32 condo units sold at a loss in April, the biggest at $4.65m

With home prices at an all-time high, it can seem like a good time to sell your property. Because there’s a higher likelihood of getting some capital gains.﻿

Earlier this week, 99.co did an article covering condo resale transactions in April 2023 that made a gain of at least 200 per cent.

Today, we’re focusing on the condo resale transactions in April 2023 (from URA data, captured as of May 16, 2023) that made a capital loss.

Condo name Region District Size (sqft) Purchase price and date Sale price and date Capital loss Years held Annualised loss 
One Shenton CCR 1 1,184 S$2.09m

 

30 Aug 2007

 S$2.06m

 

12 Apr 2023

 (S$32.5k)

 

​​-1.6%

 16 -0.10%
One Shenton CCR 1 947 S$1.66m

 

28 Nov 2008

 S$1.41m

 

6 Apr 2023

 (S$245k)

 

-14.8%

 15 -1.06%
Marina Bay Suites CCR 1 2,680 S$6.39m

 

29 Dec 2009

 S$5.25m

 

10 Apr 2023

 (S$1.14m)

 

-17.8%

 14 -1.39%
Marina Bay Residences CCR 1 732 S$1.72m

 

25 Mar 2010

 S$1.54m

 

13 Apr 2023

 (S$183k)

 

-10.6%

 13 -0.86%
Icon CCR 2 581 S$1.13m

 

30 Dec 2013

 S$1.05m

 

5 Apr 2023

 (S$80k)

 

-7.1%

 10 -0.73%
76 Shenton CCR 2 624 S$1.47m

 

15 Apr 2010

 S$1.38m

 

4 Apr 2023

 (S$93.1k)

 

-6.3%

 13 -0.50%
Eon Shenton CCR 2 538 S$1.43m

 

2 May 2012

 S$1.32m

 

25 Apr 2023

 (S$107k)

 

-7.5%

 11 -0.70%
Eon Shenton CCR 2 646 S$1.47m

 

30 Jan 2013

 S$1.35m

 

18 Apr 2023

 (S$119k)

 

-8.1%

 10 -0.84%
River Place RCR 3 1,895 S$2.41m

 

3 Dec 2010

 S$2.3m

 

14 Apr 2023

 (S$105k)

 

-4.4%

 13 -0.34%
Seascape CCR 4 3,380 S$9.6m

 

10 Nov 2011

 S$5.5m

 

28 Apr 2023

 (S$4.1m)

 

-42.7%

 12 -4.54%
Marina Collection CCR 4 3,272 S$9.3m

 

27 Mar 2008

 S$4.65m

 

3 Apr 2023

 (S$4.65m)

 

-50.0%

 15 -4.51%
Reflections At Keppel Bay RCR 4 1,614 S$3.77m

 

8 May 2007

 S$3.01m

 

3 Apr 2023

 (S$764k)

 

-20.2%

 16 -1.40%
One-north Residences RCR 5 1,120 S$1.4m

 

13 Nov 2013

 S$1.33m

 

24 Apr 2023

 (S$70k)

 

-5.0%

 10 -0.51%
Jool Suites RCR 8 936 S$1.18m

 

30 Sep 2014

 S$1.1m

 

14 Apr 2023

 (S$80k)

 

-6.8%

 9 -0.78%
Sophia Hills CCR 9 506 S$1.26m

 

29 Jun 2018

 S$1.15m

 

27 Apr 2023

 (S$110k)

 

-8.7%

 5 -1.81%
Sophia Hills CCR 9 571 S$1.14m

 

8 Oct 2017

 S$1.12m

 

3 Apr 2023

 (S$17k)

 

-1.5%

 6 -0.25%
Sophia Hills CCR 9 700 S$1.45m

 

26 Jul 2017

 S$1.45m

 

20 Apr 2023

 (S$4k)

 

-0.3%

 6 -0.05%
8 Saint Thomas CCR 9 807 S$2.63m

 

9 Oct 2018

 S$2.53m

 

24 Apr 2023

 (S$100k)

 

-3.8%

 5 -0.77%
Cairnhill Nine CCR 9 754 S$1.88m

 

21 Mar 2016

 S$1.85m

 

6 Apr 2023

 (S$34k)

 

-1.8%

 7 -0.26%
Helios Residences CCR 9 1,281 S$4.98m

 

2 Nov 2012

 S$3.15m

 

21 Apr 2023

 (S$1.83m)

 

-36.8%

 11 -4.08%
Waterscape at Cavenagh CCR 9 1,184 S$2.47m

 

14 May 2010

 S$2.23m

 

12 Apr 2023

 (S$235k)

 

-9.5%

 13 -0.77%
St. Regis Residences CCR 10 6,059 S$14.2m

 

3 Sep 2010

 S$13.5m

 

6 Apr 2023

 (S$741k)

 

-5.2%

 13 -0.41%
8 Bassein CCR 11 452 S$873k

 

29 Oct 2012

 S$870k

 

28 Apr 2023

 (S$3k)

