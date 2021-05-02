2021 ultimate new launch cheat sheet: 116 condominiums take up rate and breakeven

When we did our last ultimate new launch cheat sheet in February 2020 (view here), I don’t think many people would have predicted then how the property market would have moved as much as it had in the past year.

It was, after all, the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic (for Singapore, at least). And it was not long after this that Singapore had to go into lockdown mode.

Now, it isn’t just the mass market that is moving, but there is a slew of high-end new launches coming up, and HDB resale prices have climbed up for 4 straight quarters.

And so if you are looking for a home at this point and are considering a new launch condo, it can be a mess with the information you need spread all over the place. Since it has been more than a year, it seems about the right time to compile another ultimate new launch cheat sheet for 2021.

Ultimate new launch cheat sheet 2021

The following table showcases the last transacted 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom prices for the respective project (as of April 11, 2021). These are based on the smallest size for the bedroom type that had at least one transaction.

Project Name Take-Up Rate Number of units Breakeven ($PSF) 1BR 2BR 3BR 4BR Jervois Prive 0.0 per cent 45 $2,171 – – – – The Lilium 1.3 per cent 80 $1,589 – – – – 19 Nassim 2.0 per cent 101 $1,911,870 – $4,502,840 – Hyll On Holland 2.5 per cent 319 $2,207 – $1,809,600 – – The Atelier 2.5 per cent 120 $2,303 – $2,683,000 $3,218,000 $4,485,000 Jervois Treasures 2.8 per cent 36 $2,265 – – – – Cuscaden Reserve 3.6 per cent 192 $3,059 – – – – Parkwood Residences 5.6 per cent 18 $864 – – – $1,736,800 La Mariposa 5.9 per cent 17 – – – $2,300,000 One Draycott 7.8 per cent 64 $2,497 – $2,700,350 – – Phoenix Residences 8.1 per cent 74 $1,067 $860,000 $920,000 $1,299,000 – 10 Evelyn 10.7 per cent 56 $1,390,000 $2,012,812 – – 8 Saint Thomas – 250 – $2,862,000 $2,920,000 – Petit Jervois 10.9 per cent 55 $1,911 $1,688,000 $2,196,000 – – The Gazania 12.4 per cent 250 $1,856 $988,972 $1,377,712 $1,837,692 $2,483,000 Juniper Hill 13.9 per cent 115 $2,444 – – – – Dalvey Haus 14.8 per cent 27 – – – $6,085,000 15 Holland Hill 15.3 per cent 59 $2,220 – $3,779,740 $5,395,688 $6,774,421 Sloane Residences 15.4 per cent 52 $2,188 – – – – Mooi Residences 16.7 per cent 24 – $1,580,000 $2,320,000 – Dairy Farm Residences 18.3 per cent 460 $1,355 – $990,000 $1,407,186 $1,881,928 Leedon Green 19.0 per cent 638 $2,387 $1,245,100 $1,650,000 $2,599,700 $3,719,000 ParkSuites 19.2 per cent 125 $1,750 $1,128,180 $1,309,760 – – The Avenir 19.7 per cent 376 $2,406 $1,472,500 $2,575,000 $3,717,000 $6,063,100 Haus on Handy 20.2 per cent 188 $2,310 $1,192,800 $1,555,696 $2,718,400 – Pullman Residences Newton 21.2 per cent 340 $2,445 $1,348,000 $1,809,000 $3,243,000 $3,664,000 Wilshire Residences 22.4 per cent 85 $2,004 $1,225,000 – $2,200,000 – Myra 22.4 per cent 85 $1,076,400 $1,466,400 $1,774,400 – Uptown @ Farrer 23.3 per cent 356 $1,484 – $1,097,126 $1,308,000 – One Holland Village Residences 24.1 per cent 551 $2,498 $1,432,729 $1,998,450 $2,620,240 $6,415,910 Riviere 25.1 per cent 455 $2,321 $1,548,900 $2,260,000 $3,010,000 $5,646,580 The Hyde 25.6 per cent 117 $2,600 $1,371,000 $1,860,980 $3,856,720 $4,765,000 Van Holland 26.1 per cent 69 $2,216 – $2,090,000 $3,352,580 $4,443,000 Verticus 26.5 per cent 162 $1,889 $869,000 $1,274,000 $1,880,000 – Infini At East Coast 27.8 per cent 36 – $1,574,000 $1,980,000 – Verdale 28.3 per cent 258 $1,639 $815,000 $1,007,700 $1,600,600 $2,536,900 Midwood 28.4 per cent 564 $1,561 $799,000 $1,013,000 $1,589,900 $1,983,000 Meyer Mansion 29.0 per cent 200 $1,873 $1,315,584 $1,786,560 $3,046,500 $4,423,600 Midtown Bay 29.7 per cent 219 $2,291 $1,344,000 $2,347,800 – – The Landmark 30.1 per cent 396 $2,039 $998,000 $1,467,000 $2,956,000 – Urban Treasures 30.4 per cent 237 $1,619 $908,163 $1,261,000 $1,656,566 $2,324,000 Meyerhouse 32.1 per cent 56 $1,974 – – $5,010,525 $7,184,790 The Antares 32.1 per cent 265 $1,608 $834,000 $1,241,712 $1,595,000 $2,401,980 Wallich Residence 34.3 per cent 181 – – – $6,520,350 3 Orchard-By-The-Park – 77 – $3,517,800 $6,040,000 $7,797,000 The Iveria 35.3 per cent 51 $2,011 – – – – RoyalGreen 36.8 per cent 285 $2,581 – $1,747,000 $2,498,000 $4,007,000 Parkwood Collection 37.7 per cent 53 $1,017 – – – – Normanton Park 41.2 per cent 1862 $1,516 $855,310 $1,118,368 $1,491,600 $2,117,660 Nyon 42.4 per cent 92 $1,738 $1,175,000 $1,630,000 $2,480,000 – Tedge 42.9 per cent 42 $1,235 – $1,283,125 $1,424,999 $1,867,000 35 Gilstead 44.3 per cent 70 $2,214 $1,351,000 $1,450,000 $2,132,000 – 77 @ East Coast 46.3 per cent 41 $738,000 $1,125,000 – $1,908,000 The Line @ Tanjong Rhu 70 per cent 130 $1,635 $1,020,000 $1,309,000 $1,890,000 $5,031,180 Ola 48.2 per cent 548 $999 – $915,000 $997,000 $1,510,000 One Meyer 48.5 per cent 66 $1,952 – $1,594,000 $2,505,000 – Dunearn 386 48.6 per cent 35 $1,907 $1,147,000 $1,580,000 – $2,187,000 Ki Residences At Brookvale 48.9 per cent 660 $1,371 – $1,258,000 $1,540,000 $2,251,000 Kopar At Newton 49.2 per cent 378 $1,884 $1,172,000 $1,598,380 $1,995,000 – Irwell Hill Residences 52.0 per cent 540 $2,331 $1,192,000 $1,512,000 $2,196,000 $4,512,000 Parc Komo 52.2 per cent 276 $1,356 $673,000 $920,000 $1,338,000 $1,882,000 Coastline Residences 52.8 per cent 144 $2,100 $1,081,000 $2,069,000 $2,558,000 – Fourth Avenue Residences 52.9 per cent 476 $2,101 $1,115,000 $1,488,000 $2,118,000 – Casa Al Mare 53.1 per cent 49 $780,000 $1,110,000 $1,700,300 – One Pearl Bank 54.3 per cent 774 $2,191 $1,319,000 $1,787,000 $2,494,000 $3,547,000 Residence Twenty-Two 54.5 per cent 22 $850,000 $1,405,152 $1,875,000 $2,060,000 Sengkang Grand Residences 55.4 per cent 680 $1,396 $907,200 $1,138,400 $1,492,400 $2,271,200 The Jovell 56.3 per cent 428 $580,700 $877,000 $1,075,000 $1,509,000 Marina One Residences 80.5 per cent 1042 $1,470,150 $2,002,077 – $5,389,560 1953 58.6 per cent 58 $1,436 $958,000 $1,103,000 $1,648,000 – Forett At Bukit Timah 61.3 per cent 633 $1,674 – $1,026,000 $1,743,000 $2,403,000 The Woodleigh Residences 62.7 per cent 667 $1,691 – $1,162,000 $1,790,000 $2,850,000 Avenue South Residence 63.1 per cent 1074 $1,641 $887,000 $1,485,000 $1,943,000 $2,733,000 Midtown Modern 65.8 per cent 558 $2,356 $1,199,880 $1,488,960 $2,187,900 $3,738,240 Lattice One 66.7 per cent 48 $1,173 – $974,000 $1,522,000 $1,816,000 Mayfair Modern 68.4 per cent 171 $1,762 $1,033,000 $1,413,600 $1,945,053 $2,488,000 Boulevard 88 70.1 per cent 154 – – $6,681,500 $10,150,000 The Florence Residences 72.2 per cent 1410 $1,303 $857,000 $1,092,000 $1,410,000 $1,860,112 Fyve Derbyshire 73.2 per cent 71 $1,930 – $1,384,000 – – Mont Botanik Residence 74.1 per cent 108 $1,021 – $1,154,000 – – Parc Central Residences 75.4 per cent 700 $1,170 – – $985,000 $1,365,000 Seraya Residences 76.5 per cent 17 – $1,390,000 $1,480,000 – Clavon 77.0 per cent 640 $1,401 $807,000 $1,107,000 $1,505,000 $1,992,000 Penrose 77.9 per cent 566 $1,329 $829,000 $991,000 $1,395,000 $2,171,000 Parc Clematis 78.8 per cent 1450 $1,312 $773,000 $1,179,520 $1,350,000 $2,061,000 Cashew Green 78.9 per cent 19 – – – – The Reef At King’S Dock 81.4 per cent 429 $953,800 $1,475,100 $2,975,969 – Treasure At Tampines 83.6 per cent 2203 $1,113 $787,000 $884,000 $1,191,000 $1,661,000 Neu At Novena 83.9 per cent 87 $2,024 – $1,688,000 $2,203,000 – 8 Hullet 84.1 per cent 44 $2,711 $1,990,000 $2,121,075 – – The M 85.1 per cent 522 $2,258 $998,300 $1,559,000 – – Olloi 85.3per cent 34 $1,466 – – $1,630,530 $2,486,000 Sky Everton 86.3 per cent 262 $2,130 $1,228,000 $1,626,000 $2,538,000 $3,850,000 Kent Ridge Hill Residences 87.1 per cent 498 $1,594 $888,000 $1,239,000 $1,536,000 $2,823,000 3 Cuscaden 88.5 per cent 96 $2,428 $1,747,151 $2,645,361 $4,678,515 – Piermont Grand 89.4 per cent 820 $960 – – $955,100 $1,384,800 Affinity at Serangoon 90.2 per cent 1012 $1,295 $831,000 $1,036,000 $1,341,000 – The Essence 91.7 per cent 84 $1,076 $760,000 $877,430 $1,390,220 – Noma 92.0 per cent 50 $698,400 $972,800 – $1,859,637 Jui Residences 93.2 per cent 117 $1,237 $780,000 $1,281,280 $1,700,000 – Martin Modern 93.6 per cent 450 $1,757 – $1,893,400 $3,246,000 $4,738,600 View at Kismis 94.6 per cent 186 $1,319 – $950,000 $1,347,000 $1,738,000 Jadescape 95.9 per cent 1206 $1,027 $1,037,000 $1,310,000 $1,478,200 $2,111,000 Stirling Residences 96.9 per cent 1259 $1,542 $985,000 $1,275,000 $1,663,000 $2,648,000 Daintree Residence 97.2 per cent 327 $1,414 $935,330 $1,014,600 $1,797,850 $2,473,310 Riverfront Residences 97.3 per cent 1451 $1,147 $733,000 $837,000 $1,260,000 $1,827,360 Whistler Grand 97.3 per cent 716 $1,255 $792,000 $983,200 $1,484,800 $1,884,800 Rezi 24 97.3 per cent 110 $1,276 $742,700 $859,000 $1,494,500 $1,783,000 Parc Canberra 97.4 per cent 495 $976 – – $942,000 $1,338,000 Arena Residences 98.0 per cent 98 $1,292 – $976,000 $1,498,000 – Park Colonial 98.3 per cent 805 $1,609 $985,000 $982,000 $1,609,000 $2,236,000 Twin VEW 99.2 per cent 520 $1,016 $700,000 $1,080,000 $1,400,000 $1,850,000 RV Altitude 99.3 per cent 140 – $1,296,000 – – Amber 45 99.3 per cent 139 – $1,429,000 – $2,950,000 The Garden Residences 99.5 per cent 613 $1,443 $763,100 $957,800 $1,255,000 $1,894,100 Parc Esta 99.6 per cent 1399 $1,381 $848,000 $1,054,000 $1,692,000 $1,885,000

Interested to find out more about the projects above? Refer to our detailed list below!

Core Central Region (CCR)

10 Evelyn

PHOTO: 10 Evelyn

Take-up rate: 11 per cent

10 Evelyn is a Freehold condominium located at 10 Evelyn Road in the Novena planning area, district 11. It has a total of 56 units, and it is developed by Creative Investments Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of 11 April 2021 is 11 per cent.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,390,000 15 Jan 20 495 sqft $2,807 $2,807 2BR $2,012,812 10 Mar 21 829 sqft $2,429 $2,429

15 Holland Hill

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 15 per cent

15 Holland Hill is a Freehold condominium located at 15 Holland Hill in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 10. It has a total of 59 units, and it is developed by Peak Opal Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 15 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,220 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR $3,779,740 Sept 11, 20 1292 sqft $2,926 $2,926 3BR $5,395,688 Feb 09, 21 1798 sqft $3,002 $3,002 4BR $6,774,421 April 08, 21 2304 sqft $2,941 $2,941 5BR PH $13,427,100 July 09, 20 4973 sqft $2,700 $2,700

19 Nassim

PHOTO: 19 Nassim

Take-up rate: 2 per cent

19 Nassim is a 99-year leasehold (from 17/06/2019) condominium located at 19 Nassim Hill in the Tanglin planning area, district 10. It has a total of 101 units, and it is developed by Parksville Development Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 2 per cent.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,911,870 March 20, 20 570 sqft $3,354 $3,351 3BR $4,502,840 Aug 12, 20 1324 sqft $3,401 $3,401

3 Cuscaden

PHOTO: 3 Cuscaden

Take-up rate: 89 per cent

3 Cuscaden is a Freehold condominium located at 3 Cuscaden Walk in the River Valley planning area, district 10. It has a total of 96 units, and it is developed by Sustained Land Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 89 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,428 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,747,151 Aug 13, 19 420 sqft $4,162 $4,026 2BR $2,645,361 May 10, 20 732 sqft $3,614 $3,504 3BR $4,678,515 May 31, 19 1270 sqft $3,684 $3,666

3 Orchard-By-The-Park

PHOTO: Orchid-By-The-Park

Take-up rate: NA

3 Orchard-By-The-Park is a Freehold condominium located at in the Orchard planning area, district 10. It has a total of 77 units, and it is developed by YTL Westwood Properties Pte Ltd.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR $3,517,800 April 28, 20 1066 sqft $3,300 $0 3BR $6,040,000 March 15, 21 1776 sqft $3,401 $0 4BR $7,797,000 Oct 01, 20 2260 sqft $3,450 $0

35 Gilstead

PHOTO: 35 Gilstead

Take-up rate: 44 per cent

35 Gilstead is a Freehold condominium located at 35 Gilstead Road in the Novena planning area, district 11. It has a total of 70 units, and it is developed by TEE Forward Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 44 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,214 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,351,000 Feb 16, 20 484 sqft $2,789 $2,735 2BR $1,450,000 Sept 21, 19 549 sqft $2,641 $2,676 3BR $2,132,000 June 22, 19 840 sqft $2,538 $2,539

8 Hullet

PHOTO: 8 Hullet

Take-up rate: 84 per cent

8 Hullet is a Freehold condominium located at 8 Hullet Road in the Newton planning area, district 9. It has a total of 44 units, and it is developed by Lian Huat Group. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 84 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,711 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,990,000 July 23, 19 538 sqft $3,699 $3,462 2BR $2,121,075 Feb 28, 19 657 sqft $3,230 $3,431

8 Saint Thomas

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: NA

8 Saint Thomas is a Freehold condominium located at 10 St. Thomas Walk in the River Valley planning area, district 9. It has a total of 250 units, and it is developed by Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR $2,862,000 Oct 21, 18 807 sqft $3,546 $3,308 3BR $2,920,000 April 08, 21 1152 sqft $2,535 $2,957 4BR Dual Key $4,600,000 March 10, 21 1690 sqft $2,722 $0

Boulevard 88

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 70 per cent

Boulevard 88 is a Freehold condominium located at 86 Orchard Boulevard in the Orchard planning area, district 10. It has a total of 154 units, and it is developed by City Developments Limited. The total take-up rate as of 11 April 2021 is 70 per cent.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR + Study $4,989,600 Jan 04, 20 1313 sqft $3,800 $3,540 3BR $6,681,500 March 11, 21 1776 sqft $3,762 $3,573 4BR $10,150,000 Nov 09, 20 2756 sqft $3,683 $3,683

Cuscaden Reserve

PHOTO: Cuscaden Reserve

Take-up rate: 4 per cent

Cuscaden Reserve is a 99-year leasehold (from 14/08/2018) condominium located at 8 Cuscaden Road in the Orchard planning area, district 10. It has a total of 192 units, and it is developed by SC Global Development Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 4 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $3,059 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1+S $2,328,000 Sept 13, 19 700 sqft $3,326 $3,327 2BR (Pte Lift) $2,741,000 July 13, 20 818 sqft $3,351 $3,351 2+S (Pte Lift) $3,391,740 July 13, 20 936 sqft $3,624 $3,622 3+S (Pte Lift) $4,236,210 July 13, 20 1163 sqft $3,642 $3,644

Dalvey Haus

PHOTO: Dalvey Haus

Take-up rate: 15 per cent

Dalvey Haus is a Freehold condominium located at 101 Dalvey Road in the Tanglin planning area, district 10. It has a total of 27 units, and it is developed by Dalvey Breeze Development. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 15 per cent.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 4BR $6,085,000 Nov 26, 20 1938 sqft $3,141 $3,171

Dunearn 386

PHOTO: Dunearn 386​​​​​​

Take-up rate: 49 per cent

Dunearn 386 is a Freehold condominium located at 386 Dunearn Road in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 11. It has a total of 35 units, and it is developed by RH Central Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 49 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,907 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,147,000 Dec 30, 20 452 sqft $2,538 $2,547 2BR $1,580,000 Aug 26, 20 635 sqft $2,488 $2,488 4BR $2,187,000 Dec 21, 20 915 sqft $2,390 $2,390

Fourth Avenue Residences

PHOTO: Fourth Avenue Residences

Take-up rate: 53 per cent

Fourth Avenue Residences is a 99-year leasehold (from 07/03/2018) condominium located at 6 Fourth Avenue in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 10. It has a total of 476 units, and it is developed by Allgreen Properties Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 53 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,101 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,115,000 April 11, 21 484 sqft $2,304 $2,265 2BR $1,488,000 Dec 16, 20 646 sqft $2,303 $2,273 2BR Premium $1,548,000 March 18, 21 689 sqft $2,247 $2,337 3BR $2,118,000 Feb 05, 21 915 sqft $2,315 $2,355 3BR + Study $2,547,000 March 21, 21 1109 sqft $2,297 $2,382 4BR + Study $3,508,000 Nov 26, 19 1475 sqft $2,378 $2,408

Fyve Derbyshire

PHOTO: Fyve Derbyshire

Take-up rate: 73 per cent

Fyve Derbyshire is a Freehold condominium located at 5 Derbyshire Road in the Novena planning area, district 11. It has a total of 71 units, and it is developed by Roxy-Pacific Developments Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 73 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,930 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR $1,384,000 Nov 22, 19 560 sqft $2,473 $2,473 2BR + Guest $1,909,000 March 14, 21 797 sqft $2,395 $2,334 3BR + Guest Room $2,155,000 Feb 25, 21 936 sqft $2,302 $2,262

Haus on Handy

PHOTO: Haus on Handy

Take-up rate: 20 per cent

Haus on Handy is a 99-year leasehold (from 07/05/2018) condominium located at 28 Handy Road in the Museum planning area, district 9. It has a total of 188 units, and it is developed by CDL Regulus Pte. Ltd.. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 20 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,310 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,192,800 July 16, 19 420 sqft $2,841 $2,841 1BR + Study $1,378,880 Jan 24, 21 517 sqft $2,667 $2,778 2BR $1,555,696 Jan 31, 21 592 sqft $2,628 $2,628 2BR + Study $1,962,400 Jan 06, 20 678 sqft $2,894 $2,902 3BR $2,718,400 Sept 13, 19 947 sqft $2,871 $2,870 3BR Dual Key $2,820,800 Jan 21, 20 980 sqft $2,878 $2,880

Hyll On Holland

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 3 per cent

Hyll On Holland is a Freehold condominium located at 89 Holland Road in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 10. It has a total of 319 units, and it is developed by FEC Skypark Pte Ltd (FEC International Limited & Koh Brothers Development).

The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 3 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,207 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR $1,809,600 Oct 02, 20 657 sqft $2,756 $2,656 3BR + Study $3,014,900 Nov 23, 20 1055 sqft $2,858 $2,858

Irwell Hill Residences

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 52 per cent

Irwell Hill Residences is a 99 years leasehold condominium located at 2 Irwell Hill in the River Valley planning area, district 9. It has a total of 540 units, and it is developed by CDL Perseus Pte. Ltd.. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 52 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,331 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF Studio $1,036,000 April 10, 21 398 sqft $2,601 $2,626 1BR $1,192,000 April 09, 21 452 sqft $2,637 $2,699 2BR $1,512,000 April 09, 21 603 sqft $2,508 $2,573 3BR $2,196,000 April 09, 21 861 sqft $2,550 $2,598 4BR $4,512,000 April 09, 21 1539 sqft $2,931 $2,931 4BR PH $9,009,360 April 09, 21 2185 sqft $4,123 $4,123

Jervois Prive

PHOTO: Jervois Prive

Take-up rate: 0 per cent

Jervois Prive is a Freehold condominium located at 100A Jervois Road in the Tanglin planning area, district 10. It has a total of 45 units, and it is developed by Jervois Midas Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 0 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,171 psf.

