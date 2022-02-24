5 affordable 4-bedder condos in low-density areas below $2m

Despite our urban planners’ best efforts, Singapore is still a bit of a concrete jungle. It explains the sky-high prices in places like Bukit Timah, and other low-density zones.

Not all of us have the budget to enjoy landed housing though; so as an alternative, how about a condo unit situated within low-density enclaves? It’s where you might get better-unblocked views, it’s generally quieter (less traffic), and you should be guaranteed the views too when situated next to a landed estate. Here’s where you might find some affordable options:

Note: all properties below are based on the prices of four-bedder units. To keep the list affordable, we have stuck to transactions that remain below the $2 million mark; and some of the transactions fall below $1.5 million.

1. Westwood Residences EC

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Location: 180 Westwood Avenue (District 22)

Developer: KBD Westwood Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2017 (nearing MOP this year)

Number of units: 480

Notable highlights:

Westwood Residences is nearing the end of its MOP this year, and the pre-MOP transactions* may be raising a few eyebrows.

Westwood Residences is on the cusp of the Jalan Bahar landed enclave; a location that provides the low-traffic and clear views favoured by some buyers. It also has some upside, due to the upcoming Jurong Line.

Once Gek Poh MRT station is up (sometime in 2026) Westwood Residences will be one of the rare ECs to have a train station within walking distance; it will be about 430 metres, or around nine minutes walk, to the MRT.

That said, day-to-day amenities may be considered a bit far by some buyers. Pioneer Mall and Jurong Point are at least a nine-minute drive; and while Gek Poh Shopping Centre is closer at around an 8-minute walk, it’s more for eateries than shopping.

Nonetheless, if the quantum remains at around $1.2 million for 1,200+ sq. ft. units, that’s bound to be attractive in the pricey 2022 real estate market. This is especially considering that Westwood is now halfway to full privatisation, and that there’s no upfront ABSD** for upgraders.

*You can only sell units before MOP with special permission from HDB

**Upgraders normally have to pay the ABSD if they buy their condo before selling their flat, but they can apply for ABSD remission later if they qualify.

Recent transactions:

Date Unit Size Price PSF Transacted Price June 4, 2019 1,238 sq. ft. $908 $1,124,000 PHOTO: Stackedhomes 2. Gambir Ridge PHOTO: Stackedhomes Location: 16 Gambir Walk (District 19)

Developer: Meadows Investment Pte. Ltd.

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2015

Number of units: 77

Notable highlights:

Gambir Ridge is small (77 units), tucked deep into a landed housing enclave, and is a freehold property; the ultimate triad for exclusivity.

What’s unique about Gambir Ridge is that, despite being in a landed area, it has walking access to an MRT station. Bartley MRT station is a short 6-minute walk, but this is just one stop away from Serangoon MRT (where the line also connects to the North East Line).

This is also where the issue of amenities becomes subjective. To some buyers, being one train stop from Serangoon – where you’ll find mega-mall NEX near the MRT – counts as having amenities “close by”. If you agree, you can consider Gambir Ridge quite convenient.

If your idea of “nearby amenities” means being able to walk across the road to them, then this location will disappoint you. As is typical of a landed housing area, it’s just rows and rows of houses surrounding you.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

3. Terrasse

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Location: 21 Terrasse Lane (District 19)

Developer: MCL Land

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2015

Number of units: 414

Notable highlights:

Terrasse is located at the very end of the road, and is a respectable distance even from the nearby landed housing. It may have a claim to the most private and peaceful nook in the neighbourhood. You are also right next to Park Villa Terrace, a small park with a playground.

That said, exclusivity and sizeable units (the four-bedders can go beyond 1,300 sq. ft.) are the selling points here; and definitely not accessibility. While there is a bus stop just outside, there’s no MRT access currently.

Although this will change with the upcoming Serangoon North MRT station on the Cross Island Line. The nearest entrance/exit will be located outside Bowen Secondary School, so it isn’t too far away. That said, upcoming is a bit of a stretch at this point, as the targeted completion is only in 2030, if there are no further delays.

If you drive, the location can be fairly convenient. Serangoon Garden, which is more or less the hub of the area, is a 10-minute drive from here. However, you can drive to Heartland Mall in just seven minutes.

Recent transactions:

Date Unit Size Price PSF Transacted Price Sept 13, 21 1,367 sq. ft. $1,235 $1,688,888

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

4. Seletar Park Residence

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Location: 17 Seletar Road (District 28)

Developer: Asplenium Land Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2015

Number of units: 276

Notable highlights:

Seletar Park Residence offers notably big units, with even the smallest two-bedders at around 797 sq. ft., and four-bedders reaching up to 1,701 sq. ft. Along with the low unit count and quiet location, this is a condo for families that want a lot of personal space.

That said, the bigger 4 bedroom units here are more of a lifestyle option, with quite a big chunk of the space going to PES space instead.

It’s also designed by SCDA Architects, who are well known for high-end developments like Leedon Residence , Rivere , and Amber Park . As such, it’s a sleek and minimalist design that you’d usually associate with a high price too.

Unlike most condos in landed enclaves, there is a mall just next door: Greenwich V is a small mall, but it does have a Cold Storage and a number of eateries. There are also some (high-end) restaurants within walking distance, about nine to 10 minutes on foot.

This isn’t a huge range of conveniences, so you’ll still need to drive out for most needs; but it’s better than just rows of houses all around.

Like most low-density areas, there’s no access to an MRT station; so this is a condo for those who drive or take the bus.

Recent transactions:

Date Unit Size Price PSF Transacted Price Jan 11, 22 1,378 sq. ft. $1,306 $1,800,000 Aug 10, 21 1,378 sq. ft. $1,230 $1,695,000

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

5. Sea Horizon EC

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Location: 1 Pasir Ris Drive (District 18)

Developer: Hao Yuan Development Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2016 (Met MOP last year)

Number of units: 495

Notable highlights:

We did have some reservations on placing Sea Horizon on this list, as while some blocks do face the low-lying Jalan Loyang Besar area, the vicinity across Pasir Ris Rise has a number of condos so it is getting quite dense. It’s also worth noting the current open car park area (where the Pasir Ris 8 show flat is located) will be a residential plot in the future, so you will be situated between multiple developments.

Nevertheless, the main selling point of Sea Horizon is its family-centric location. This condo is just four minutes walk from Downtown East, which is one of the main family recreation hubs of the east side. Downtown East is brimming with restaurants, and there’s an NTUC FairPrice and a Don Don Doki.

Otherwise, White Sands is just a six-minute drive away, and is a major mall.

Besides this, there are five schools within one-kilometre of Sea Horizon: Casuarina Primary, Pasir Ris Primary, Pasir Rise Crest Secondary, Hai Sing Catholic School, and Greenview Secondary.

All in, a good spot for families, with only the drawback of a 15-minute walk to Pasir Ris MRT station. The price point, while not as cheap as some other ECs, is reflective of Sea Horizon being just around four years from full privatisation.

Recent transactions:

Date Unit Size Price PSF Transacted Price Jan 3, 22 1,302 sq. ft. $1,205 $1,570,000 Dec 21, 21 1,302 sq. ft. $1,037 $1,350,000

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.