4-room Boon Keng flat with 'unblocked views of Kallang River' sold for over $1.3m

This sale marks a new high for four-room flats outside of the central area of Singapore, says Huttons Asia's senior director of data analytics, Lee Sze Teck.

At $1,300,888, the 1,023 sq ft flat is located on the 28th floor of Block 8B Upper Boon Keng Road and costs $1,272 per square foot, EdgeProp reported.

It is one of 808 units in the Kallang Trivista HDB cluster, completed in 2016, with the minimum occupancy period ending in 2021.

The transaction was brokered by Martin Silva, associate division director at Huttons Asia, and took a period of three and a half months after the unit came under his jurisdiction, Silva told AsiaOne.

Several factors may account for the high resale price.

According to EdgeProp, the flat is in a block that is located on the border of the Kallang River, giving the unit an unobstructed view of the river as well as Marina Bay Sands from its west-facing window.

The block is also a five-minute walk away from Kallang MRT station with amenities such as Sheng Siong and FairPrice supermarkets nearby.

And more million-dollar four-room flats may soon emerge in the area.

A quick search by AsiaOne showed two similar units in the same block are currently priced around $1.2 million respectively.

86 million-dollar four-room flats sold this year

The previous record for the sale of a four-room flat outside of the central area belonged to a $1.18 million ($1,162 psf) HDB flat at Sky Terrace@Dawson in February, according to EdgeProp.

Aside from this Boon Keng unit, a four-room jumbo flat at 50 Moh Guan Terrace in Tiong Bahru was sold for $1.5 million ($792 psf) in June.

Central region inclusive, a resale unit at Pinnacle@Duxton still holds the record for the highest price per square foot, after it was transacted at $1.41 million ($1,394 psf) in August, reported EdgeProp.

According to data.gov.sg, 86 four-room flats have been resold for at least $1 million this year. In 2022, only 38 transactions were recorded, and there were 44 such transactions in 2021.

ALSO READ: Record number of million-dollar HDB flats sold in August as resale prices climb 0.6%

khooyihang@asiaone.com