No Transaction Information

Jervois Treasures

PHOTO: Jervois Treasures​​​​​​

Take-up rate: 3 per cent

Jervois Treasures is a Freehold condominium located at 31 Jervois Road in the Tanglin planning area, district 10. It has a total of 36 units, and it is developed by Fragrance Treasures Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 3 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,265 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 3BR $3,398,524 Feb 23, 21 1496 sqft $2,271 $2,271

Juniper Hill

PHOTO: Juniper Hill

Take-up rate: 14 per cent

Juniper Hill is a Freehold condominium located at 39 EWE BOON ROAD in the Tanglin planning area, district 10. It has a total of 115 units, and it is developed by Allgreen Properties Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 14 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,444 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR (Type B1a) $1,498,000 April 05, 21 592 sqft $2,530 $2,552 2BR Premium $2,038,000 Nov 04, 19 700 sqft $2,911 $2,913

Kopar At Newton

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 49 per cent

Kopar At Newton is a 99-year leasehold (from 22/04/2019) condominium located at 6 Makeway Avenue in the Novena planning area, district 9. It has a total of 378 units, and it is developed by CELH Development Pte. Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 49 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,884 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,172,000 March 20, 21 517 sqft $2,267 $2,324 2BR $1,598,380 April 03, 21 614 sqft $2,603 $2,432 2BR+Premium $1,746,000 March 21, 21 689 sqft $2,534 $2,310 3BR $1,995,000 March 11, 21 915 sqft $2,180 $2,263 3BR+Premium $2,528,400 April 01, 21 1055 sqft $2,397 $2,238

Leedon Green

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 19 per cent

Leedon Green is a Freehold condominium located at 38 Leedon Heights in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 10. It has a total of 638 units, and it is developed by Yanlord Land Group and MCL. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 19 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,387 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,245,100 April 02, 21 474 sqft $2,627 $2,610 1BR + Study $1,445,300 March 31, 21 538 sqft $2,686 $2,755 2BR $1,650,000 April 03, 21 614 sqft $2,687 $2,725 2BR + Study $2,230,800 March 28, 21 818 sqft $2,727 $2,684 3BR $2,599,700 April 07, 21 958 sqft $2,714 $2,724 4BR $3,719,000 March 31, 21 1496 sqft $2,486 $2,730 Strata Landed $6,165,200 Jan 12, 20 2400 sqft $2,568 $2,568

Marina One Residences

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 80.5 per cent

Marina One Residences is a 99-year leasehold (from 01/07/2011) condominium located at 23 Marina Way in the Downtown Core planning area, district 1. It has a total of 1042 units, and it is developed by Ms Residential 1 Pte. Ltd. / Ms Residential 2 Pte. Ltd.. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 80.5 per cent.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,470,150 Jan 29, 15 657 sqft $2,239 $2,268 1BR + Study $1,614,600 Dec 02, 14 753 sqft $2,144 $2,218 2BR $2,002,077 Nov 13, 14 969 sqft $2,067 $2,131 2BR + Study $2,633,700 Aug 25, 19 1141 sqft $2,308 $2,336 2BR + Study $3,387,780 Aug 14,19 1152 sqft $2,941 $2,634 3BR + Study $4,604,000 May 01, 19 1561 sqft $2,950 $2,542 4BR $5,389,560 April 25, 19 2034 sqft $2,649 $2,637

Martin Modern

PHOTO: Martin Modern

Take-up rate: 94 per cent

Martin Modern is a 99-year leasehold (from 28/09/2016) condominium located at 8 Martin Place in the River Valley planning area, district 9. It has a total of 450 units, and it is developed by GuocoLand Singapore. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 94 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,757 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR $1,893,400 April 05, 21 764 sqft $2,478 $2,654 2BR + Study $2,469,000 Feb 28, 21 850 sqft $2,905 $2,468 3BR $3,246,000 Dec 16, 18 1012 sqft $3,208 $2,215 4BR $4,738,600 April 06, 21 1733 sqft $2,734 $2,524

Midtown Bay

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 30 per cent

Midtown Bay is a 99-year leasehold (from 02/01/2018) condominium located at 122 Beach Road in the Downtown Core planning area, district 7. It has a total of 219 units, and it is developed by Guocoland. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 30 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,291 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,344,000 Dec 04, 20 409 sqft $3,286 $3,223 2BR $2,347,800 Feb 03, 21 732 sqft $3,208 $3,140 3BR Duplex $3,810,000 Feb 04, 20 1324 sqft $2,878 $2,727

Mooi Residences

PHOTO: Mooi Residence

Take-up rate: 17 per cent

Mooi Residences is a Freehold condominium located at 139 Holland Road in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 10. It has a total of 24 units, and it is developed by Wenul HL Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 17 per cent.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR $1,580,000 Aug 14, 20 592 sqft $2,669 $2,669 3BR $2,320,000 Aug 14, 20 904 sqft $2,566 $2,566

Neu At Novena

PHOTO: Neu At Novena

Take-up rate: 84 per cent

Neu At Novena is a Freehold condominium located at 27 Moulmein Rise in the Novena planning area, district 11. It has a total of 87 units, and it is developed by RH Novena Pte. Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 84 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,024 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR $1,688,000 Jan 19, 21 646 sqft $2,613 $2,664 3BR Dual Key $2,148,000 Feb 26, 21 818 sqft $2,626 $2,678 3BR $2,203,000 Jan 21, 20 861 sqft $2,559 $2,529 4BR + Study (Utility) $3,295,000 Oct 23, 19 1302 sqft $2,531 $2,599 4BR + Utility $3,475,000 Oct 19, 19 1302 sqft $2,668 $2,599

One Draycott

PHOTO: One Draycott

Take-up rate: 8 per cent

One Draycott is a Freehold condominium located at 1 Draycott Park in the Newton planning area, district 10. It has a total of 64 units, and it is developed by Champsworth Development Pte. Ltd.. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 8 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,497 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR $2,700,350 July 19, 18 732 sqft $3,689 $3,401

One Holland Village Residences

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 24 per cent

One Holland Village Residences is a 99-year leasehold (from 13/08/2018) condominium located at 1 Holland Village Way in the Queenstown planning area, district 10. It has a total of 551 units, and it is developed by Far East Organization. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 24 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,498 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,432,729 Feb 02, 20 484 sqft $2,960 $2,725 2BR $1,998,450 Jan 12, 20 689 sqft $2,901 $2,621 3BR $2,620,240 July 08, 20 1098 sqft $2,386 $2,558 3BR + Study $5,056,460 Nov 28, 19 1615 sqft $3,132 $3,132 4BR $6,415,910 Dec 06, 19 2088 sqft $3,073 $3,097 4BR + Study (Duplex) $11,351,280 Nov 30, 19 3358 sqft $3,380 $3,325

Petit Jervois

PHOTO: Petit Jervois

Take-up rate: 11 per cent

Petit Jervois is a Freehold condominium located at 33 Jervois Road in the Tanglin planning area, district 10. It has a total of 55 units, and it is developed by Brownstone Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 11 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,911 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,688,000 Oct 19, 20 646 sqft $2,614 $2,614 2BR $2,196,000 Oct 13, 20 840 sqft $2,616 $2,616

Pullman Residences Newton

PHOTO: Pullman Residences Newton

Take-up rate: 21 per cent

Pullman Residences Newton is a Freehold condominium located at 18 Dunearn Road in the Novena planning area, district 11. It has a total of 340 units, and it is developed by EL Development. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 21 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,445 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,348,000 April 09, 21 463 sqft $2,911 $2,766 2BR $1,809,000 April 08, 21 667 sqft $2,712 $2,765 3BR $3,243,000 March 18, 21 1163 sqft $2,788 $2,693 3BR + Study $3,368,000 April 10, 21 1281 sqft $2,629 $2,656 4BR $3,664,000 April 09, 21 1378 sqft $2,659 $2,663

Rest of Central Region (RCR)

Riviere

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 25 per cent

Riviere is a 99-year leasehold (from 07/03/2018) condominium located at 3 Jiak Kim Street in the Singapore River planning area, district 3. It has a total of 455 units, and it is developed by Frasers Property. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 25 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,321 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,548,900 Jan 27, 21 560 sqft $2,766 $2,870 2BR $2,260,000 April 03, 21 818 sqft $2,763 $2,635 3BR $3,010,000 June 18, 20 1141 sqft $2,638 $2,638 4BR $5,646,580 April 06, 21 2002 sqft $2,820 $2,916

Royalgreen

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 37 per cent

Royalgreen is a Freehold condominium located at 2A Anamalai Avenue in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 10. It has a total of 285 units, and it is developed by Allgreen Properties Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 37 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,581 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR $1,747,000 Jan 30, 20 635 sqft $2,751 $2,650 2BR + Study $2,187,000 Oct 12, 19 775 sqft $2,822 $2,802 3BR $2,498,000 Oct 12, 19 926 sqft $2,698 $2,716 3BR + Study $2,810,000 Aug 12, 20 1044 sqft $2,691 $2,721 4BR + Study $3,513,000 Feb 26, 21 1259 sqft $2,789 $2,789 4BR $4,007,000 Oct 12, 19 1432 sqft $2,799 $2,791

RV Altitude

PHOTO: RV Altitude

Take-up rate: 99 per cent

RV Altitude is a Freehold condominium located at 344 River Valley Road in the River Valley planning area, district 9. It has a total of 140 units, and it is developed by Roxy Pacific Holdings Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 99 per cent.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR $1,296,000 March 08, 21 441 sqft $2,939 $3,016

Sloane Residences

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 15 per cent

Sloane Residences is a Freehold condominium located at 17 Balmoral Road in the Tanglin planning area, district 10. It has a total of 52 units, and it is developed by TSky Balmoral Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 15 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,188 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 3BR & 4BR $3,343,000 Sept 22, 20 1249 sqft $2,677 $2,722

The Atelier

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 3 per cent

The Atelier is a Freehold condominium located at 2 Makeway Avenue in the Novena planning area, district 9. It has a total of 120 units, and it is developed by Bukit Sembawang Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 3 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,303 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR $2,683,000 March 11, 21 883 sqft $3,040 $3,040 3BR $3,218,000 March 10, 21 1173 sqft $2,743 $2,743 4BR $4,485,000 March 11, 21 1496 sqft $2,998 $2,998

The Avenir

PHOTO: The Avenir

Take-up rate: 20 per cent

The Avenir is a Freehold condominium located at 8 River Valley Close in the River Valley planning area, district 9. It has a total of 376 units, and it is developed by GuocoLand. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 20 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,406 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,472,500 Aug 01, 20 527 sqft $2,794 $3,178 2BR $2,575,000 March 16, 21 829 sqft $3,107 $3,021 3BR $3,717,000 March 22, 21 1141 sqft $3,258 $3,030 4BR $6,063,100 Aug 03, 20 2056 sqft $2,949 $2,949 4BR + Family $8,266,000 April 10, 21 2411 sqft $3,428 $3,351

