukit Timah
|61.3 per cent
|633
|$1,674
|–
|$1,026,000
|$1,743,000
|$2,403,000
|The Woodleigh Residences
|62.7 per cent
|667
|$1,691
|–
|$1,162,000
|$1,790,000
|$2,850,000
|Avenue South Residence
|63.1 per cent
|1074
|$1,641
|$887,000
|$1,485,000
|$1,943,000
|$2,733,000
|Midtown Modern
|65.8 per cent
|558
|$2,356
|$1,199,880
|$1,488,960
|$2,187,900
|$3,738,240
|Lattice One
|66.7 per cent
|48
|$1,173
|–
|$974,000
|$1,522,000
|$1,816,000
|Mayfair Modern
|68.4 per cent
|171
|$1,762
|$1,033,000
|$1,413,600
|$1,945,053
|$2,488,000
|Boulevard 88
|70.1 per cent
|154
|–
|–
|$6,681,500
|$10,150,000
|The Florence Residences
|72.2 per cent
|1410
|$1,303
|$857,000
|$1,092,000
|$1,410,000
|$1,860,112
|Fyve Derbyshire
|73.2 per cent
|71
|$1,930
|–
|$1,384,000
|–
|–
|Mont Botanik Residence
|74.1 per cent
|108
|$1,021
|–
|$1,154,000
|–
|–
|Parc Central Residences
|75.4 per cent
|700
|$1,170
|–
|–
|$985,000
|$1,365,000
|Seraya Residences
|76.5 per cent
|17
|–
|$1,390,000
|$1,480,000
|–
|Clavon
|77.0 per cent
|640
|$1,401
|$807,000
|$1,107,000
|$1,505,000
|$1,992,000
|Penrose
|77.9 per cent
|566
|$1,329
|$829,000
|$991,000
|$1,395,000
|$2,171,000
|Parc Clematis
|78.8 per cent
|1450
|$1,312
|$773,000
|$1,179,520
|$1,350,000
|$2,061,000
|Cashew Green
|78.9 per cent
|19
|–
|–
|–
|–
|The Reef At King’S Dock
|81.4 per cent
|429
|$953,800
|$1,475,100
|$2,975,969
|–
|Treasure At Tampines
|83.6 per cent
|2203
|$1,113
|$787,000
|$884,000
|$1,191,000
|$1,661,000
|Neu At Novena
|83.9 per cent
|87
|$2,024
|–
|$1,688,000
|$2,203,000
|–
|8 Hullet
|84.1 per cent
|44
|$2,711
|$1,990,000
|$2,121,075
|–
|–
|The M
|85.1 per cent
|522
|$2,258
|$998,300
|$1,559,000
|–
|–
|Olloi
|85.3per cent
|34
|$1,466
|–
|–
|$1,630,530
|$2,486,000
|Sky Everton
|86.3 per cent
|262
|$2,130
|$1,228,000
|$1,626,000
|$2,538,000
|$3,850,000
|Kent Ridge Hill Residences
|87.1 per cent
|498
|$1,594
|$888,000
|$1,239,000
|$1,536,000
|$2,823,000
|3 Cuscaden
|88.5 per cent
|96
|$2,428
|$1,747,151
|$2,645,361
|$4,678,515
|–
|Piermont Grand
|89.4 per cent
|820
|$960
|–
|–
|$955,100
|$1,384,800
|Affinity at Serangoon
|90.2 per cent
|1012
|$1,295
|$831,000
|$1,036,000
|$1,341,000
|–
|The Essence
|91.7 per cent
|84
|$1,076
|$760,000
|$877,430
|$1,390,220
|–
|Noma
|92.0 per cent
|50
|$698,400
|$972,800
|–
|$1,859,637
|Jui Residences
|93.2 per cent
|117
|$1,237
|$780,000
|$1,281,280
|$1,700,000
|–
|Martin Modern
|93.6 per cent
|450
|$1,757
|–
|$1,893,400
|$3,246,000
|$4,738,600
|View at Kismis
|94.6 per cent
|186
|$1,319
|–
|$950,000
|$1,347,000
|$1,738,000
|Jadescape
|95.9 per cent
|1206
|$1,027
|$1,037,000
|$1,310,000
|$1,478,200
|$2,111,000
|Stirling Residences
|96.9 per cent
|1259
|$1,542
|$985,000
|$1,275,000
|$1,663,000
|$2,648,000
|Daintree Residence
|97.2 per cent
|327
|$1,414
|$935,330
|$1,014,600
|$1,797,850
|$2,473,310
|Riverfront Residences
|97.3 per cent
|1451
|$1,147
|$733,000
|$837,000
|$1,260,000
|$1,827,360
|Whistler Grand
|97.3 per cent
|716
|$1,255
|$792,000
|$983,200
|$1,484,800
|$1,884,800
|Rezi 24
|97.3 per cent
|110
|$1,276
|$742,700
|$859,000
|$1,494,500
|$1,783,000
|Parc Canberra
|97.4 per cent
|495
|$976
|–
|–
|$942,000
|$1,338,000
|Arena Residences
|98.0 per cent
|98
|$1,292
|–
|$976,000
|$1,498,000
|–
|Park Colonial
|98.3 per cent
|805
|$1,609
|$985,000
|$982,000
|$1,609,000
|$2,236,000
|Twin VEW
|99.2 per cent
|520
|$1,016
|$700,000
|$1,080,000
|$1,400,000
|$1,850,000
|RV Altitude
|99.3 per cent
|140
|–
|$1,296,000
|–
|–
|Amber 45
|99.3 per cent
|139
|–
|$1,429,000
|–
|$2,950,000
|The Garden Residences
|99.5 per cent
|613
|$1,443
|$763,100
|$957,800
|$1,255,000
|$1,894,100
|Parc Esta
|99.6 per cent
|1399
|$1,381
|$848,000
|$1,054,000
|$1,692,000
|$1,885,000
Interested to find out more about the projects above? Refer to our detailed list below!
Core Central Region (CCR)
10 Evelyn
Take-up rate: 11 per cent
10 Evelyn is a Freehold condominium located at 10 Evelyn Road in the Novena planning area, district 11. It has a total of 56 units, and it is developed by Creative Investments Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of 11 April 2021 is 11 per cent.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,390,000
|15 Jan 20
|495 sqft
|$2,807
|$2,807
|2BR
|$2,012,812
|10 Mar 21
|829 sqft
|$2,429
|$2,429
15 Holland Hill
Take-up rate: 15 per cent
15 Holland Hill is a Freehold condominium located at 15 Holland Hill in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 10. It has a total of 59 units, and it is developed by Peak Opal Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 15 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,220 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR
|$3,779,740
|Sept 11, 20
|1292 sqft
|$2,926
|$2,926
|3BR
|$5,395,688
|Feb 09, 21
|1798 sqft
|$3,002
|$3,002
|4BR
|$6,774,421
|April 08, 21
|2304 sqft
|$2,941
|$2,941
|5BR PH
|$13,427,100
|July 09, 20
|4973 sqft
|$2,700
|$2,700
19 Nassim
Take-up rate: 2 per cent
19 Nassim is a 99-year leasehold (from 17/06/2019) condominium located at 19 Nassim Hill in the Tanglin planning area, district 10. It has a total of 101 units, and it is developed by Parksville Development Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 2 per cent.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,911,870
|March 20, 20
|570 sqft
|$3,354
|$3,351
|3BR
|$4,502,840
|Aug 12, 20
|1324 sqft
|$3,401
|$3,401
3 Cuscaden
Take-up rate: 89 per cent
3 Cuscaden is a Freehold condominium located at 3 Cuscaden Walk in the River Valley planning area, district 10. It has a total of 96 units, and it is developed by Sustained Land Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 89 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,428 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,747,151
|Aug 13, 19
|420 sqft
|$4,162
|$4,026
|2BR
|$2,645,361
|May 10, 20
|732 sqft
|$3,614
|$3,504
|3BR
|$4,678,515
|May 31, 19
|1270 sqft
|$3,684
|$3,666
3 Orchard-By-The-Park
Take-up rate: NA
3 Orchard-By-The-Park is a Freehold condominium located at in the Orchard planning area, district 10. It has a total of 77 units, and it is developed by YTL Westwood Properties Pte Ltd.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR
|$3,517,800
|April 28, 20
|1066 sqft
|$3,300
|$0
|3BR
|$6,040,000
|March 15, 21
|1776 sqft
|$3,401
|$0
|4BR
|$7,797,000
|Oct 01, 20
|2260 sqft
|$3,450
|$0
35 Gilstead
Take-up rate: 44 per cent
35 Gilstead is a Freehold condominium located at 35 Gilstead Road in the Novena planning area, district 11. It has a total of 70 units, and it is developed by TEE Forward Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 44 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,214 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,351,000
|Feb 16, 20
|484 sqft
|$2,789
|$2,735
|2BR
|$1,450,000
|Sept 21, 19
|549 sqft
|$2,641
|$2,676
|3BR
|$2,132,000
|June 22, 19
|840 sqft
|$2,538
|$2,539
8 Hullet
Take-up rate: 84 per cent
8 Hullet is a Freehold condominium located at 8 Hullet Road in the Newton planning area, district 9. It has a total of 44 units, and it is developed by Lian Huat Group. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 84 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,711 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,990,000
|July 23, 19
|538 sqft
|$3,699
|$3,462
|2BR
|$2,121,075
|Feb 28, 19
|657 sqft
|$3,230
|$3,431
8 Saint Thomas
Take-up rate: NA
8 Saint Thomas is a Freehold condominium located at 10 St. Thomas Walk in the River Valley planning area, district 9. It has a total of 250 units, and it is developed by Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR
|$2,862,000
|Oct 21, 18
|807 sqft
|$3,546
|$3,308
|3BR
|$2,920,000
|April 08, 21
|1152 sqft
|$2,535
|$2,957
|4BR Dual Key
|$4,600,000
|March 10, 21
|1690 sqft
|$2,722
|$0
Boulevard 88
Take-up rate: 70 per cent
Boulevard 88 is a Freehold condominium located at 86 Orchard Boulevard in the Orchard planning area, district 10. It has a total of 154 units, and it is developed by City Developments Limited. The total take-up rate as of 11 April 2021 is 70 per cent.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR + Study
|$4,989,600
|Jan 04, 20
|1313 sqft
|$3,800
|$3,540
|3BR
|$6,681,500
|March 11, 21
|1776 sqft
|$3,762
|$3,573
|4BR
|$10,150,000
|Nov 09, 20
|2756 sqft
|$3,683
|$3,683
Cuscaden Reserve
Take-up rate: 4 per cent
Cuscaden Reserve is a 99-year leasehold (from 14/08/2018) condominium located at 8 Cuscaden Road in the Orchard planning area, district 10. It has a total of 192 units, and it is developed by SC Global Development Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 4 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $3,059 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1+S
|$2,328,000
|Sept 13, 19
|700 sqft
|$3,326
|$3,327
|2BR (Pte Lift)
|$2,741,000
|July 13, 20
|818 sqft
|$3,351
|$3,351
|2+S (Pte Lift)
|$3,391,740
|July 13, 20
|936 sqft
|$3,624
|$3,622
|3+S (Pte Lift)
|$4,236,210
|July 13, 20
|1163 sqft
|$3,642
|$3,644
Dalvey Haus
Take-up rate: 15 per cent
Dalvey Haus is a Freehold condominium located at 101 Dalvey Road in the Tanglin planning area, district 10. It has a total of 27 units, and it is developed by Dalvey Breeze Development. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 15 per cent.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|4BR
|$6,085,000
|Nov 26, 20
|1938 sqft
|$3,141
|$3,171
Dunearn 386
Take-up rate: 49 per cent
Dunearn 386 is a Freehold condominium located at 386 Dunearn Road in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 11. It has a total of 35 units, and it is developed by RH Central Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 49 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,907 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,147,000
|Dec 30, 20
|452 sqft
|$2,538
|$2,547
|2BR
|$1,580,000
|Aug 26, 20
|635 sqft
|$2,488
|$2,488
|4BR
|$2,187,000
|Dec 21, 20
|915 sqft
|$2,390
|$2,390
Fourth Avenue Residences
Take-up rate: 53 per cent
