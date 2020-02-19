3 Warren Buffett quotes to help you survive a market crash

With decades of investing experience under his belt, Buffett knows more than a thing or two about market crashes.

With a rough ride ahead of us, who better to take advice from than the Oracle of Omaha himself?

As the threat of COVID-19 threatens economic growth around the world, Buffett's advice on surviving market crashes becomes increasingly relevant.

DON'T PREDICT, PREPARE

"Predicting rain doesn't count, building the ark does."

While the forecast is gloomy, no one knows exactly how the stock market will react.

Tourism-related stocks have fallen hard due to visible impacts to their business, but there are other companies continuing to chug along.

Worrying over whether your stock will be impacted or not will not make things better. Instead, our time is better spent accessing the financial status of the company to see whether the company can survive a financial hit.

Smart investors can also prepare a shortlist of stocks to buy and be ready to pounce should the opportunity arise.

LOSING YOUR PANTS

"Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked."

Weak businesses and vulnerabilities are often exposed during times of financial stress.