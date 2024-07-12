4-room HDB flat at Dawson sold for record $1.3 million

A 4-room (4R) HDB flat in Queenstown reached a record-high resale price of S$ 1.3 million. This transaction underscores the appeal of Queenstown and indicates more significant trends within the HDB resale market.

This article will examine the specifics of this transaction, analyse the factors influencing the high price, and consider the implications for both buyers and sellers.

About Queenstown

Queenstown in Singapore is known for its juxtaposition of old and new, with heritage sites like the Queenstown Public Library and Alexandra Hospital existing alongside modern residential complexes like SkyVille and SkyTerrace @ Dawson.

This combination of historical heritage and contemporary amenities contributes to the area's appeal as a residential location.

Queenstown, situated in the central-western region of Singapore, boasts excellent convenience and connectivity. It is well-served by public transportation, including the Queenstown MRT station and multiple bus routes, which provide easy access to the city centre and other parts of the island.

The Queenstown area offers various amenities, including shopping centres like Anchorpoint and IKEA Alexandra, recreational spots like the Delta ActiveSG Gym, and renowned hawker centres such as Alexandra Village Food Centre, ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre, Redhill Food Centre, and Bukit Merah Central Food Centre.

The nearby Singapore Botanic Gardens and the scenic Mount Faber Park add to the appeal, making Queenstown a vibrant and well-rounded community.

The average housing price in Queenstown has consistently increased over the years. Prices surged from S$400,000 in 2009 to about S$675,086 in 2024, representing a significant 78.02 per cent increase.

The volume of transactions has varied over the years, with notable peaks in specific years, such as 2010 and 2021, and a dip in 2023.

Average prices have risen significantly by 73.25 per cent, reaching S$872,453 in 2024. Despite some fluctuations, the overall trend shows a steady price increase, reflecting a strong demand for 4-room flats in this area.

This stability and growth potential in the market are encouraging for both buyers and sellers, indicating a promising future for property investments in Queenstown.

About 90 Dawson Road

Block 90 Dawson Road in Singapore is part of the SkyTerrace @ Dawson development in the Queenstown estate.

The residential block features modern architectural design and communal facilities such as rooftop gardens, sky terraces, and recreational areas. It offers residents views of the city skyline and emphasises sustainable living and green spaces.

Living at Block 90 Dawson Road means enjoying unparalleled convenience and connectivity. The block is close to many amenities, such as supermarkets, dining options, and healthcare facilities.

The nearby Queenstown MRT station ensures seamless access to other parts of Singapore, making daily commutes and travel effortless. These modern amenities and strategic location make Block 90 Dawson Road a comfortable and convenient place to live.

The area is near to prestigious educational institutions such as Crescent Girls' School, and Gan Eng Seng School, parks , hawker centres Alexandra Village Food Centre and ABC Brickworks Market and shopping centres such as IKEA Alexandra and Anchorpoint.

Below, we look at the price and volume trends of 90 Dawson Road over the years:

The average price at this address has experienced a 25.95 per cent increase, reaching S$1,099,500 in 2024. Transaction volume has shown variation, peaking at 20 in 2020 and dropping to 4 in 2024.

The consistent rise in average prices may indicate strong demand and value appreciation for properties at this location. This trend could reflect the perceived desirability of 90 Dawson Road as a prime residential location within Queenstown, supported by its modern amenities and strategic location.

Overview of the transaction

On July 1, 2024, a 4-room HDB flat located at 90 Dawson Road, Queenstown, was sold for S$ 1.3 million, setting a new record.

The flat, situated between the 40th and 42nd floors, has a total area of 1,044 sq ft. This transaction equals the all-time high (ATH) price for 4-room flats in Queenstown, highlighting the strong demand in the area.

Let's look at the most recent transactions:

Date Floor, Unit Size (sqft) Price (S$) Price (S$, sqft) Type 07/2024 40-42 1,044 1,300,000 1,245 4R 04/2024 19-21 1,173 1,238,000 1,055 4R 03/2024 28-30 700 710,000 1,014 3R 01/2024 16-18 1,044 1,015,000 1,101 4R 12/2023 34-36 700 758,000 1,082 3R 09/2023 31-33 893 955,000 1,069 4R 08/2023 37-39 893 975,000 1,091 4R 03/2023 7-9, 12 1,066 978,000 917 5R 03/2023 16-18 893 900,000 1,007 4R 02/2023 37-39 1,066 1,201,000 1,126 5R

Recent transactions of 90 Dawson Road.