The Hyde

PHOTO: The Hyde

Take-up rate: 26 per cent

The Hyde is a Freehold condominium located at 11 Balmoral Road in the Tanglin planning area, district 10. It has a total of 117 units, and it is developed by Aurum Land. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 26 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,600 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,371,000 Feb 11, 21 495 sqft $2,770 $2,792 2BR $1,860,980 March 13, 21 678 sqft $2,745 $2,745 2BR + Guest $2,950,000 Aug 02, 20 947 sqft $3,115 $3,138 3BR $3,856,720 Feb 11, 21 1249 sqft $3,088 $2,935 4BR $4,765,000 Dec 24, 19 1798 sqft $2,651 $2,651

The Iveria

PHOTO: The Iveria

Take-up rate: 35 per cent

The Iveria is a Freehold condominium located at 2 Kim Yam Road in the River Valley planning area, district 9. It has a total of 51 units, and it is developed by Macly Iveria Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 35 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,011 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 3BR + Study $2,438,000 Nov 10, 19 904 sqft $2,697 $2,623

The M

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 85 per cent

The M is a 99-year leasehold (from 03/07/2019) condominium located at 38 Middle Road in the Downtown Core planning area, district 7. It has a total of 522 units, and it is developed by Wing Tai Holdings. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 85 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,258 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF Studio $1,055,400 July 17, 20 409 sqft $2,580 $2,504 1BR $998,300 Feb 22, 20 431 sqft $2,319 $2,535 1BR + Study $1,537,000 April 05, 21 527 sqft $2,917 $2,467 2BR $1,559,000 March 30, 21 592 sqft $2,633 $2,451 2BR + Study $1,800,000 Oct 08, 20 721 sqft $2,496 $2,394 3BR Dual Key $2,500,000 Oct 14, 20 904 sqft $2,765 $2,490

The Reef At King’s Dock

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 81 per cent

The Reef At King’S Dock is a 99-year leasehold (from 12/01/2021) condominium located at 6 Harbourfront Avenue in the Bukit Merah planning area, district 4. It has a total of 429 units, and it is developed by Keppel Land. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 81 per cent.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $953,800 Jan 30, 21 431 sqft $2,215 $2,234 1BR + Study $1,525,700 Jan 30, 21 657 sqft $2,324 $2,279 2BR $1,475,100 Jan 31, 21 678 sqft $2,175 $2,183 3BR $2,975,969 Jan 30, 21 1076 sqft $2,765 $2,725

Van Holland

PHOTO: Van Holland

Take-up rate: 26 per cent

Van Holland is a Freehold condominium located at 190 Holland Road in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 10. It has a total of 69 units, and it is developed by KBD Holland Pte Ltd (Koh Brothers). The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 26 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,216 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF Studio $1,465,670 Jan 11, 20 495 sqft $2,960 $2,990 2BR $2,090,000 Jan 17, 20 689 sqft $3,034 $3,007 2BR + Study $2,869,000 Jan 28, 20 1001 sqft $2,866 $2,866 3BR + Study $3,211,860 Aug 13, 20 1055 sqft $3,045 $3,048 3BR $3,352,580 March 06, 21 1152 sqft $2,911 $2,961 4BR $4,443,000 June 25, 20 1593 sqft $2,789 $2,773

Wallich Residence

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 34 per cent

Wallich Residence is a 99-year leasehold (from 21/02/2011) condominium located at 3 Wallich Street in the Downtown Core planning area, district 2. It has a total of 181 units, and it is developed by Guocoland Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 34 per cent.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 5BR $3,505,000 Nov 14, 18 1098 sqft $3,192 $3,173 4BR $6,520,350 May 31, 18 1744 sqft $3,739 $3,739

Wilshire Residences

PHOTO: Wilshire Residences

Take-up rate: 22 per cent

Wilshire Residences is a Freehold condominium located at 30 Farrer Road in the Tanglin planning area, district 10. It has a total of 85 units, and it is developed by TE2KS-RH Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 22 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,004 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,225,000 April 10, 21 463 sqft $2,646 $2,558 2BR + Guest $1,958,040 Oct 06, 20 743 sqft $2,636 $2,636 3BR $2,200,000 April 11, 21 840 sqft $2,619 $2,592

1953

PHOTO: 1953

Take-up rate: 59 per cent

1953 is a Freehold condominium located at 1 Tessensohn Road in the Kallang planning area, district 8. It has a total of 58 units, and it is developed by Oxley Holdings Limited . The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 59 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,436 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF Studio $868,000 Aug 01, 20 441 sqft $1,968 $1,967 1BR $958,000 March 09, 19 506 sqft $1,893 $1,894 2BR $1,103,000 April 06, 21 570 sqft $1,933 $1,875 1BR + Study $1,162,000 June 21, 20 614 sqft $1,894 $1,876 2BR + Study $1,528,000 March 09, 19 786 sqft $1,945 $1,918 3BR $1,648,000 July 11, 19 893 sqft $1,845 $1,845 3BR + Study $1,697,000 April 03, 19 915 sqft $1,855 $1,855 Unknown $3,060,000 June 14, 19 1658 sqft $1,846 $1,846

Affinity at Serangoon

PHOTO: Affinity at Serangoon

Take-up rate: 90 per cent

Affinity at Serangoon is a 99-year leasehold (from 18/05/2018) condominium located at 20 Serangoon North Avenue 1 in the Serangoon planning area, district 19. It has a total of 1012 units, and it is developed by Oxley SERANGOON Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 90 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,295 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $831,000 Dec 31, 20 474 sqft $1,753 $1,553 1BR + Study $899,910 Nov 01, 20 538 sqft $1,673 $1,489 2BR + Study $1,053,000 March 04, 21 624 sqft $1,688 $1,586 2BR $1,036,000 May 25, 20 635 sqft $1,631 $1,515 3BR $1,341,000 March 30, 21 850 sqft $1,578 $1,509 4BR + Study $2,216,000 March 16, 21 1453 sqft $1,525 $1,560 4BR PH + Study $2,412,630 Oct 06, 19 1572 sqft $1,535 $1,535 4BR PH $2,602,880 April 09, 21 1722 sqft $1,511 $1,511 Strata Terrace 4BR $2,316,000 Nov 18, 19 2067 sqft $1,121 $1,108 Strata Terrace 5BR $2,439,030 June 12, 20 2325 sqft $1,049 $1,049

Amber 45

PHOTO: Amber 45

Take-up rate: 99 per cent

Amber 45 is a Freehold condominium located at 45 Amber Road in the Marine Parade planning area, district 15. It has a total of 139 units, and it is developed by UOL Group Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 99 per cent.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR $1,429,000 June 03, 18 614 sqft $2,329 $2,424 3BR + Guest Room $2,530,000 Nov 20, 20 1130 sqft $2,239 $2,138 4BR $2,950,000 Jan 25, 21 1346 sqft $2,192 $2,096

Arena Residences

PHOTO: Arena Residences

Take-up rate: 98 per cent

Arena Residences is a Freehold condominium located at 20 Guillemard Crescent in the Geylang planning area, district 14. It has a total of 98 units, and it is developed by Roxy Pacific Holdings. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 98 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,292 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR $976,000 Nov 02, 18 549 sqft $1,778 $1,866 3BR $1,498,000 Nov 02, 18 807 sqft $1,856 $1,857

Avenue South Residence

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 63 per cent

Avenue South Residence is a 99-year leasehold (from 14/08/2018) condominium located at 11 Silat Avenue in the Bukit Merah planning area, district 3. It has a total of 1074 units, and it is developed by UOL Group, United Industrial Corporation (UIC), and Kheng Leong Company (KLC). The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 63 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,641 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $887,000 Oct 14, 19 474 sqft $1,873 $1,843 2BR $1,485,000 April 11, 21 657 sqft $2,262 $2,045 3BR $1,943,000 March 29, 21 947 sqft $2,052 $1,900 4BR $2,733,000 March 26, 21 1496 sqft $1,827 $1,998 4BR PH $3,468,000 Jan 29, 21 1668 sqft $2,079 $2,094

Coastline Residences

PHOTO: Coastline Residences

Take-up rate: 53 per cent

Coastline Residences is a Freehold condominium located at 9 Amber Road in the Marine Parade planning area, district 15. It has a total of 144 units, and it is developed by Sustained Land Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 53 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,100 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,081,000 April 06, 21 452 sqft $2,392 $2,495 2BR $2,069,000 March 08, 21 710 sqft $2,914 $2,551 3BR $2,558,000 Jan 22, 21 1109 sqft $2,307 $2,321 5BR $8,200,000 Oct 07, 19 2885 sqft $2,843 $2,843

Forett At Bukit Timah

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 61 per cent

Forett At Bukit Timah is a Freehold condominium located at 32B Toh Tuck Road in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 21. It has a total of 633 units, and it is developed by Qingjian Realty. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 61 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,674 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR + Study $871,000 Aug 07, 20 474 sqft $1,839 $1,954 2BR $1,026,000 Aug 14, 20 549 sqft $1,869 $1,869 2BR + Study $1,320,000 Aug 07, 20 689 sqft $1,916 $1,982 3BR $1,743,000 Aug 07, 20 947 sqft $1,840 $1,906 4BR $2,403,000 Aug 08, 20 1281 sqft $1,876 $1,910 5BR $3,993,000 Aug 08, 20 1884 sqft $2,120 $2,071

Jadescape

PHOTO: Jadescape

Take-up rate: 96 per cent

Jadescape is a 99-year leasehold (from 19/06/2018) condominium located at 10 Shunfu Road in the Bishan planning area, district 20. It has a total of 1206 units, and it is developed by Qingjian Realty. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 96 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,027 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,037,000 March 23, 21 527 sqft $1,968 $1,763 2BR $1,310,000 March 19, 21 764 sqft $1,715 $1,736 3BR $1,478,200 Feb 23, 20 904 sqft $1,635 $1,693 4BR $2,111,000 March 22, 21 1259 sqft $1,677 $1,706 5BR $3,369,000 Nov 20, 20 2099 sqft $1,605 $1,569 6BR $5,800,000 Dec 24, 19 4230 sqft $1,371 $1,419

Jui Residences

PHOTO: Jui Residences

Take-up rate: 93 per cent

Jui Residences is a Freehold condominium located at 1177 Serangoon Road in the Kallang planning area, district 12. It has a total of 117 units, and it is developed by Tiara Land Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 93 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,237 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $780,000 Nov 18, 19 431 sqft $1,812 $1,697 2BR $1,281,280 May 14, 20 657 sqft $1,950 $1,783 3BR $1,700,000 Feb 19, 21 883 sqft $1,925 $1,700

