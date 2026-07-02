This 3-room Bidadari HDB flat sold for a record $945k, just 8 months after last record

A three-room flat at Alkaff Lakeview in Bidadari has set a new record price for a resale three-room flat in Toa Payoh. Located at 118A Alkaff Crescent, the 775 sq ft unit — between the 16th and 18th floors — was sold for $945,000 ($1,219 psf) earlier this week.

This edges past the previous town record for a three-room resale flat in Toa Payoh, which involved a unit at the neighbouring block 115C Alkaff Crescent.

That 763 sq ft flat, which is also between the 16th and 18th floors, changed hands for $930,000 ($1,217 psf) in October 2025.

The price gap between the two record-setting deals is a marginal $15,000, but what is notable is that the new record holder is slightly larger and carries a newer lease start date.

Moreover, both record-setting flats are in the same Alkaff Lakeview development, which has steadily become one of the most closely watched BTO projects in the resale market.

Alkaff Lakeview was completed in 2019, which means the block where the record setting flat is located in is only about seven years old.

With a remaining lease of approximately 93 years and 6 months at the point of sale, the unit does not have the lease-decay concerns that tend to weigh on older resale flats elsewhere in Toa Payoh.

The height of the unit is also significant since block 118A tops out at 17 storeys.

In other words, this unit is at or very near the highest floor available in the block, which likely contributed to the premium buyers were willing to pay.

At $1,219 psf, the price is also a significant contrast to the broader three-room resale market in Toa Payoh.

Over the past 12 months, the median resale price for a three-room flat across the entire town was $391,888, and the average resale price was $474,476.

The $945,000 transaction sits at the very top of a price range that stretches from $280,000 to $945,000 across 501 transactions which have been lodged over the past year or so.

This underscores just how much of a price premium the Bidadari submarket commands within Toa Payoh.

The previous record setting three-room flat — which was the unit at 115C Alkaff Crescent — was itself a progression from the previous price highs of $920,000 set in July 2025, as well as a $900,000 transaction in December 2024.

Overall, the price trajectory at block 115C suggests that demand for high-floor three-room units at Alkaff Lakeview has been on a consistent upward climb over the past 18 months.

Recent transactions at Alkaff Lakeview and in Toa Payoh

To put the record sale in context, here are the top five three-room resale transactions in Toa Payoh over the past year or so.

Top comparable 3-room transactions in Toa Payoh

Block Street Month Storey Size (sqm) Remaining Lease Price 118A Alkaff Cres Jun 2026 16 to 18 72 93 years 6 months $945,000 115C Alkaff Cres Oct 2025 16 to 18 71 94 years 3 months $930,000 115C Alkaff Cres Jul 2025 13 to 15 71 94 years 5 months $920,000 115C Alkaff Cres Dec 2024 13 to 15 71 95 years 1 month $900,000 101A Bidadari Pk Dr Nov 2025 10 to 12 68 94 years 8 months $900,000

Based on these transactions, a clear pattern emerges.

The top five transactions are all concentrated in the Bidadari pocket of Toa Payoh, split between BTO projects in Alkaff Crescent and Bidadari Park Drive.

No other submarket within Toa Payoh comes close to these price levels for three-room flats.

Most recent 3-room transactions in Toa Payoh (June 2026)

Block Street Month Storey Size (sqm) Remaining Lease Price 118A Alkaff Cres Jun 2026 16 to 18 72 93 yrs 6 months $945,000 101A Bidadari Pk Dr Jun 2026 13 to 15 68 94 yrs $868,000 131B Lor 1 Toa Payoh Jun 2026 22 to 24 68 91 yrs 3 months $854,000 130A Lor 1 Toa Payoh Jun 2026 31 to 33 68 91 yrs 3 months $830,000 103B Bidadari Pk Dr Jun 2026 10 to 12 68 94 yrs $828,000

It is also worth looking at what else has transacted among the BTO projects along Alkaff Crescent this month across all flat types, since this gives a fuller picture of where buyering intentions lie.

Recent transactions on Alkaff Crescent (all flat types, June 2026)

Block Street Month Storey Size (sqm) Remaining Lease Price 111A Alkaff Cres Jun 2026 10 to 12 93 94 years 7 months $1,150,000 118A Alkaff Cres Jun 2026 07 to 09 93 93 years 7 months $1,090,000 118A Alkaff Cres Jun 2026 01 to 03 93 93 years 6 months $1,050,000 111A Alkaff Cres Jun 2026 07 to 09 93 94 years 7 months $1,000,000 111A Alkaff Cres Jun 2026 04 to 06 93 94 years 7 months $950,000 118A Alkaff Cres Jun 2026 16 to 18 72 93 years 6 months $945,000 118A Alkaff Cres Jun 2026 04 to 06 68 93 years 7 months $758,888 115C Alkaff Cres May 2026 10 to 12 97 93 years 7 months $1,310,000

There is one detail which we would throw the spotlight on. The 1,001 sq ft units that are on Alkaff Crescent which have recently transacted, which are also larger flat types, have fetched over $1 million, even on the lower floors at block 118A.

A 1,001 sq ft unit between the first and third floors fetched $1.05 million in June 2026.

That context helps explain why a smaller 774 sq ft three-room unit on the highest floor range in the same block commanded $945,000 — buyers are clearly comfortable paying a location premium regardless of unit size.

Why the price held up

The broader context for these prices lies in what Bidadari represents as a residential estate. Alkaff Lakeview is a BTO project within the larger Bidadari precinct, which has been developed as a planned, integrated neighbourhood in the Toa Payoh planning area.

HDB announced earlier this year that the last four projects in Bidadari have been completed, closing out a development chapter that began with the first launches in 2015.

The estate now comprises 12 developments with close to 9,000 homes.

With no more new BTO supply entering the Bidadari precinct, the resale market here has no new BTO supply to compete against, which naturally concentrates buyer demand on existing resale units.

There are other locational attributes that support the strong resale prices we are seeing among some Bidadari flats.

The 339-unit block at 118A is known for its proximity to the green spaces within the Bidadari estate, including Bidadari Park.

High-floor units in blocks that face the park have historically commanded a measurable premium over lower floors or park-facing units in other blocks.

Moreover, HDB buyers who are priced out of resale flats in the central area, but want to remain within close to some city-fringe regions have increasingly looked to Bidadari as a practical and relatively affordable middle ground.

The pricing gap between the record $945,000 three-room flat and the town median of $391,888 is striking, but it reflects two very different segments of the Toa Payoh resale market.

The bulk of three-room transactions in the town still involve older, shorter-lease flats.

The Bidadari units sit apart from that cohort in almost every measurable way: newer lease, newer construction, planned estate design, and stronger locational fundamentals.

For buyers weighing up a three-room flat in this price range, the maths is straightforward.

At $945,000, the unit costs less than most four-room flats at comparable BTO projects in more central locations, yet delivers a newer block, a nearly full 99-year lease, and a curated estate environment.

That combination has proven compelling enough to push prices at Alkaff Lakeview to levels that would have seemed improbable for a three-room HDB flat just a few years ago.

Whether the next record at Alkaff Lakeview comes from a three-room or a larger flat type, the price trajectory in that estate is clear.

As long as no new BTO supply enters Bidadari and buyer appetite for newer-lease resale flats remains firm, the price floor here is unlikely to soften any time soon.

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