5 affordable condos with unblocked views priced under $1m

This week’s round-up is for buyers who want a bit more openness; literally.

We’re looking at five of the most affordable condo units under $1 million, that come with unblocked views: whether it’s greenery, low-rise landed estates, or the occasional waterfront.

Interestingly, all the picks this week are located in the west. Pure coincidence, but a reminder that the west side still offers solid value, especially if you’re after space, light, and a little more breathing room.

Lake Grande

$799,000

Attribute Info Address 10 Jurong Lake Link Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 409 SQFT $PSF $1,954 PSF Developer MCL Land (Vantage) Pte Ltd TOP 2020

Why I like it

Units under $1 million with a view aren't common. But this unit is on a high floor, and has a fully unblocked view of the emerging Tengah estate. It's not just a visual perk either: the elevation brings in natural light and excellent ventilation, which goes a long way in making a small space feel more open.

At 484 sq ft, the layout is compact but efficient. There's little wasted space here, and the balcony adds a nice touch to enjoy the view. Unlike many small units, it still comfortably fits a dining setup.

The kitchen is on the smaller end, but still functional. You still get both top and bottom cabinetry, with some open shelving above the fridge to squeeze in a bit more storage. The bedroom's also decently sized, and if you prefer an enclosed layout, it's possible to add in sliding doors or a partition.

Lake Grande is within walking distance to Lakeside MRT Station (EWL), and located just across the road from the scenic Jurong Lake Gardens — a huge plus for anyone who values nature or an active lifestyle. You're also within one kilometre of Rulang Primary, though the unit's size may not be ideal for families.

- Ryan

Sol Acres

$799,999

Attribute Info Address 6 Choa Chu Kang Grove Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 495 SQFT $PSF $1,616 PSF Developer MCL Land (Brighton) Pte Ltd TOP 2019

Why I like it

Located within a walking distance of both Keat Hong and Teck Whye LRT Stations, this high-floor unit at Sol Acres offers practical connectivity.

Whether you're heading towards Choa Chu Kang MRT or Bukit Panjang MRT, both stations are just two stops away via LRT and each anchored by their own shopping malls. Within the immediate neighbourhood of Sol Acres, you'll also find a mix of eateries and supermarkets nestled in the surrounding HDB clusters.

Sol Acres just passed its MOP, and one of the selling points of this particular unit is that it enjoys unblocked views of the neighbourhood skyline. The balcony is also reasonably sized; spacious enough to accommodate a compact dining set and enjoy the unblocked views.

In the bedroom, floor-to-ceiling windows frame the same unblocked view. So, for those who enjoy bright and airy homes, this one would be a nice choice.

- Druce

Foresque Residences

$800,000

Attribute Info Address 101 Petir Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 463 SQFT $PSF $1,728 PSF Developer Wincheer Investment Pte Ltd TOP 2015

Why I like it

If you're after a bit more peace and greenery, this high-floor unit at Foresque Residences might be one to consider. The unit itself sits on a high floor with an unblocked view over the nearby landed enclave. At 463 sq ft, it's definitely compact, but the layout is efficient and functional, making good use of the available space.

The bedroom shares the same open view and benefits from floor-to-ceiling windows, which help to make the space feel brighter and more expansive. You're also right next to Zhenghua Park and Chestnut Nature Park-ideal if you enjoy quiet walks, fresh air, or a bit of nature just outside your door.

That said, public transport isn't its strongest point. You'll need to take a short bus ride to Pending LRT, which connects to Bukit Panjang MRT (DTL) and three shopping malls in the area. That said, Dairy Farm Mall is within walking distance and should cover most day-to-day essentials.

- Ryan J.

Parc Riviera

$810,000

Attribute Info Address 101 West Coast Vale Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 463 SQFT $PSF $1,749 PSF Developer EL Development (West Coast) Pte Ltd TOP 2020

Why I like it

Set on a high floor with an unblocked view over the Pandan River towards the Jurong International Business Park, this 463-square-foot unit may be compact, but it offers a tranquil outlook and an efficient layout.

The balcony is spacious for a unit of this scale. It can comfortably accommodating a small dining set for two, and helping to free up the inside for other uses. In the bedroom, a thoughtful nook next to the wardrobe provides room for a small dressing or study table, or even the option to expand the wardrobe further.

One downside is that the nearest MRT station is still some distance away. While the upcoming Pandan Reservoir MRT station (JRL) will improve connectivity when it's completed in 2027, a short bus ride will still be needed to get there.

For now, the development is well-supported by amenities within the nearby HDB clusters-and the reservoir itself is just a short stroll away, perfect for those who enjoy having nature close to home.

- Cheryl

The Tennery

$849,000

Attribute Info Address 3 Woodlands Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 614 SQFT $PSF $1,383 PSF Developer Dollar Land Singapore Pte Ltd TOP 2013

Why I like it

For those looking for a combination of unblocked views, a unique layout, and everyday convenience, this high-floor unit at The Tennery is worth a look.

The development is mixed-use, with Junction 10 mall located just below and Bukit Panjang MRT station (DTL) right across the road. Hillion Mall and Bukit Panjang Plaza are also close by, and the Rail Corridor is just a short walk away.

The unit spans 614 sq ft and makes efficient use of its high ceiling with a built-in mezzanine above the kitchen-a flexible space that could function as a sleeping area, study, or play zone.

The wall between the bedroom and living area has been replaced with full frosted glass and a sliding door, allowing more light to flow through while still maintaining privacy. A jack-and-jill bathroom setup adds convenience, especially when guests are over.

One of the key selling points is also of the unblocked views of the landed enclave nearby.

- Sean

[[nid:716465]]

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.