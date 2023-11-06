A $2m HDB flat? Here's when we may possibly see the first one

I remember the first time we hit a million dollars for an HDB flat (this was an Executive HDB at Mei Ling Street in 2012). The idea of spending a seven-figure sum on an old resale HDB flat seemed ludicrous to many at the time, with some experts even deeming million-dollar HDB flats an unlikely phenomenon.

Fast-forward to the present day, the past three years have rewritten the narrative with an influx of million-dollar HDB flats hitting the market. As of the end of October 2023, we’ve witnessed 369 transactions of this nature, matching last year’s total and positioning us on the cusp of setting a new record.

This surge in high-value transactions brings forth an intriguing question: at this current pace, how long will it be before we see HDB flats reaching the $2 million mark?

An important point to note

This is not a statement that resale HDB flats are going to reach $2 million, nor is it a guaranteed timeline of any sort.

It’s a hypothetical question that doesn’t take into account certain factors like government intervention (for example, if there’s a possibility of an HDB oversupply in the future); we have no doubt that HDB impose restrictions, or take whatever actions become necessary if need be.

(And then, there are potential black swan issues like another pandemic or a major war. Touch wood!)

One of the factors is also going to be lease decay: many of the priciest flats today are also among the oldest (e.g., in towns like Queenstown, Tiong Bahru, and Marine Parade). These may not keep climbing in value, once they reach a certain point in their lease.

Also, we are aware that predicting property market prices is a complex task involving advanced statistical and modelling techniques that are very time-consuming. However, such methods aren’t foolproof either as external shocks are very unpredictable (such as Covid-19).

People have attempted this, but there’s no method that accurately predicts prices over and over again in a repeated manner. If they could tell the future accurately, well, they’d be billionaires.

So with that out of the way, let’s start off by looking at HDB prices over the years!

A look at HDB prices over the years

Year Min Avg Max 2000 $36,000 $258,057 $728,000 2001 $28,000 $243,470 $740,000 2002 $29,000 $234,834 $700,000 2003 $35,000 $231,343 $670,000 2004 $55,000 $235,169 $670,000 2005 $40,000 $234,165 $635,000 2006 $65,000 $236,079 $600,000 2007 $73,000 $262,277 $780,000 2008 $90,000 $317,142 $890,000 2009 $127,000 $337,913 $818,000 2010 $140,000 $379,939 $900,000 2011 $190,000 $425,382 $903,000 2012 $209,000 $461,493 $1,010,000 2013 $208,000 $476,441 $1,050,000 2014 $195,000 $442,716 $1,088,888 2015 $195,000 $434,710 $1,088,000 2016 $190,000 $438,839 $1,150,000 2017 $175,000 $443,889 $1,180,000 2018 $160,000 $441,282 $1,185,000 2019 $150,000 $432,138 $1,205,000 2020 $140,000 $452,279 $1,258,000 2021 $180,000 $511,376 $1,360,000 2022 $200,000 $549,715 $1,418,000 2023 $217,000 $570,144 $1,500,000

Source: HDB

At first glance, it looks as if the price disparity between the most expensive flats, versus the average, is increasing. However, let’s look at the actual percentage difference between the maximum and average prices:

Year Avg Max per cent Difference 2000 $258,057 $728,000 182.1 per cent 2001 $243,470 $740,000 203.9 per cent 2002 $234,834 $700,000 198.1 per cent 2003 $231,343 $670,000 189.6 per cent 2004 $235,169 $670,000 184.9 per cent 2005 $234,165 $635,000 171.2 per cent 2006 $236,079 $600,000 154.2 per cent 2007 $262,277 $780,000 197.4 per cent 2008 $317,142 $890,000 180.6 per cent 2009 $337,913 $818,000 142.1 per cent 2010 $379,939 $900,000 136.9 per cent 2011 $425,382 $903,000 112.3 per cent 2012 $461,493 $1,010,000 118.9 per cent 2013 $476,441 $1,050,000 120.4 per cent 2014 $442,716 $1,088,888 146.0 per cent 2015 $434,710 $1,088,000 150.3 per cent 2016 $438,839 $1,150,000 162.1 per cent 2017 $443,889 $1,180,000 165.8 per cent 2018 $441,282 $1,185,000 168.5 per cent 2019 $432,138 $1,205,000 178.8 per cent 2020 $452,279 $1,258,000 178.1 per cent 2021 $511,376 $1,360,000 165.9 per cent 2022 $549,715 $1,418,000 158.0 per cent 2023 $570,144 $1,500,000 163.1 per cent Average 163.7 per cent