Fourth Avenue Residences is a 99-year leasehold (from 07/03/2018) condominium located at 6 Fourth Avenue in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 10. It has a total of 476 units, and it is developed by Allgreen Properties Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 53 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,101 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,115,000
|April 11, 21
|484 sqft
|$2,304
|$2,265
|2BR
|$1,488,000
|Dec 16, 20
|646 sqft
|$2,303
|$2,273
|2BR Premium
|$1,548,000
|March 18, 21
|689 sqft
|$2,247
|$2,337
|3BR
|$2,118,000
|Feb 05, 21
|915 sqft
|$2,315
|$2,355
|3BR + Study
|$2,547,000
|March 21, 21
|1109 sqft
|$2,297
|$2,382
|4BR + Study
|$3,508,000
|Nov 26, 19
|1475 sqft
|$2,378
|$2,408
See the full condo review here
Fyve Derbyshire
Take-up rate: 73 per cent
Fyve Derbyshire is a Freehold condominium located at 5 Derbyshire Road in the Novena planning area, district 11. It has a total of 71 units, and it is developed by Roxy-Pacific Developments Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 73 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,930 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR
|$1,384,000
|Nov 22, 19
|560 sqft
|$2,473
|$2,473
|2BR + Guest
|$1,909,000
|March 14, 21
|797 sqft
|$2,395
|$2,334
|3BR + Guest Room
|$2,155,000
|Feb 25, 21
|936 sqft
|$2,302
|$2,262
Haus on Handy
Take-up rate: 20 per cent
Haus on Handy is a 99-year leasehold (from 07/05/2018) condominium located at 28 Handy Road in the Museum planning area, district 9. It has a total of 188 units, and it is developed by CDL Regulus Pte. Ltd.. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 20 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,310 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,192,800
|July 16, 19
|420 sqft
|$2,841
|$2,841
|1BR + Study
|$1,378,880
|Jan 24, 21
|517 sqft
|$2,667
|$2,778
|2BR
|$1,555,696
|Jan 31, 21
|592 sqft
|$2,628
|$2,628
|2BR + Study
|$1,962,400
|Jan 06, 20
|678 sqft
|$2,894
|$2,902
|3BR
|$2,718,400
|Sept 13, 19
|947 sqft
|$2,871
|$2,870
|3BR Dual Key
|$2,820,800
|Jan 21, 20
|980 sqft
|$2,878
|$2,880
Hyll On Holland
Take-up rate: 3 per cent
Hyll On Holland is a Freehold condominium located at 89 Holland Road in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 10. It has a total of 319 units, and it is developed by FEC Skypark Pte Ltd (FEC International Limited & Koh Brothers Development).
The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 3 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,207 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR
|$1,809,600
|Oct 02, 20
|657 sqft
|$2,756
|$2,656
|3BR + Study
|$3,014,900
|Nov 23, 20
|1055 sqft
|$2,858
|$2,858
Irwell Hill Residences
Take-up rate: 52 per cent
Irwell Hill Residences is a 99 years leasehold condominium located at 2 Irwell Hill in the River Valley planning area, district 9. It has a total of 540 units, and it is developed by CDL Perseus Pte. Ltd.. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 52 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,331 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|Studio
|$1,036,000
|April 10, 21
|398 sqft
|$2,601
|$2,626
|1BR
|$1,192,000
|April 09, 21
|452 sqft
|$2,637
|$2,699
|2BR
|$1,512,000
|April 09, 21
|603 sqft
|$2,508
|$2,573
|3BR
|$2,196,000
|April 09, 21
|861 sqft
|$2,550
|$2,598
|4BR
|$4,512,000
|April 09, 21
|1539 sqft
|$2,931
|$2,931
|4BR PH
|$9,009,360
|April 09, 21
|2185 sqft
|$4,123
|$4,123
Jervois Prive
Take-up rate: 0 per cent
Jervois Prive is a Freehold condominium located at 100A Jervois Road in the Tanglin planning area, district 10. It has a total of 45 units, and it is developed by Jervois Midas Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 0 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,171 psf.
No Transaction Information
Jervois Treasures
Take-up rate: 3 per cent
Jervois Treasures is a Freehold condominium located at 31 Jervois Road in the Tanglin planning area, district 10. It has a total of 36 units, and it is developed by Fragrance Treasures Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 3 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,265 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|3BR
|$3,398,524
|Feb 23, 21
|1496 sqft
|$2,271
|$2,271
Juniper Hill
Take-up rate: 14 per cent
Juniper Hill is a Freehold condominium located at 39 EWE BOON ROAD in the Tanglin planning area, district 10. It has a total of 115 units, and it is developed by Allgreen Properties Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 14 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,444 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR (Type B1a)
|$1,498,000
|April 05, 21
|592 sqft
|$2,530
|$2,552
|2BR Premium
|$2,038,000
|Nov 04, 19
|700 sqft
|$2,911
|$2,913
Kopar At Newton
Take-up rate: 49 per cent
Kopar At Newton is a 99-year leasehold (from 22/04/2019) condominium located at 6 Makeway Avenue in the Novena planning area, district 9. It has a total of 378 units, and it is developed by CELH Development Pte. Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 49 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,884 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,172,000
|March 20, 21
|517 sqft
|$2,267
|$2,324
|2BR
|$1,598,380
|April 03, 21
|614 sqft
|$2,603
|$2,432
|2BR+Premium
|$1,746,000
|March 21, 21
|689 sqft
|$2,534
|$2,310
|3BR
|$1,995,000
|March 11, 21
|915 sqft
|$2,180
|$2,263
|3BR+Premium
|$2,528,400
|April 01, 21
|1055 sqft
|$2,397
|$2,238
Leedon Green
Take-up rate: 19 per cent
Leedon Green is a Freehold condominium located at 38 Leedon Heights in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 10. It has a total of 638 units, and it is developed by Yanlord Land Group and MCL. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 19 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,387 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,245,100
|April 02, 21
|474 sqft
|$2,627
|$2,610
|1BR + Study
|$1,445,300
|March 31, 21
|538 sqft
|$2,686
|$2,755
|2BR
|$1,650,000
|April 03, 21
|614 sqft
|$2,687
|$2,725
|2BR + Study
|$2,230,800
|March 28, 21
|818 sqft
|$2,727
|$2,684
|3BR
|$2,599,700
|April 07, 21
|958 sqft
|$2,714
|$2,724
|4BR
|$3,719,000
|March 31, 21
|1496 sqft
|$2,486
|$2,730
|Strata Landed
|$6,165,200
|Jan 12, 20
|2400 sqft
|$2,568
|$2,568
Marina One Residences
Take-up rate: 80.5 per cent
Marina One Residences is a 99-year leasehold (from 01/07/2011) condominium located at 23 Marina Way in the Downtown Core planning area, district 1. It has a total of 1042 units, and it is developed by Ms Residential 1 Pte. Ltd. / Ms Residential 2 Pte. Ltd.. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 80.5 per cent.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,470,150
|Jan 29, 15
|657 sqft
|$2,239
|$2,268
|1BR + Study
|$1,614,600
|Dec 02, 14
|753 sqft
|$2,144
|$2,218
|2BR
|$2,002,077
|Nov 13, 14
|969 sqft
|$2,067
|$2,131
|2BR + Study
|$2,633,700
|Aug 25, 19
|1141 sqft
|$2,308
|$2,336
|2BR + Study
|$3,387,780
|Aug 14,19
|1152 sqft
|$2,941
|$2,634
|3BR + Study
|$4,604,000
|May 01, 19
|1561 sqft
|$2,950
|$2,542
|4BR
|$5,389,560
|April 25, 19
|2034 sqft
|$2,649
|$2,637
Martin Modern
Take-up rate: 94 per cent
Martin Modern is a 99-year leasehold (from 28/09/2016) condominium located at 8 Martin Place in the River Valley planning area, district 9. It has a total of 450 units, and it is developed by GuocoLand Singapore. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 94 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,757 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR
|$1,893,400
|April 05, 21
|764 sqft
|$2,478
|$2,654
|2BR + Study
|$2,469,000
|Feb 28, 21
|850 sqft
|$2,905
|$2,468
|3BR
|$3,246,000
|Dec 16, 18
|1012 sqft
|$3,208
|$2,215
|4BR
|$4,738,600
|April 06, 21
|1733 sqft
|$2,734
|$2,524
Midtown Bay
Take-up rate: 30 per cent
Midtown Bay is a 99-year leasehold (from 02/01/2018) condominium located at 122 Beach Road in the Downtown Core planning area, district 7. It has a total of 219 units, and it is developed by Guocoland. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 30 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,291 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,344,000
|Dec 04, 20
|409 sqft
|$3,286
|$3,223
|2BR
|$2,347,800
|Feb 03, 21
|732 sqft
|$3,208
|$3,140
|3BR Duplex
|$3,810,000
|Feb 04, 20
|1324 sqft
|$2,878
|$2,727
Mooi Residences
Take-up rate: 17 per cent
Mooi Residences is a Freehold condominium located at 139 Holland Road in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 10. It has a total of 24 units, and it is developed by Wenul HL Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 17 per cent.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR
|$1,580,000
|Aug 14, 20
|592 sqft
|$2,669
|$2,669
|3BR
|$2,320,000
|Aug 14, 20
|904 sqft
|$2,566
|$2,566
Neu At Novena
Take-up rate: 84 per cent
Neu At Novena is a Freehold condominium located at 27 Moulmein Rise in the Novena planning area, district 11. It has a total of 87 units, and it is developed by RH Novena Pte. Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 84 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,024 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR
|$1,688,000
|Jan 19, 21
|646 sqft
|$2,613
|$2,664
|3BR Dual Key
|$2,148,000
|Feb 26, 21
|818 sqft
|$2,626
|$2,678
|3BR
|$2,203,000
|Jan 21, 20
|861 sqft
|$2,559
|$2,529
|4BR + Study (Utility)
|$3,295,000
|Oct 23, 19
|1302 sqft
|$2,531
|$2,599
|4BR + Utility
|$3,475,000
|Oct 19, 19
|1302 sqft
|$2,668
|$2,599
One Draycott
Take-up rate: 8 per cent
One Draycott is a Freehold condominium located at 1 Draycott Park in the Newton planning area, district 10. It has a total of 64 units, and it is developed by Champsworth Development Pte. Ltd.. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 8 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,497 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR
|$2,700,350
|July 19, 18
|732 sqft
|$3,689
|$3,401
One Holland Village Residences
Take-up rate: 24 per cent
One Holland Village Residences is a 99-year leasehold (from 13/08/2018) condominium located at 1 Holland Village Way in the Queenstown planning area, district 10. It has a total of 551 units, and it is developed by Far East Organization. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 24 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,498 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,432,729
