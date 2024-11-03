5 affordable 3-bedroom condos you can buy in 2024 from $970k

Continuing our hunt for the most affordable units in the market, this week we’ve lined up five budget-friendly three-bedroom units starting from just $970,000.

That said, do note that some of these picks are well-lived in, so if you are a little fussy you may have to allocate a bigger budget for renovation.

101 Spottiswoode Park Road

$970,000

Attribute Info Address 101 Spottiswoode Park Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 850 SQFT $PSF $1,141.81 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1973

Why I like it

Located under 15 minutes on foot from Outram Park MRT (East-West, North-East, and TEL), it's nestled next to Everton Road's iconic shophouses — a lifestyle perk that's hard to replicate.

Outram itself boasts a wide mix of dining, cafe spots, and bars, alongside lifestyle amenities, and Tanjong Pagar Market & Food Centre is nearby for local eats.

At 850 sq ft, the layout is compact yet functional, offering three bedrooms, a dedicated bath and a separate WC in the kitchen, plus a handy service balcony.

Last but not least, the unit is located on a high floor and enjoys a partial view of the current Keppel Port and future Greater Southern Waterfront.

- Ryan

Symphony Suites

$1,028,000

Attribute Info Address 21 Yishun Close Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 786 SQFT $PSF $1,307.89 PSF Developer EL Development TOP 2019

Why I like it

Overlooking Khatib Bongsu, Symphony Suites is a suitable choice for families seeking a green, well-established estate with convenient amenities.

Located about a 16-minute walk from Yishun MRT (North-South line) and Northpoint City, one of Singapore's largest malls, it's also close to Junction 9 and surrounded by coffee shops within nearby HDB clusters. Additionally, nature lovers will appreciate the proximity to Yishun Pond and Park's trails.

While compact at 786 square feet, the unit's efficient dumbbell layout maximises liveable space, and without a balcony, every inch of the apartment is used as liveable space. Ground-floor placement here doesn't mean a lack of light either; floor-to-ceiling windows in the living area and bedrooms ensure ample natural light throughout.

- Druce

Kovan Grandeur

$1,000,000

Attribute Info Address 118 Tampines Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 745 SQFT $PSF $1,477 PSF Developer Fragrance Properties Pte Ltd TOP 2012

Why I like it

Kovan Grandeur sits just an 11-minute walk from Kovan MRT (North-East Line), with Heartland Mall and Kovan Market & Food Centre nearby. The future Defu MRT, slated for 2030, will be even closer. For daily needs, Hougang Rivercourt offers a supermarket and dining options just a short walk away.

With the North-East gaining popularity for its nature trails, Kovan Grandeur offers quick access to the park connector along Serangoon River, leading to Punggol Promenade, Coney Island, and Lorong Halus Wetland Park.

At 745 sq ft, the unit may be compact but is efficiently laid out with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a home shelter, and a kitchen with a compact yard. There's even a small balcony, for some outdoor breathing space.

- Ryan J.

Parkview Apartments

$1,150,000

Attribute Info Address 1 Bukit Batok Street 25 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,130 SQFT $PSF $1,017.70 PSF Developer Far East Organisation TOP 1998

Why I like it

Parkview Apartments faces Toh Tuck Forest and is within walking distance of Bukit Batok East Point, offering two supermarkets and various dining options. Plus, it's under a 15-minute walk to Bukit Batok Nature Park, with a connector to the Rail Corridor and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve for outdoor enthusiasts.

While the MRT station isn't close by, a bus ride will get you there, making this location ideal for those with means of private transport.

The unit itself spans a generous 1,130 sq ft with no balcony, so you get full use of the space. It features three well-sized bedrooms, a kitchen with a separate service yard, and a utility room with an attached WC.

- Cheryl

Flora View

$1,150,000

Attribute Info Address 1 Ang Mo Kio Street 86 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 775 SQFT $PSF $1,484 PSF Developer Oxley YCK Pte Ltd TOP 2018

Why I like it

Nestled in a quiet landed enclave, Flora View overlooks Yio Chu Kang Road and a large forested area (designated for military use).

One drawback is the distance from Yio Chu Kang MRT Station (North-South line), and residents will need to travel out for access to malls and lifestyle options.

That said, the development does offer a convenience store and a few eateries, plus Nanyang Polytechnic is nearby, a nice perk for families with school-age children.

The unit itself is a compact 775 sq ft and includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a utility room adjacent to the kitchen. It also boasts an expansive terrace that runs the length of the apartment, ideal for enjoying the serene surroundings and adding a touch of outdoor privacy.

- Sean

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.