Kent Ridge Hill Residences

PHOTO: Kent Ridge Hill Residences

Take-up rate: 87 per cent

Kent Ridge Hill Residences is a 99-year leasehold (from 10/11/2018) condominium located at 62A South Buona Vista Road in the Queenstown planning area, district 5. It has a total of 498 units, and it is developed by Oxley Holdings Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 87 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,594 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $888,000 Sept 06, 20 474 sqft $1,873 $1,737 1BR + Study $921,000 June 12, 20 517 sqft $1,783 $1,759 2BR $1,239,000 Dec 03, 20 646 sqft $1,918 $1,702 2BR + Study $1,465,000 April 03, 21 743 sqft $1,972 $1,841 3BR $1,536,000 Jan 18, 21 883 sqft $1,740 $1,698 3BR + Study PH $2,403,000 Sept 07, 19 1442 sqft $1,666 $1,666 5BR PH $3,034,350 March 23, 21 1776 sqft $1,709 $1,687 4BR $2,823,000 March 22, 21 1830 sqft $1,543 $1,518 4BR PH $3,145,000 Oct 29, 20 1884 sqft $1,670 $1,646 5BR Strata $2,850,000 April 10, 21 2067 sqft $1,379 $1,453

La Mariposa

PHOTO: La Mariposa

Take-up rate: 6 per cent

La Mariposa is a Freehold condominium located at 35 Mangis Road in the Geylang planning area, district 15. It has a total of 17 units, and it is developed by Lakeview-LR Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 6 per cent.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 4BR $2,300,000 March 08, 21 1335 sqft $1,723 $1,723

Meyer Mansion

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 29 per cent

Meyer Mansion is a Freehold condominium located at 79 Meyer Road in the Marine Parade planning area, district 15. It has a total of 200 units, and it is developed by GuocoLand. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 29 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,873 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,315,584 April 10, 21 484 sqft $2,718 $3,015 2BR $1,786,560 April 05, 21 689 sqft $2,593 $2,658 3BR $3,046,500 Jan 01, 21 1109 sqft $2,747 $2,742 4BR $4,423,600 Feb 19, 21 1722 sqft $2,569 $2,693

Meyerhouse

PHOTO: Meyerhouse

Take-up rate: 32 per cent

Meyerhouse is a Freehold condominium located at 128 Meyer Road in the Marine Parade planning area, district 15. It has a total of 56 units, and it is developed by Secure Venture Development. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 32 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,974 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 3BR $5,010,525 March 02, 21 1862 sqft $2,691 $2,691 4BR $7,184,790 March 02, 21 2820 sqft $2,548 $2,548 PH $13,873,860 March 11, 21 5662 sqft $2,450 $2,450

Midtown Modern

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 66 per cent

Midtown Modern is a 99-year leasehold (from 10/12/2019) condominium located at 18 Tan Quee Lan Street in the Downtown Core planning area, district 7. It has a total of 558 units, and it is developed by Guocoland Limited and Hong Leong Holdings. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 66 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,356 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,199,880 March 19, 21 409 sqft $2,933 $3,135 2BR $1,488,960 March 19, 21 592 sqft $2,515 $2,706 3BR $2,187,900 March 19, 21 904 sqft $2,420 $2,551 4BR $3,738,240 March 19, 21 1442 sqft $2,592 $2,719 Penthouse $14,830,200 March 19, 21 3520 sqft $4,213 $4,213

Myra

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 22 per cent

Myra is a Freehold condominium located at 9 Meyappa Chettiar Road in the Toa Payoh planning area, district 13. It has a total of 85 units, and it is developed by Tiara Land Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 22 per cent.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,076,400 Sept 25, 20 474 sqft $2,273 $2,286 2BR $1,466,400 Sept 26, 20 667 sqft $2,197 $2,197 3BR $1,774,400 Sept 26, 20 872 sqft $2,035 $2,098

Noma

PHOTO: Noma

Take-up rate: 92 per cent

Noma is a Freehold condominium located at 333 Guillemard Road in the Geylang planning area, district 14. It has a total of 50 units, and it is developed by Macly Group. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 92 per cent.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $698,400 Dec 12, 20 388 sqft $1,802 $1,802 2BR $972,800 Aug 29, 20 603 sqft $1,614 $1,614 4BR $1,859,637 Aug 29, 20 1163 sqft $1,600 $1,600

Normanton Park

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 41 per cent

Normanton Park is a 99-year leasehold (from 22/07/2019) condominium located at 1 Normanton Park in the Queenstown planning area, district 5. It has a total of 1862 units, and it is developed by Kingsford Huray Development Pte. Ltd.. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 41 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,516 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $855,310 Jan 15, 21 484 sqft $1,766 $1,748 1BR + Study $999,583 Jan 15, 21 560 sqft $1,786 $1,788 2BR $1,118,368 Jan 15, 21 635 sqft $1,761 $1,742 3BR $1,491,600 April 06, 21 904 sqft $1,650 $1,650 4BR $2,117,660 Jan 16, 21 1195 sqft $1,772 $1,772 5BR $2,930,692 Jan 16, 21 1615 sqft $1,815 $1,789

Nyon

PHOTO: Nyon

Take-up rate: 42 per cent

Nyon is a Freehold condominium located at 12 Amber Road in the Marine Parade planning area, district 15. It has a total of 92 units, and it is developed by Aurum Land (Private) Limited (Subsidiary of Woh Hup Group). The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 42 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,738 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,175,000 March 03, 21 484 sqft $2,428 $2,254 2BR $1,630,000 March 30, 21 721 sqft $2,261 $2,167 3BR $2,480,000 March 30, 21 1216 sqft $2,039 $2,110

Olloi

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 85 per cent

Olloi is a Freehold condominium located at 50 Lorong 101 Changi in the Geylang planning area, district 15. It has a total of 34 units, and it is developed by K16 Development Private Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 85 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,466 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 3BR $1,630,530 June 10, 19 947 sqft $1,721 $1,721 3BR DK + Utility $1,711,080 May 04, 19 1001 sqft $1,709 $1,722 3BR Flexi + Utility $1,662,210 May 06, 19 1023 sqft $1,626 $1,678 3BR PH $1,870,000 July 26, 20 1184 sqft $1,579 $1,608 3BR PH Flexi + Utility $2,091,870 Nov 01, 19 1302 sqft $1,606 $1,606 3BR PH Flexi ++ Utility $2,170,000 Dec 21, 20 1324 sqft $1,639 $1,639 4BR + Utility $2,280,460 May 05, 19 1335 sqft $1,709 $1,709 4BR + Utility + Yard $2,322,540 July 23, 19 1346 sqft $1,726 $1,730 4BR $2,486,000 Feb 26, 21 1625 sqft $1,530 $1,501

One Meyer

PHOTO: One Meyer

Take-up rate: 49 per cent

One Meyer is a Freehold condominium located at 1 Meyer Place in the Marine Parade planning area, district 15. It has a total of 66 units, and it is developed by SL Capital Pte Ltd.. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 49 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,952 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR $1,594,000 March 31, 21 614 sqft $2,596 $2,670 3BR $2,505,000 June 07, 19 926 sqft $2,705 $2,681

One Pearl Bank

PHOTO: One Pearl Bank

Take-up rate: 54 per cent

One Pearl Bank is a 99-year leasehold (from 01/03/2019) condominium located at 1 Pearl Bank in the Outram planning area, district 3. It has a total of 774 units, and it is developed by Capitaland. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 54 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,191 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF Studio $1,180,000 April 04, 21 431 sqft $2,738 $2,523 1BR $1,319,000 March 21, 21 527 sqft $2,503 $2,378 2BR $1,787,000 March 30, 21 700 sqft $2,553 $2,386 3BR $2,494,000 March 10, 21 1098 sqft $2,271 $2,418 4BR $3,547,000 Jan 10, 21 1432 sqft $2,477 $2,424

Parc Esta

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 100 per cent

Parc Esta is a 99-year leasehold (from 12/07/2018) condominium located at 900 Sims Avenue in the Geylang planning area, district 14. It has a total of 1399 units, and it is developed by MCL Land. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 100 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,381 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $848,000 Oct 14, 20 420 sqft $2,019 $1,817 1BR + Study $911,000 Jan 31, 21 527 sqft $1,729 $1,793 2BR $1,054,000 Nov 11, 20 635 sqft $1,660 $1,711 2BR + Study $1,370,000 Dec 05, 19 829 sqft $1,653 $1,657 3BR $1,692,000 July 26, 20 915 sqft $1,849 $1,656 3BR + Study $1,627,000 Sept 22, 20 958 sqft $1,698 $1,621 4BR $1,885,000 Oct 02, 20 1119 sqft $1,685 $1,639 5BR $2,420,000 Nov 19, 18 1604 sqft $1,509 $1,509

Park Colonial

PHOTO: Park Colonial

Take-up rate: 98 per cent

Park Colonial is a 99-year leasehold (from 11/10/2017) condominium located at 12 Woodleigh Lane in the Toa Payoh planning area, district 13. It has a total of 805 units, and it is developed by CEL Development Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 98 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,609 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $985,000 March 21, 21 463 sqft $2,127 $1,813 1BR + Study $964,000 Feb 28, 21 506 sqft $1,905 $1,894 2BR $982,000 July 07, 18 570 sqft $1,721 $1,772 2BR + Study $1,360,000 Sept 16, 20 667 sqft $2,038 $1,791 2BR Dual Key $1,467,000 Feb 06, 21 743 sqft $1,975 $1,912 3BR $1,609,000 July 12, 19 936 sqft $1,718 $1,662 4BR $2,236,000 Jan 21, 21 1184 sqft $1,889 $1,829 5BR $2,866,000 March 02, 21 1701 sqft $1,685 $1,725

ParkSuites

PHOTO: ParkSuites

Take-up rate: 19 per cent

ParkSuites is a 110-year leasehold (from 01/11/2017) condominium located at 18-32 Holland Grove Road in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 10. It has a total of 125 units, and it is developed by Kentish View Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 19 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,750 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,128,180 Feb 25, 19 581 sqft $1,941 $2,071 1BR + Study $1,333,960 April 28, 18 635 sqft $2,101 $2,100 2BR $1,309,760 July 21, 19 700 sqft $1,871 $2,089 2BR + Study $1,600,000 Jan 05, 20 786 sqft $2,036 $2,049 3DK $2,850,000 Jan 22, 20 1421 sqft $2,006 $2,006 4BR (3LVL) $6,844,708 Feb 21, 18 3068 sqft $2,231 $2,231

Penrose

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 78 per cent

Penrose is a 99-year leasehold (from 03/07/2019) condominium located at 20 Sims Drive in the Geylang planning area, district 14. It has a total of 566 units, and it is developed by CDL & Hong Leong Group. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 78 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,329 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $829,000 Sept 26, 20 474 sqft $1,750 $1,761 1BR + Study $971,000 Sept 26, 20 560 sqft $1,735 $1,735 2BR $991,000 Sept 26, 20 646 sqft $1,534 $1,512 2BR + Study $1,371,000 Sept 26, 20 807 sqft $1,698 $1,674 3BR $1,395,000 Sept 26, 20 936 sqft $1,490 $1,489 3BR + Study $1,995,000 Sept 27, 20 1184 sqft $1,685 $1,687 4BR $2,171,000 Sept 27, 20 1389 sqft $1,563 $1,596