Notice that the price disparity was actually bigger from 2000 to 2008, when the percentage difference was around 180 per cent. But in recent years, the disparity has shrunk. As of today, the average difference is around 163.7 per cent.

So despite the ever-rising quantum of million-dollar flats ($1.5 million in Moh Guan is the record-holder as we write this), the price disparity is actually less than it was in the pre-2009 period.

Next, we’ll use this figure (163.7 per cent) to try and determine when we might see flats reach $2 million, assuming we maintain the current pace:

Assuming a disparity of 163.7 per cent, it means the average flat price must hit $758,399, for us to see the most expensive flats reach $2 million.

If we assume HDB growth rates remain consistent from the year 2000 onward, here’s how long it may take:

Year Avg 2000 $258,057 2001 $243,470 2002 $234,834 2003 $231,343 2004 $235,169 2005 $234,165 2006 $236,079 2007 $262,277 2008 $317,142 2009 $337,913 2010 $379,939 2011 $425,382 2012 $461,493 2013 $476,441 2014 $442,716 2015 $434,710 2016 $438,839 2017 $443,889 2018 $441,282 2019 $432,138 2020 $452,279 2021 $511,376 2022 $549,715 2023 $570,144 2024 $556,848 2025 $571,550 2026 $586,252 2027 $600,954 2028 $615,656 2029 $630,358 2030 $645,060 2031 $659,762 2032 $674,464 2033 $689,166 2034 $703,868 2035 $718,570 2036 $733,272 2037 $747,974 2038 $762,676

At the current rate we’re going, the average price of an HDB flat might reach the $758,000 mark sometime in 15 years (the year 2038). When that happens, we might also see the first $2 million flats.

What if we base it on resident population growth?

A higher resident population means more demand, and that does weigh on flat prices. So we looked at it from the angle of population growth as well.

Here is the increase in average flat prices, alongside population growth:

Year Singapore Residents Max 2000 3273363 $728,000 2001 3325902 $740,000 2002 3382944 $700,000 2003 3366891 $670,000 2004 3413266 $670,000 2005 3467814 $635,000 2006 3525894 $600,000 2007 3583082 $780,000 2008 3642659 $890,000 2009 3733876 $818,000 2010 3771721 $900,000 2011 3789251 $903,000 2012 3818205 $1,010,000 2013 3844751 $1,050,000 2014 3870739 $1,088,888 2015 3902690 $1,088,000 2016 3933559 $1,150,000 2017 3965796 $1,180,000 2018 3994283 $1,185,000 2019 4026209 $1,205,000 2020 4044210 $1,258,000 2021 3986842 $1,360,000 2022 4073239 $1,418,000 2023 4149253 $1,500,000

Source: Singstat, HDB

Now when we first did this, we tried to compare the population growth percentage to the maximum flat prices. This didn’t work out, as the estimated rate was way off when we compared it to the first 10 years. So instead, we compared it to the average flat prices, and then it started to make more sense:

Year Singapore Residents Avg 2000 3273363 $258,057 2001 3325902 $243,470 2002 3382944 $234,834 2003 3366891 $231,343 2004 3413266 $235,169 2005 3467814 $234,165 2006 3525894 $236,079 2007 3583082 $262,277 2008 3642659 $317,142 2009 3733876 $337,913 2010 3771721 $379,939 2011 3789251 $425,382 2012 3818205 $461,493 2013 3844751 $476,441 2014 3870739 $442,716 2015 3902690 $434,710 2016 3933559 $438,839 2017 3965796 $443,889 2018 3994283 $441,282 2019 4026209 $432,138 2020 4044210 $452,279 2021 3986842 $511,376 2022 4073239 $549,715 2023 4149253 $570,144

We can see that, when the population increased by 15.2 per cent between 2000 to 2010, average flat prices went up by 47.2 per cent. As such, a one per cent increase in population might result in an increase of 3.1 per cent in average prices.