|Feb 02, 20
|484 sqft
|$2,960
|$2,725
|2BR
|$1,998,450
|Jan 12, 20
|689 sqft
|$2,901
|$2,621
|3BR
|$2,620,240
|July 08, 20
|1098 sqft
|$2,386
|$2,558
|3BR + Study
|$5,056,460
|Nov 28, 19
|1615 sqft
|$3,132
|$3,132
|4BR
|$6,415,910
|Dec 06, 19
|2088 sqft
|$3,073
|$3,097
|4BR + Study (Duplex)
|$11,351,280
|Nov 30, 19
|3358 sqft
|$3,380
|$3,325
Petit Jervois
Take-up rate: 11 per cent
Petit Jervois is a Freehold condominium located at 33 Jervois Road in the Tanglin planning area, district 10. It has a total of 55 units, and it is developed by Brownstone Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 11 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,911 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,688,000
|Oct 19, 20
|646 sqft
|$2,614
|$2,614
|2BR
|$2,196,000
|Oct 13, 20
|840 sqft
|$2,616
|$2,616
Pullman Residences Newton
Take-up rate: 21 per cent
Pullman Residences Newton is a Freehold condominium located at 18 Dunearn Road in the Novena planning area, district 11. It has a total of 340 units, and it is developed by EL Development. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 21 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,445 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,348,000
|April 09, 21
|463 sqft
|$2,911
|$2,766
|2BR
|$1,809,000
|April 08, 21
|667 sqft
|$2,712
|$2,765
|3BR
|$3,243,000
|March 18, 21
|1163 sqft
|$2,788
|$2,693
|3BR + Study
|$3,368,000
|April 10, 21
|1281 sqft
|$2,629
|$2,656
|4BR
|$3,664,000
|April 09, 21
|1378 sqft
|$2,659
|$2,663
Rest of Central Region (RCR)
Riviere
Take-up rate: 25 per cent
Riviere is a 99-year leasehold (from 07/03/2018) condominium located at 3 Jiak Kim Street in the Singapore River planning area, district 3. It has a total of 455 units, and it is developed by Frasers Property. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 25 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,321 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,548,900
|Jan 27, 21
|560 sqft
|$2,766
|$2,870
|2BR
|$2,260,000
|April 03, 21
|818 sqft
|$2,763
|$2,635
|3BR
|$3,010,000
|June 18, 20
|1141 sqft
|$2,638
|$2,638
|4BR
|$5,646,580
|April 06, 21
|2002 sqft
|$2,820
|$2,916
Royalgreen
Take-up rate: 37 per cent
Royalgreen is a Freehold condominium located at 2A Anamalai Avenue in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 10. It has a total of 285 units, and it is developed by Allgreen Properties Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 37 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,581 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR
|$1,747,000
|Jan 30, 20
|635 sqft
|$2,751
|$2,650
|2BR + Study
|$2,187,000
|Oct 12, 19
|775 sqft
|$2,822
|$2,802
|3BR
|$2,498,000
|Oct 12, 19
|926 sqft
|$2,698
|$2,716
|3BR + Study
|$2,810,000
|Aug 12, 20
|1044 sqft
|$2,691
|$2,721
|4BR + Study
|$3,513,000
|Feb 26, 21
|1259 sqft
|$2,789
|$2,789
|4BR
|$4,007,000
|Oct 12, 19
|1432 sqft
|$2,799
|$2,791
RV Altitude
Take-up rate: 99 per cent
RV Altitude is a Freehold condominium located at 344 River Valley Road in the River Valley planning area, district 9. It has a total of 140 units, and it is developed by Roxy Pacific Holdings Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 99 per cent.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR
|$1,296,000
|March 08, 21
|441 sqft
|$2,939
|$3,016
Sloane Residences
Take-up rate: 15 per cent
Sloane Residences is a Freehold condominium located at 17 Balmoral Road in the Tanglin planning area, district 10. It has a total of 52 units, and it is developed by TSky Balmoral Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 15 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,188 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|3BR & 4BR
|$3,343,000
|Sept 22, 20
|1249 sqft
|$2,677
|$2,722
The Atelier
Take-up rate: 3 per cent
The Atelier is a Freehold condominium located at 2 Makeway Avenue in the Novena planning area, district 9. It has a total of 120 units, and it is developed by Bukit Sembawang Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 3 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,303 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR
|$2,683,000
|March 11, 21
|883 sqft
|$3,040
|$3,040
|3BR
|$3,218,000
|March 10, 21
|1173 sqft
|$2,743
|$2,743
|4BR
|$4,485,000
|March 11, 21
|1496 sqft
|$2,998
|$2,998
The Avenir
Take-up rate: 20 per cent
The Avenir is a Freehold condominium located at 8 River Valley Close in the River Valley planning area, district 9. It has a total of 376 units, and it is developed by GuocoLand. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 20 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,406 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,472,500
|Aug 01, 20
|527 sqft
|$2,794
|$3,178
|2BR
|$2,575,000
|March 16, 21
|829 sqft
|$3,107
|$3,021
|3BR
|$3,717,000
|March 22, 21
|1141 sqft
|$3,258
|$3,030
|4BR
|$6,063,100
|Aug 03, 20
|2056 sqft
|$2,949
|$2,949
|4BR + Family
|$8,266,000
|April 10, 21
|2411 sqft
|$3,428
|$3,351
The Hyde
Take-up rate: 26 per cent
The Hyde is a Freehold condominium located at 11 Balmoral Road in the Tanglin planning area, district 10. It has a total of 117 units, and it is developed by Aurum Land. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 26 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,600 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,371,000
|Feb 11, 21
|495 sqft
|$2,770
|$2,792
|2BR
|$1,860,980
|March 13, 21
|678 sqft
|$2,745
|$2,745
|2BR + Guest
|$2,950,000
|Aug 02, 20
|947 sqft
|$3,115
|$3,138
|3BR
|$3,856,720
|Feb 11, 21
|1249 sqft
|$3,088
|$2,935
|4BR
|$4,765,000
|Dec 24, 19
|1798 sqft
|$2,651
|$2,651
The Iveria
Take-up rate: 35 per cent
The Iveria is a Freehold condominium located at 2 Kim Yam Road in the River Valley planning area, district 9. It has a total of 51 units, and it is developed by Macly Iveria Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 35 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,011 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|3BR + Study
|$2,438,000
|Nov 10, 19
|904 sqft
|$2,697
|$2,623
The M
Take-up rate: 85 per cent
The M is a 99-year leasehold (from 03/07/2019) condominium located at 38 Middle Road in the Downtown Core planning area, district 7. It has a total of 522 units, and it is developed by Wing Tai Holdings. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 85 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,258 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|Studio
|$1,055,400
|July 17, 20
|409 sqft
|$2,580
|$2,504
|1BR
|$998,300
|Feb 22, 20
|431 sqft
|$2,319
|$2,535
|1BR + Study
|$1,537,000
|April 05, 21
|527 sqft
|$2,917
|$2,467
|2BR
|$1,559,000
|March 30, 21
|592 sqft
|$2,633
|$2,451
|2BR + Study
|$1,800,000
|Oct 08, 20
|721 sqft
|$2,496
|$2,394
|3BR Dual Key
|$2,500,000
|Oct 14, 20
|904 sqft
|$2,765
|$2,490
The Reef At King’s Dock
Take-up rate: 81 per cent
The Reef At King’S Dock is a 99-year leasehold (from 12/01/2021) condominium located at 6 Harbourfront Avenue in the Bukit Merah planning area, district 4. It has a total of 429 units, and it is developed by Keppel Land. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 81 per cent.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$953,800
|Jan 30, 21
|431 sqft
|$2,215
|$2,234
|1BR + Study
|$1,525,700
|Jan 30, 21
|657 sqft
|$2,324
|$2,279
|2BR
|$1,475,100
|Jan 31, 21
|678 sqft
|$2,175
|$2,183
|3BR
|$2,975,969
|Jan 30, 21
|1076 sqft
|$2,765
|$2,725
Van Holland
Take-up rate: 26 per cent
Van Holland is a Freehold condominium located at 190 Holland Road in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 10. It has a total of 69 units, and it is developed by KBD Holland Pte Ltd (Koh Brothers). The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 26 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,216 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|Studio
|$1,465,670
|Jan 11, 20
|495 sqft
|$2,960
|$2,990
|2BR
|$2,090,000
|Jan 17, 20
|689 sqft
|$3,034
|$3,007
|2BR + Study
|$2,869,000
|Jan 28, 20
|1001 sqft
|$2,866
|$2,866
|3BR + Study
|$3,211,860
|Aug 13, 20
|1055 sqft
|$3,045
|$3,048
|3BR
|$3,352,580
|March 06, 21
|1152 sqft
|$2,911
|$2,961
|4BR
|$4,443,000
|June 25, 20
|1593 sqft
|$2,789
|$2,773
Wallich Residence
Take-up rate: 34 per cent
Wallich Residence is a 99-year leasehold (from 21/02/2011) condominium located at 3 Wallich Street in the Downtown Core planning area, district 2. It has a total of 181 units, and it is developed by Guocoland Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 34 per cent.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|5BR
|$3,505,000
|Nov 14, 18
|1098 sqft
|$3,192
|$3,173
|4BR
|$6,520,350
|May 31, 18
|1744 sqft
|$3,739
|$3,739
Wilshire Residences
Take-up rate: 22 per cent
Wilshire Residences is a Freehold condominium located at 30 Farrer Road in the Tanglin planning area, district 10. It has a total of 85 units, and it is developed by TE2KS-RH Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 22 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,004 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,225,000
|April 10, 21
|463 sqft
|$2,646
|$2,558
|2BR + Guest
|$1,958,040
|Oct 06, 20
|743 sqft
|$2,636
|$2,636
|3BR
|$2,200,000
|April 11, 21
|840 sqft
|$2,619
|$2,592
1953
Take-up rate: 59 per cent
1953 is a Freehold condominium located at 1 Tessensohn Road in the Kallang planning area, district 8. It has a total of 58 units, and it is developed by Oxley Holdings Limited . The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 59 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,436 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|Studio
|$868,000
|Aug 01, 20
|441 sqft
|$1,968
|$1,967
|1BR
|$958,000
|March 09, 19
|506 sqft
|$1,893
|$1,894
|2BR
|$1,103,000
|April 06, 21
|570 sqft
|$1,933
|$1,875
|1BR + Study
|$1,162,000
|June 21, 20
|614 sqft
|$1,894
|$1,876
|2BR + Study
|$1,528,000
|March 09, 19