Rezi 24

PHOTO: Rezi 24

Take-up rate: 97 per cent

Rezi 24 is a Freehold condominium located at 39 Lorong 24 Geylang in the Geylang planning area, district 14. It has a total of 110 units, and it is developed by Heeton Holdings Ltd, Lian Beng Group Ltd, and KSH Holdings Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 97 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,276 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $742,700 Jan 30, 20 431 sqft $1,725 $1,725 1BR + Study $751,000 March 21, 19 495 sqft $1,517 $1,590 2BR $859,000 April 26, 19 570 sqft $1,506 $1,553 2BR + Study $1,047,000 Jan 01, 20 700 sqft $1,496 $1,556 3BR $1,494,500 Dec 14, 19 958 sqft $1,560 $1,649 4BR $1,783,000 March 31, 19 1195 sqft $1,492 $1,492

Seraya Residences

PHOTO: Seraya Residences

Take-up rate: 77 per cent

Seraya Residences is a Freehold condominium located at 12 Seraya Lane in the Marine Parade planning area, district 15. It has a total of 17 units, and it is developed by Macly 33 Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 77 per cent.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR $1,390,000 Jan 05, 20 926 sqft $1,502 $1,502 3BR $1,480,000 Dec 10, 19 958 sqft $1,545 $1,545

Sky Everton

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 86 per cent

Sky Everton is a Freehold condominium located at 50 Everton Road in the Bukit Merah planning area, district 2. It has a total of 262 units, and it is developed by SL Capital (6) Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 86 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,130 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,228,000 March 03, 20 463 sqft $2,653 $2,568 1BR + Study $1,268,000 Aug 14, 20 506 sqft $2,506 $2,428 2BR $1,626,000 Aug 30, 20 624 sqft $2,604 $2,582 2BR + Study $1,852,000 Jan 20, 20 657 sqft $2,821 $2,844 3BR $2,538,000 March 15, 21 915 sqft $2,774 $2,658 3BR + Study $2,413,000 Oct 18, 20 958 sqft $2,519 $2,561 4BR $3,850,000 Jan 13, 21 1346 sqft $2,860 $2,854

Stirling Residences

PHOTO: Stirling Residences

Take-up rate: 97 per cent

Stirling Residences is a 99-year leasehold (from 18/08/2017) condominium located at 23 Stirling Road in the Queenstown planning area, district 3. It has a total of 1259 units, and it is developed by LN Development (Stirling) Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 97 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,542 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $985,000 Jan 12, 21 441 sqft $2,234 $1,974 1BR + Study $1,100,000 April 10, 21 506 sqft $2,174 $1,929 2BR $1,275,000 Oct 07, 20 624 sqft $2,042 $1,836 2BR + Study $1,515,000 Sept 03, 20 764 sqft $1,982 $1,757 3BR $1,663,000 Oct 11, 19 883 sqft $1,884 $1,707 4BR $2,648,000 Jan 19, 21 1346 sqft $1,967 $1,776 4BR PH $3,200,000 Feb 17, 21 1959 sqft $1,633 $1,666

The Landmark

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 30 per cent

The Landmark is a 99-year leasehold (from 28/08/2020) condominium located at 173 Chin Swee Road in the Outram planning area, district 3. It has a total of 396 units, and it is developed by ZACD Group. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 30 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $2,039 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $998,000 Nov 27, 20 495 sqft $2,016 $2,150 2BR $1,467,000 Nov 27, 20 678 sqft $2,163 $2,187 3BR $2,956,000 Nov 28, 20 1141 sqft $2,591 $2,293

The Line @ Tanjong Rhu

PHOTO: The Line @ Tanjong Rhu

Take-up rate: 70 per cent

The Line @ Tanjong Rhu is a Freehold condominium located at 6 Tanjong Rhu Road in the Kallang planning area, district 15. It has a total of 130 units, and it is developed by Lakeview Investments Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 70 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,635 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,020,000 Aug 20, 20 420 sqft $2,430 $2,351 2BR $1,309,000 July 24, 17 570 sqft $2,295 $2,335 3BR $1,890,000 March 21, 14 893 sqft $2,115 $2,169 4BR $5,031,180 June 28, 13 2325 sqft $2,164 $2,136 PH $5,750,000 Sept 17, 16 2874 sqft $2,001 $2,001

The Woodleigh Residences

PHOTO: The Woodleigh Residences

Take-up rate: 63 per cent

The Woodleigh Residences is a 99-year leasehold (from 18/09/2017) condominium located at 19 Bidadari Park Drive in the Toa Payoh planning area, district 13. It has a total of 667 units, and it is developed by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Limited and Kajima Development Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 63 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,691 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR $1,162,000 Oct 05, 20 570 sqft $2,039 $1,849 2BR Deluxe $1,380,000 Oct 14, 20 667 sqft $2,069 $1,841 2BR Flexi $1,512,000 April 11, 21 721 sqft $2,097 $1,998 3BR $1,790,000 April 03, 21 850 sqft $2,106 $1,943 3BR Deluxe $2,189,000 Jan 03, 21 1076 sqft $2,034 $2,035 4BR $2,850,000 March 21, 21 1270 sqft $2,244 $2,235

Uptown @ Farrer

PHOTO: Uptown @ Farrer

Take-up rate: 23 per cent

Uptown @ Farrer is a 99-year leasehold (from 17/04/2017) condominium located at 2 Perumal Road in the Kallang planning area, district 8. It has a total of 356 units, and it is developed by Perumal Development Pte. Ltd.. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 23 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,484 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR $1,097,126 March 25, 21 517 sqft $2,123 $2,049 3BR $1,308,000 April 01, 21 700 sqft $1,869 $1,890 4BR Dual Key $1,800,000 March 05, 21 1033 sqft $1,742 $1,714

Verdale

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 28 per cent

Verdale is a 99-year leasehold (from 05/12/2018) condominium located at 2 De Souza Avenue in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 21. It has a total of 258 units, and it is developed by C & C (JJK) Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 28 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,639 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $815,000 Sept 19, 20 463 sqft $1,761 $1,785 2BR $1,007,700 Sept 19, 20 614 sqft $1,642 $1,717 3BR $1,600,600 Sept 19, 20 947 sqft $1,690 $1,690 4BR $2,536,900 Sept 19, 20 1410 sqft $1,799 $1,809

Verticus

PHOTO: Verticus

Take-up rate: 27 per cent

Verticus is a Freehold condominium located at 3 Jalan Kemaman in the Novena planning area, district 12. It has a total of 162 units, and it is developed by Soilbuild Group Holdings. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 27 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,889 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $869,000 Feb 15, 20 441 sqft $1,969 $2,112 2BR $1,274,000 Feb 15, 20 635 sqft $2,006 $1,969 2BR + Study $1,440,000 Sept 30, 20 753 sqft $1,911 $1,982 3BR $1,880,000 Dec 15, 20 936 sqft $2,008 $1,935 2 + 1 BR (Dual Key PH) $2,442,160 Oct 26, 20 1378 sqft $1,773 $1,773 3BR PH $2,699,000 Sept 26, 20 1518 sqft $1,778 $1,778 4BR + Family + Study $4,088,000 Feb 15, 20 2045 sqft $1,999 $1,999

Outside of central region

77 @ East Coast

PHOTO: 77 @ East Coast

Take-up rate: 46 per cent

77 @ East Coast is a Freehold condominium located at 77 Upper East Coast Road in the Bedok planning area, district 15. It has a total of 41 units, and it is developed by KDC (77) Development Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 46 per cent.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $738,000 March 07, 20 409 sqft $1,804 $1,791 2BR $1,125,000 March 07, 20 667 sqft $1,686 $1,679 4BR $1,908,000 March 12, 21 1141 sqft $1,672 $1,672

Casa Al Mare

PHOTO: Casa Al Mare

Take-up rate: 53 per cent

Casa Al Mare is a Freehold condominium located at 75 Jalan Loyang Besar in the Pasir Ris planning area, district 17. It has a total of 49 units, and it is developed by Sustained Land Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 53 per cent.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $780,000 Aug 24, 20 474 sqft $1,647 $1,637 2BR $1,110,000 Feb 13, 20 732 sqft $1,516 $1,544 2BR + Study $1,301,000 Jan 20, 21 775 sqft $1,679 $1,660 3BR $1,700,300 Sept 27, 20 1098 sqft $1,549 $1,571

Cashew Green

PHOTO: Cashew Green

Take-up rate: 79 per cent

Cashew Green is a 999-year leasehold (from 09/01/1883) terrace house development located at 122 CASHEW ROAD in the Bukit Panjang planning area, district 23. It has a total of 19 units, and it is developed by Far East Organisation. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 79 per cent.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF Terrace $3,963,915 Sept 21, 18 1916 sqft $2,069 $2,095

Clavon

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 77 per cent

Clavon is a 99-year leasehold (from 07/10/2019) condominium located at 4 Clementi Avenue 1 in the Clementi planning area, district 5. It has a total of 640 units, and it is developed by UOL Venture Investments and UIC Homes. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 77 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,401 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $807,000 Dec 11, 20 527 sqft $1,530 $1,695 2BR $1,107,000 Dec 11, 20 678 sqft $1,632 $1,634 3BR $1,505,000 Dec 11, 20 958 sqft $1,571 $1,629 4BR $1,992,000 Dec 12, 20 1281 sqft $1,555 $1,560 5BR $2,518,000 Dec 12, 20 1690 sqft $1,490 $1,572

Daintree Residence

PHOTO: Daintree Residence

Take-up rate: 97 per cent

Daintree Residence is a 99-year leasehold (from 17/07/2017) condominium located at 11A Toh Tuck Road in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 21. It has a total of 327 units, and it is developed by S P Setia International (S) Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 97 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,414 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $935,330 Oct 07, 20 538 sqft $1,739 $1,723 2BR $1,014,600 Jan 28, 19 603 sqft $1,683 $1,730 2BR + Study $1,399,760 March 14, 21 775 sqft $1,806 $1,700 3BR $1,797,850 Nov 09, 20 1001 sqft $1,796 $1,688 3BR + Study $1,741,640 Feb 17, 21 1055 sqft $1,651 $1,697 4BR $2,473,310 Oct 22, 20 1485 sqft $1,666 $1,714

Dairy Farm Residences

PHOTO: Dairy Farm Residences

Take-up rate: 18 per cent

Dairy Farm Residences is a 99-year leasehold (from 05/12/2018) condominium located at 8 Dairy Farm Lane in the Bukit Panjang planning area, district 23. It has a total of 460 units, and it is developed by United Engineers. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 18 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,355 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR $990,000 April 10, 21 624 sqft $1,587 $1,586 2BR + Study $1,283,900 Jan 19, 21 764 sqft $1,680 $1,644 3BR $1,407,186 Nov 23, 19 915 sqft $1,538 $1,538 4BR $1,881,928 Sept 02, 20 1324 sqft $1,421 $1,418