 

-0.3%

 11 -0.03%
Daisy Suites OCR 13 764 S$1.18m

 

6 May 2013

 S$1.11m

 

11 Apr 2023

 (S$70k)

 

-6.0%

 10 -0.61%
Avant Residences RCR 14 388 S$669k

 

23 Apr 2018

 S$660k

 

14 Apr 2023

 (S$8.5k)

 

-1.3%

 5 -0.26%
Shiro OCR 15 452 S$647k

 

26 Jun 2012

 S$640k

 

20 Apr 2023

 (S$6.56k)

 

-1.0%

 11 -0.09%
Kingsford Waterbay OCR 19 850 S$1.15m

 

7 Sep 2018

 S$1.01m

 

21 Apr 2023

 (S$139k)

 

-12.1%

 5 -2.55%
Jardin RCR 21 1,701 S$3.24m

 

25 Apr 2012

 S$3.05m

 

26 Apr 2023

 (S$185k)

 

-5.7%

 11 -0.53%
The Creek @ Bukit RCR 21 1,571 S$2.49m

 

14 Dec 2017

 S$2.3m

 

13 Apr 2023

 (S$192k)

 

-7.7%

 6 -1.32%
Northvale OCR 23 1,087 S$960k

 

12 Nov 2013

 S$950k

 

3 Apr 2023

 (S$10k)

 

-1.0%

 10 -0.10%
The Tennery OCR 23 861 S$1.09m

 

24 Jan 2011

 S$1.06m

 

20 Apr 2023

 (S$33.2k)

 

-3.0%

 12 -0.26%
The Tennery OCR 23 614 S$837k

 

10 May 2011

 S$820k

 

17 Apr 2023

 (S$17k)

 

-2.0%

 12 -0.17%

Figures (except floor area) are rounded off to three significant figures.

Biggest capital loss in April 2023 was $4.65m

Among these loss-making transactions, the one that stood out the most to us was the sale of a 3,272 sq ft unit at Marina Collection in Sentosa Cove, as it made the biggest capital loss of $4,645,000.

Marina Collection at Sentosa Cove.
PHOTO: 99.co

Bought in 2008 for $9,295,000, the unit was sold last month for $4,650,000 — around half of the purchase price.

On top of that, it made the biggest capital loss in the month in terms of percentage. It also recorded the second-highest annualised loss in the month at 4.51 per cent.

The Marina Collection unit isn’t the only condo unit in Sentosa Cove that made a significant loss, though. The other loss-making unit was from Seascape. In fact, it had the second-highest loss last month at $4,100,000.

Seascape at Sentosa Cove.
PHOTO: 99.co

Bought in 2011 for $9,600,000, the 3,380 sq ft unit was sold at $5,500,000 last month. Compared with the other loss-making units, it recorded the second-highest loss percentage-wise. But when annualised, it made the highest capital loss at 4.54 per cent.

At the same time, it should be noted that among these 32 units that sold at a loss last month, only eight units (or 25 per cent) made a capital loss of at least 10 per cent. Meanwhile, the remaining 75 per cent made a capital loss ranging from 0.3 per cent to 9.5 per cent.

In terms of quantum, four units (12.5 per cent) clocked a loss of at least $1 million last month, while 13 units (40.6 per cent) made a loss of at least $100,000. The remaining 15 units (46.9 per cent) recorded a loss ranging from $3,000 to $93,100.

When broken down by regions, the CCR saw the highest number of loss-making units in April 2023 with 19 units (59.4 per cent). This is followed by the RCR at seven units (21.9 per cent) and the OCR at six units (18.6 per cent).

59.4 per cent of these loss-making units were smaller than 1,000 sq ft

Another trend that caught our attention was that more than half of the loss-making units (19 out of 32 units) last month were smaller than 1,000 sq ft.

Smaller units such as one-bedders and two-bedders tend to be investment units, which home owners rent out for rental income.

Now, given the sky-high rental prices, it may be a good time to be a landlord. Amid a supply crunch, some tenants are willing to pay more to secure a rental unit.

At the same time, interest rates are rising, leading to higher monthly instalments for home loans.

Of course, there are many reasons why investors may decide to sell off their properties. But for those who depend on rental income to cover their monthly instalments, the rising interest rates may be too much for them to stomach.

Rather than risk getting overleveraged, some investors may decide to exit the market.

87.5 per cent of these units were bought during the previous property booms

99.co also noted that 23 (71.9 per cent) of the loss-making units last month had a holding period of at least 10 years.

In fact, when we looked closer at the purchase dates, 28 (87.5 per cent) of the loss-making units were bought during the previous property booms, such as in 2007, 2010 - 2013 and 2016 - 2018.

Given that most of the units were purchased when prices were high, home owners may have been reluctant to sell them off, hoping to get the right price to exit the market.

But with several factors such as economic uncertainties, interest rates and cooling measures threatening to slow down private property prices, it may seem like a good time to sell it off sooner rather than later.

This article was first published in 99.co.

