4-room Pinnacle@Duxton flat sets new sales record at $1.4m

Less than a month after our five-room Pinnacle@Duxton $1.4 million record sale story, another Pinnacle@Duxton flat — this time, a four-room unit — has set a new record with a $1.4 million sale in April 2023.

New record for 4-room HDB resale in Singapore

PHOTO: 99.co

Located at Block 1C Cantonment Road within the 46-48 floor range, the four-room unit spans 95 square metres (1,023 square feet).

This places it as the most expensive four-room HDB resale flat on both price and price per-square-foot (psf) in Singapore.

Statistics-wise, while the prior five-room unit (1,141 square feet) at Blk 1G Cantonment Road sold at $1,227 psf, this 4-room (Type S1) sold at the current record-high of $1,369 psf.

The previous record for a four-room flat (1,001 square feet) at the same development was sold for $1.37 million last October, also at $1,369 psf.

PHOTO: 99.co

Similarly, also in April 2023, another five-room flat (Type S2) at Pinnacle@Duxton sold for $1.4 million, or S$1,227 psf.

This means that there are now three resale flats at Pinnacle@Duxton sold at $1.4 million (two five-rooms and one four-room), at psf prices from $1,227 to $1,369.

Singapore's current most expensive HDB resale flat — a five-room unit at SkyTerrace@Dawson, sold for $1.418 million in July last year, or $1,079 psf.

Million-dollar 4-room HDB resale flats sold in recent months

While March 2023 saw 39 HDB resale flats transacted for $1 million and above, April has so far seen about 22 HDB resale flats transacted in that range.

While five of the 22 so far were transacted at Pinnacle@Duxton, two were sold at Toa Payoh's The Peak, three at Bishan Street 22 and 23, and one each at SkyTerrace and SkyVille@Dawson respectively.

Among the 22, seven of them (32 per cent) are four-room flats (93 to 95 square metres).

PHOTO: 99.co

One notable trend is that most of these flats are higher floor units.

For example, in April, four of the Pinnacle@Duxton record units were in the 43rd-to-48th-floor range, with one exception: a four-room flat at 1F Cantonment Road, sold for $1 million in April 2023, was within the 10th-12th floor.

ALSO READ: New HDB BTO launches in Singapore: May 2023

This article was first published in 99.co.