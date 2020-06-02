4 ways new regulations will mitigate risks for digital financial service users in Singapore

Risks and security issues crop up as payment systems develop and move toward digital platforms. Digital payment services become an important issue with an increasing number of digital banking services and firms springing up and applying for digital banking licenses.

The Money-changing and Remittance Businesses Act, along with the Payment Systems (Oversight) Act, was repealed with the commencement of the renewed Payment Services Act on 28 Jan 2020.

Here are 4 ways consumers like you and me will benefit from the new regulations in the Payment Services Act.

#1 LOSS OF CUSTOMERS' MONEY

The new Bill will recognise new activities under services that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) regulates.

For instance, customer monies entrusted to payment service providers may be lost when the service provider becomes insolvent. The Bill now includes these 3 means of safeguarding customer monies from loss through institutions' insolvency:

An undertaking or guarantee by a bank in Singapore or prescribed financial institution to be fully liable to the customer for such monies

A deposit in a trust account; or

Safeguarding in another manner that may be prescribed by the MAS.

The definition of e-money will also now include e-wallets, going beyond stored value or pre-paid services such as public transport cards. With this inclusion, e-money issuers now have an obligation to protect the value held in major e-wallets for consumers and merchants.

On top of these measures, 3 classes of licences have been introduced -- Money-Changing Licensees, Standard Payment Institutions, Major Payment Institutions.

These classifications differentiate the services providers so that they remain sufficiently regulated according to the type of service they offer, without compromising new innovation of payment services in the financial market.

At the same time, consumers can make informed decisions on which payment service or provider best suit their needs.

#2 MONEY LAUNDERING / TERRORIST FINANCING RISKS