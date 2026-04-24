4-room flat sold for $1.17m, setting new Bedok resale record

A four-room flat at Block 154B Bedok South Road was sold for $1.17 million this week, and the sale has set a new resale record for four-room HDB flats in Bedok.

The sale price of the 1,001 sq ft Model A unit, on the 16th to 18th floor, translates to approximately $1,169 psf.

The record flat is located in Bedok South Horizon, a Build-To-Order (BTO) project that was launched during the November 2016 BTO sales exercise.

The previous record was held by another four-room flat in the same block; another 1,001 sq ft flat that changed hands for $1.12 million ($1,118 psf) earlier this month.

The sale of that unit marked the first time a four-room flat in Bedok South had crossed the million-dollar mark.

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Bedok South Horizon

Located in District 16, Bedok South Horizon comprises eight residential blocks that house a total of 940 units, with a mix of three- to five-room flats.

Four-room flats in Bedok South Horizon were going for approximately $490,000 to $650,888 during the BTO sales launch.

It was one of four Bedok BTO projects launched in the November 2016 BTO sales exercise, alongside the 500-unit Bedok Beacon, the 215-unit Bedok North Vale, and the 357-unit Bedok North Woods.

Together, those four developments account for over 2,000 flats which will complete their minimum occupation period (MOP) between 2026 and 2027.

This means that there will be more resale eligible flats which are set to enter Bedok’s resale market over the next 12 to 18 months.

Bedok South Horizon cleared its MOP earlier this year and is recording its first resale transactions.

The two April transactions are the first resale deals in the development.

Before Bedok South Horizon completed its MOP, the record resale price for a four-room flat in Bedok was $995,000, recorded at 430A Bedok North Road in February 2026.

That unit is from a development called Bedok North Woods, which launched in the May 2016 BTO exercise, six months before Bedok South Horizon.

The new record price of $1.17 million represents a $175,000 premium over that previous benchmark, which roughly translates to an 18per cent increase within two months.

HDB resale data shows that both April transactions at Block 154B are on the 16th to 18th floors and share the same 1,001 sq ft floor area.

The $50,000 gap between them cannot be directly attributed to floor level or unit size.

We postulate that a more likely explanation is unit orientation, which affects natural light and ventilation, or simply that the second buyer had visibility of the first transaction and priced accordingly.

Block Street Date Floor Price ($) PSF ($psf) 430A Bedok North Road February 2026 16–18 995,000 983 Former Bedok four-room record 154B Bedok South Road April 2026 16–18 1,120,000 1,118 First Bedok South million-dollar four-room sale 154B Bedok South Road April 2026 16–18 1,170,000 1,169 New Bedok four-room record

What is driving the price premium?

The upcoming Bedok South MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) is scheduled to open in the second half of 2026 as part of an integrated transport hub that includes a bus interchange.

The new integrated development is across the road from Bedok South Horizon, which currently has no direct or convenient MRT access.

So the operation of the station will give residents a direct rail connection for the first time.

The recent resale transactions seem to signal that some buyers and sellers are pricing in that uplift in anticipation of the station opening.

Beyond transport, the Bedok South Horizon is close to the upcoming Bayshore precinct, which is being developed as a car-lite neighbourhood with an estimated 12,500 dwelling units from public and private projects.

The Bayshore Drive government land sale (GLS) mixed-use site, with an estimated yield of around 1,280 residential units, forms part of this pipeline.

When a precinct-level development like this materialises, the profile and pricing of adjacent resale stock tend to lift over time.

The BTO supply within Bayshore adds a further consideration. HDB has classified Bayshore BTO flats as Plus flats, which carry a 10-year MOP, a resale subsidy clawback, and restrictions on subsequent resale to buyers with a household income of $14,000 a month or below.

Plus flat owners are also not permitted to rent out the entire unit even after their MOP.

For buyers who want proximity to the Bayshore area without those constraints, a resale flat at Block 154B, or others in Bedok South Horizon, may be the more straightforward option: they are immediately available, with no clawback and no resale income ceiling.

Thus, if we read deeper into the record $1.17 million price, it is the combination of a long remaining lease and a Bayshore-adjacent address, without the restrictions that come with a Plus flat.

Moreover, Temasek Primary School sits directly beside the development and Temasek Secondary School is opposite, with Red Swastika School and Yu Neng Primary School also within reach.

For families with school-going children, the proximity to Temasek Primary carries practical weight in primary school registration balloting.

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Examining some resale market comparables

The closest comparables to Block 154B in terms of age are Blocks 429B, 430A, and 431A Bedok North Road from the Bedok North Woods BTO development.

All three are Model A four-room flats that cleared their MOP roughly a year ahead of Bedok South Horizon.

At 1,012 sq ft per unit, they are slightly larger than the 1,001 sq ft at Block 154B, but are the same flat model and the most relevant age benchmark available within Bedok.

Over the past year, units at Bedok North Woods transacted between $808,000 and $995,000.

High-floor units (16–18) reached $920,000 to $995,000 while low-floor units (01–06) traded between $808,000 and $905,000.

Block Street Date Floor Size (sq ft) Price ($) PSF ($psf) Lease Start 429B Bedok North Road August 2025 13–15 1,012 930,000 919 2021 430A Bedok North Road July 2025 10–12 1,012 968,000 957 2021 431A Bedok North Road May 2025 16–18 1,012 960,000 949 2021 430A Bedok North Road February 2026 16–18 1,012 995,000 983 2021 430A Bedok North Road March 2026 10–12 1,012 975,000 963 2021 154B Bedok South Road April 2026 16–18 1,001 1,120,000 1,118 2022 154B Bedok South Road April 2026 16–18 1,001 1,170,000 1,169 2022

Block 154B has seen flats transacting from $1,118 to $1,169 psf, compared to the average range at Bedok North of $900 to $983 psf, a gap of 19 per cent to 30 per cent.

It is worth noting that flats in Block 154B are comparably smaller, so the psf premium is not a size effect.

It reflects what buyers are attributing to the Bedok South location and its upcoming TEL connectivity, relative to an otherwise comparable Bedok North Road address with existing EWL access.

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Million-dollar milestone

The two April transactions also place Bedok South Horizon within a broader price trend in the public housing market, namely the gradual increase in the overall proportion of million-dollar transactions across the entire HDB resale market.

According to the government, over 1,500 million-dollar HDB resale transactions were recorded in 2025, representing roughly 6per cent of all HDB resale transactions that year.

Those deals are concentrated in estates that have recently passed MOP with strong connectivity and long remaining leases, a description that now fits Bedok South Horizon.

Whether Bedok South Horizon sustains these price levels depends on two variables: how many of the remaining owners in this MOP cohort decide to sell in the months ahead, and whether the Bedok South MRT station opens on its projected 2H 2026 schedule.

A timely opening would likely put further upward pressure as buyers begin pricing in the connectivity.

That said, the two April transactions may prove to be the price ceiling for Bedok South Horizon if sellers price at or above $1.17 million and find that buyer appetite at that quantum is narrower than the headline results suggest.

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