|786 sqft
|$1,945
|$1,918
|3BR
|$1,648,000
|July 11, 19
|893 sqft
|$1,845
|$1,845
|3BR + Study
|$1,697,000
|April 03, 19
|915 sqft
|$1,855
|$1,855
|Unknown
|$3,060,000
|June 14, 19
|1658 sqft
|$1,846
|$1,846
Affinity at Serangoon
Take-up rate: 90 per cent
Affinity at Serangoon is a 99-year leasehold (from 18/05/2018) condominium located at 20 Serangoon North Avenue 1 in the Serangoon planning area, district 19. It has a total of 1012 units, and it is developed by Oxley SERANGOON Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 90 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,295 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$831,000
|Dec 31, 20
|474 sqft
|$1,753
|$1,553
|1BR + Study
|$899,910
|Nov 01, 20
|538 sqft
|$1,673
|$1,489
|2BR + Study
|$1,053,000
|March 04, 21
|624 sqft
|$1,688
|$1,586
|2BR
|$1,036,000
|May 25, 20
|635 sqft
|$1,631
|$1,515
|3BR
|$1,341,000
|March 30, 21
|850 sqft
|$1,578
|$1,509
|4BR + Study
|$2,216,000
|March 16, 21
|1453 sqft
|$1,525
|$1,560
|4BR PH + Study
|$2,412,630
|Oct 06, 19
|1572 sqft
|$1,535
|$1,535
|4BR PH
|$2,602,880
|April 09, 21
|1722 sqft
|$1,511
|$1,511
|Strata Terrace 4BR
|$2,316,000
|Nov 18, 19
|2067 sqft
|$1,121
|$1,108
|Strata Terrace 5BR
|$2,439,030
|June 12, 20
|2325 sqft
|$1,049
|$1,049
Amber 45
Take-up rate: 99 per cent
Amber 45 is a Freehold condominium located at 45 Amber Road in the Marine Parade planning area, district 15. It has a total of 139 units, and it is developed by UOL Group Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 99 per cent.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR
|$1,429,000
|June 03, 18
|614 sqft
|$2,329
|$2,424
|3BR + Guest Room
|$2,530,000
|Nov 20, 20
|1130 sqft
|$2,239
|$2,138
|4BR
|$2,950,000
|Jan 25, 21
|1346 sqft
|$2,192
|$2,096
Arena Residences
Take-up rate: 98 per cent
Arena Residences is a Freehold condominium located at 20 Guillemard Crescent in the Geylang planning area, district 14. It has a total of 98 units, and it is developed by Roxy Pacific Holdings. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 98 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,292 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR
|$976,000
|Nov 02, 18
|549 sqft
|$1,778
|$1,866
|3BR
|$1,498,000
|Nov 02, 18
|807 sqft
|$1,856
|$1,857
Avenue South Residence
Take-up rate: 63 per cent
Avenue South Residence is a 99-year leasehold (from 14/08/2018) condominium located at 11 Silat Avenue in the Bukit Merah planning area, district 3. It has a total of 1074 units, and it is developed by UOL Group, United Industrial Corporation (UIC), and Kheng Leong Company (KLC). The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 63 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,641 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$887,000
|Oct 14, 19
|474 sqft
|$1,873
|$1,843
|2BR
|$1,485,000
|April 11, 21
|657 sqft
|$2,262
|$2,045
|3BR
|$1,943,000
|March 29, 21
|947 sqft
|$2,052
|$1,900
|4BR
|$2,733,000
|March 26, 21
|1496 sqft
|$1,827
|$1,998
|4BR PH
|$3,468,000
|Jan 29, 21
|1668 sqft
|$2,079
|$2,094
Coastline Residences
Take-up rate: 53 per cent
Coastline Residences is a Freehold condominium located at 9 Amber Road in the Marine Parade planning area, district 15. It has a total of 144 units, and it is developed by Sustained Land Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 53 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,100 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,081,000
|April 06, 21
|452 sqft
|$2,392
|$2,495
|2BR
|$2,069,000
|March 08, 21
|710 sqft
|$2,914
|$2,551
|3BR
|$2,558,000
|Jan 22, 21
|1109 sqft
|$2,307
|$2,321
|5BR
|$8,200,000
|Oct 07, 19
|2885 sqft
|$2,843
|$2,843
Forett At Bukit Timah
Take-up rate: 61 per cent
Forett At Bukit Timah is a Freehold condominium located at 32B Toh Tuck Road in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 21. It has a total of 633 units, and it is developed by Qingjian Realty. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 61 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,674 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR + Study
|$871,000
|Aug 07, 20
|474 sqft
|$1,839
|$1,954
|2BR
|$1,026,000
|Aug 14, 20
|549 sqft
|$1,869
|$1,869
|2BR + Study
|$1,320,000
|Aug 07, 20
|689 sqft
|$1,916
|$1,982
|3BR
|$1,743,000
|Aug 07, 20
|947 sqft
|$1,840
|$1,906
|4BR
|$2,403,000
|Aug 08, 20
|1281 sqft
|$1,876
|$1,910
|5BR
|$3,993,000
|Aug 08, 20
|1884 sqft
|$2,120
|$2,071
See the full condo review here
Jadescape
Take-up rate: 96 per cent
Jadescape is a 99-year leasehold (from 19/06/2018) condominium located at 10 Shunfu Road in the Bishan planning area, district 20. It has a total of 1206 units, and it is developed by Qingjian Realty. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 96 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,027 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,037,000
|March 23, 21
|527 sqft
|$1,968
|$1,763
|2BR
|$1,310,000
|March 19, 21
|764 sqft
|$1,715
|$1,736
|3BR
|$1,478,200
|Feb 23, 20
|904 sqft
|$1,635
|$1,693
|4BR
|$2,111,000
|March 22, 21
|1259 sqft
|$1,677
|$1,706
|5BR
|$3,369,000
|Nov 20, 20
|2099 sqft
|$1,605
|$1,569
|6BR
|$5,800,000
|Dec 24, 19
|4230 sqft
|$1,371
|$1,419
See the full condo review here
Jui Residences
Take-up rate: 93 per cent
Jui Residences is a Freehold condominium located at 1177 Serangoon Road in the Kallang planning area, district 12. It has a total of 117 units, and it is developed by Tiara Land Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 93 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,237 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$780,000
|Nov 18, 19
|431 sqft
|$1,812
|$1,697
|2BR
|$1,281,280
|May 14, 20
|657 sqft
|$1,950
|$1,783
|3BR
|$1,700,000
|Feb 19, 21
|883 sqft
|$1,925
|$1,700
Kent Ridge Hill Residences
Take-up rate: 87 per cent
Kent Ridge Hill Residences is a 99-year leasehold (from 10/11/2018) condominium located at 62A South Buona Vista Road in the Queenstown planning area, district 5. It has a total of 498 units, and it is developed by Oxley Holdings Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 87 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,594 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$888,000
|Sept 06, 20
|474 sqft
|$1,873
|$1,737
|1BR + Study
|$921,000
|June 12, 20
|517 sqft
|$1,783
|$1,759
|2BR
|$1,239,000
|Dec 03, 20
|646 sqft
|$1,918
|$1,702
|2BR + Study
|$1,465,000
|April 03, 21
|743 sqft
|$1,972
|$1,841
|3BR
|$1,536,000
|Jan 18, 21
|883 sqft
|$1,740
|$1,698
|3BR + Study PH
|$2,403,000
|Sept 07, 19
|1442 sqft
|$1,666
|$1,666
|5BR PH
|$3,034,350
|March 23, 21
|1776 sqft
|$1,709
|$1,687
|4BR
|$2,823,000
|March 22, 21
|1830 sqft
|$1,543
|$1,518
|4BR PH
|$3,145,000
|Oct 29, 20
|1884 sqft
|$1,670
|$1,646
|5BR Strata
|$2,850,000
|April 10, 21
|2067 sqft
|$1,379
|$1,453
ALSO READ: Ultra-rich Asians and Chinese citizens eye Singapore luxury homes amid coronavirus pandemic
La Mariposa
Take-up rate: 6 per cent
La Mariposa is a Freehold condominium located at 35 Mangis Road in the Geylang planning area, district 15. It has a total of 17 units, and it is developed by Lakeview-LR Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 6 per cent.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|4BR
|$2,300,000
|March 08, 21
|1335 sqft
|$1,723
|$1,723
Meyer Mansion
Take-up rate: 29 per cent
Meyer Mansion is a Freehold condominium located at 79 Meyer Road in the Marine Parade planning area, district 15. It has a total of 200 units, and it is developed by GuocoLand. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 29 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,873 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,315,584
|April 10, 21
|484 sqft
|$2,718
|$3,015
|2BR
|$1,786,560
|April 05, 21
|689 sqft
|$2,593
|$2,658
|3BR
|$3,046,500
|Jan 01, 21
|1109 sqft
|$2,747
|$2,742
|4BR
|$4,423,600
|Feb 19, 21
|1722 sqft
|$2,569
|$2,693
See the full condo review here
Meyerhouse
Take-up rate: 32 per cent
Meyerhouse is a Freehold condominium located at 128 Meyer Road in the Marine Parade planning area, district 15. It has a total of 56 units, and it is developed by Secure Venture Development. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 32 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,974 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|3BR
|$5,010,525
|March 02, 21
|1862 sqft
|$2,691
|$2,691
|4BR
|$7,184,790
|March 02, 21
|2820 sqft
|$2,548
|$2,548
|PH
|$13,873,860
|March 11, 21
|5662 sqft
|$2,450
|$2,450
See the full condo review here
Midtown Modern
Take-up rate: 66 per cent
Midtown Modern is a 99-year leasehold (from 10/12/2019) condominium located at 18 Tan Quee Lan Street in the Downtown Core planning area, district 7. It has a total of 558 units, and it is developed by Guocoland Limited and Hong Leong Holdings. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 66 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,356 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,199,880
|March 19, 21
|409 sqft
|$2,933
|$3,135
|2BR
|$1,488,960
|March 19, 21
|592 sqft
|$2,515
|$2,706
|3BR
|$2,187,900
|March 19, 21
|904 sqft
|$2,420
|$2,551
|4BR
|$3,738,240
|March 19, 21
|1442 sqft
|$2,592
|$2,719
|Penthouse
|$14,830,200
|March 19, 21
|3520 sqft
|$4,213
|$4,213
See the full condo review here
Myra
Take-up rate: 22 per cent
Myra is a Freehold condominium located at 9 Meyappa Chettiar Road in the Toa Payoh planning area, district 13. It has a total of 85 units, and it is developed by Tiara Land Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 22 per cent.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,076,400
|Sept 25, 20
|474 sqft
|$2,273
|$2,286
|2BR
|$1,466,400
|Sept 26, 20
|667 sqft
|$2,197
|$2,197
|3BR
|$1,774,400
|Sept 26, 20
|872 sqft
|$2,035
|$2,098
See the full condo review here
Noma
Take-up rate: 92 per cent
Noma is a Freehold condominium located at 333 Guillemard Road in the Geylang planning area, district 14. It has a total of 50 units, and it is developed by Macly Group. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 92 per cent.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$698,400
