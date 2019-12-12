3 psychological biases that could trip investors up

Investors go through the whole gamut of emotions when they enter the stock market.

The daily fluctuations can elicit a wide range of feelings ranging from greed to abject fear.

The reason for this is simple: any activity that involves money (be it the potential gain or loss) will be unavoidably emotional.

That is why investing is not just about cold, logical analysis. When there is a significant amount of money at stake, you also need to manage your emotions when you invest.

Let's start off with three common psychological biases that frequently trip investors up.

HINDSIGHT BIAS

Hindsight bias causes us to think that an event's outcome was obvious, even though the outcome was far from clear at that moment of time.

This bias is dangerous because we feel like "we should have known what to do in the past" even when that situation was actually highly uncertain.

To illustrate with an example, some people may look back at the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2008-2009 and with hindsight, state that it was obvious that the GFC was such a great time to purchase stocks at marked-down valuations.