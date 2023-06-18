40 new condos with profitable sub sales: A look into their performance

Every now and then, we publish updates on condo sub sales, and the profits that sometimes result. In recent years we've seen some windfalls, on the back of a (possibly overheated) property market. Here's an update on the sub sale market so far in 2023, and all you need to know:

What is a sub sale unit?

A sub sale unit is classified as the sale of a property before the development receives CSC (Certificate of Statutory Completion). This can happen because construction can typically take three to four years; so an owner could sell their unit in this period.

Note the CSC date is different from the TOP date, so a sub sale can still happen even after the key collection. There will take a certain level of nuance here to decide if you want to sell before or after the condo is completed (assuming your SSD is up).

If the condo turns out worse than expected (just doesn't look as nice as the renders or lots of complaints about defects), it may have been better to sell beforehand. Yet on the other hand, a much better feel and execution once it is completed could also mean better prices overall as buyers are able to see and touch it for themselves.

Gains from sub sales in 2023

Here's a look at the average gains broken down by projects for those who had a sub sale transaction 2023:

Project Gain ($) Gain (per cent) Number of transactions 3 CUSCADEN $220,000 13.9 per cent 1 AFFINITY AT SERANGOON $165,329 16.0 per cent 27 AMBER PARK $177,693 10.3 per cent 4 ARTRA $387,867 20.6 per cent 3 AVENUE SOUTH RESIDENCE $175,500 11.8 per cent 3 BOULEVARD 88 $3,872,000 38.2 per cent 1 DAINTREE RESIDENCE $258,153 22.3 per cent 8 DAIRY FARM RESIDENCES $162,188 16.6 per cent 1 FOURTH AVENUE RESIDENCES $153,200 7.5 per cent 5 GEM RESIDENCES $279,116 26.1 per cent 17 J@63 $562,820 29.1 per cent 1 JADESCAPE $348,623 25.0 per cent 27 KENT RIDGE HILL RESIDENCES $212,667 17.5 per cent 3 KI RESIDENCES AT BROOKVALE $363,267 19.3 per cent 3 KOPAR AT NEWTON $165,000 10.3 per cent 1 LAUREL TREE $102,333 17.0 per cent 3 MAYFAIR GARDENS $165,714 11.4 per cent 7 MAYFAIR MODERN $309,267 15.8 per cent 3 MIDTOWN BAY $56,000 2.9 per cent 1 MIDTOWN MODERN $177,410 11.1 per cent 2 NYON $235,000 15.4 per cent 2 OLLOI $434,000 17.5 per cent 1 PARC CLEMATIS $249,261 20.3 per cent 13 PARC ESTA $323,922 24.6 per cent 52 PARC KOMO $130,000 14.9 per cent 1 PARK COLONIAL $180,500 14.7 per cent 4 RESIDENCE TWENTY-TWO $525,000 28.0 per cent 1 RIVERFRONT RESIDENCES $194,312 19.9 per cent 55 SENGKANG GRAND RESIDENCES $104,400 8.5 per cent 2 SKY EVERTON $153,000 6.3 per cent 2 STIRLING RESIDENCES $314,682 24.4 per cent 7 THE FLORENCE RESIDENCES $248,132 20.4 per cent 21 THE JOVELL $144,700 23.6 per cent 2 THE LINQ @ BEAUTY WORLD $173,000 17.2 per cent 1 THE TRE VER $241,516 20.6 per cent 40 THE VERANDAH RESIDENCES $71,296 6.5 per cent 3 THE WOODLEIGH RESIDENCES $221,000 16.8 per cent 2 TREASURE AT TAMPINES $202,943 20.1 per cent 39 VIEW AT KISMIS $196,500 17.2 per cent 2 WHISTLER GRAND $384,690 31.4 per cent 12

Every new launch with a sub sale transaction recorded gains only with the exception of one new launch – One Draycott.