|Dec 12, 20
|388 sqft
|$1,802
|$1,802
|2BR
|$972,800
|Aug 29, 20
|603 sqft
|$1,614
|$1,614
|4BR
|$1,859,637
|Aug 29, 20
|1163 sqft
|$1,600
|$1,600
Normanton Park
Take-up rate: 41 per cent
Normanton Park is a 99-year leasehold (from 22/07/2019) condominium located at 1 Normanton Park in the Queenstown planning area, district 5. It has a total of 1862 units, and it is developed by Kingsford Huray Development Pte. Ltd.. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 41 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,516 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$855,310
|Jan 15, 21
|484 sqft
|$1,766
|$1,748
|1BR + Study
|$999,583
|Jan 15, 21
|560 sqft
|$1,786
|$1,788
|2BR
|$1,118,368
|Jan 15, 21
|635 sqft
|$1,761
|$1,742
|3BR
|$1,491,600
|April 06, 21
|904 sqft
|$1,650
|$1,650
|4BR
|$2,117,660
|Jan 16, 21
|1195 sqft
|$1,772
|$1,772
|5BR
|$2,930,692
|Jan 16, 21
|1615 sqft
|$1,815
|$1,789
See the full condo review here
Nyon
Take-up rate: 42 per cent
Nyon is a Freehold condominium located at 12 Amber Road in the Marine Parade planning area, district 15. It has a total of 92 units, and it is developed by Aurum Land (Private) Limited (Subsidiary of Woh Hup Group). The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 42 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,738 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,175,000
|March 03, 21
|484 sqft
|$2,428
|$2,254
|2BR
|$1,630,000
|March 30, 21
|721 sqft
|$2,261
|$2,167
|3BR
|$2,480,000
|March 30, 21
|1216 sqft
|$2,039
|$2,110
See the full condo review here
Olloi
Take-up rate: 85 per cent
Olloi is a Freehold condominium located at 50 Lorong 101 Changi in the Geylang planning area, district 15. It has a total of 34 units, and it is developed by K16 Development Private Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 85 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,466 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|3BR
|$1,630,530
|June 10, 19
|947 sqft
|$1,721
|$1,721
|3BR DK + Utility
|$1,711,080
|May 04, 19
|1001 sqft
|$1,709
|$1,722
|3BR Flexi + Utility
|$1,662,210
|May 06, 19
|1023 sqft
|$1,626
|$1,678
|3BR PH
|$1,870,000
|July 26, 20
|1184 sqft
|$1,579
|$1,608
|3BR PH Flexi + Utility
|$2,091,870
|Nov 01, 19
|1302 sqft
|$1,606
|$1,606
|3BR PH Flexi ++ Utility
|$2,170,000
|Dec 21, 20
|1324 sqft
|$1,639
|$1,639
|4BR + Utility
|$2,280,460
|May 05, 19
|1335 sqft
|$1,709
|$1,709
|4BR + Utility + Yard
|$2,322,540
|July 23, 19
|1346 sqft
|$1,726
|$1,730
|4BR
|$2,486,000
|Feb 26, 21
|1625 sqft
|$1,530
|$1,501
See the full condo review here
One Meyer
Take-up rate: 49 per cent
One Meyer is a Freehold condominium located at 1 Meyer Place in the Marine Parade planning area, district 15. It has a total of 66 units, and it is developed by SL Capital Pte Ltd.. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 49 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,952 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR
|$1,594,000
|March 31, 21
|614 sqft
|$2,596
|$2,670
|3BR
|$2,505,000
|June 07, 19
|926 sqft
|$2,705
|$2,681
ALSO READ: The crest condo review: Giant pool + bigger than usual units
One Pearl Bank
Take-up rate: 54 per cent
One Pearl Bank is a 99-year leasehold (from 01/03/2019) condominium located at 1 Pearl Bank in the Outram planning area, district 3. It has a total of 774 units, and it is developed by Capitaland. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 54 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,191 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|Studio
|$1,180,000
|April 04, 21
|431 sqft
|$2,738
|$2,523
|1BR
|$1,319,000
|March 21, 21
|527 sqft
|$2,503
|$2,378
|2BR
|$1,787,000
|March 30, 21
|700 sqft
|$2,553
|$2,386
|3BR
|$2,494,000
|March 10, 21
|1098 sqft
|$2,271
|$2,418
|4BR
|$3,547,000
|Jan 10, 21
|1432 sqft
|$2,477
|$2,424
Parc Esta
Take-up rate: 100 per cent
Parc Esta is a 99-year leasehold (from 12/07/2018) condominium located at 900 Sims Avenue in the Geylang planning area, district 14. It has a total of 1399 units, and it is developed by MCL Land. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 100 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,381 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$848,000
|Oct 14, 20
|420 sqft
|$2,019
|$1,817
|1BR + Study
|$911,000
|Jan 31, 21
|527 sqft
|$1,729
|$1,793
|2BR
|$1,054,000
|Nov 11, 20
|635 sqft
|$1,660
|$1,711
|2BR + Study
|$1,370,000
|Dec 05, 19
|829 sqft
|$1,653
|$1,657
|3BR
|$1,692,000
|July 26, 20
|915 sqft
|$1,849
|$1,656
|3BR + Study
|$1,627,000
|Sept 22, 20
|958 sqft
|$1,698
|$1,621
|4BR
|$1,885,000
|Oct 02, 20
|1119 sqft
|$1,685
|$1,639
|5BR
|$2,420,000
|Nov 19, 18
|1604 sqft
|$1,509
|$1,509
See the full condo review here
Park Colonial
Take-up rate: 98 per cent
Park Colonial is a 99-year leasehold (from 11/10/2017) condominium located at 12 Woodleigh Lane in the Toa Payoh planning area, district 13. It has a total of 805 units, and it is developed by CEL Development Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 98 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,609 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$985,000
|March 21, 21
|463 sqft
|$2,127
|$1,813
|1BR + Study
|$964,000
|Feb 28, 21
|506 sqft
|$1,905
|$1,894
|2BR
|$982,000
|July 07, 18
|570 sqft
|$1,721
|$1,772
|2BR + Study
|$1,360,000
|Sept 16, 20
|667 sqft
|$2,038
|$1,791
|2BR Dual Key
|$1,467,000
|Feb 06, 21
|743 sqft
|$1,975
|$1,912
|3BR
|$1,609,000
|July 12, 19
|936 sqft
|$1,718
|$1,662
|4BR
|$2,236,000
|Jan 21, 21
|1184 sqft
|$1,889
|$1,829
|5BR
|$2,866,000
|March 02, 21
|1701 sqft
|$1,685
|$1,725
ParkSuites
Take-up rate: 19 per cent
ParkSuites is a 110-year leasehold (from 01/11/2017) condominium located at 18-32 Holland Grove Road in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 10. It has a total of 125 units, and it is developed by Kentish View Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 19 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,750 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,128,180
|Feb 25, 19
|581 sqft
|$1,941
|$2,071
|1BR + Study
|$1,333,960
|April 28, 18
|635 sqft
|$2,101
|$2,100
|2BR
|$1,309,760
|July 21, 19
|700 sqft
|$1,871
|$2,089
|2BR + Study
|$1,600,000
|Jan 05, 20
|786 sqft
|$2,036
|$2,049
|3DK
|$2,850,000
|Jan 22, 20
|1421 sqft
|$2,006
|$2,006
|4BR (3LVL)
|$6,844,708
|Feb 21, 18
|3068 sqft
|$2,231
|$2,231
See the full condo review here
Penrose
Take-up rate: 78 per cent
Penrose is a 99-year leasehold (from 03/07/2019) condominium located at 20 Sims Drive in the Geylang planning area, district 14. It has a total of 566 units, and it is developed by CDL & Hong Leong Group. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 78 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,329 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$829,000
|Sept 26, 20
|474 sqft
|$1,750
|$1,761
|1BR + Study
|$971,000
|Sept 26, 20
|560 sqft
|$1,735
|$1,735
|2BR
|$991,000
|Sept 26, 20
|646 sqft
|$1,534
|$1,512
|2BR + Study
|$1,371,000
|Sept 26, 20
|807 sqft
|$1,698
|$1,674
|3BR
|$1,395,000
|Sept 26, 20
|936 sqft
|$1,490
|$1,489
|3BR + Study
|$1,995,000
|Sept 27, 20
|1184 sqft
|$1,685
|$1,687
|4BR
|$2,171,000
|Sept 27, 20
|1389 sqft
|$1,563
|$1,596
See the full condo review here
Rezi 24
Take-up rate: 97 per cent
Rezi 24 is a Freehold condominium located at 39 Lorong 24 Geylang in the Geylang planning area, district 14. It has a total of 110 units, and it is developed by Heeton Holdings Ltd, Lian Beng Group Ltd, and KSH Holdings Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 97 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,276 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$742,700
|Jan 30, 20
|431 sqft
|$1,725
|$1,725
|1BR + Study
|$751,000
|March 21, 19
|495 sqft
|$1,517
|$1,590
|2BR
|$859,000
|April 26, 19
|570 sqft
|$1,506
|$1,553
|2BR + Study
|$1,047,000
|Jan 01, 20
|700 sqft
|$1,496
|$1,556
|3BR
|$1,494,500
|Dec 14, 19
|958 sqft
|$1,560
|$1,649
|4BR
|$1,783,000
|March 31, 19
|1195 sqft
|$1,492
|$1,492
Seraya Residences
Take-up rate: 77 per cent
Seraya Residences is a Freehold condominium located at 12 Seraya Lane in the Marine Parade planning area, district 15. It has a total of 17 units, and it is developed by Macly 33 Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 77 per cent.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR
|$1,390,000
|Jan 05, 20
|926 sqft
|$1,502
|$1,502
|3BR
|$1,480,000
|Dec 10, 19
|958 sqft
|$1,545
|$1,545
Sky Everton
Take-up rate: 86 per cent
Sky Everton is a Freehold condominium located at 50 Everton Road in the Bukit Merah planning area, district 2. It has a total of 262 units, and it is developed by SL Capital (6) Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 86 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,130 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,228,000
|March 03, 20
|463 sqft
|$2,653
|$2,568
|1BR + Study
|$1,268,000
|Aug 14, 20
|506 sqft
|$2,506
|$2,428
|2BR
|$1,626,000
|Aug 30, 20
|624 sqft
|$2,604
|$2,582
|2BR + Study
|$1,852,000
|Jan 20, 20
|657 sqft
|$2,821
|$2,844
|3BR
|$2,538,000
|March 15, 21
|915 sqft
|$2,774
|$2,658
|3BR + Study
|$2,413,000
|Oct 18, 20
|958 sqft
|$2,519
|$2,561
|4BR
|$3,850,000
|Jan 13, 21
|1346 sqft
|$2,860
|$2,854
See the full condo review here
Stirling Residences
Take-up rate: 97 per cent
Stirling Residences is a 99-year leasehold (from 18/08/2017) condominium located at 23 Stirling Road in the Queenstown planning area, district 3. It has a total of 1259 units, and it is developed by LN Development (Stirling) Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 97 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,542 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$985,000
|Jan 12, 21
|441 sqft
|$2,234
|$1,974
|1BR + Study
|$1,100,000
|April 10, 21
|506 sqft
|$2,174
|$1,929
|2BR
|$1,275,000
|Oct 07, 20
|624 sqft
|$2,042
|$1,836
|2BR + Study
|$1,515,000
|Sept 03, 20
|764 sqft
|$1,982
|$1,757
|3BR
|$1,663,000
|Oct 11, 19
|883 sqft
|$1,884
|$1,707
|4BR
|$2,648,000
|Jan 19, 21
|1346 sqft
|$1,967
|$1,776
|4BR PH
|$3,200,000
|Feb 17, 21