Infini At East Coast

PHOTO: Infini At East Coast

Take-up rate: 28 per cent

Infini At East Coast is a Freehold condominium located at 363 East Coast Road in the Bedok planning area, district 15. It has a total of 36 units, and it is developed by Global Dragon Land Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of 11 April 2021 is 28 per cent.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR $1,574,000 Oct 24, 19 753 sqft $2,089 $2,094 3BR + Store $1,828,000 March 16, 21 969 sqft $1,887 $1,909 3BR $1,980,000 Dec 12, 20 1044 sqft $1,896 $1,896 3BR Dual Key $2,132,000 Sept 15, 19 1066 sqft $2,001 $2,001 4BR + Store $2,256,000 Nov 03, 20 1227 sqft $1,838 $1,843 4BR PH + Maid’s Room $2,800,000 Feb 23, 21 1722 sqft $1,626 $1,626

Ki Residences At Brookvale

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 49 per cent

Ki Residences At Brookvale is a 999-year leasehold (from 23/03/1885) condominium located at 14 Brookvale Drive in the Clementi planning area, district 21. It has a total of 660 units, and it is developed by Hoi Hup And Sunway. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 49 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,371 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR $1,258,000 Jan 12, 21 700 sqft $1,798 $1,798 3BR $1,540,000 Dec 04, 20 861 sqft $1,788 $1,770 4BR $2,251,000 Jan 09, 21 1249 sqft $1,803 $1,859 5BR $3,548,000 Dec 04, 20 1819 sqft $1,950 $1,950

Lattice One

PHOTO: Lattice One

Take-up rate: 67 per cent

Lattice One is a Freehold condominium located at 3 Seraya Crescent in the Ang Mo Kio planning area, district 20. It has a total of 48 units, and it is developed by TEE Development Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 67 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,173 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR $974,000 June 16, 19 538 sqft $1,810 $1,819 2BR + Study $1,159,000 June 16, 19 646 sqft $1,795 $1,779 3BR $1,522,000 June 16, 19 861 sqft $1,767 $1,762 4BR $1,816,000 Aug 21, 19 1023 sqft $1,776 $1,776

Mayfair Modern

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 68 per cent

Mayfair Modern is a 99-year leasehold (from 18/09/2018) condominium located at 6 Rifle Range Road in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 21. It has a total of 171 units, and it is developed by Oxley Holdings Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 68 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,762 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $1,033,000 Oct 03, 20 506 sqft $2,042 $2,053 2BR $1,413,600 Jan 30, 21 689 sqft $2,052 $2,049 2BR + Study $1,653,000 March 20, 21 807 sqft $2,048 $2,081 3BR $1,945,053 April 01, 21 958 sqft $2,030 $2,081 4BR $2,488,000 Dec 22, 20 1292 sqft $1,926 $1,949

Midwood

PHOTO: Midwood

Take-up rate: 28 per cent

Midwood is a 99-year leasehold (from 01/10/2018) condominium located at 8 Hillview Rise in the Bukit Batok planning area, district 23. It has a total of 564 units, and it is developed by Hong Leong Group. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 28 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,561 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $799,000 April 11, 21 484 sqft $1,650 $1,636 1BR + Study $933,000 April 08, 21 549 sqft $1,699 $1,667 2BR $1,013,000 April 03, 21 635 sqft $1,595 $1,583 2BR + Study $1,233,000 March 21, 21 786 sqft $1,569 $1,591 3BR $1,589,900 Dec 22, 20 990 sqft $1,606 $1,598 4BR $1,983,000 Feb 24, 21 1249 sqft $1,588 $1,588

Mont Botanik Residence

PHOTO: Mont Botanik Residence

Take-up rate: 74 per cent

Mont Botanik Residence is a Freehold condominium located at 2K Jalan Remaja in the Bukit Batok planning area, district 23. It has a total of 108 units, and it is developed by Tuan Sing Holdings Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 74 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,021 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR $1,154,000 Sept 20, 20 689 sqft $1,675 $1,676 2BR + Study $1,290,000 Oct 01, 20 775 sqft $1,664 $1,683 3BR + Study $1,625,700 Feb 21, 21 947 sqft $1,716 $1,681

Ola

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 48 per cent

Ola is a 99-year leasehold (from 14/12/2018) executive condominium located at 70 Anchorvale Crescent in the Sengkang planning area, district 19. It has a total of 548 units, and it is developed by Evia Real Estate and Gamuda Land. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 48 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $999 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR $915,000 March 21, 20 775 sqft $1,181 $1,187 3BR $997,000 March 21, 20 926 sqft $1,077 $1,100 4BR $1,510,000 March 21, 20 1389 sqft $1,087 $1,087 5BR $1,988,000 March 21, 20 1722 sqft $1,154 $1,173

Parc Canberra

PHOTO: Parc Canberra

Take-up rate: 97 per cent

Parc Canberra is a 99-year leasehold (from 10/12/2018) executive condominium located at 17 Canberra Walk in the Sembawang planning area, district 27. It has a total of 495 units, and it is developed by Hoi Hup Sunway Canberra Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 97 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $976 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 3BR $942,000 Feb 15, 20 818 sqft $1,151 $1,111 4BR $1,338,000 Feb 15, 20 1152 sqft $1,162 $1,102 5BR $1,490,000 Feb 15, 20 1453 sqft $1,025 $1,059

Parc Central Residences

PHOTO: Parc Central Residences

Take-up rate: 75 per cent

Parc Central Residences is a 99-year leasehold (from 22/04/2019) executive condominium located at 125 Tampines Street 86 in the Tampines planning area, district 18. It has a total of 700 units, and it is developed by Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Group. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 75 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,170 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 3BR $985,000 Jan 23, 21 872 sqft $1,130 $1,134 4BR $1,365,000 Jan 23, 21 1109 sqft $1,231 $1,207 5BR $1,661,500 Jan 23, 21 1432 sqft $1,161 $1,171

Parc Clematis

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 79 per cent

Parc Clematis is a 99-year leasehold (from 08/08/2019) condominium located at 8A Jalan Lempeng in the Clementi planning area, district 5. It has a total of 1450 units, and it is developed by Sing Hai Yi Gold Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 79 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,312 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $773,000 March 14, 21 452 sqft $1,710 $1,625 1BR + Study $885,500 Aug 16, 20 506 sqft $1,750 $1,668 2BR $1,179,520 April 11, 21 689 sqft $1,712 $1,628 2BR + Study $1,286,500 Jan 30, 21 743 sqft $1,731 $1,655 3BR $1,350,000 July 24, 20 829 sqft $1,628 $1,628 4BR $2,061,000 April 09, 21 1238 sqft $1,665 $1,631 5BR $2,628,000 March 18, 21 1496 sqft $1,757 $1,680 5BR PH $3,063,000 March 08, 21 2164 sqft $1,416 $1,416 Strata $2,837,888 June 28, 20 2659 sqft $1,067 $1,056

Parc Komo

PHOTO: Parc Komo

Take-up rate: 52 per cent

Parc Komo is a Freehold condominium located at 957 Upper Changi Road North in the Pasir Ris planning area, district 17. It has a total of 276 units, and it is developed by Chip Eng Seng Corporation (CES). The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 52 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,356 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $673,000 May 25, 19 452 sqft $1,489 $1,500 1BR + Study $968,000 May 25, 19 560 sqft $1,729 $1,642 2BR $920,000 Aug 05, 20 614 sqft $1,498 $1,474 3BR $1,338,000 Nov 23, 19 915 sqft $1,462 $1,489 4BR $1,882,000 Aug 01, 20 1292 sqft $1,457 $1,475 5BR $2,709,112 March 31, 21 1808 sqft $1,498 $1,460

Parkwood Collection

PHOTO: Parkwood Collection

Take-up rate: 38 per cent

Parkwood Collection is a 99-year leasehold (from 22/09/2017) semi-detached development located at 79 LORONG 1 REALTY PARK in the Hougang planning area, district 19. It has a total of 53 units, and it is developed by Fantasia Investment (Singapore). The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 38 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,017 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF Strata $3,030,000 July 20, 20 4424 sqft $685 $685

Parkwood Residences

PHOTO: Parkwood Residences

Take-up rate: 6 per cent

Parkwood Residences is a 99 years leasehold condominium located at 208 Yio Chu Kang Road in the Hougang planning area, district 19. It has a total of 18 units, and it is developed by Oxley Holdings Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 6 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $864 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 4BR $1,736,800 June 09, 20 1313 sqft $1,323 $1,323

Phoenix Residences

PHOTO: Phoenix Residences

Take-up rate: 8 per cent

Phoenix Residences is a 99-year leasehold (from 05/11/2019) condominium located at 81 Phoenix Avenue in the Bukit Batok planning area, district 23. It has a total of 74 units, and it is developed by USB (Phoenix) Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of 11 April 2021 is 8 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,067 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $860,000 Dec 12, 20 560 sqft $1,536 $1,536 2BR $920,000 Dec 12, 20 603 sqft $1,526 $1,511 3BR $1,299,000 Dec 12, 20 861 sqft $1,509 $1,509

Piermont Grand

PHOTO: Piermont Grand

Take-up rate: 89 per cent

Piermont Grand is a 99-year leasehold (from 04/06/2018) executive condominium located at 30 Sumang Walk in the Punggol planning area, district 19. It has a total of 820 units, and it is developed by City Developments Limited and TID Pte. Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 89 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $960 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 3BR $955,100 July 27, 19 840 sqft $1,138 $1,150 4BR $1,384,800 July 27, 19 1302 sqft $1,063 $1,077 5BR $1,539,200 July 27, 19 1432 sqft $1,075 $1,101

Residence Twenty-Two

PHOTO: Residence Twenty-Two

Take-up rate: 55 per cent

Residence Twenty-Two is a Freehold condominium located at 246 Telok Kurau Road in the Bedok planning area, district 15. It has a total of 22 units, and it is developed by Grow99 Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of 11 April 2021 is 55 per cent.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $850,000 Nov 04, 20 495 sqft $1,717 $1,766 2BR $1,405,152 April 16, 20 861 sqft $1,632 $1,632 3BR $1,875,000 Dec 31, 19 1195 sqft $1,569 $1,685 4BR $2,060,000 Aug 05, 20 1216 sqft $1,694 $1,698

Riverfront Residences

PHOTO: Riverfront Residences

Take-up rate: 97 per cent

Riverfront Residences is a 99-year leasehold (from 31/05/2018) condominum located at 55 Hougang Avenue 7 in the Hougang planning area, district 19. It has a total of 1451 units, and it is developed by Rio Casa Venture Pte. Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 97 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,147 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $733,000 Aug 06, 20 463 sqft $1,584 $1,351 1BR + Study $765,270 Dec 21, 20 517 sqft $1,480 $1,372 2BR $837,000 April 24, 19 603 sqft $1,389 $1,331 3BR $1,260,000 April 05, 21 872 sqft $1,445 $1,341 4BR $1,827,360 April 07, 21 1410 sqft $1,296 $1,284 5BR $2,188,112 Jan 24, 21 1679 sqft $1,303 $1,265 Terrace $2,394,000 April 11, 21 2110 sqft $1,135 $1,138

