This 32-year-old executive HDB flat on Bendemeer Road just sold for a record $1.41m — here's why

A 32-year-old flat at 46 Bendemeer Road has just set a record resale price for an executive flat in the Kallang/Whampoa area.

The 1,549 sq ft flat, which sits on the 19th – 21st floors, changed hands for a record $1.412 million when it was sold this week, the price translates to $911 psf on the floor area.

This trumps the previous price high of $1.318 million ($838 psf) which was set in August 2024 by another executive flat in the same HDB block.

That 1,571 sq ft flat is also on the 19th – 21st floors. The price gap is a marginal $94,000.

The record setting sales are located in a HDB development which is bounded between Bendemeer Road and Serangoon Road, with some of the blocks facing the Kallang River.

This HDB estate is next to a cluster of landed homes along Beng Wan Road as well as Bendemeer Primary School.

The HDB estate consists of five HDB blocks with a mix of three- and five-room flats, as well as executive flats.

There are 64 executive flats housed in Block 46 Bendeemer Road, which were completed around 1994.

This means that the flats have a remaining lease of about 67 years.

According to HDB transactions records, there was also the sale of another executive flat at that block in October 2024. That 1,571 sq ft flat on the 16th – 18th floors fetched $1.2 million ($763 psf) when it was sold nearly two years ago.

Overall, the flats at Block 46, and the surrounding flats, benefit from a host of locational attributes like its proximity to the city centre and convenient transport connectivity, such as Boon Keng MRT station on the North East Line and Geylang Bahru MRT on Downtown Line.

It is also near to established schools including Bendemeer Primary, Hong Wen Primary and St Andrew’s School (Junior).

Within the vicinity of this block, there is a comprehensive range of eateries such as Geylang Bahru Market and Food Centre and Bendemeer Market and Food Centre.

The Kallang Park Connector is also nearby.

Introduced in 1984, Executive Apartments (EA) belong to a category of discontinued flats that are now only available on the resale market.

In general, these types of flats are highly sought after due to their generous space — typically ranging from 1,300 — 1,500 sq ft — as well as their location in established and mature residential towns and estates.

These flats often feature larger unit sizes that can be used for a variety of purposes such as an extra study, while some include balconies.

This neighbourhood along Bendemeer Road comprises several older HDB developments which house executive flats like these.

For example, block 48 Bendemeer Road has 60 executive flats that span around 1,571 sq ft, and this block is located about a 10 minute walk from Boon Keng MRT Station on the North-East Line.

Over on Mcnair Road is Mcnair Spring, which houses a mix of three- to five-room flats as well as 103 executive flats.

The executive flats range from 1,507 – 1,701 sq ft. There have been seven resale transactions involving executive flats at Mcnair Spring since June 2024, with deals ranging from $1.08 million to $1.18 million.

Recent transactions in Kallang

One of the newest HDB developments in the area that is close to the flats at Bendemeer Road is The River Vista @ Kallang, one of Singapore’s early waterfront HDB projects.

While this development does not have any executive flats, four-room transactions have been inching towards the $1 million mark over the last two years.

Four-room transactions at The River Vista @ Kallang

Block Flat type Size Resale price ($) Transaction date Block 38A Four room 990 sq ft 923,888 April 2026 Block 38A Four room 990 sq ft 920,000 Sept 2025 Block 38A Four room 990 sq ft 950,000 May 2025 Block 38A Four room 990 sq ft 938,000 Apr 2025 Block 38B Four room 990 sq ft 938,000 Jul 2024 Block 38C Four room 990 sq ft 940,000 Aug 2024 Block 38D Four room 990 sq ft 945,000 Jan 2026 Block 38D Four room 990 sq ft 910,000 Aug 2025 Block 38D Four room 990 sq ft 962,000 Jan 2025

Along Bendemeer Road, other notable transactions include Bendemeer Light at 10A, 10B and 10C Bendemeer Road.

This development saw four-room transactions consistently crossing the $1 million mark.

Four-room transactions at Bendemeer Light

Block Flat type Size Resale price ($) Transaction date Block 10A Four room 990 sq ft 1,110,000 June 2026 Block 10A Four room 990 sq ft 1,100,000 April 2026 Block 10B Four room 990 sq ft 1,188,000 March 2026 Block 10B Four room 990 sq ft 1,010,000 February 2026 Block 10B Four room 990 sq ft 1,160,000 January 2026 Block 10B Four room 990 sq ft 1,100,000 January 2026 Block 10B Four room 990 sq ft 1,160,000 September 2025 Block 10B Four room 990 sq ft 1,128,000 July 2025 Block 10B Four room 990 sq ft 1,118,888 May 2025 Block 10C Four room 990 sq ft 1,040,000 June 2026 Block 10C Four room 990 sq ft 1,028,000 June 2026 Block 10C Four room 990 sq ft 1,070,000 June 2026

Similar prices could also be observed at the neighbouring DBSS project, City Vue @ Boon Keng, where five-room and four-room prices have also increased along the $1 million mark over the past 12 months.

Five-room transactions at City Vue @ Boon Keng

Block Flat type Size Resale price ($) Transaction date Block 7 Five-room 1,152 sq ft 1,430,000 April 2026 Block 7 Five-room 1,152 sq ft 1,270,000 October 2025 Block 7 Five-room 1,281 sq ft 1,402,888 September 2025 Block 7 Five-room 1,281 sq ft 1,540,000 September 2025 Block 7 Five-room 1,259 sq ft 1,330,000 July 2025 Block 7 Five-room 1,152 sq ft 1,388,880 February 2025 Block 7 Five-room 1,152 sq ft 1,290,000 January 2025 Block 8 Five-room 1,173 sq ft 1,267,500 May 2026 Block 8 Five-room 1,173 sq ft 1,365,000 February 2026 Block 8 Five-room 1,173 sq ft 1,100,000 December 2025 Block 8 Five-room 1,259 sq ft 1,450,888 December 2025 Block 8 Five-room 1,259 sq ft 1,550,000 October 2025 Block 8 Five-room 1,152 sq ft 1,380,000 October 2025 Block 8 Five-room 1,238 sq ft 1,238,000 August 2025 Block 8 Five-room 1,173 sq ft 1,345,000 April 2025 Block 8 Five-room 1,152 sq ft 1,180,000 February 2025 Block 9 Five-room 1,152 sq ft 1,300,000 June 2026 Block 9 Five-room 1,281 sq ft 1,480,000 January 2026 Block 9 Five-room 1,152 sq ft 1,300,000 January 2026 Block 9 Five-room 1,281 sq ft 1,470,000 December 2025 Block 9 Five-room 1,173 sq ft 1,420,000 December 2025

While the unit types differ, from the trend of price increases for four-room and larger HDB flats along Bendemeer Road tracing back to 2024, new record prices are likely to persist in this area.

Frequently asked questions

What is an Executive Apartment (EA) in Singapore?

Introduced in 1984, Executive Apartments are a discontinued flat type that are highly sought after for their generous space, typically ranging from 1,300 to 1,500 sq ft, and their location in established residential towns.

What is the remaining lease period for the executive flats at 46 Bendemeer Road?

The flats have a remaining lease of about 67 years.

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