|1959 sqft
|$1,633
|$1,666
See the full condo review here
The Landmark
Take-up rate: 30 per cent
The Landmark is a 99-year leasehold (from 28/08/2020) condominium located at 173 Chin Swee Road in the Outram planning area, district 3. It has a total of 396 units, and it is developed by ZACD Group. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 30 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,039 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$998,000
|Nov 27, 20
|495 sqft
|$2,016
|$2,150
|2BR
|$1,467,000
|Nov 27, 20
|678 sqft
|$2,163
|$2,187
|3BR
|$2,956,000
|Nov 28, 20
|1141 sqft
|$2,591
|$2,293
See the full condo review here
The Line @ Tanjong Rhu
Take-up rate: 70 per cent
The Line @ Tanjong Rhu is a Freehold condominium located at 6 Tanjong Rhu Road in the Kallang planning area, district 15. It has a total of 130 units, and it is developed by Lakeview Investments Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 70 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,635 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,020,000
|Aug 20, 20
|420 sqft
|$2,430
|$2,351
|2BR
|$1,309,000
|July 24, 17
|570 sqft
|$2,295
|$2,335
|3BR
|$1,890,000
|March 21, 14
|893 sqft
|$2,115
|$2,169
|4BR
|$5,031,180
|June 28, 13
|2325 sqft
|$2,164
|$2,136
|PH
|$5,750,000
|Sept 17, 16
|2874 sqft
|$2,001
|$2,001
The Woodleigh Residences
Take-up rate: 63 per cent
The Woodleigh Residences is a 99-year leasehold (from 18/09/2017) condominium located at 19 Bidadari Park Drive in the Toa Payoh planning area, district 13. It has a total of 667 units, and it is developed by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Limited and Kajima Development Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 63 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,691 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR
|$1,162,000
|Oct 05, 20
|570 sqft
|$2,039
|$1,849
|2BR Deluxe
|$1,380,000
|Oct 14, 20
|667 sqft
|$2,069
|$1,841
|2BR Flexi
|$1,512,000
|April 11, 21
|721 sqft
|$2,097
|$1,998
|3BR
|$1,790,000
|April 03, 21
|850 sqft
|$2,106
|$1,943
|3BR Deluxe
|$2,189,000
|Jan 03, 21
|1076 sqft
|$2,034
|$2,035
|4BR
|$2,850,000
|March 21, 21
|1270 sqft
|$2,244
|$2,235
Uptown @ Farrer
Take-up rate: 23 per cent
Uptown @ Farrer is a 99-year leasehold (from 17/04/2017) condominium located at 2 Perumal Road in the Kallang planning area, district 8. It has a total of 356 units, and it is developed by Perumal Development Pte. Ltd.. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 23 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,484 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR
|$1,097,126
|March 25, 21
|517 sqft
|$2,123
|$2,049
|3BR
|$1,308,000
|April 01, 21
|700 sqft
|$1,869
|$1,890
|4BR Dual Key
|$1,800,000
|March 05, 21
|1033 sqft
|$1,742
|$1,714
Verdale
Take-up rate: 28 per cent
Verdale is a 99-year leasehold (from 05/12/2018) condominium located at 2 De Souza Avenue in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 21. It has a total of 258 units, and it is developed by C & C (JJK) Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 28 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,639 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$815,000
|Sept 19, 20
|463 sqft
|$1,761
|$1,785
|2BR
|$1,007,700
|Sept 19, 20
|614 sqft
|$1,642
|$1,717
|3BR
|$1,600,600
|Sept 19, 20
|947 sqft
|$1,690
|$1,690
|4BR
|$2,536,900
|Sept 19, 20
|1410 sqft
|$1,799
|$1,809
See the full condo review here
Verticus
Take-up rate: 27 per cent
Verticus is a Freehold condominium located at 3 Jalan Kemaman in the Novena planning area, district 12. It has a total of 162 units, and it is developed by Soilbuild Group Holdings. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 27 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,889 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$869,000
|Feb 15, 20
|441 sqft
|$1,969
|$2,112
|2BR
|$1,274,000
|Feb 15, 20
|635 sqft
|$2,006
|$1,969
|2BR + Study
|$1,440,000
|Sept 30, 20
|753 sqft
|$1,911
|$1,982
|3BR
|$1,880,000
|Dec 15, 20
|936 sqft
|$2,008
|$1,935
|2 + 1 BR (Dual Key PH)
|$2,442,160
|Oct 26, 20
|1378 sqft
|$1,773
|$1,773
|3BR PH
|$2,699,000
|Sept 26, 20
|1518 sqft
|$1,778
|$1,778
|4BR + Family + Study
|$4,088,000
|Feb 15, 20
|2045 sqft
|$1,999
|$1,999
Outside of central region
77 @ East Coast
Take-up rate: 46 per cent
77 @ East Coast is a Freehold condominium located at 77 Upper East Coast Road in the Bedok planning area, district 15. It has a total of 41 units, and it is developed by KDC (77) Development Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 46 per cent.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$738,000
|March 07, 20
|409 sqft
|$1,804
|$1,791
|2BR
|$1,125,000
|March 07, 20
|667 sqft
|$1,686
|$1,679
|4BR
|$1,908,000
|March 12, 21
|1141 sqft
|$1,672
|$1,672
Casa Al Mare
Take-up rate: 53 per cent
Casa Al Mare is a Freehold condominium located at 75 Jalan Loyang Besar in the Pasir Ris planning area, district 17. It has a total of 49 units, and it is developed by Sustained Land Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 53 per cent.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$780,000
|Aug 24, 20
|474 sqft
|$1,647
|$1,637
|2BR
|$1,110,000
|Feb 13, 20
|732 sqft
|$1,516
|$1,544
|2BR + Study
|$1,301,000
|Jan 20, 21
|775 sqft
|$1,679
|$1,660
|3BR
|$1,700,300
|Sept 27, 20
|1098 sqft
|$1,549
|$1,571
Cashew Green
Take-up rate: 79 per cent
Cashew Green is a 999-year leasehold (from 09/01/1883) terrace house development located at 122 CASHEW ROAD in the Bukit Panjang planning area, district 23. It has a total of 19 units, and it is developed by Far East Organisation. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 79 per cent.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|Terrace
|$3,963,915
|Sept 21, 18
|1916 sqft
|$2,069
|$2,095
Clavon
Take-up rate: 77 per cent
Clavon is a 99-year leasehold (from 07/10/2019) condominium located at 4 Clementi Avenue 1 in the Clementi planning area, district 5. It has a total of 640 units, and it is developed by UOL Venture Investments and UIC Homes. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 77 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,401 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$807,000
|Dec 11, 20
|527 sqft
|$1,530
|$1,695
|2BR
|$1,107,000
|Dec 11, 20
|678 sqft
|$1,632
|$1,634
|3BR
|$1,505,000
|Dec 11, 20
|958 sqft
|$1,571
|$1,629
|4BR
|$1,992,000
|Dec 12, 20
|1281 sqft
|$1,555
|$1,560
|5BR
|$2,518,000
|Dec 12, 20
|1690 sqft
|$1,490
|$1,572
See the full condo review here
Daintree Residence
Take-up rate: 97 per cent
Daintree Residence is a 99-year leasehold (from 17/07/2017) condominium located at 11A Toh Tuck Road in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 21. It has a total of 327 units, and it is developed by S P Setia International (S) Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 97 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,414 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$935,330
|Oct 07, 20
|538 sqft
|$1,739
|$1,723
|2BR
|$1,014,600
|Jan 28, 19
|603 sqft
|$1,683
|$1,730
|2BR + Study
|$1,399,760
|March 14, 21
|775 sqft
|$1,806
|$1,700
|3BR
|$1,797,850
|Nov 09, 20
|1001 sqft
|$1,796
|$1,688
|3BR + Study
|$1,741,640
|Feb 17, 21
|1055 sqft
|$1,651
|$1,697
|4BR
|$2,473,310
|Oct 22, 20
|1485 sqft
|$1,666
|$1,714
See the full condo review here
Dairy Farm Residences
Take-up rate: 18 per cent
Dairy Farm Residences is a 99-year leasehold (from 05/12/2018) condominium located at 8 Dairy Farm Lane in the Bukit Panjang planning area, district 23. It has a total of 460 units, and it is developed by United Engineers. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 18 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,355 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR
|$990,000
|April 10, 21
|624 sqft
|$1,587
|$1,586
|2BR + Study
|$1,283,900
|Jan 19, 21
|764 sqft
|$1,680
|$1,644
|3BR
|$1,407,186
|Nov 23, 19
|915 sqft
|$1,538
|$1,538
|4BR
|$1,881,928
|Sept 02, 20
|1324 sqft
|$1,421
|$1,418
Infini At East Coast
Take-up rate: 28 per cent
Infini At East Coast is a Freehold condominium located at 363 East Coast Road in the Bedok planning area, district 15. It has a total of 36 units, and it is developed by Global Dragon Land Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of 11 April 2021 is 28 per cent.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR
|$1,574,000
|Oct 24, 19
|753 sqft
|$2,089
|$2,094
|3BR + Store
|$1,828,000
|March 16, 21
|969 sqft
|$1,887
|$1,909
|3BR
|$1,980,000
|Dec 12, 20
|1044 sqft
|$1,896
|$1,896
|3BR Dual Key
|$2,132,000
|Sept 15, 19
|1066 sqft
|$2,001
|$2,001
|4BR + Store
|$2,256,000
|Nov 03, 20
|1227 sqft
|$1,838
|$1,843
|4BR PH + Maid’s Room
|$2,800,000
|Feb 23, 21
|1722 sqft
|$1,626
|$1,626
Ki Residences At Brookvale
Take-up rate: 49 per cent
Ki Residences At Brookvale is a 999-year leasehold (from 23/03/1885) condominium located at 14 Brookvale Drive in the Clementi planning area, district 21. It has a total of 660 units, and it is developed by Hoi Hup And Sunway. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 49 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,371 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR
|$1,258,000
|Jan 12, 21
|700 sqft
|$1,798
|$1,798
|3BR
|$1,540,000
|Dec 04, 20
|861 sqft
|$1,788
|$1,770
|4BR
|$2,251,000
|Jan 09, 21
|1249 sqft
|$1,803
|$1,859
|5BR
|$3,548,000
|Dec 04, 20
|1819 sqft
|$1,950
|$1,950
See the full condo review here
Lattice One
Take-up rate: 67 per cent
Lattice One is a Freehold condominium located at 3 Seraya Crescent in the Ang Mo Kio planning area, district 20. It has a total of 48 units, and it is developed by TEE Development Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 67 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,173 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR
|$974,000
|June 16, 19
|538 sqft
|$1,810
|$1,819
|2BR + Study
|$1,159,000
|June 16, 19
|646 sqft
|$1,795
|$1,779
|3BR
|$1,522,000
|June 16, 19
|861 sqft
|$1,767
|$1,762
|4BR
|$1,816,000
|Aug 21, 19
|1023 sqft
|$1,776
|$1,776
Mayfair Modern
