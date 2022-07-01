3 ways to save up on all-time high petrol costs in Singapore

2022 has not been favourable for vehicle owners; the supply shock from the Russian oil ban that has arisen from the escalating Russo-Ukrainian conflict and the restricted Chinese oil refinery market caused by local lockdowns, as well as an increasing demand as economies from other countries recover, has resulted in petrol prices rising to as much as $4/litre for 98 octane petrol for Shell.

According to DirectAsia, the average Singapore car drives at approximately 17,500km annually, while the most common vehicle, the Toyota Corolla Altis, gets an average of 15.4 km/litre.

This means that the annual fuel cost for an average car to drive at an average mileage with the price of the middle tier octane 95 fuel ranging from $3.26 - $3.33 would cost about (17, 500/15.4)* $3.30 ≈ $3,750/year. Fuel costs for less fuel-efficient and luxury cars will be higher than this.

Most common Car Toyota Corolla Altis Full Tank of Altis 55 litres Average cost of pumping to full tank $181.50 Average fuel consumption 15.4 km/litre Average fuel price $3.30 Average annual fuel cost of octane 95 $3,750

So how do we curb the rising cost of fuel? How can we save more money from petrol? There are a few ways that we will discuss in this article.

Summary of petrol benefits

The table below shows the different perks, benefits, and discounts for petrol and diesel from membership from Petrol Station Loyalty Cards, Affiliated Partners, and Credit Cards.

Brand Discount/Perks Benefits Petrol Station Loyalty Programme Esso Smiles One point/litre For All Petrol Types Five per cent OFF when using Esso Credit Cards Applicable to DBS Esso Card Sinopec X One point/litre Spent on Power98 / SINO Power95 / Diesel 1.5 point/litre Spent on SINO X Power SPC&U Ten per cent Discount Spent on 92,95 and 98-octane petrol Up to 15per cent Discount Spent on diesel Shell Escape 1.2 points/litre Spent on Shell V-power One point/litre Spent on Shell FuelSave98/95 & Shell Diesel. Caltex Plus Three points/litre of Techron 150points/SGD Affiliated Membership Programme SAFRA 14 per cent Fuel Discount Spent on Caltex 92/95/Diesel 16 per cent Fuel Discount Spent on Caltex Platinum 98. Automotive Association 16 per cent Fuel Discount Spent on Caltex Platinum 98; 14 per cent Fuel Discount Spent on Caltex 92/95/Diesel. NTUC 150 LinkPoints/SGD For Esso and Caltex Stations HomeTeamNS 24 per cent Discount Of any petrol types at Bukit Timah station 23 per cent Discount Of any petrol types at Yishun and Woodlands station Credit Cards UOB One Credit Card Up to 22.66 per cent Fuel Savings SPC Up to 21.15 per cent Fuel Savings Shell OCBC 365 Credit card Up to 24 per cent Fuel Savings Sinopec Up to 23 per cent Fuel Savings Caltex Up to 20.4 per cent Fuel Savings Esso HSBC Visa Platinum ^^^ Up to 20.2 per cent Fuel Savings Caltex Up to 18.3 per cent Fuel Savings Shell DBS Esso Card Up to 21.2 per cent Fuel Savings Esso

Maximise Discounts with Both Credit Cards & Petrol Cards Using the Toyota Corolla Altis as a Control (Each Car will have different fuel tank sizes and varied usage), we will compare the fuel prices for each credit card discount.

We will show the full price of a full tank of the Altis, which is 55 litres, as well as their discounted price and potential savings from discounts.

Esso Type Orginal Price 30 June 2022 OCBC 365 DBS Esso 92 $3.34x 55L = $183.70 $146.23 (Saved $37.47) $144.76 (Saved $38.94) 95 $3.39 x 55L = $186.45 $148.41 (Saved $38.04) $146.92 (Saved $39.53) 98 $3.86 x 55L = $212.30 $168.89 (Saved $43.41) $167.29 (Saved $45.01) Diesel $3.17 x 55L = $174.35 $138.78 (Saved $35.57) $137.39 (Saved $36.96) Caltex Type Orginal Price 30 June 2022 OCBC 365 HSBC Visa Platinum 92 $3.37 x 55L = $185.35 $142.72 (Saved $42.63) $147.91 (Saved $37.44) 95 $3.42 x 55L = $188.10 $144.84 (Saved $43.26) $150.10 (Saved $38.00) Premium $4.08 x 55L = $224.40 $188.19 (Saved $51.61) $179.08 (Saved $45.33) Diesel $3.19 x 55L = $175.45 $135.10 (Saved $40.35) $140.01 (Saved $35.44) Shell Type Orginal Price 30 June 2022 UOB One HSBC Visa Platinum 95 $3.42 x 55L = $188.10 $148.32 (Saved $39.78) $153.68 (Saved $34.42) 98 $3.91 x 55L = $215.05 $169.57 (Saved $45.48) $175.70 (Saved $39.35) Premium $4.13 x 55L = $227.15 $179.11 (Saved $48.04) $185.58 (Saved $41.57) Diesel $3.19 x 55L = $175.45 $138.34 (Saved $37.11) $143.34 (Saved $32.11) SPC Type Orginal Price 30 June 2022 UOB One SPC&U Discount 92 $3.34 x 55L = $183.70 $142.07 (Saved $41.63) $165.33 (Saved $18.37) 95 $3.38 x 55L = $185.90 $143.78 (Saved $42.12) $167.31 (Saved $18.59) 98 $3.86 x 55L = $212.30 $164.19 (Saved $48.11) $191.07 (Saved $21.23) Diesel $3.16 x 55L = $173.80 $134.42 (Saved $39.38) $156.42 (Saved $26.07) SinoPec Type Orginal Price 30 June 2022 OCBC 365 HomeTeamNS 95 $3.39 x 55L = $186.45 $141.70 (Saved $44.75) 98 $3.86 x 55L = $212.30 $161.35 (Saved $50.95) Premium $3.99 x 55L $219.45 $166.78 (Saved $52.67) Diesel $3.16 x 55L = $173.80 $132.09 (Saved $41.71)

