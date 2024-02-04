4 most expensive condos in Bugis: Is this the next most prestigious place to live in Singapore?

Bugis is supposedly Singapore's midtown - an area between the fringe regions and the city centre. But ever since South Beach Residences and the ongoing Ophir-Rochor Corridor, it's seemed that the epicentre is slowly moving to Bugis itself. There have even been points where District 7 has outpriced District 9; and from word on the ground, some are even saying that Bugis may be the Orchard of tomorrow.

There has been a lot more buzz in the area now that Guoco Midtown seems to be about done. A slew of new shops and eateries have been added, and Porsche Singapore now even has a stunning new showroom concept set over 8,500 sq ft.

So for those with the budget looking to live in the area, here are some of the more pricey options to look at in Bugis:

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Tenure Completion Date MIDTOWN MODERN $14,000,000 3,272 $4,278 4 Jan 23 99 yrs from 10/12/2019 Uncompleted CONCOURSE SKYLINE $5,700,000 2,131 $2,674 18 May 2023 99 yrs from 13/03/2008 2014 DUO RESIDENCES $3,938,000 1,722 $2,287 18 Nov 2022 99 yrs from 01/07/2011 2017 MIDTOWN BAY $3,687,000 1,023 $3,606 18 Jan 23 99 yrs from 02/01/2018 Uncompleted

Source: URA

Most expensive condos in Bugis (2023)

1. Midtown Modern

Location: 18 Tan Quee Lan Street (District 7)

Developer: Guocoland

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2025

Number of units: 558

Midtown Modern is the sister development to Midtown Bay (see below), and both projects are by the same developer, GuocoLand. While the locational traits are similar, both projects have been given different themes.

Midtown Bay is the more business-oriented of the two, whereas Midtown Modern is more wholly given over to the residential side, as the much higher unit count suggests. Guocoland is quite aware of one of the key drawbacks to Tan Quee Lan Street: while it's a very central and convenient location, there's a drastic lack of green space in the area; and this is compounded by the busy roads and looming buildings.

To do this, the developers have included rooftop gardens that total around one hectare of green space, with 186 plant species; it's even divided into different zones with three seasonal themes (summer, spring, and autumn; but winter just doesn't work for Singapore). All of this also shows in the facilities, with the estuary pool deliberately made to look like a watering hole in a dense forest.

Midtown Modern does seem to want to cater to family buyers, rather than just the usual assortment of investors; but time will tell if this works. Even with the added greenery, there are only two schools in enrolment distance (SOTA and Stamford Primary); and Bugis is traditionally considered more of a shopping/entertainment area than a family area.

This aside, the location next to Bugis MRT (EWL, DTL) and Bugis Junction means every amenity you need is here; and if not, you're just a short few stops from Orchard or City Hall. This is the main factor driving the price, and combined with the quality, most buyers would admit that the price is fair (if way out of reach for most Singaporeans) given the response of sales so far.

2. Concourse Skyline

Location: 298 Beach Road (District 7)

Developer: Hong Fok Land Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2014

Number of units: 360

Skyline looks a lot bigger than a small 360-unit condo, thanks to the imposing facade; but then you realise how big those units are. The one-bedders alone can range from 786 to 883 sq ft, while the four-bedders can be upward of 2,100+ sq ft.

Like The Concourse next to it, Skyline has the advantage of looking out over the Kallang Basin. The waterfront view looks out over Nicoll Highway, while on the other side, you have a bird's eye view of Beach Road. This also means Nicoll Highway MRT (CCL) is practically next to the condo, while Bugis is less than a five-minute drive.

Concourse Skyline will be a major beneficiary of the Ophir-Rochor Corridor, which will add Grade A office space and retail to its surroundings. As an added plus, the redevelopment of the once-ageing Golden Mile Complex may add further amenities, as news so far indicates a possible mixed-use project (not that Skyline lacks amenities anyway, being in the heart of Beach Road.)

This project is walkable to Bugis, so it's also ideal for those who want to live near Bugis, but not be caught in the constant traffic jams around the Bugis Junction area.

3. DUO Residences

Location: 1 Fraser Street (District 7)

Developer: Ophir-Rochor Residential Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2017

Number of units: 660

This was possibly Midtown Bay and Midtown Modern's most prominent alternative. According to realtors, sales during both Midtown projects often saw buyers bringing up DUO Residences for comparison.

DUO Residences is a mixed-use project, and the project also houses Andaz (a five-star hotel), office spaces, and numerous top-end eateries and shops. There is a 56,000 sq ft retail gallery for the commercial component, so it's a very significant complement.

From DUO, Bugis MRT (DTL, EWL) is just a short stroll down Rochor Road. Alternatively, if you walk in the direction of Beach Road, Nicoll Highway MRT (CCL) is also in range. This is, overall, one of the most accessible projects in District 7 by any form of transport. As such, this is a property that has as much rental potential as it does for home ownership — it's certainly convenient for anyone wanting to be near the CBD.

4. Midtown Bay

Location: 122 Beach Road (District 7)

Developer: Guocoland

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2025

Number of units: 219

This is the sister development to Midtown Modern (above), and both are by the same developer. They're differentiated by Midtown Bay being more commercially focused; buyers in earlier launch phases even got offered free use of the co-working space in the project's offices, for a limited time. You'll also notice the smaller residential unit count.

We've heard some realtors describe Midtown Bay as a "newer South Beach Residences", and we're inclined to agree — this has the whole live-play-work philosophy down pat, with offices, eateries, communal spaces, etc. compacted into the same project. If you're the sort who likes the idea of your office and favourite cafes being just an elevator ride or two away, you'll love this.

(On the flip side, if you're the sort who wants to be miles away from your office when not working and in a quiet enclave, we don't think you're the target audience here).

Besides being rather self-contained, Midtown Bay is next to Bugis MRT (EWL. DTL) and Bugis Junction, and a short ride away from Orchard or the CBD. As with its companion project, this incredible convenience is reflected in the price tag as well.

