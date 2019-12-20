4 blue-chip stocks to play the 5G evolution

5G evolution is coming. Are you positioned to capitalise?

South Korea became the first country in Dec 2018 to offer 5G or what you might term as the fifth-generation mobile wireless standard. Most countries plan to start adopting 5G in 2020, which will be the key driver of various technological evolution such as Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data and Autonomous Vehicles etc.

About once every decade, wireless technology experiences a paradigm shift. To truly understand how we got here, it is useful to chart the rise of wireless standards from the first generation (1G) to the imminent roll-out of global 5G.

1G

Back around 1980, or 1979 to be exact, the first generation of mobile networks or 1G was launched by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT). Various countries such as the US started to progressively roll-out 1G operations in the 1980s.

However, there were major drawbacks to the technology such as poor coverage, low sound quality, no compatibility between systems and calls were not encrypted.

The price-tag for a mobile "gold brick", which weighs 2 pounds and requires charging for every 30 minutes of talk-time, was a hefty US$3,995 (S$5,412) at that time, which is close to US$10,000 in today's money and yet there were millions who clamoured for the product.

The success of 1G paved the way for the second generation of phone, appropriately termed 2G.

2G

The second generation of mobile networks, or 2G was launched in Finland in 1991. 2G improved the quality of voice traffic where calls could also be encrypted.