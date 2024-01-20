44 upcoming new-launch condos in 2024 (starting from $1,402 psf)

2024 won’t be seeing the same scarcity issues in the aftermath of Covid-19 — predictions range as high as over 11,600 new units, spread across some 38 new launches.

These are just the larger projects too, and may not include some of the smaller ones over the year. For homeowners about to enter the market, we’ve put together this list of known upcoming new launches:

New launches for 2024

Projects Street District Tenure 21 Anderson 21 Anderson Road 10 FH 32 Gilstead Gilstead Road 11 FH 33 Devonshire Devonshire Road 10 FH Amber Sea Amber Gardens 15 FH Ardor Residence 181 Haig Road 15 FH Aurea (Former Golden Mile Complex) Beach Road 7 99 Bukit Timah Link Bukit TImah Link 21 99 Champions Way Champions Way 25 99 Clementi Avenue 1 Clementi Avenue 1 5 99 Creston Residences Still Road 15 FH Deluxe Residences Lorong Melayu 14 FH Dunearn Road 870 Dunearn Road 21 FH Former Bagnall Court Upper East Coast Road 16 FH Former Caldecott Broadcast Centre Andrew, Olive & John Road 11 99 Former Central Mall Havelock Road 1 FH Former Chuan Park Lorong Chuan 19 99 Former East Court Koon Seng Road 15 FH Former Far East Shopping Centre Orchad Road 9 999 Former Jansen Mansions 25 Jansen Road 19 FH Former Kew Lodge Kheam Hock Road 11 FH Former La Ville Tanjong Rhu Road 15 FH Former Meyer Park Meyer Road 15 FH Former Mount Emily Road 2, 4, 6 Mount Emily Road 9 FH Hillhaven Hillview Rise 23 99 Jalan Tembusu Jalan Tembusu 15 99 Kassia Flora Drive 17 99 Keppel Bay Plot 6 Keppel Bay 4 99 Lentor Central Lentor Central 26 99 Lentor Mansion Lentor Gardens 26 99 Lentoria Lentor Hills Road 26 99 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh Lorong 1 Toa Payoh 12 99 Lumina Grand (EC) Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 23 99 Marina Gardens Lane Marina Gardnes Lane 1 99 Marina View Residences Marina View 1 99 Newport Residences 80 Anson Road 2 FH One Sophia Sophia Road 9 99 Pine Grove Parcel B Pine Grove 21 99 Plantation Close (EC) Plantation Close 24 99 Sora 91 Yuan Ching Road 22 99 Tampines Avenue 11 Tampines Avenue 11 18 99 Tampines Street 62 (Parcel B) (EC) Tmapines Street 62 18 99 The Arcady 2 Saint Barnabas Lane 12 FH The Hill @ One North Slim Barracks Rise 5 99 The Hillshore 292 Pasir Panjang Road 5 FH

Projects you’re likely to see first

1. Lumina Grand (EC)

This project is the first EC launch of the year, and is located at Bukit Batok West Ave 5. It’s right next to another EC, Altura, which launched in August last year (Altura will be finished in 2027). There’s 512 units on offer, set over 10 blocks.

In terms of pricing, potential homeowners at Lumina Grand have a variety of options to choose from, with apartments ranging from compact three-bedroom of 936 sq. ft. to expansive five-bedroom units spanning 1,711 sq. ft.

Prices start at from $1.34 million for a three-bedroom unit, translating to $1,429 psf. Three-bedroom premium units are available from $1.39 million (or $1,432 psf).

For families requiring more space, four-bedroom options start at $1.63 million ($1,413 psf), while those seeking a five-bedroom residence can expect to pay around $2.1 million ($1,402 psf).

But Altura still has some unsold units (an 88 per cent take-up rate as we’re writing this), and Square Foot Research pegs the average pricing here at $1,475 psf, which is almost similar to Lumina Grand, so buyers will likely be making close comparisons.

These two projects straddle the line between Bukit Batok West and Tengah.

On the Tengah side, there’s frankly not much we can say for now — most of it is still undeveloped, and the first MRT stations there will only be up in 2027. For now, residents will likely rely on a bus connection to Bukit Gombak.

In terms of amenities, it’s mainly going to come from the HDB enclave that’s already here; this includes usual heartland stuff like coffee shops, clinics, small supermarkets, etc.

Both Altura and Lumina Grand will also have good greenery views, as they are between Tengah Plantation Village and Bukit Batok Hillside Park. For more major retail and entertainment, the area is a bit sparse right now.

There will also be good access to ACS Primary in future, but this is a long way down the road (the school is only relocating in 2030).

2. Hillhaven

Situated within walking distance of Hillview MRT (DTL), Hillhaven is one of the few residential plots in Hillview that’s in close proximity to the train station (barring future rezoning).

This wasn’t an area that appealed to buyers from the get go, as sales at Midwood and Dairy Farm Residences were slow initially.

Do note that there are also more residential plots around that have yet to come up, along with a large reserve site at Dairy Farm — so expect further upgrades in the future.

Hillhaven is a smaller development of 341 units housed within two blocks. This is typically a good size for those who still want a good mix of facilities, but don’t want such a crowded environment.

This is one of the more conveniently located condos in the area, as it’s just across the road from HillV2 (and next to Midwood). That’s not the biggest mall, but it does have a supermarket and can provide for most daily needs.

