31-year-old Tampines executive HDB flat sets town's new high at $1.24m

Tampines has set a new record in the HDB resale market, with an executive flat changing hands for $1.24 million.

The latest transaction marks another HDB resale in the estate to cross the $1.2 million threshold, reflecting sustained demand for spacious executive flats despite their ageing leases.

Record $1.24m for executive flat at Tampines Arcadia

The latest record-breaking transaction took place at Tampines Arcadia. Located at Block 856F Tampines Street 82, the 1,604-sqft executive flat was sold for $1.24 million (S$773 psf). Registered on June 1, the unit is situated between the seventh and ninth storeys, offering a level of mid-rise, spacious living space that has become increasingly rare in today's HDB market.

With its lease commencing in 1995, the flat has approximately 68 years and five months remaining.

While paying more than $1 million for a flat with fewer than 70 years left on its lease may seem surprising, executive flats continue to command strong demand due to their scarcity.

Interestingly, in May 2026, a similar 1,604-sqft executive flat at neighbouring Block 856C Tampines Street 82 changed hands for only S$1.13 million (S$704 psf).

Despite having the same floor area and being located within the same cluster, the record-setting unit achieved an additional $110,000, or roughly 10 per cent higher price.

The sale also stands well above the broader executive flat market in Tampines. At $773 psf, the unit transacted at around 23 per cent above the current average of $629 psf for executive flats in the town.

Tampines Arcadia resale price trend over the past years

Resale prices at Tampines Arcadia have risen steadily over the past five years, with executive flats recording an increase of around 33 per cent.

While the recent $1.24 million transaction grabbed headlines, the neighbouring $1.13 million sale demonstrates that homebuyers today can still find relatively better value within the project's premium segment.

The scale of price appreciation becomes even clearer when compared to earlier transactions.

The lowest-priced executive flat sold over the past five years was a unit at Block 856E, occupying the seventh to ninth storeys, which changed hands for $635,888 in October 2022.

At $1.24 million, the latest record-breaking sale is nearly double the price achieved less than four years ago.

Notably, both units are on the same floor range, while the record-setting flat is even slightly smaller at 1,604 sqft, illustrating just how significantly values have climbed.

The price growth is also not confined to executive flats.

Across all flat types, resale prices at Tampines Arcadia have increased by an even stronger 34.5 per cent over the same period, suggesting broad-based demand rather than appreciation driven solely by its largest units.

Completed in 1995, Tampines Arcadia comprises more than 1,000 HDB flats spread across 12 residential blocks.

The development offers a mix of four-room, five-room and executive flats, with its larger executive units continuing to attract buyers seeking spacious homes that are no longer built in today's HDB market.

Location highlights: What's around Tampines Arcadia?

Tampines Arcadia enjoys a highly convenient location in the heart of Tampines. Residents are within approximately a 10-minute walk of both Tampines West MRT (DT31) and Tampines MRT (DT32), while the featured block is just two minutes on foot from Our Tampines Hub — the town's integrated lifestyle hub offering sports facilities, dining options, community amenities and retail outlets.

A 12-minute walk also brings residents to the Tampines Bus Interchange and the trio of Tampines Mall, Century Square and Tampines 1, giving them easy access to shopping, dining and public transport.

For recreation, Bedok Reservoir Park and Sun Plaza Park are just a short drive away, offering green spaces for jogging, cycling and other outdoor activities.

The project's spacious flats also make it well-suited for families. Several preschools, including GUG Preschool, MindChamps Preschool, and British Council (Singapore) Pre-School, are located nearby.

Primary schools within 1 km:

Junyuan Primary School

Poi Ching School

St. Hilda's Primary School

Tampines Primary School

Primary schools within 1-2 km:

Angsana Primary School

Changkat Primary School

Chongzheng Primary School

Gongshang Primary School

Tampines North Primary School

Yumin Primary School

More Tampines HDB resale flats crossing the $1.2m mark

Million-dollar HDB sales in Tampines have steadily climbed over the past two years, with executive flats increasingly setting new price benchmarks.

The million-dollar segment, however, is no longer reserved only for the executive type. Earlier in July, a five-room flat located at 515A Tampines Central 7 changed hands for $1.069 million, setting yet another record high for the unit type in Tampines.

As of July 2026, four resale flats in Tampines have sold as low as $1.2 million. The first transaction to breach the $1.2 million threshold was an executive maisonette at Block 498J Tampines Street 45, which sold for $1.208 million ($763 psf) in August 2025. '

For several months, it held the title of Tampines' most expensive HDB resale before a series of higher-priced transactions followed in 2026.

A common thread across these record-setting transactions is that they are all executive flats.

Although these homes are generally older and have shorter remaining leases than newer flats, their generous floor areas and rarity continue to attract buyers willing to pay a premium.

Perhaps the most remarkable example is the previous record set in March 2026.

The executive flat at Block 156 Tampines Street 12 sold for $1.21 million despite its lease commencing in 1984, making it around 42 years old at the time of sale.

Spanning 1,582 sqft, it is slightly smaller than the latest record-breaking unit and has a significantly shorter remaining lease. Yet, it still crossed the $1.2 million threshold, suggesting that demand for spacious executive flats remains resilient even as these homes age.

The scarcity of executive flats — why pay more for a shorter lease?

One of the biggest reasons executive flats continue to command premium prices is simple: they are no longer being built.

According to HDB's latest annual report, there are only around 5,800 executive flats (including 3Gen flats) in Tampines, accounting for less than seven per cent of the town's HDB housing stock.

With supply permanently capped, buyers looking for this combination of space and layout have few alternatives.

Beyond their size, executive flats also offer a level of flexibility that is difficult to replicate in newer HDB designs.

Many feature an additional area beside the living room that owners can easily convert into a study, entertainment space, play area or helper's room.

As hybrid work and multigenerational living become increasingly common, these adaptable layouts remain highly relevant despite the flats' age.

Even today's largest five-room HDB flats generally cannot match the floor area of an executive flat. Buyers who require more than 1,500 sqft of living space often have little choice but to enter the private housing market.

The price gap, however, remains substantial.

As of July 2026, larger resale non-landed private homes in Tampines measuring over 1,500 sqft average around $1,337 psf — more than twice the average $629 psf commanded by executive HDB flats.

While million-dollar executive flats may appear expensive by HDB standards, they continue to offer considerably more space per dollar than comparable private homes.

This also helps explain why many buyers are willing to look beyond lease decay. Rather than chasing maximum capital appreciation, purchasers of ageing executive flats are often buying for long-term occupation, or even a "forever" home, knowing they are unlikely to outlast the remaining lease of the flat.

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This article was first published in 99.co.