Take-up rate: 68 per cent
Mayfair Modern is a 99-year leasehold (from 18/09/2018) condominium located at 6 Rifle Range Road in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 21. It has a total of 171 units, and it is developed by Oxley Holdings Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 68 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,762 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$1,033,000
|Oct 03, 20
|506 sqft
|$2,042
|$2,053
|2BR
|$1,413,600
|Jan 30, 21
|689 sqft
|$2,052
|$2,049
|2BR + Study
|$1,653,000
|March 20, 21
|807 sqft
|$2,048
|$2,081
|3BR
|$1,945,053
|April 01, 21
|958 sqft
|$2,030
|$2,081
|4BR
|$2,488,000
|Dec 22, 20
|1292 sqft
|$1,926
|$1,949
See the full condo review here
Midwood
Take-up rate: 28 per cent
Midwood is a 99-year leasehold (from 01/10/2018) condominium located at 8 Hillview Rise in the Bukit Batok planning area, district 23. It has a total of 564 units, and it is developed by Hong Leong Group. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 28 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,561 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$799,000
|April 11, 21
|484 sqft
|$1,650
|$1,636
|1BR + Study
|$933,000
|April 08, 21
|549 sqft
|$1,699
|$1,667
|2BR
|$1,013,000
|April 03, 21
|635 sqft
|$1,595
|$1,583
|2BR + Study
|$1,233,000
|March 21, 21
|786 sqft
|$1,569
|$1,591
|3BR
|$1,589,900
|Dec 22, 20
|990 sqft
|$1,606
|$1,598
|4BR
|$1,983,000
|Feb 24, 21
|1249 sqft
|$1,588
|$1,588
Mont Botanik Residence
Take-up rate: 74 per cent
Mont Botanik Residence is a Freehold condominium located at 2K Jalan Remaja in the Bukit Batok planning area, district 23. It has a total of 108 units, and it is developed by Tuan Sing Holdings Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 74 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,021 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR
|$1,154,000
|Sept 20, 20
|689 sqft
|$1,675
|$1,676
|2BR + Study
|$1,290,000
|Oct 01, 20
|775 sqft
|$1,664
|$1,683
|3BR + Study
|$1,625,700
|Feb 21, 21
|947 sqft
|$1,716
|$1,681
Ola
Take-up rate: 48 per cent
Ola is a 99-year leasehold (from 14/12/2018) executive condominium located at 70 Anchorvale Crescent in the Sengkang planning area, district 19. It has a total of 548 units, and it is developed by Evia Real Estate and Gamuda Land. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 48 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $999 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR
|$915,000
|March 21, 20
|775 sqft
|$1,181
|$1,187
|3BR
|$997,000
|March 21, 20
|926 sqft
|$1,077
|$1,100
|4BR
|$1,510,000
|March 21, 20
|1389 sqft
|$1,087
|$1,087
|5BR
|$1,988,000
|March 21, 20
|1722 sqft
|$1,154
|$1,173
See the full condo review here
Parc Canberra
Take-up rate: 97 per cent
Parc Canberra is a 99-year leasehold (from 10/12/2018) executive condominium located at 17 Canberra Walk in the Sembawang planning area, district 27. It has a total of 495 units, and it is developed by Hoi Hup Sunway Canberra Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 97 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $976 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|3BR
|$942,000
|Feb 15, 20
|818 sqft
|$1,151
|$1,111
|4BR
|$1,338,000
|Feb 15, 20
|1152 sqft
|$1,162
|$1,102
|5BR
|$1,490,000
|Feb 15, 20
|1453 sqft
|$1,025
|$1,059
Parc Central Residences
Take-up rate: 75 per cent
Parc Central Residences is a 99-year leasehold (from 22/04/2019) executive condominium located at 125 Tampines Street 86 in the Tampines planning area, district 18. It has a total of 700 units, and it is developed by Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Group. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 75 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,170 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|3BR
|$985,000
|Jan 23, 21
|872 sqft
|$1,130
|$1,134
|4BR
|$1,365,000
|Jan 23, 21
|1109 sqft
|$1,231
|$1,207
|5BR
|$1,661,500
|Jan 23, 21
|1432 sqft
|$1,161
|$1,171
Parc Clematis
Take-up rate: 79 per cent
Parc Clematis is a 99-year leasehold (from 08/08/2019) condominium located at 8A Jalan Lempeng in the Clementi planning area, district 5. It has a total of 1450 units, and it is developed by Sing Hai Yi Gold Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 79 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,312 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$773,000
|March 14, 21
|452 sqft
|$1,710
|$1,625
|1BR + Study
|$885,500
|Aug 16, 20
|506 sqft
|$1,750
|$1,668
|2BR
|$1,179,520
|April 11, 21
|689 sqft
|$1,712
|$1,628
|2BR + Study
|$1,286,500
|Jan 30, 21
|743 sqft
|$1,731
|$1,655
|3BR
|$1,350,000
|July 24, 20
|829 sqft
|$1,628
|$1,628
|4BR
|$2,061,000
|April 09, 21
|1238 sqft
|$1,665
|$1,631
|5BR
|$2,628,000
|March 18, 21
|1496 sqft
|$1,757
|$1,680
|5BR PH
|$3,063,000
|March 08, 21
|2164 sqft
|$1,416
|$1,416
|Strata
|$2,837,888
|June 28, 20
|2659 sqft
|$1,067
|$1,056
See the full condo review here
Parc Komo
Take-up rate: 52 per cent
Parc Komo is a Freehold condominium located at 957 Upper Changi Road North in the Pasir Ris planning area, district 17. It has a total of 276 units, and it is developed by Chip Eng Seng Corporation (CES). The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 52 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,356 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$673,000
|May 25, 19
|452 sqft
|$1,489
|$1,500
|1BR + Study
|$968,000
|May 25, 19
|560 sqft
|$1,729
|$1,642
|2BR
|$920,000
|Aug 05, 20
|614 sqft
|$1,498
|$1,474
|3BR
|$1,338,000
|Nov 23, 19
|915 sqft
|$1,462
|$1,489
|4BR
|$1,882,000
|Aug 01, 20
|1292 sqft
|$1,457
|$1,475
|5BR
|$2,709,112
|March 31, 21
|1808 sqft
|$1,498
|$1,460
See the full condo review here
Parkwood Collection
Take-up rate: 38 per cent
Parkwood Collection is a 99-year leasehold (from 22/09/2017) semi-detached development located at 79 LORONG 1 REALTY PARK in the Hougang planning area, district 19. It has a total of 53 units, and it is developed by Fantasia Investment (Singapore). The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 38 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,017 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|Strata
|$3,030,000
|July 20, 20
|4424 sqft
|$685
|$685
Parkwood Residences
Take-up rate: 6 per cent
Parkwood Residences is a 99 years leasehold condominium located at 208 Yio Chu Kang Road in the Hougang planning area, district 19. It has a total of 18 units, and it is developed by Oxley Holdings Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 6 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $864 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|4BR
|$1,736,800
|June 09, 20
|1313 sqft
|$1,323
|$1,323
Phoenix Residences
Take-up rate: 8 per cent
Phoenix Residences is a 99-year leasehold (from 05/11/2019) condominium located at 81 Phoenix Avenue in the Bukit Batok planning area, district 23. It has a total of 74 units, and it is developed by USB (Phoenix) Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of 11 April 2021 is 8 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,067 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$860,000
|Dec 12, 20
|560 sqft
|$1,536
|$1,536
|2BR
|$920,000
|Dec 12, 20
|603 sqft
|$1,526
|$1,511
|3BR
|$1,299,000
|Dec 12, 20
|861 sqft
|$1,509
|$1,509
Piermont Grand
Take-up rate: 89 per cent
Piermont Grand is a 99-year leasehold (from 04/06/2018) executive condominium located at 30 Sumang Walk in the Punggol planning area, district 19. It has a total of 820 units, and it is developed by City Developments Limited and TID Pte. Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 89 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $960 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|3BR
|$955,100
|July 27, 19
|840 sqft
|$1,138
|$1,150
|4BR
|$1,384,800
|July 27, 19
|1302 sqft
|$1,063
|$1,077
|5BR
|$1,539,200
|July 27, 19
|1432 sqft
|$1,075
|$1,101
Residence Twenty-Two
Take-up rate: 55 per cent
Residence Twenty-Two is a Freehold condominium located at 246 Telok Kurau Road in the Bedok planning area, district 15. It has a total of 22 units, and it is developed by Grow99 Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of 11 April 2021 is 55 per cent.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$850,000
|Nov 04, 20
|495 sqft
|$1,717
|$1,766
|2BR
|$1,405,152
|April 16, 20
|861 sqft
|$1,632
|$1,632
|3BR
|$1,875,000
|Dec 31, 19
|1195 sqft
|$1,569
|$1,685
|4BR
|$2,060,000
|Aug 05, 20
|1216 sqft
|$1,694
|$1,698
Riverfront Residences
Take-up rate: 97 per cent
Riverfront Residences is a 99-year leasehold (from 31/05/2018) condominum located at 55 Hougang Avenue 7 in the Hougang planning area, district 19. It has a total of 1451 units, and it is developed by Rio Casa Venture Pte. Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 97 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,147 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$733,000
|Aug 06, 20
|463 sqft
|$1,584
|$1,351
|1BR + Study
|$765,270
|Dec 21, 20
|517 sqft
|$1,480
|$1,372
|2BR
|$837,000
|April 24, 19
|603 sqft
|$1,389
|$1,331
|3BR
|$1,260,000
|April 05, 21
|872 sqft
|$1,445
|$1,341
|4BR
|$1,827,360
|April 07, 21
|1410 sqft
|$1,296
|$1,284
|5BR
|$2,188,112
|Jan 24, 21
|1679 sqft
|$1,303
|$1,265
|Terrace
|$2,394,000
|April 11, 21
|2110 sqft
|$1,135
|$1,138
Sengkang Grand Residences
Take-up rate: 55 per cent
Sengkang Grand Residences is a 99-year leasehold (from 13/11/2018) condominium located at 80 Compassvale Bow in the Sengkang planning area, district 19. It has a total of 680 units, and it is developed by Capitaland & City Developments Limited (CDL). The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 55 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,396 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$907,200
|Jan 13, 21
|474 sqft
|$1,914
|$1,777
|2BR
|$1,138,400
|Oct 10, 20
|624 sqft
|$1,824
|$1,745
|2BR + Study
|$1,358,400
|April 11, 21
|764 sqft
|$1,778
|$1,706
|3BR
|$1,492,400
|April 11, 21
|936 sqft
|$1,594
|$1,666
|4BR
|$2,271,200
|Jan 24, 21
|1313 sqft
|$1,730
|$1,690
See the full condo review here
