3 portfolio management strategies to adopt

These 3 portfolio management strategies can help you better manage the risk-reward profile of your investment portfolio.

Portfolio management is an important skill in investing. Take on too much risk and you may be left with sizeable losses. Take on too little risk and your returns will be mediocre.

So how do we balance risk and returns?

Given the uncertainty surrounding the market today, I thought it would be an opportune time to share some portfolio management tips that I believe investors can adopt.

MIND THE SIZE

Whatever you invest in, it is important to invest an amount that you are comfortable with.

Of course, this can vary depending on the size of your portfolio, your investment strategy, investment horizon, and even your risk appetite.

For stock investors, I encourage you to invest no more than 5 per cent of your entire portfolio capital in a single stock. This reduces the risk that a sudden drop in price in the stock will have a detrimental impact on your returns.