Also, Hillview MRT is just one stop from Beauty World, which has a couple of older malls and an upgrade in the future with The Linq @ Beauty World and The Reserve Residences (both have commercial components); so we don’t think residents will feel any inconvenience.

This project is also situated directly between Bukit Panjang Hill and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, and the Rail Corridor runs alongside here; some residents in this area already cycle to The Rail Mall, and it takes less than 10 minutes.

Prices appear to average around $2,000 psf (starting from $1,907 psf), which is broadly in line with market rates from last year.

Hillhaven offers two-bedroom units from 678 sq. ft. at $1.37 million ($2,020 psf), while three-bedroom options (some with a study) range from 947 to 1,195 sq. ft. and start from $1.835 million ($1,938 psf).

For families, four-bedroom units start at 1,259 sq. ft. and go up to 1,636 sq. ft., priced from $2.44 million ($1,938 psf).

3. The Arcady

The Arcady is the first freehold launch of 2024. This is in the Boon Keng area, and is a small project at just 172 units.

The Arcady is very accessible, being within walking distance of Boon Keng MRT (NEL), and having a huge number of bus services that ply the route (13 different bus services at the bus stop, which is just outside the condo).

Note that Boon Keng MRT is just three stops to Dhoby Ghaut, and three stops to Serangoon MRT; so it’s easy to get to town, as well as Nex Megamall.

While this isn’t the most peaceful family location (likely too much traffic and too little greenery for most), it is very convenient; right down to the many eateries that line the road in front of the condo. We could see landlords eyeing this as a potential rental asset.

Indicative prices are around $2,500 psf, which is a bit hefty; but it’s expected given the freehold premium. One thing that might worry buyers though, is the presence of two places of worship near the condo; some might consider it a noise concern.

4. The Hill @ One North

You’ll probably see the VIP Preview of this condo by February or March. This is a small project (142 units) located close to One-North Residences (a much older condo dating back to 2009).

For those who don’t remember, the last launches in the area, Blossoms by the Park and One-North Eden were very well received (although they are small projects) so there seems to be good demand in the area for residential units.

We see this as being a primarily rental asset, catered to two demographics: the first would be the foreign executives working at Fusionopolis, Biopolis, or the rest of the One-North tech hub.

The other would be international students — schools like ESSEC and INSEAD are nearby, and NTU @ One-North is also here.

Fusionopolis itself has a supermarket, a pharmacy, and a good number of eateries; but otherwise, One-North MRT station (CCL) is just a short walk.

This provides access to Star Vista Mall at Buona Vista, in a single stop. Also, note that the lifestyle hub of Holland V is one stop away.

We aren’t certain about the pricing yet, as the preview is still on its way. However, some realtors have predicted a likely price point of around $2,300 psf.

5. Lentoria

The whole Lentor area is set to transform, and if you’ve been to Lentor recently, you’d probably be shocked by the amount of construction that has been going on.

Lentor has had a slew of new launches recently; from Lentor Hills to Lentor Modern, the name kept showing up in the past year. Now Lentoria is adding one more option to the list.

This is the fourth of the six GLS sites in the area, and interestingly enough, five of these sites are developed by GuocoLand, Hong Leong, or a mix of these entities (so don’t expect too much of a price war).

Lentoria is just a short walk from Lentor Modern. While that’s competition, we don’t see it as an entirely bad thing either; Lentor Modern has a large commercial segment, which should also provide amenities to Lentoria residents.

This is really important for the area, as there are no major malls nearby.

The Lentor MRT station (TEL) is also within walking distance of this project, so public transport is easily accessible. Lentor is, however, a fringe area; so expect a rather long ride to town.

Those who didn’t get their desired unit in the previous Lentor projects should take a look at this one. We don’t have news on the prices yet, but we’ll update you as soon as we have them.

This will be the smallest project on offer so far, with just 267 units. It is also one of the two GLS sites here within one km to the popular CHIJ St Nicks, so that would likely be another draw.

6. Sora

Interesting, a condo named after what you’d type in Google to check your home loan rates. Perhaps it’s a clever SEO move (or a not-so-smart one, given the increased competition).

In any case, Sora is very close to the recently launched LakeGarden Residences (less than five minutes’ walk), so we expect buyers will be closely comparing the two.

Realtors have already told us prices here are in the $1,900 to $2,100+ psf range, which is close to LakeGarden Residences (averaging $2,111 psf on Square Foot Research).

Sora is a mid-sized development, a bit bigger than LakeGarden (440 units to LakeGarden’s 306).

In terms of location, the two are so close they have the same advantages: a fantastic view of the Jurong Lake Gardens, with its Chinese Garden, Japanese Garden, etc.

This is one of the most photographed areas in Singapore, so the view will be a draw — as is the ability to easily walk over for a stroll, as the condo is at the foot of the garden.

The HDB enclave across the street provides most day-to-day amenities, with the usual coffee shops, minimarts, hair salons, etc. There’s also more than NTUC FairPrice in the area, and the Taman Jurong Food Centre is within walking distance.

The downside is the lack of walking access to the MRT station. You’ll need to use bus 49, near the condo, to get to Lakeside MRT (EWL). From there though, it’s just two stops to Jurong East MRT, which is where you’ll find malls like Jem and IMM.

Prices at Sora are between $1,900 to $2,000 psf, with three-bedders going for around $1.85 million ($1,953 psf).

ALSO READ: Why do some new-launch condos sell better than others? Here are 5 surprising reasons

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.