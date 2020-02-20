3 ways Budget 2020 is different (and similar) to Budget 2019

Singapore's Budget 2020 was delivered at 3pm on Feb 18, 2020 by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Minister Heng addressed many concerns for Singaporeans as the Budget 2020 was delivered at the nation's weakest economic growth (a growth of 0.7 per cent in 2019) since the Financial Crisis in 2018.

The Budget also came amid turbulent shifts in the global economy and growing geopolitical uncertainties. The COVID-19 virus outbreak also added to the financial pressures of the economic downturn.

The Budget 2020 had to address many near-time challenges while maintaining stability and support for the nation in the future, ensure a healthy fiscal position for the national reserves on top of maintaining sound finances. This ensures that we have enough prepared for any surprise challenges such as COVID-19.

With all these considerations to keep in mind, let's take a deep dive into how the Budget 2020 has differed from last year's budget to see how the Budget can be shaped differently to address unique and ongoing challenges for the nation.

WHAT'S DIFFERENT?

#1 ADDITIONAL SKILLSFUTURE CREDIT, BUT WITH AN EXPIRY DATE

The Government has recognised the merits of the SkillsFuture movement launched 5 years ago, which has helped more than half a million Singaporeans pick up new skills and develop new interests.

This has also led to employees upskilling and accessing good jobs in growth sectors, with the support of employers. To encourage this, the Government has decided to invest in the Next Bound of SkillsFuture.

This includes the provision of a one-off SkillsFuture Credit top-up of $500, similar to the earlier $500 credit given to Singaporeans when they turn 25.

However, the new top-up, which will be available for use from 1 October 2020, will expire by end-2025 to ensure that Singaporeans make use of this period of economic slowdown to upskill.

#2 UNIQUE PACKAGE TO TACKLE UNEXPECTED ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN