3-room flat in Queenstown sold for $900k — why buyers keep paying more in this estate

The sale of a three-room flat at SkyParc @ Dawson has set a record resale price for this unit type in Queenstown. Located at 95 Dawson Road, the 678 sq ft unit transacted for $900,000 when it was sold last week.

The transacted price of the unit, which is located between the 31st to 33rd floors, works out to $1,327 psf.

The record price inches up from the previous resale high which was set by another three-room flat in the same block at SkyParc @ Dawson.

It took less than five months for that record to be surpassed. In January this year, another three-room flat in Block 95 changed hands for $890,000 ($1,312.68 psf).

Designed by local firm Design Link Architects, SkyParc @ Dawson was one of the 16 HDB developments recognised for its design and construction excellence at the HDB Awards in 2021.

SkyParc @ Dawson is a Build-To-Order (BTO) project that was announced as a Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS) replacement for the former owners of Tanglin Halt. At the time, this was one of the biggest SERS exercises unveiled by the government.

The SERS beneficiaries from Tanglin Halt could choose their replacement flats from SkyResidence @ Dawson, SkyOasis @ Dawson, and SkyParc @ Dawson. Some of the 2,500 former households collected the keys to their new homes starting from December 2019.

This means that the Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) for these owners started either seven years from the date of selection of their replacement flat, or five years from the date of the development’s occupation.

The 810-unit SkyParc @ Dawson was completed in 2021 and comprises three residential blocks of 34 to 43 storeys, as well as a unit mix that consists of two- to five-room flats. At Block 95, where the record-setting unit is located, there are 152 three-room flats and 104 two-room flats.

Over at Blk 94, the record for a resale 677 sq ft three-room flat involved a unit between the 31st to 33rd floors that transacted for $880,000 ($1,299 psf) when it was sold in May 2026.

It is followed by the sale of another 677 sq ft unit between the 28th to 30th floors that fetched $839,000 ($1,239 psf) after it was also sold in May this year.

Meanwhile, at the other remaining block (Blk 96), the record resale price for a three-room flat was claimed by a 677 sq ft three-room flat between the 22nd to 24th floors that changed hands for $868,000 ($1,282 psf) after it was sold in March 2026.

This is not the first time that we’re seeing record-setting resale prices at a flat in Dawson. Over the years, different resale units at Skyville @ Dawson, Skyterrace @ Dawson, and Skyparc @ Dawson have fetched sky-high prices.

Most of this keen buying demand is attributed to the spectacular views that a select number of units enjoy. Coupled with the area’s relatively central location and large catchment of HDB upgraders, this has continued to support buying demand for prime flats across the three developments.

Queenstown setting resale records despite price moderation in the HDB market

According to the HDB resale price index, while the average price of three-room resale flats decreased by 2.6 per cent month-on-month in mature estates, three-room resale flats in non-mature estates posted a 2.9 per cent month-on-month average price growth in April 2026.

Market analysts say that this could be attributed to resilient demand among buyers looking for newly MOP-ed flats with reasonably long remaining leases.

Block Street Date Floor Size (sq ft) Price ($) PSF ($psf) Lease Start 53 Strathmore Ave Jan 2026 40 to 42 667 890,000 1,334 2020 94 Dawson Road May 2026 31 to 33 678 880,000 1,297 2021 95 Dawson Road May 2026 31 to 33 678 900,000 1,327 2021 96 Dawson Road March 2026 22 to 24 678 868,000 1,280 2021

Based on transaction data, there were 138 million-dollar resale transactions, and 17 of those sales were flats in Queenstown, with a five-room unit at SkyTerrace @ Dawson set a (now-beaten) record price of $1.7 million in February.

In June 2025, a five-room flat at SkyTerrace @ Dawson was also sold for $1.659 million ($1,263 psf). This was preceded by the highest record set in July 2024, which went to a 1,915 sq ft, five-room flat at SkyOasis @ Dawson which sold at $1.73 million ($1,444 psf).

Apart from SkyParc @ Dawson (Blocks 94, 95 and 96 Dawson Road), the closest comparable will be a new block under Forfar Heights at 53 Strathmore Avenue. This new block was also part of the SERS relocation project for Tanglin Halt and Commonwealth and completed in 2020.

In 2025, it became clearer that there was strong demand for three-room flats which was translating into record prices. The first 11 months of that year, at least four three-room Housing Board flats were resold at above $900,000. Moreover, the spread of million-dollar HDB deals has started to extend toward suburban neighbourhoods.

If 2025 is any indicator, based on Queenstown’s trajectory and track record, it suggests that the possibility of a million-dollar three-room flat may not be too far-fetched. Already, the mature estate is among the top three estates for producing million-dollar HDB resale transactions, with the first being Toa Payoh followed by Bukit Merah. Out of nearly 13,500 flats meeting their MOP in 2026, 2,409 of them are from Queenstown.

With Queenstown among the top three estates with the highest number of MOP-ed flats in 2026, whether SkyParc @ Dawson and other Queenstown developments can sustain the selling prices we’ve seen so far depends on when stiffer price resistance sets in among potential buyers.

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