Based on this assumption, flat prices in the year 2020 should have seen a 22.4 per cent growth rate, based on the 7.2 per cent increase in population. Checking against the numbers, we can see that we’re fairly close: we’re off by around $13,000 for the average price at the time (we’re off by just around a difference of 2.8 per cent).

If you consider this to be close enough, we can use it to guess when the most expensive flats might reach $2 million. This means we’d need a 10.65 per cent increase in resident population (a resident population of around 4,591,148 people), to hit an average flat price of $758,399. Only then might we see the first $2 million flats start to appear.

But when is this likely to happen?

If we go by the disparity between average and maximum prices, as well as population growth, the likely time seems to be around 2034 to 2035.

What if we go by wage increment?

Most of us would assume wages and home prices are tied, as housing affordability is a perennial issue. So we looked at how HDB prices have risen along with wages, to try and determine when flats might reach $2 million:

Median wage increases over the years:

Year Median (50th Percentile) HDB Max Price 2001 $2,387 $728,000 2002 $2,380 $740,000 2003 $2,410 $700,000 2004 $2,326 $670,000 2006 $2,449 $600,000 2007 $2,543 $780,000 2008 $2,897 $890,000 2009 $2,927 $818,000 2010 $3,000 $900,000 2011 $3,249 $903,000 2012 $3,480 $1,010,000 2013 $3,705 $1,050,000 2014 $3,770 $1,088,888 2015 $3,949 $1,088,000 2016 $4,056 $1,150,000 2017 $4,232 $1,180,000 2018 $4,437 $1,185,000 2019 $4,563 $1,205,000 2020 $4,534 $1,258,000 2021 $4,680 $1,360,000 2022 $5,070 $1,418,000 2023 $4,993 $1,396,464 2024 $5,129 $1,434,501 2025 $5,265 $1,472,538 2026 $5,401 $1,510,576 2027 $5,537 $1,548,613 2028 $5,673 $1,586,650 2029 $5,809 $1,624,687 2030 $5,945 $1,662,724 2031 $6,081 $1,700,761 2032 $6,217 $1,738,798 2033 $6,353 $1,776,835 2034 $6,489 $1,814,872 2035 $6,625 $1,852,909 2036 $6,761 $1,890,946 2037 $6,897 $1,928,983 2038 $7,033 $1,967,021 2039 $7,169 $2,005,058

Source: Singstat, HDB. Data from 2023 onwards are based on extrapolations and not sourced from Singstat or HDB.

Note: Data for 2000 and 2005 is not available, as the Labour Force Survey was not conducted for those two years.

The first thing we notice is that, despite intuitive assumptions about wages and housing affordability, the two don’t always move in tandem. As you can see from above, the HDB price cycle is not as linear as wage growth.

Nonetheless, if you look at the decade between 2001 and 2022, wages grew 112.4 per cent, whilst maximum flat prices grew by 94.78 per cent. Looking at the first 10 years, we can see the increase in maximum prices is not too far off the estimate. We then extrapolate from this, to see when $2 million flats might appear:

Going by wage increment, we can hazard a guess of around 2039.

The end-conclusion seems to be sometime in the late 2030’s, and before 2040.

As we wrote the article, one thing began to stand out: perhaps we should be more afraid of the rate at which average prices are going up, rather than the maximum prices.

Affluent buyers who can afford maisonettes, DBSS projects, Pinnacle@Duxton, etc. can look after themselves; but the thought of average prices soaring past $700,000 is a worry. 15+ years is not a long time, and it is something the coming generation will have to deal with (in the resale market, that is).

Hopefully, a combination of wage increments, and a healthy supply of new flats, will keep housing affordable.

