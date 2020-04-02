3 ways to boost your brain power & your wallet

If you're like many Singaporeans, you may turn to nutraceuticals, vitamins, and other supplements in hopes of improving your memory and cognitive function. Unfortunately, there's a lack of robust evidence that shows that these are effective in boosting brain power.

They're also often costly. But you don't have to throw your hard-earned money down the drain to achieve results. Here are 3 scientifically proven activities that can help you improve your brain health and build your wealth - simultaneously.

READING CAN IMPROVE COMMUNICATION SKILLS AT WORK 

Just as frequent jogging strengthens your cardiovascular system, regular reading can improve memory function by giving your brain a good workout.

According to a study at the Fisher Centre for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, reading provides the mental stimulation needed to protect memory and thinking skills, especially with age.

More specifically, frequent brain exercise has been shown to lower mental decline by 32 per cent. This delayed decline means that you can stay sharper for longer, leading to better long-term work performance.

Additionally, reading can make it easier for you to relate to others. This benefit is especially true with literary fiction, which helps readers understand what others are thinking by reading about other people's emotions. Interestingly, research shows that emotional intelligence plays a crucial role in the workplace.

Managers are known to pay extra attention to communication skills when reviewing an employee for promotion purposes. So, if you want to advance in your career and earn that paycheck raise, reading may be the way forward.

To further cement the relationship between reading and wealth, research indicates that access to books from a young age corresponds to higher earnings over a lifetime.

YOGA IMPROVES MEMORY, FITNESS CORRELATES WITH HIGHER SALARIES 

According to a study published in 2016 by researchers at UCLA, yoga can improve memory functions just as much as dedicated memory enhancement exercises-the gold standard for managing mild cognitive impairment.

As a total mind-body workout, yoga can also keep you physically fit, which research has shown actually correlates with earning a notably higher salary compared to those who rarely (or never) workout.

In fact, research across multiple countries and decades cumulatively estimates a 4 per cent-17 per cent comparative boost in earnings for individuals who engage in sports and exercise, such as yoga.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

If you choose to stay physically active through yoga instead of going to the gym, you may also be able to save an average of $193.97 per month by forgoing a gym membership. While opting to take classes at a yoga studio can be expensive, you can alternatively exercise from home and follow YouTube instructional videos for free.

MASSAGE THERAPY PROMOTES MENTAL HEALTH, COUNTERING BURNOUT 

Unsurprisingly, overwhelming work intensity is a strong predictor of unfavourable work outcomes. In Singapore's fast-paced, high-stress economy, working without taking time to relax can lead to disengagement and higher burnout rates (which is linked to suboptimal job performance and earnings).

Massage therapy is known to lower stress, decrease anxiety and prevent depression, and by promoting relaxation and mental health, can help to counter workplace burnout.

In addition, massage therapy is on average the least expensive type of spa treatment, making it relatively accessible compared to pricier options like facials.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

This article was first published in ValueChampion

