30-year-old co-founder of Singapore-based crypto firm dies unexpectedly in his sleep

A 30-year-old entrepreneur has died unexpectedly in his sleep.

Last Friday (Nov 25), crypto currency firm Amber Group announced that co-founder Tiantian Kullander died on Nov 23.

It did not reveal the reason behind his sudden death.

The tribute post described Kullander as a "respected thought leader" and pioneer in the fintech industry.

Apart from giving his all to the company, Kullander led by example with generosity and humility.

Lovingly known as TT, he was instrumental in the founding of the company and was seen as a pillar of its success.

Apart from building Amber into a multi-billion fintech unicorn, Kullander sat on the Board of Fnatic (one of the world’s most successful e-sports organisations) and founded on-chain liquidity underwriter KeeperDAO, now known as Rook.

It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Tiantian Kullander.



Losing a son, husband, father, and friend so suddenly is an unimaginable situation and our deepest condolences are with his family and those who knew him well. — Rook (@Rook) November 26, 2022

In 2019, Kullander made it to the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

"TT’s legacy will live on and we will work even harder to make Amber the category-defining leader of our industry, as this was TT’s ambition and dream," the statement said.

Described as a devoted husband, a loving father and a fierce friend, Kullander is survived by his wife and son.

