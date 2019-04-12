3 tests you have to pass before buying your next stock

Every week, there will be stocks trading at or near their 52-week low prices.

Some of these low stock prices may be opportunities.

In Singapore, there has been no shortage of potential opportunities over the past month. For those who are curious, I have highlighted three stocks that have fallen in my article here.

These beaten-down stocks could be investment opportunities … but the important question to ask yourself is: are they the right opportunity for you?

In fact, I think that there are three important tests that each investment opportunity should pass before investors commit money to a stock.

1. BUY BECAUSE YOU WANT TO OWN THE COMPANY AND NOT BECAUSE THE STOCK HAS FALLEN

Falling share prices can be alluring.

Often times, you can feel compelled to buy out of the fear of missing out on gains. Even worse, the lure of lower stock prices can cause you to forget the financial goals that you have set out for yourself.

As such, the key question you should ask is whether you are buying the stock because you want to own the company behind it, or because the stock price has fallen.