Sengkang Grand Residences

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 55 per cent

Sengkang Grand Residences is a 99-year leasehold (from 13/11/2018) condominium located at 80 Compassvale Bow in the Sengkang planning area, district 19. It has a total of 680 units, and it is developed by Capitaland & City Developments Limited (CDL). The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 55 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,396 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $907,200 Jan 13, 21 474 sqft $1,914 $1,777 2BR $1,138,400 Oct 10, 20 624 sqft $1,824 $1,745 2BR + Study $1,358,400 April 11, 21 764 sqft $1,778 $1,706 3BR $1,492,400 April 11, 21 936 sqft $1,594 $1,666 4BR $2,271,200 Jan 24, 21 1313 sqft $1,730 $1,690

Tedge

PHOTO: Tedge

Take-up rate: 43 per cent

Tedge is a Freehold condominium located at 328 Changi Road in the Bedok planning area, district 14. It has a total of 42 units, and it is developed by Macly Group. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 43 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,235 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR $1,283,125 March 07, 20 775 sqft $1,656 $1,596 3BR $1,424,999 Aug 16, 20 818 sqft $1,742 $1,736 3BR PH $1,617,176 Dec 11, 20 958 sqft $1,688 $1,688 4BR PH $1,650,000 March 07, 20 1023 sqft $1,614 $1,614 4BR $1,867,000 March 07, 20 1238 sqft $1,508 $1,508

The Antares

PHOTO: The Antares

Take-up rate: 32 per cent

The Antares is a 99-year leasehold (from 14/08/2018) condominium located at 21 Mattar Road in the Geylang planning area, district 14. It has a total of 265 units, and it is developed by FSKH Development . The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 32 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,608 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $834,000 Nov 06, 20 452 sqft $1,845 $1,797 2BR $1,241,712 April 04, 21 657 sqft $1,891 $1,828 3BR $1,595,000 Sept 14, 19 883 sqft $1,806 $1,807 4BR $2,401,980 Dec 12, 20 1367 sqft $1,757 $1,757

The Essence

PHOTO: The Essence

Take-up rate: 92 per cent

The Essence is a 99-year leasehold (from 04/05/2018) condominium located at 1 Chong Kuo Road in the Yishun planning area, district 26. It has a total of 84 units, and it is developed by Lian Soon Holdings Pte. Ltd. and OKP Land Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 92 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,076 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $760,000 Sept 30, 19 538 sqft $1,412 $1,437 2BR $877,430 May 26, 19 624 sqft $1,405 $1,408 3BR $1,390,220 March 02, 19 1076 sqft $1,292 $1,301

The Florence Residences

PHOTO: The Florence Residences

Take-up rate: 72 per cent

The Florence Residences is a 99-year leasehold (from 24/12/2018) condominium located at 93 Hougang Avenue 2 in the Hougang planning area, district 19. It has a total of 1410 units, and it is developed by Logan Property Singapore. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 72 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,303 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $857,000 April 10, 21 484 sqft $1,771 $1,534 1+S $907,000 April 02, 21 527 sqft $1,721 $1,514 2BC $1,125,000 March 28, 21 635 sqft $1,772 $1,528 2BR $1,092,000 April 11, 21 667 sqft $1,637 $1,536 2+S $1,268,000 April 04, 21 700 sqft $1,811 $1,546 3BR $1,410,000 April 11, 21 936 sqft $1,506 $1,468 4BR $1,860,112 March 14, 21 1270 sqft $1,465 $1,417 5BR $2,566,000 Aug 12, 20 1679 sqft $1,528 $1,523

The Garden Residences

PHOTO: The Garden Residences

Take-up rate: 100 per cent

The Garden Residences is a 99-year leasehold (from 30/10/2017) condominium located at 7 Serangoon North View in the Serangoon planning area, district 19. It has a total of 613 units, and it is developed by Keppel Land & Wing Tai Asia. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 100 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,443 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $763,100 Oct 01, 20 452 sqft $1,688 $1,599 1BR + Study $878,900 Nov 10, 20 517 sqft $1,700 $1,573 2BR $957,800 Jan 12, 21 614 sqft $1,560 $1,609 2BR + Study $1,178,200 Nov 05, 20 689 sqft $1,710 $1,596 3BR $1,255,000 Jan 15, 21 786 sqft $1,597 $1,583 3BR + Study $1,681,700 Jan 28, 21 1001 sqft $1,680 $1,650 4BR $1,894,100 March 18, 21 1195 sqft $1,585 $1,594 4BR + Study $2,236,000 Dec 17, 20 1442 sqft $1,550 $1,550 5BR $2,597,800 Feb 18, 21 1539 sqft $1,688 $1,488

The Gazania

PHOTO: The Gazania

Take-up rate: 12 per cent

The Gazania is a Freehold condominium located at 11 How Sun Drive in the Serangoon planning area, district 19. It has a total of 250 units, and it is developed by SingHaiyi Group. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 12 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,856 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $988,972 May 01, 19 441 sqft $2,241 $2,241 2BR $1,377,712 July 11, 19 635 sqft $2,170 $2,219 3BR $1,837,692 May 01, 19 883 sqft $2,082 $2,078 4BR $2,483,000 Dec 23, 20 1281 sqft $1,938 $1,958 4BR + Study $2,669,912 May 01, 19 1292 sqft $2,066 $2,067

The Jovell

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Take-up rate: 56 per cent

The Jovell is a 99-year leasehold (from 08/03/2018) condominium located at 15 Flora Drive in the Pasir Ris planning area, district 17. It has a total of 428 units, and it is developed by Hong Leong Holdings Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 56 per cent.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $580,700 Aug 22, 19 441 sqft $1,316 $1,334 1+S $807,700 April 09, 21 527 sqft $1,533 $1,355 2BR $877,000 March 29, 21 635 sqft $1,381 $1,294 2BR + Study $852,000 Feb 05, 21 678 sqft $1,257 $1,266 3BR $1,075,000 April 02, 21 904 sqft $1,189 $1,197 4BR $1,509,000 Oct 04, 18 1227 sqft $1,230 $1,230

The Lilium

PHOTO: The Lilium

Take-up rate: 1 per cent

The Lilium is a Freehold condominium located at 31 How Sun Road in the Serangoon planning area, district 19. It has a total of 80 units, and it is developed by Singhaiyi Huajiang Amber Pte. Ltd.. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 1 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,589 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR + Study $1,537,100 June 14, 19 710 sqft $2,165 $2,164

Treasure At Tampines

PHOTO: Treasure At Tampines

Take-up rate: 84 per cent

Treasure At Tampines is a 99-year leasehold (from 29/11/2018) condominium located at 39 Tampines Lane in the Tampines planning area, district 18. It has a total of 2203 units, and it is developed by Sim Lian Group Holdings Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 84 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,113 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $787,000 March 10, 21 463 sqft $1,700 $1,432 2BR $884,000 Feb 19, 21 581 sqft $1,522 $1,401 2BR + Study $1,005,000 April 08, 21 678 sqft $1,482 $1,398 2BP $1,005,000 April 08, 21 678 sqft $1,482 $1,398 3BR $1,191,000 Jan 10, 21 883 sqft $1,349 $1,301 3BR $1,496,000 April 04, 21 1033 sqft $1,448 $1,337 4BR $1,661,000 April 08, 21 1238 sqft $1,342 $1,302 4BR $1,691,000 Feb 26, 21 1281 sqft $1,320 $1,297 5BR $2,047,000 Mar 31, 21 1722 sqft $1,189 $1,196

Twin VEW

PHOTO: Twin VEW

Take-up rate: 99 per cent

Twin Vew is a 99-year leasehold (from 15/05/2017) condominium located at 91 West Coast Vale in the Clementi planning area, district 5. It has a total of 520 units, and it is developed by CSC Land Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 99 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,016 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $700,000 May 06, 18 484 sqft $1,445 $1,528 1BR + Study $814,000 June 01, 18 570 sqft $1,427 $1,500 2BR $1,080,000 Nov 10, 19 710 sqft $1,520 $1,425 2BR + Study $1,236,000 June 30, 18 818 sqft $1,511 $1,382 3BR $1,400,000 Feb 19, 20 904 sqft $1,548 $1,430 3BR + Study $1,821,000 Jan 05, 21 1184 sqft $1,538 $1,388 4BR $1,850,000 May 05, 18 1238 sqft $1,495 $1,495 4BR + Study $2,072,000 10 April 10, 21 1378 sqft $1,504 $1,421 PH $2,098,000 June 01, 18 1442 sqft $1,455 $1,455

Urban Treasures

PHOTO: Urban Treasures

Take-up rate: 30 per cent

Urban Treasures is a Freehold condominium located at 205 Jalan Eunos in the Bedok planning area, district 14. It has a total of 237 units, and it is developed by Fragrance Treasures Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 30 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,619 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $908,163 Nov 16, 20 452 sqft $2,009 $1,959 2BR $1,261,000 Nov 30, 19 635 sqft $1,986 $1,986 3BR $1,656,566 Feb 21, 21 883 sqft $1,876 $1,942 4BR $2,324,000 March 11, 21 1270 sqft $1,830 $1,862

View at Kismis

PHOTO: View at Kismis

Take-up rate: 95 per cent

View at Kismis is a 99-year leasehold (from 31/05/2019) condominium located at 19 Lorong Kismis in the Bukit Timah planning area, district 21. It has a total of 186 units, and it is developed by Roxy Pacific Holdings Limited. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 95 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,319 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 2BR $950,000 Dec 06, 20 517 sqft $1,839 $1,747 2BR + Guest $1,110,000 Dec 09, 19 667 sqft $1,663 $1,663 3BR $1,347,000 Nov 18, 20 807 sqft $1,669 $1,683 4BR $1,738,000 Aug 17, 19 1012 sqft $1,718 $1,718 5BR $2,044,000 Feb 25, 21 1270 sqft $1,609 $1,609

Whistler Grand

PHOTO: Whistler Grand

Take-up rate: 97 per cent

Whistler Grand is a 99-year leasehold (from 07/05/2018) condominium located at 109 West Coast Vale in the Clementi planning area, district 5. It has a total of 716 units, and it is developed by CDL Pegasus Pte Ltd. The total take-up rate as of April 11, 2021 is 97 per cent and the developer has an estimated breakeven price of $1,255 psf.

Unit Type Last Transacted Price Date Size Last $PSF Avg New Sale $PSF 1BR $792,000 March 14, 21 441 sqft $1,796 $1,573 1BR + Study $864,800 April 06, 21 506 sqft $1,709 $1,535 2BR $983,200 Oct 01, 20 603 sqft $1,631 $1,448 2BR + Study $1,225,080 Aug 14, 20 764 sqft $1,604 $1,444 3BR $1,484,800 Sept 19, 20 958 sqft $1,550 $1,387 3BR + Dual Key $1,461,240 July 26, 20 990 sqft $1,476 $1,356 3BR + Flexi $1,568,800 Dec 14, 20 1066 sqft $1,472 $1,368 4BR + Dual Key $1,856,800 Dec 02, 20 1270 sqft $1,462 $1,338 4BR $1,884,800 March 06, 21 1281 sqft $1,471 $1,333 5BR $1,920,800 March 30, 21 1442 sqft $1,332 $1,364

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.