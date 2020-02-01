4 important lessons we learned investing in 2019

2019 has gone by in a blink of an eye. It has been a tumultuous year in the market, filled with the uncertainties of geopolitical events such as the US-China trade war, the UK (still) leaving the EU, and the now-withdrawn extradition bill that sparked months of unrest in Hong Kong.

These events caused some investors to sell off, waiting on the sidelines for a golden opportunity to re-enter the market at a better price.

As a result of that, those investors missed out on a good year, especially in the US In 2019, the S&P 500 has a year-to-date return of 28.58 per cent:

PHOTO: The Fifth Person

Which brings us to some key lessons we can takeaway from the year that just passed.

1. IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO PREDICT THE MARKET

Earlier in the year, investors expected the US economy to slow down as a result of the trade war tariffs. Companies were expected to pass down the higher costs to consumers in the form of higher prices, which would have lowered consumer spending, thus causing a recession.

However, that narrative did not fully play out as anticipated. Companies like Costco mitigated the impact of tariffs by procuring fewer products from China and more from places like Vietnam and Indonesia.

They also absorbed the costs on certain items and passed down costs to consumers on products that are more price inelastic.

According to CFO Richard Galanti on Costco's Q1 2020 earnings call: 'The fact that in some cases where the price has gone up and we have passed on all or some of it, we haven't seen an impact to the unit sales.'

Although the trade war affected certain industries more than others, the stock market overall did well this year, bolstered by the three rate cuts in the second half of the year that pushed the US market to record highs.

This is far from the doomsday scenario we were waiting for and it's a good example of what it means to not be able to always predict the market.

2. STAY FOCUSED ON LONG-TERM RETURNS

Since we're unable to time where the market is going, it makes sense to focus on the long-term returns of a business. Ask yourself:

Can you get 15 per cent annualised returns over the next 10 years investing in a stock at its current price?

Does the company have a long-term competitive advantage that allows it to generate growing revenue and profit over the next 10 years?

Have you considered the different risks and variables that may affect the long-term growth of a company?

The more uncertain you are about a company, the wider the margin of safety you want to factor into your buy price. If the company grows slower than expected, maybe you'll get a 10-12 per cent return. If it does better than expected, you could get a 15-18 per cent return.