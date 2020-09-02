4 key factors to help you pick winning investments

Investors often struggle to define what makes an investment great.

Such a definition may elude even experienced investors due to the randomness in the stock market, its daily fluctuations and the fact that many investors may not document their investment theses in detail.

A cursory observation into an average investor's portfolio may display a smattering of gems and an often larger pool of languishing stocks.

FOCUSING ON WINNERS

It is precisely these gems that should make you sit up, for they represent the "successful" portion of the portfolio as opposed to the "loser" stocks that may languish in obscurity for years.

The right thing to do, in portfolio management, would be to sell away the losers and substitute them for winners. But this action requires psychological determination and grit which isn't always as easy to carry out.

I would like to help you separate the gems from the pretenders.

Companies that are worth holding for the long term can have certain characteristics that we can identify.

With that in mind, here are four aspects of great investments culled from my years of investing. It's not an exhaustive list, but it should help you or any budding investor to be aware of what constitutes a great business.

STRONG COMPETITIVE MOAT