Fuel Prices are taken from MotoristSG on June 30, 2022.

Petrol station loyalty cards for discounts

PHOTO: Unsplash

Loyalty programmes are the best way to save up on petrol costs. Loyalty programmes are designed to provide points when you spend money at that petrol station; members can use those points for discounts on petrol or other items sold in the petrol station.

Esso Smiles

Esso Smiles Card allows you to get an instant discount and earn Esso Smiles points for reward redemption. With one litre of fuel purchase = one Esso Smiles point. Plus, earn up to 5per cent rebates when used along with selected credit cards such as the DBS Esso Card.

Sinopec X

The Sinopec X Card allows you to get rewarded with X Points each time you purchase petrol from Sinopec; you can use these X points to redeem cash rewards.

With one litre of SINO Power98 / SINO Power95 / Diesel = one Point, one litre of SINO X Power = 1.5 point. Every 90 X points can be redeemed for $3 off any fuel.

SPC&U card

SPC&U is a loyalty programme for SPC customers to gain discounts and deals from SPC stations. You can receive instant discounts if you register for an SPC&U membership card. You’ll get to enjoy up to 10per cent discount on 92,95 and 98-octane petrol and up to 15per cent on diesel.

Shell Escape

The Shell Escape Card allows you to get exclusive discounts when spending on Shell Stations, with more point accumulation given for those with selected credit cards such as HSBC credit cards. Every one litre of Shell V-power spent = 1.2 points, and every one litre of Shell FuelSave98/95 & Shell Diesel spent = one point.

Caltex Plus

Caltex Plus is a loyalty programme from Caltex that uses their new app, CaltexGo for transaction and point accumulation, Every litre of Techron fuel you pump at Caltex earns you three LinkPoints, and 150 Linkpoints = $1.

For redemption of LinkPoints via CaltexGO, points will be redeemed based on the gross fuel purchase amount followed by card promotions or discounts.

Partnered affiliated membership cards for petrol discounts

PHOTO: Unsplash

If you are a member of an affiliated partner such as NTUC, Automotive Association, or SAFRA, you can also enjoy promotional discounts on petrol at selected petrol stations.

SAFRA Card

If you are a member of the Singapore Armed Forces Reservist Association (SAFRA), you can enjoy the following discounts when they present your SAFRA Card at any Caltex station, such as 14 per cent off for Caltex Ron 92, 95 Fuel and Diesel, and a 16 per cent fuel discount for Caltex Platinum 98 Fuel only.

NTUC Plus! Card

If you are a Caltex or Esso user, you can earn NTUC Plus! Link Points to get more discounts in the future, with 150 LinkPoints ≈ S$1.

Automobile Association card

Members of the Automobile Association (A.A.) of Singapore can enjoy the following discounts when they present their AA Card at any Caltex station along with other Caltex offers, with up to 16 per cent instant discount on Caltex Platinum 98 and 14 per cent instant discount on Caltex Regular 92, 95 and Diesel.

HomeTeamNS Card

If you are a member of HomeTeamNS, you can enjoy up to 24 per cent Instant Savings on All Fuel Purchase when you fill up your tank at Sinopec just by flashing your HomeTeamNS card to selected Sinopec stations.

With 24 per cent discount at Bukit Timah station, and 23 per cent discount at Yishun and Woolands station

Credit Cards for petrol discounts

PHOTO: Unsplash

There are some cash back and miles credit cards that provide significant savings for petrol costs, with some cards bringing to as much as 26 per cent savings for you.

There are credit cards that offer discounts when used together with the membership card of the petrol station brand, and there are credit cards that provide a standalone deal when using it for fuel expenditures.

UOB One Credit Card

### OCBC 365 Card

### HSBC Visa Platinum: No-fee cashback & miles

### DBS Esso Platinum Card: Top savings for Esso loyalists

Conclusion

With the rising fuel costs for cars, it is not sustainable to not have discounts on fuel.

Alternative to taking public transport or taxis/private hire cars, the best way to save up on fuel costs is to sign up for a loyalty programme from the petrol station brand, be a member of their affiliate partners, or use a credit card that provides discounts.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.