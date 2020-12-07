27 new launch condos in 2020: Here's how they've performed

It’s possible that more happened to the real estate market in 2020 than in the whole of the past two to three years combined.

An unprecedented circuit breaker period, construction and manpower issues, Singapore’s worst recession in 50 years…and yet, the private homes market, resale flat market, and landed homes all managed to trend upward.

Before the next slew of projects hit us, here’ a quick summary of the more recent condos on the market:

Condos of 2020 in summary

Data on remaining units is based on take-up rates shown on Square Foot Research. Information shown is right as of December 2020.

Project Name Address / District Est. remaining units Take-up rate Last known pricing Freehold / Leasehold Est. TOP date The M Middle Road (District 7) 120 out of 522 77 per cent $2,374 to $2,913 psf 99-year leasehold 2024 Cairnhill 16 Cairnhill Rise (District 9) Unknown, 39 units total – No recorded transactions at this time Freehold 2023 Kopar @ Newton Makeway Avenue (District 9) 211 out of 378 44.2 per cent $2,123 to $2,590 psf 99-year leasehold 2023 The Avenir River Valley Close (District 9) 336 out of 376 10.6 per cent $2,754 to $3,359 psf Freehold 2023 15 Holland Hill Holland Hill (District 10) 53 out of 59 10.2 per cent $2,700 to $3,063 psf Freehold Dec 2022 19 Nassim Nassim Hill (District 10) 99 out of 101 2 per cent $3,401 psf 99-year leasehold Dec 31, 2023 Dalvey Haus Dalvey Road (District 10) 25 out of 27 7.4 per cent $3,192 psf Freehold Dec 31, 2022 Hyll on Holland Holland Road (District 10) 314 out of 319 1.6 per cent $2,515 to $2,756 psf Freehold 2025 Leedon Green Leedon Heights (District 10) 565 out of 638 11.4 per cent $2,414 to $2,909 psf Freehold 2024 Van Holland Holland Road (District 10) 51 out of 69 26.1 per cent $2,570 to $3,045 psf Freehold 2024 Peak Residence Thomson Road (District 11) Unknown, 90 units in total – No recorded transactions at this time Freehold TBD The Landmark Chin Swee Road (District 3) 287 out of 396 27.5 per cent No recorded transactions at this time 99-year leasehold 2025 Verticus Jalan Kemaman (District 12) 140 of 162 units 13.6 per cent $1,773 to $2,162 psf Freehold Dec 31, 2024 Myra Meyappa Chettiar Road (District 13) 69 out of 85 units 18.8 per cent $2,016 to $2,273 psf Freehold Dec 31, 2023 Noma Guillemard Road (District 14) 14 out of 50 72 per cent $1,480 to $1,808 psf Freehold 2023 Penrose Sims Avenue (District 14) 164 out of 566 units 71 per cent $1,396 to $1,856 psf 99-year leasehold 2025 Rymden 77 Lorong H Telok Kurau (District 15) Unknown, 31 units total – No recorded transactions at this time Freehold 2022 Forett @ Bukit Timah Toh Tuck Road (District 21) 361 out of 633 units 43 per cent $1,635 to $2,120 psf Freehold 2024 Ki Residences Sunset Way (District 21) 516 out of 660 units 22 per cent No recorded transactions at this time 999-year leasehold 2026 The Linq @ Beauty World Upper Bukit Timah Road (District 21) Sold out 100 per cent $1,998 to $2,429 psf Freehold 2023 Verdale De Souza Avenue (District 21) 208 out of 258 units 19.4 per cent $1,606 to $1,862 psf 99-year leasehold 2024 Clavon Clement Ave. 1 (District 5) Unknown, 640 units total – No recorded transactions at this time 99-year leasehold Jan 31, 2025 77 @ East Coast Upper East Coast Road (District 15) 33 out of 41 units 19.5 per cent $1,671 to $1,897 psf Freehold Dec 31, 2023 Tedge Changi Road (District 14) 29 out of 42 units 31 per cent $1,535 to $1,742 psf Freehold 2022 Ola Anchorvale Crescent (District 19) 352 out of 548 units 35.8 per cent $1,011 to $1,303 psf 99-year leasehold 2023 Parc Canberra Canberra Walk (District 27) 72 out of 496 units 85.5 per cent $967 to $1,166 psf 99-year leasehold 2023 Mooi Residences Holland Road (District 10) 20 out of 24 units 16.6 per cent $2,504 to $2,669 psf Freehold 2023

Upcoming condos not on the above list:

The following condos – while announced in 2020 – are not yet launched, and still have their details forthcoming:

Midtown Modern

The Atelier

Jewel @ Killiney Orchard

Klimt Cairnhill

Perfect Ten

The Ryse Residences

Phoenix Villas

Canberra Link

Park Nova

Parc Central Residences

The Reef at King’s Dock

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Top condo launch sales for Q3 2020:

In summary, these are:

Penrose Treasure at Tampines Forett @ Bukit Timah Parc Clematis Jadescape

For more details on the above, please see our quarterly review for top launches.

Average condo prices this year

PHOTO: URA, Realis and 99.co

At the start of January this year, the average price of a condo (excluding ECs) was $1,652 psf. By end-November 2020, the average had risen to $1,706 psf.

Overall condo prices in Core Central Region (CCR), excluding ECs:

PHOTO: URA, Realis and 99.co

At the start of January 2020, condo prices in the CCR averaged $2,379 psf. By end- November 2020, the average was $2,305 psf.

Overall condo prices in Rest of Central Region (RCR), excluding ECs:

PHOTO: URA, Realis and 99.co

At the start of January, average prices stood at $1,619 psf. By end-November 2020, they averaged $1,635 psf.

Overall prices condos Outside of Central Region (OCR), excluding ECs:

PHOTO: URA, Realis and 99.co

At the start of January this year, the average condo price was $1,165 psf. By end-November 2020, the average price was $1,252 psf.

Average rental rates this year:

PHOTO: URA, Realis and 99.co

The average condo rental rate in January was $3.46 psf. This had risen to $3.48 psf by end-November 2020.

Condo rental rates in the CCR:

PHOTO: URA, Realis and 99.co

CCR rental rates were at $4.19 psf in January, and were at $4.14 psf by end-November 2020.

Condo rental rates in the RCR:

PHOTO: URA, Realis and 99.co

In January, rental rates in the RCR averaged $3.55 psf. By end-November 2020, they averaged $3.58 psf.

Condo rental rates in the OCR:

PHOTO: URA, Realis and 99.co

At the start of January, rental rates averaged $2.81 psf. As of end-November 2020, condo rental rates averaged $2.85 psf.

Major highlights of 2020:

New restrictions on OTP re-issue

District 7 overtook District 9 in terms of price psf

The Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) begins progressive openings

Interest rates fell to the lowest levels since 2009

1. New restrictions on OTP re-issue

For a comprehensive explanation on this, do see our previous article .

As of Sept 28, 2020, developers are no longer allowed to re-issue your Option To Purchase (OTP) if the validity period lapses.

The OTP is a non-refundable deposit, made when purchasing a property. It gives the buyer a period of 21 days to complete the Sale & Purchase Agreement. Failure to do so results in the Option fee being forfeited.

Prior to the new ruling, developers could agree to repeatedly re-issue lapsed OTPs, sometimes for as long as two years. Now however, an OTP cannot be re-issued within 12 months of the previous OTP expiring.

However, issuing the OTP would lead to the transaction being lodged with URA, suggesting a sale. As such, authorities felt the practice led to inflated sales figures.

The new restriction will affect mainly upgraders, who now have a tighter timeline to sell their previous home, before completing the sale of their new condo unit. It could also lead to lower sales figures being reported.

2. District 7 overtook District 9 in terms of price psf

For a detailed look at this, please see our previous analysis .

Prices in District 7 overtook District 9, on a per square foot basis this year. This is mainly due to the ongoing development of the Ophir-Rochor Corridor, which could shift the centre of gravity (in terms of work and lifestyle) further from the traditional CBD zones.

In addition, District 7 saw several condo launches priced at a high price psf, but with a low quantum, such as The M and Midtown Bay.

3. The Thomson-East Coast Line begins progressive openings

Starting this year, the TEL line – from Woodlands North to Sungei Bedok – begins rolling out its new series of stations. This line includes stops at Marina Bay and Orchard.

Some developments likely to benefit from the TEL include Amber Park, 8 St. Thomas, and Meyer Mansion.

4. Interest rates fell to the lowest levels since 2009

Following rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, many home loan packages in Singapore fell to record low rates. We have a more detailed explanation of this in an earlier article.

The Fed is committed to keeping rates near zero to stimulate economic recovery from the Coronavirus outbreak; as such, it’s unlikely that rates will rise any time soon.

At present, home loan interest rates average 1.3 per cent per annum, or about half the HDB Concessionary Loan rate of 2.6 per cent.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

It’s been an eventful 2020, but next year seems set to be just as interesting

We’ve yet to see the full impact of Covid-19 right now. Government support measures, such as home loan deferments, are all still in effect. It remains to be seen how the economy will change once these wear off.

It will be interesting to note if the private homes market can maintain its momentum, despite doing remarkably well for the current situation. This year, as well as 2021, may convincingly demonstrate that investors still think of the Singapore private property market as the best port in any storm.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.