The graph below shows the price and volume trends for 4R transactions in 90 Dawson Road:

The average price of 4-room flats at this address increased by 43.20 per cent, reaching S$1,229,333 in 2024. Despite the relatively low transaction volume-only three recorded transactions in 2024-the consistent rise in average prices reflects strong demand and premium valuation for these properties.

Factors contributing to the ATH

Location appeal

Queenstown, a historic housing estate in Singapore, remains popular due to its convenient access to amenities such as schools, shopping centres, and healthcare facilities. Its excellent transportation links via MRT and bus services also contribute to its appeal.

Property attributes

The apartment is on a high floor (40-42) with stunning panoramic views, reduced noise levels, and attractive features for potential buyers. Additionally, modern infrastructure and potential renovations contribute to the property's value.

Market trends

The increasing trend in property prices is a notable factor. Growing demand for HDB flats in prime locations and constrained supply have increased prices. Economic factors like low interest rates and a stable economy influence buyer decisions, contributing to higher resale prices.

Next, we go into some comparative analysis:

Comparison with national trends

The ATH price of S$1.3 million in Queenstown is lower than the national ATH of S$1.5 million for similar flats. This difference reflects varying demand and price trends across different HDB towns. Prime locations like Queenstown generally have higher prices, while other towns may offer higher resale values.

Comparison with nearby blocks (89, 91, 93)

To draw a better analysis, we compare Block 90 with its nearby neighbours, Blocks 89, 91, and 93:

The average resale prices for all blocks have increased consistently. The highest growth was seen at 90 Dawson Road, with a 45.19 per cent increase, followed by 93 Dawson Road at 46.56 per cent, 91 Dawson Road at 14.33 per cent, and 89 Dawson Road at 25.95 per cent.

Transaction volumes vary, showing significant peaks and troughs across different years and blocks. Notably, 90 and 93 Dawson Road consistently exhibit higher average prices than the other blocks, indicating strong market demand and premium valuation for these specific addresses.

Analysis and insights

The recent sale of a 4-room HDB flat in Queenstown for S$1.3 million reflects notable trends in the Singaporean property market. The average resale prices in Queenstown have been steadily increasing, reaching S$675,086 in 2024, indicating strong demand for properties in the area.

Queenstown's historical heritage and modern amenities make it a desirable residential location. Good connectivity and various facilities, including shopping centres and recreational spots, contribute to the area's attractiveness and the steady rise in property values.

The average prices of 4-room flats in Queenstown increased notably by 73.25 per cent to S$872,453 in 2024. This trend reflects the overall market dynamics, indicating a growing demand for HDB flats in prime locations.

At 90 Dawson Road, the average price increased 25.95 per cent to S$1,099,500 in 2024, emphasising this block's premium valuation of properties.

Transaction volumes show sustained interest in these high-demand areas. 90 Dawson Road's modern design, sustainable living features, and panoramic views from its high-floor units contribute significantly to its high resale value.

The comparative analysis above indicates the strong market position of 90 Dawson Road. The highest price growth among these blocks was observed at 90 and 93 Dawson Road, with increases of 45.19 per cent and 46.56 per cent, respectively.

This analysis illustrates the premium valuation of these addresses within the same vicinity.

The overall trend of rising prices, coupled with the variability in transaction volumes, highlights the dynamic nature of the Queenstown property market. Factors like appealing location, modern infrastructure, and favourable economic conditions such as low interest rates and a stable economy are considered crucial drivers of the current upward trend in property values.

Conclusion

The recent transaction in Queenstown reflects the active nature of Singapore's HDB resale market. Priced at S$ 1.3 million, this 4-room flat has set a notable benchmark for future transactions in the area.

Both buyers and sellers can gain valuable insights from this transaction, aiding them in making informed decisions within the market.

