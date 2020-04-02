3 ways to boost your brain power & your wallet

If you're like many Singaporeans, you may turn to nutraceuticals, vitamins, and other supplements in hopes of improving your memory and cognitive function. Unfortunately, there's a lack of robust evidence that shows that these are effective in boosting brain power.

They're also often costly. But you don't have to throw your hard-earned money down the drain to achieve results. Here are 3 scientifically proven activities that can help you improve your brain health and build your wealth - simultaneously.

READING CAN IMPROVE COMMUNICATION SKILLS AT WORK

Just as frequent jogging strengthens your cardiovascular system, regular reading can improve memory function by giving your brain a good workout.

According to a study at the Fisher Centre for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, reading provides the mental stimulation needed to protect memory and thinking skills, especially with age.

More specifically, frequent brain exercise has been shown to lower mental decline by 32 per cent. This delayed decline means that you can stay sharper for longer, leading to better long-term work performance.

Additionally, reading can make it easier for you to relate to others. This benefit is especially true with literary fiction, which helps readers understand what others are thinking by reading about other people's emotions. Interestingly, research shows that emotional intelligence plays a crucial role in the workplace.

Managers are known to pay extra attention to communication skills when reviewing an employee for promotion purposes. So, if you want to advance in your career and earn that paycheck raise, reading may be the way forward.

To further cement the relationship between reading and wealth, research indicates that access to books from a young age corresponds to higher earnings over a lifetime.

YOGA IMPROVES MEMORY, FITNESS CORRELATES WITH HIGHER SALARIES