Some things to note about sub sale transactions:

1. Sub sales may not happen by design or intention

Some buyers are under the impression that sub sales come about as an actual strategy or method of property investment. But most of the time, successful sub sales were not by design — they are transactions that happen sporadically, such as when an owner gets approached by someone who really likes the unit, someone's financial situation changes so they sell before completion, etc.

This is also more likely in the 2023 market: At this current time, our stock of unsold housing is at a 15-year low. This has resulted in a slew of buyers, who are in absolute urgent need of a new home — and that contributes to both the profits and numbers of sub sales in the data.

But even under these optimistic market conditions, we'd caution you against assuming a prospective pool of buyers, ready to swoop in on the fourth year.

2. The high sub sale profits we're seeing are due to a booming property market

The past few years have been exceptional. Property prices rose 10.6 per cent across the board between 2020 and 2021, and a further 8.4 per cent by end-2022. New launch prices, for instance, rose at an exceptional pace in 2021 and 2022:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

We don't know if similar sub sale profits would exist in a less exuberant market (at least, we haven't gathered data on this yet). There's no guarantee that a downturn won't happen, sometime within the four years of your condo's construction.

Also, bear in mind that our article shows some sellers making a loss, even in the current boom market.

3. Getting the early-bird discount doesn't ensure your sub sale will be profitable

Even if you buy at the earliest, VVIP phase (or whatever the developers call it), this is no guarantee of profit. Some buyers may assume that, if they buy at 15 per cent discount, then selling in year four - when developer prices have assumedly risen - means a 15 per cent quick profit.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

In reality, there are cases where developers decreased prices in later sales phases. Sky Habitat and Skywoods, for instance, saw prices drop after the initial launch. This might translate to slimmer profits for sub sales.

As an aside, don't forget yours may not be the only sub sale listing for your project or even your specific block. If someone else is attempting a sub sale out of desperation (e.g., a drastic change in income and they can no longer afford the unit), there's a chance they'll lower their asking price significantly below yours.

4. There are loads of inconveniences and smaller costs that come with a sub sale

Unless you already have another home, there's the issue of getting your new unit if you just sub sale-d the one you were waiting for. Here's where things can get sticky.

You may find that the same market which granted you a profitable sub sale has also driven up the costs of other projects. Any profit you made from the sale may simply be swallowed by the higher price of your next home.

There's also the practical consideration of having to wait for a new home all over again (if you elect to buy a new launch as a replacement). You need to consider the cost of temporary accommodation, for example, if you have nowhere else to stay (and rental rates in Singapore are also at a peak as of 2023).

A common complaint about people who have done sub sales involves the various bills and fees, which can total up and eat into profits. Many bank loans, for instance, have lock-in periods that last for up to three years - so you may find yourself paying a hefty prepayment penalty.

You also incur conveyancing fees for the paperwork, and there must be developer approval, which can take time to coordinate. You may also be paying an agent's service fees, unless you're handling the sub sale on your own (which is a tough feat).

Here's how the calculations might look like from a buyer and from a seller:

Buyer sub sale calculations

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Seller sub sale calculations

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

5. Listing and selling a sub sale unit is tough

Attempting a sub sale is a much tougher process than you might think. There's a chance that the developer is still heavily marketing its unsold units, so you may have further price competition there, depending on how desperate they are to clear their remaining units.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There's also the issue on the marketing front. If there are still unsold units, your one listing is going to get lost among all the other advertising. This may be especially so in mega-developments, where there can be hundreds of listings at one go. Your agent may need to spend heavily on refreshing these listings, to appear constantly to attract new buyers.

Another complication could be due to incentives. If there are remaining units sold and developers are offering a high commission to clear (and you are offering your agent below market commission rates), some agents may be more inclined to swing buyers towards buying from the developer instead.

There's also a tendency to assume that, if you're an owner looking for a sub sale, you must somehow be in desperate need to back out of your purchase. Don't be surprised at how aggressively some sellers will try to lowball you, even in a tight housing supply situation.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.