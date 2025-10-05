3 rare bungalows with unique designs hit the market for $13.98m - each with over 9,300 sq ft of space

Black-and-white bungalows are considered quite unique to Singapore; but they're mainly rentals controlled and preserved by the government.

So if you want something inspired by it, that you can personally own, the three NEOCO bungalows at 15 Lynwood Grove may be an alternative.

These three freehold properties borrow the same aesthetics, but are complete with more practical, contemporary considerations.

The location of the NEOCO bungalows at Lynwood Grove sits in a pure landed enclave off Lorong Chuan, in District 13.

That zoning alone makes it a rarity — here you'll find detached houses only, so supply is always thin.

The area is tucked just far enough from the main roads to feel quiet, but still a short drive to major amenities like Junction 8 at Bishan, NEX at Serangoon, and The Woodleigh Mall.

Families might also want to note that St Gabriel's, Yang Zheng, and First Toa Payoh Primary schools are within one kilometre.

Lynwood Grove has a good balance between accessibility with exclusivity; not too far from day-to-day conveniences, like many landed enclaves, but still far enough to maintain high levels of privacy.

These are some of the largest new properties on the market right now

Each of the three bungalows is priced at $13.98 million and comes with a generous land plot of around 4,700 to 4,800 sq ft, paired with over 9,300 sq ft of built-up space across four levels:

15 Lynwood Grove : Land area approx. 4,725 sq ft, built-up approx. 9,322 sq ft



: Land area approx. 4,725 sq ft, built-up approx. 9,322 sq ft 15A Lynwood Grove : Land area approx. 4,758 sq ft, built-up approx. 9,355 sq ft



: Land area approx. 4,758 sq ft, built-up approx. 9,355 sq ft 15B Lynwood Grove: Land area approx. 4,795 sq ft, built-up approx. 9,392 sq

The car porches are unusually large, able to fit around six vehicles. Each home also comes with a 32A isolator point for EV charging, ensuring future-proof convenience whether you install a 7kW or 22kW wall charger.

(As a nice addition to the frontage, there's a proper sized parcel box area, where parcels dropped off will be protected from the rain. This is actually a big issue in many landed homes, where packages that can't be slotted into the mailbox end up soaked.)

The living/dining area is double volume, with ceiling heights reaching 5.1 to 5.2 metres. This space flows into an open riser staircase and mezzanine level, creating a true sense of vertical grandeur.

The same ceiling height extends to other main living areas and adds to the home's openness.

The master bedroom also has a 5.2-metre ceiling, and can accommodate a home office or lounge area within itself. Preceded by its own reception area, the master suite is essentially a "house within a house."

A sizeable walk-in wardrobe leads into a master bath, which has enough space to comfortably fit a bathtub and double vanity.

On the upper levels, a study lounge with its own pantry and courtyard can be used as an independent living zone — ideal for older children or multi-generational households.

The unit already has a sizeable wet-kitchen with a dedicated laundry area, which can also accommodate features like a walk-in pantry or wine-cellar; but if you prefer, the dining area is large enough to add another dry kitchen while keeping its 10-seater.

The top half of the unit, marketed as a "house within a house" or a master duplex penthouse, spans two floors.

This includes a double-volume master bedroom with a preceding reception area. The bedroom won't just fit a king-sized bed; it's easily big enough to fit a whole hobby area, home office, sitting area, etc.

There's also a master bathroom that can be accessed via an extensive walk-in wardrobe, making this one of the biggest bedrooms we've seen to date (and yes, the master bathroom is big enough to comfortably fit a proper bath).

Up another level, there's a spacious study lounge with access to its own pantry and courtyard area. This set-up is also good for older children who need their own space, since it's large enough to operate almost as a unit on its own.

Materials are all top-of-the-range throughout the project, and include:

Reinforced concrete (RC) roof with a torch-on waterproofing membrane, chosen for its durability and weather resistance.



Euro-profile aluminium windows provide both sleek aesthetics and better resilience against wear and tear.



Hand-painted shades of cement-texture finish, balancing a traditional look with a robust, low-maintenance surface.

This clearly isn't an everyday offering, and is a homeowner’s indulgence

Freehold bungalows of this scale don't really sell factors like yield or return; they trade on pure prestige; and what's undeniable here is the scale and rarity.

For buyers in a position to consider it, NEOCO offers something that is increasingly rare: new homes built with a focus on space and comfort, without compromise.

With only three such bungalows available, their eventual take-up will likely reflect not just price, but the unique proposition of owning a property that few others can.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.