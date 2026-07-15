3-room flat at newly MOP-ed Tampines project sold for $628k

Tampines GreenVerge has recorded its first three-room resale transaction, with a unit at the newly MOP-ed development changing hands for $628,000 on July 14.

The sale comes at an interesting time for the Tampines HDB resale market. Just one month earlier, an executive flat elsewhere in the town was sold for $1.24 million, setting a new resale record for Tampines.

Although the two flats differ greatly in size, age and flat type, both transactions point to the range of demand within the town.

Tampines GreenVerge records its first 3-room resale transaction

The $628,000 transaction involved a three-room flat at Block 621B Tampines Street 61. The unit is located between the seventh and ninth storeys and measures approximately 743 sq ft.

Based on its transacted price, the flat was sold for around $845 psf. It is also the first known three-room resale transaction recorded at Tampines GreenVerge, which reached its Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) in 2026.

As the flat's lease started in 2022, it has approximately 94 years and seven months remaining. This gives buyers a relatively long lease runway compared with the many older resale flats available across Tampines.

Block 621B sits near the outer edge of the development rather than deep within the cluster of blocks.

As a result, some units in the block may enjoy a more open setting and less direct facing towards neighbouring blocks, although the actual level of privacy will depend on the unit's orientation.

Tampines GreenVerge was launched during the August 2016 Build-To-Order exercise. The large development comprises 2,022 units across 20 residential blocks of up to 16 storeys. Its flat mix includes three-room, four-room, five-room and 3Gen units.

Prices during the launch started from $202,000 for a three-room flat, $289,000 for a four-room flat and $398,000 for a five-room flat, excluding grants.

The estimated capital gain could be more than $370,000

The transaction also gives an early indication of the potential gains achieved by some of Tampines GreenVerge's original buyers.

When the project was launched in August 2016, prices for a three-room flat started from $202,000 and went up to $253,000. The actual price paid for the unit is not publicly available, so any estimate must be treated with caution.

However, assuming that the owner paid the lowest launch price of $202,000, together with an estimated floor premium of around $40,000 for a unit near the eighth storey, the original purchase price may have been about $242,000.

After deducting an estimated two per cent agent commission of $12,560 and approximately $3,000 in legal and administrative costs, the calculation would look like this:

Estimated calculation Amount Resale price $628,000 Estimated original purchase price $242,000 Estimated agent commission $12,560 Estimated legal and administrative costs $3,000 Estimated capital gain $370,440

Based on these assumptions, the owner may have achieved a net capital gain of around $370,440.

This is equivalent to approximately 153 per cent of the estimated $242,000 purchase price.

That said, the figure should not be treated as the seller's actual profit.

The original purchase price may have been higher, while other costs such as renovation, loan interest, maintenance and resale-related expenses have not been included.

What is Tampines GreenVerge's location like?

Tampines GreenVerge is located along Tampines Street 61, close to the boundary between the more established Tampines town centre and the growing Tampines North precinct.

The project has two main access points. One is located towards the northwest along Tampines Street 61, where the road ends near the development.

As this section mainly serves residents and visitors, traffic may be lighter than at the eastern entrance along Tampines Avenue 12, which connects towards Pasir Ris and carries more through traffic.

Given the scale of the project, several drop-off points are also provided across the eastern and northeastern sides of the development.

Tampines MRT station, which serves both the East-West and Downtown lines, is roughly a 13-minute walk from the project based on available project estimates.

The actual journey will vary depending on the block, route and walking speed. While the development is not directly beside an MRT station, residents can still reach the main Tampines town centre by walking, cycling or taking a short bus ride.

Childcare centres and schools are located nearby

For households with young children, several childcare centres and preschools can be found within the surrounding neighbourhood. In fact, Tampines GreenVerge itself includes childcare and education-related spaces, while other centres are located in nearby HDB projects.

Some of the nearby options include:

Preschool or childcare centre Approximate distance Skool4Kidz Preschool at Block 606B 234m PCF Sparkletots at Block 713 237m MOE Kindergarten @ Angsana 247m Skool4Kidz Preschool at Block 524A 276m My First Skool at Block 627B 281m Sunshine Kids Care Centre at Block 519A 403m Little Greenhouse at Block 707 428m My World Preschool at Block 610 452m

Families considering a home in the development may also have several primary schools to consider.

Based on the distance information supplied for Block 621B, Angsana Primary School, Poi Ching School and Tampines North Primary School are located within approximately 1km of the address.

Other primary schools within the wider 1km to 2km area may include Chongzheng Primary School, Elias Park Primary School, Gongshang Primary School, Junyuan Primary School, Meridian Primary School, Park View Primary School, St. Hilda's Primary School, Tampines Primary School and Yumin Primary School.

Daily amenities are already available in the area

Although parts of Tampines North are still being developed, residents of Tampines GreenVerge do not have to rely entirely on future amenities.

Spaces for an eating house, supermarket, shops and restaurants were included within the project. Meanwhile, Tampines GreenRidges, which is located nearby, has a Sheng Siong supermarket that can be useful for groceries and other daily needs.

Residents can also travel to the established Tampines town centre for a wider range of shopping, dining and leisure options. Tampines Mall, Tampines 1, Century Square and Our Tampines Hub are clustered around Tampines MRT station and the bus interchange.

Our Tampines Hub is within walking or cycling distance, although some residents may prefer taking a bus, particularly in hot or wet weather. The integrated community and lifestyle hub includes sports facilities, dining options, community services and other amenities.

Meanwhile, Ikea Tampines, Giant Hypermarket and Courts Megastore can be reached by bus or car. White Sands in Pasir Ris provides another shopping option towards the northeast.

Residents are close to a growing network of parks

One of the project's stronger lifestyle features is its access to green spaces.

Tampines GreenVerge sits near Tampines Eco Green, a 36ha nature park with grasslands, freshwater wetlands and areas of secondary rainforest.

Unlike a more heavily developed neighbourhood park, Tampines Eco Green has been planned as a nature-focused space suitable for activities such as walking, birdwatching and photography.

The neighbourhood also benefits from Tampines Boulevard Park, which officially opened in February 2025.

The 10.06ha park is divided into eastern and western sections by Tampines Avenue 12 and helps improve recreational links between Tampines North, Tampines Eco Green and nearby housing developments.

As a result, residents who enjoy outdoor activities may find it easier to walk or cycle between different parts of the town.

However, some sections of the broader Tampines North cycling and pedestrian network will continue to take shape as surrounding developments are completed.

This is not Tampines GreenVerge's first resale transaction overall

While the $628,000 sale is the first known three-room transaction at Tampines GreenVerge, the development had already recorded resale activity among its larger flat types.

At the time the transaction data was reviewed, approximately 57 resale deals had been recorded at the project, including the latest three-room sale.

Of these, 36 involved four-room flats, while 20 involved five-room flats.

The project's highest recorded transaction so far involved a five-room flat that was sold for $985,000 in July 2026. Interestingly, the unit was located in the same block as the three-room flat and within the same seventh- to ninth-storey range.

However, the 5-room home was considerably larger at 1,216 sq ft. Its $985,000 price therefore worked out to around $810 psf, which was lower than the $845 psf paid for the smaller three-room flat.

The $985,000 transaction also places Tampines GreenVerge close to recording its first million-dollar resale flat. Nevertheless, whether or when this happens will depend on factors such as the unit's floor, facing, condition and the seller's price expectations.

Meanwhile, the highest recorded 4-room sale at the project stood at $868,000. The 1,001-sqft unit at Block 618A Tampines Street 61 was located between the 13th and 15th storeys, resulting in a price of approximately $867 psf.

According to figures from 99.co Researcher, Tampines GreenVerge's average psf is around 19 per cent higher than the wider Tampines HDB average.

More broadly, the average psf of HDB resale flats across Tampines has risen by almost 37 per cent over the past five years, reflecting the wider growth in resale prices across the town.

Tampines' resale record remains $1.24 million

This executive flat at Tampines Arcadia set a new Tampines resale record after changing hands for $1.24 million.

Despite Tampines GreenVerge moving closer to the million-dollar mark, the project's $985,000 sale remains well below the town's overall HDB resale record.

That record was set by an executive flat at Tampines Arcadia in June 2026.

Located at Block 856F Tampines Street 82, the 1,604-sq ft flat was sold for $1.24 million, or around $773 psf. The transaction was registered on June 1, and the unit was located between the seventh and ninth storeys.

The flat's lease began in 1995, leaving it with approximately 68 years and five months at the point of sale. Although this is significantly shorter than the remaining lease at Tampines GreenVerge, the unit offers a much larger living area.

Executive flats are no longer built by HDB, and their spacious layouts have become increasingly difficult to find. As a result, buyers who prioritise space may still be prepared to pay a high overall price, even when the property has a shorter remaining lease.

At $773 psf, the Tampines Arcadia unit was also sold at around 23 per cent above the average of approximately $629 psf for executive flats in Tampines at the time.

What can residents expect from Tampines in the coming years?

Tampines GreenVerge sits in a part of the town that is still evolving. Although the established Tampines Central area already provides mature amenities, several major developments are still being completed in and around Tampines North.

Among the most significant additions will be Tampines North MRT station on the first phase of the Cross Island Line.

Construction of Cross Island Line Phase 1 is underway, with passenger service targeted to begin in 2030.

When completed, the line will improve connections between eastern areas and destinations such as Hougang, Serangoon North and Ang Mo Kio. Later phases will extend the route further west, creating another cross-island travel option.

The future MRT station will be integrated with the Tampines North Integrated Transport Hub and Parktown Residence.

As part of the same mixed-use development, the precinct will include private homes, a bus interchange, retail spaces, a hawker centre, a community club and other amenities.

This should make daily travel, shopping and dining more convenient for residents in the wider Tampines North area.

However, buyers should keep the timeline in mind. The Cross Island Line station is not expected to open until 2030, while some parts of Tampines North will remain under construction before the wider neighbourhood is fully developed.

Therefore, buyers considering Tampines GreenVerge today are purchasing into a relatively new estate where some benefits are already available, while others will only become clearer over the longer term.

A first look at demand for smaller flats in the project

As the first three-room resale transaction at Tampines GreenVerge, the $628,000 sale provides an early reference point rather than a firm benchmark for every similar unit in the project.

Future prices may differ depending on the floor level, facing, renovation, condition and distance from roads or common facilities. More transactions will also be needed before a clearer price range for the project's 3-room flats can be established.

Nevertheless, the transaction highlights the appeal that newer resale flats can hold for buyers. Although the unit is smaller than the four-room and five-room homes in the project, it offers a long remaining lease, access to Tampines' established amenities and proximity to the growing Tampines North precinct.

With more units expected to enter the resale market following the project's MOP, Tampines GreenVerge will be one of the estates to watch.

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This article was first published in 99.co.