Tedge
Take-up rate: 43 per cent
Tedge is a Freehold condominium located at 328 Changi Road in the Bedok planning area, district 14. It has a total of 42 units, and it is developed by Macly Group. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 43 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,235 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR
|$1,283,125
|March 07, 20
|775 sqft
|$1,656
|$1,596
|3BR
|$1,424,999
|Aug 16, 20
|818 sqft
|$1,742
|$1,736
|3BR PH
|$1,617,176
|Dec 11, 20
|958 sqft
|$1,688
|$1,688
|4BR PH
|$1,650,000
|March 07, 20
|1023 sqft
|$1,614
|$1,614
|4BR
|$1,867,000
|March 07, 20
|1238 sqft
|$1,508
|$1,508
The Antares
Take-up rate: 32 per cent
The Antares is a 99-year leasehold (from 14/08/2018) condominium located at 21 Mattar Road in the Geylang planning area, district 14. It has a total of 265 units, and it is developed by FSKH Development . The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 32 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,608 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$834,000
|Nov 06, 20
|452 sqft
|$1,845
|$1,797
|2BR
|$1,241,712
|April 04, 21
|657 sqft
|$1,891
|$1,828
|3BR
|$1,595,000
|Sept 14, 19
|883 sqft
|$1,806
|$1,807
|4BR
|$2,401,980
|Dec 12, 20
|1367 sqft
|$1,757
|$1,757
The Essence
Take-up rate: 92 per cent
The Essence is a 99-year leasehold (from 04/05/2018) condominium located at 1 Chong Kuo Road in the Yishun planning area, district 26. It has a total of 84 units, and it is developed by Lian Soon Holdings Pte. Ltd. and OKP Land Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 92 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,076 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$760,000
|Sept 30, 19
|538 sqft
|$1,412
|$1,437
|2BR
|$877,430
|May 26, 19
|624 sqft
|$1,405
|$1,408
|3BR
|$1,390,220
|March 02, 19
|1076 sqft
|$1,292
|$1,301
The Florence Residences
Take-up rate: 72 per cent
The Florence Residences is a 99-year leasehold (from 24/12/2018) condominium located at 93 Hougang Avenue 2 in the Hougang planning area, district 19. It has a total of 1410 units, and it is developed by Logan Property Singapore. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 72 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,303 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$857,000
|April 10, 21
|484 sqft
|$1,771
|$1,534
|1+S
|$907,000
|April 02, 21
|527 sqft
|$1,721
|$1,514
|2BC
|$1,125,000
|March 28, 21
|635 sqft
|$1,772
|$1,528
|2BR
|$1,092,000
|April 11, 21
|667 sqft
|$1,637
|$1,536
|2+S
|$1,268,000
|April 04, 21
|700 sqft
|$1,811
|$1,546
|3BR
|$1,410,000
|April 11, 21
|936 sqft
|$1,506
|$1,468
|4BR
|$1,860,112
|March 14, 21
|1270 sqft
|$1,465
|$1,417
|5BR
|$2,566,000
|Aug 12, 20
|1679 sqft
|$1,528
|$1,523
See the full condo review here
The Garden Residences
Take-up rate: 100 per cent
The Garden Residences is a 99-year leasehold (from 30/10/2017) condominium located at 7 Serangoon North View in the Serangoon planning area, district 19. It has a total of 613 units, and it is developed by Keppel Land & Wing Tai Asia. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 100 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,443 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$763,100
|Oct 01, 20
|452 sqft
|$1,688
|$1,599
|1BR + Study
|$878,900
|Nov 10, 20
|517 sqft
|$1,700
|$1,573
|2BR
|$957,800
|Jan 12, 21
|614 sqft
|$1,560
|$1,609
|2BR + Study
|$1,178,200
|Nov 05, 20
|689 sqft
|$1,710
|$1,596
|3BR
|$1,255,000
|Jan 15, 21
|786 sqft
|$1,597
|$1,583
|3BR + Study
|$1,681,700
|Jan 28, 21
|1001 sqft
|$1,680
|$1,650
|4BR
|$1,894,100
|March 18, 21
|1195 sqft
|$1,585
|$1,594
|4BR + Study
|$2,236,000
|Dec 17, 20
|1442 sqft
|$1,550
|$1,550
|5BR
|$2,597,800
|Feb 18, 21
|1539 sqft
|$1,688
|$1,488
The Gazania
Take-up rate: 12 per cent
The Gazania is a Freehold condominium located at 11 How Sun Drive in the Serangoon planning area, district 19. It has a total of 250 units, and it is developed by SingHaiyi Group. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 12 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,856 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$988,972
|May 01, 19
|441 sqft
|$2,241
|$2,241
|2BR
|$1,377,712
|July 11, 19
|635 sqft
|$2,170
|$2,219
|3BR
|$1,837,692
|May 01, 19
|883 sqft
|$2,082
|$2,078
|4BR
|$2,483,000
|Dec 23, 20
|1281 sqft
|$1,938
|$1,958
|4BR + Study
|$2,669,912
|May 01, 19
|1292 sqft
|$2,066
|$2,067
ALSO READ: Irwell Hill Residences review: Surprisingly expansive grounds + good entry price
The Jovell
Take-up rate: 56 per cent
The Jovell is a 99-year leasehold (from 08/03/2018) condominium located at 15 Flora Drive in the Pasir Ris planning area, district 17. It has a total of 428 units, and it is developed by Hong Leong Holdings Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 56 per cent.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$580,700
|Aug 22, 19
|441 sqft
|$1,316
|$1,334
|1+S
|$807,700
|April 09, 21
|527 sqft
|$1,533
|$1,355
|2BR
|$877,000
|March 29, 21
|635 sqft
|$1,381
|$1,294
|2BR + Study
|$852,000
|Feb 05, 21
|678 sqft
|$1,257
|$1,266
|3BR
|$1,075,000
|April 02, 21
|904 sqft
|$1,189
|$1,197
|4BR
|$1,509,000
|Oct 04, 18
|1227 sqft
|$1,230
|$1,230
See the full condo review here
The Lilium
Take-up rate: 1 per cent
The Lilium is a Freehold condominium located at 31 How Sun Road in the Serangoon planning area, district 19. It has a total of 80 units, and it is developed by Singhaiyi Huajiang Amber Pte. Ltd.. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 1 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,589 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR + Study
|$1,537,100
|June 14, 19
|710 sqft
|$2,165
|$2,164
Treasure At Tampines
Take-up rate: 84 per cent
Treasure At Tampines is a 99-year leasehold (from 29/11/2018) condominium located at 39 Tampines Lane in the Tampines planning area, district 18. It has a total of 2203 units, and it is developed by Sim Lian Group Holdings Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 84 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,113 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$787,000
|March 10, 21
|463 sqft
|$1,700
|$1,432
|2BR
|$884,000
|Feb 19, 21
|581 sqft
|$1,522
|$1,401
|2BR + Study
|$1,005,000
|April 08, 21
|678 sqft
|$1,482
|$1,398
|2BP
|$1,005,000
|April 08, 21
|678 sqft
|$1,482
|$1,398
|3BR
|$1,191,000
|Jan 10, 21
|883 sqft
|$1,349
|$1,301
|3BR
|$1,496,000
|April 04, 21
|1033 sqft
|$1,448
|$1,337
|4BR
|$1,661,000
|April 08, 21
|1238 sqft
|$1,342
|$1,302
|4BR
|$1,691,000
|Feb 26, 21
|1281 sqft
|$1,320
|$1,297
|5BR
|$2,047,000
|Mar 31, 21
|1722 sqft
|$1,189
|$1,196
See the full condo review here
Twin VEW
Take-up rate: 99 per cent
Twin Vew is a 99-year leasehold (from 15/05/2017) condominium located at 91 West Coast Vale in the Clementi planning area, district 5. It has a total of 520 units, and it is developed by CSC Land Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 99 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,016 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$700,000
|May 06, 18
|484 sqft
|$1,445
|$1,528
|1BR + Study
|$814,000
|June 01, 18
|570 sqft
|$1,427
|$1,500
|2BR
|$1,080,000
|Nov 10, 19
|710 sqft
|$1,520
|$1,425
|2BR + Study
|$1,236,000
|June 30, 18
|818 sqft
|$1,511
|$1,382
|3BR
|$1,400,000
|Feb 19, 20
|904 sqft
|$1,548
|$1,430
|3BR + Study
|$1,821,000
|Jan 05, 21
|1184 sqft
|$1,538
|$1,388
|4BR
|$1,850,000
|May 05, 18
|1238 sqft
|$1,495
|$1,495
|4BR + Study
|$2,072,000
|10 April 10, 21
|1378 sqft
|$1,504
|$1,421
|PH
|$2,098,000
|June 01, 18
|1442 sqft
|$1,455
|$1,455
See the full condo review here
Urban Treasures
Take-up rate: 30 per cent
Urban Treasures is a Freehold condominium located at 205 Jalan Eunos in the Bedok planning area, district 14. It has a total of 237 units, and it is developed by Fragrance Treasures Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 30 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,619 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$908,163
|Nov 16, 20
|452 sqft
|$2,009
|$1,959
|2BR
|$1,261,000
|Nov 30, 19
|635 sqft
|$1,986
|$1,986
|3BR
|$1,656,566
|Feb 21, 21
|883 sqft
|$1,876
|$1,942
|4BR
|$2,324,000
|March 11, 21
|1270 sqft
|$1,830
|$1,862
ALSO READ: We bought a house on Carousell - here's what we learnt
View at Kismis
Take-up rate: 95 per cent
View at Kismis is a 99-year leasehold (from 31/05/2019) condominium located at 19 Lorong Kismis in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 21. It has a total of 186 units, and it is developed by Roxy Pacific Holdings Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 95 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,319 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|2BR
|$950,000
|Dec 06, 20
|517 sqft
|$1,839
|$1,747
|2BR + Guest
|$1,110,000
|Dec 09, 19
|667 sqft
|$1,663
|$1,663
|3BR
|$1,347,000
|Nov 18, 20
|807 sqft
|$1,669
|$1,683
|4BR
|$1,738,000
|Aug 17, 19
|1012 sqft
|$1,718
|$1,718
|5BR
|$2,044,000
|Feb 25, 21
|1270 sqft
|$1,609
|$1,609
Whistler Grand
Take-up rate: 97 per cent
Whistler Grand is a 99-year leasehold (from 07/05/2018) condominium located at 109 West Coast Vale in the Clementi planning area, district 5. It has a total of 716 units, and it is developed by CDL Pegasus Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 97 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,255 psf.
|Unit Type
|Last Transacted Price
|Date
|Size
|Last $PSF
|Avg New Sale $PSF
|1BR
|$792,000
|March 14, 21
|441 sqft
|$1,796
|$1,573
|1BR + Study
|$864,800
|April 06, 21
|506 sqft
|$1,709
|$1,535
|2BR
|$983,200
|Oct 01, 20
|603 sqft
|$1,631
|$1,448
|2BR + Study
|$1,225,080
|Aug 14, 20
|764 sqft
|$1,604
|$1,444
|3BR
|$1,484,800
|Sept 19, 20
|958 sqft
|$1,550
|$1,387
|3BR + Dual Key
|$1,461,240
|July 26, 20
|990 sqft
|$1,476
|$1,356
|3BR + Flexi
|$1,568,800
|Dec 14, 20
|1066 sqft
|$1,472
|$1,368
|4BR + Dual Key
|$1,856,800
|Dec 02, 20
|1270 sqft
|$1,462
|$1,338
|4BR
|$1,884,800
|March 06, 21
|1281 sqft
|$1,471
|$1,333
|5BR
|$1,920,800
|March 30, 21
|1442 sqft
|$1,332
|$1,364
This article was first published in Stackedhomes.