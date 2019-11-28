4 ways to end 2019 on a good financial note

PHOTO: Pixabay
Kishore Sabareeshan
BankBazaar.sg

It isn't uncommon for a financial plan to not shape up as you might have wanted it to. There are several factors that can contribute to the failure of a financial plan, and there are more than a handful of articles that speak about how you can create a solid financial plan, so let's set that aside for now.

What we're going to do is tell you what you can do to improve your financial situation by the end of Dec 2019. Yes, these will be short-term tips that can help you enter 2020 with minimal financial baggage. Ready? Let's go.

PART WAYS WITH YOUR DEBT (AS MUCH AS YOU CAN)

Nothing can dampen your finances as much as debt. Now, having debt is not always a problem, but not knowing how to manage it will surely introduce you to a world of issues. If you have a considerable amount of debt currently, consider paying off as much as you can and enter year 2020 with as little debt as possible; you'll thank us later.

CHECK YOUR CREDIT SCORE

Find out what your current Credit Score is, and do whatever you can in the short term to get it to a better level by Dec 31st, 2019.

Since the timeline is short, keep in mind that you can't expect any miracles to happen, so set a realistic, modest goal.

For instance, if your Credit Score is 700 now, you could easily bring it up by, say, 20-30 points in a month or so by either repaying more of your debt or by diversifying your credit portfolio by getting a new Home Loan, Credit Card or Personal Loan - the choice depends on what you don't have yet.

Let's say you have 2 Credit Cards and no loans. Here, it would make sense to go in for a Personal Loan and add variety to your credit history.

DITCH PEAK-SEASON VACATIONS 

While December is certainly a lovely time to travel and go on a holiday, transport and accommodation rates are generally at their peak during this month, so if you can wait, push your vacation plans to, say, the beginning of February - you're sure to save a good amount of money on flight, hotels and what not.

Plus, you'll have way less tourists to deal with when you go on holiday - double win!

DON'T BUY ANYTHING NEW, JUST YET

With holiday seasons come shopping discounts and limited-period sales offers. Stay strong and try not to get carried away by the festive vibe. After all the hullabaloo dies down, you can always shop in peace with your newly-allocated spending budget for 2020. Sounds good, eh?

This article was first published on BankBazaar

More about
Money Credit ratings Bond/Debt Market

TRENDING

&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
Malaysia coach accident: Bus company refutes allegations that driver was sleep-deprived
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'
Family of woman in vegetative state loses suit against NUH and neurosurgeon
Family of woman in vegetative state loses suit against NUH and neurosurgeon
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park &amp; other activities
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park & other activities
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Insurance agent who underdeclared commission income by $2m fined $660k
Insurance agent who underdeclared commission income by $2m fined $660k
Chinese man files lawsuit after friend resells his $1.9m game character for $755
Chinese man files lawsuit after friend resells his $1.9m game character for $755
PMD rider charged after hitting boy, 12, who lost tooth
PMD rider charged after hitting boy, 12, who lost tooth
1-year-old boy in Philippines dies from eating jelly
1-year-old boy in Philippines dies from eating jelly
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung&#039;s manhood
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung's manhood
Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday weekend in Singapore
Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday weekend in Singapore

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Christmas carnivals along Orchard: What to look out for at The Great Christmas Village 2019
3 Christmas villages along Orchard Road: Here's what to look out for
&#039;I got married at 50... and it&#039;s the best decision I ever made&#039;
'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents&#039; business and becoming my own boss
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide

Home Works

A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
Godfrey Gao dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Godfrey Gao, 35, dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper

SERVICES