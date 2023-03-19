5 best travel insurance with Covid-19 coverage in Singapore (2023)

DBS travel insurance plans automatically include Covid-19 coverage for the following:

The DBS travel insurance plans are very comprehensive, generally offering coverage that is comparable to or slightly higher than what other providers offer. This is especially for their overseas medical expenses, which start at $300,000. But you pay for what you get-DBS travel insurance do also come with higher premiums.

When I buy travel insurance, I don't really care whether the insurer has 900 years of experience or if the plan comes with extra coverage for Chanel bags. Just give me the cheapest travel insurance plan can liao!

If that sounds like you too, you'll be glad to know we've done the legwork for you. After assessing the most popular travel insurers in Singapore, the honour of cheapest travel insurance in Singapore goes to…Bubblegum Travel Insurance.

But as the old saying goes, you get what you pay for. Will you regret being a cheapskate and lose out on important coverage if the only number you look at is the price?

Looking first at non-Covid coverage, Bubblegum's overseas medical expense limit of $150,000 is slightly lower than that for other providers. For comparison, FWD's lowest tier comes with a $200,000 overseas medical expenses limit.

Next, we take a look at Covid-19 coverage. After Bubblegum, the next 3 cheapest travel insurance options don't cover you for Covid-19, and you'll need to pay anywhere between $15.45 to $40 extra to get those benefits. Comparatively, Bubblegum Travel Insurance already comes with Covid-19 coverage, including up to $65,000 for Covid-19 medical expenses, $1400 ($100/day) hospital cash and $5,000 if your trip is cancelled due to Covid-19.

All in all, Bubblegum Travel Insurance is the most affordable travel insurance option out there that already includes Covid-19 coverage. It's also got decent regular, non-Covid coverage-not the best, but enough for a trip overseas. That makes it a great value for money option if you're just looking for all-round travel insurance benefits.

However, if you have specific travel insurance coverage in mind such as a high travel curtailment benefit, assess other travel insurance options to find one that suits your unique requirements.

8. Does travel insurance cover Covid-19?

When the Covid-19 pandemic started, most insurers did not extend their coverage to Covid-19-related mishaps. The pandemic was quickly considered a "known event", which insurers usually do not offer compensation for. So, if your flight got cancelled because of Covid-19, you'd be out of luck trying to get your insurance claims approved.

Now, as travel restrictions get lifted, insurance companies are rushing for a slice of the pie. Since the virus looks like it's here to stay, most insurers are offering coverage that includes specific benefits for Covid-19. Where Covid-19 benefits aren't already included in the policy, insurers offer an optional Covid-19 rider you can pay for to add on to the existing regular coverage.

Read your policy documents carefully to see if Covid-19 is covered, and add it on if you need to.

9. How do I choose the best travel insurance with Covid-19 coverage?

Covid-19 coverage can vary quite a bit from insurer to insurer. When you're shopping for the best insurance policy, there are three things you want to look out for when it comes to choosing the best travel insurance with Covid-19 coverage:

Medical expenses coverage

Overseas hospital cash

Overseas quarantine allowance

Trip cancellation

Do note that the plans still exclude travelling against a travel advisory put in place by the Singapore government or by the local authority at your trip destination. Meaning, if your destination country goes on red alert for Covid-19, visitors are highly likely to come into contact with the virus and your insurance is highly likely to reject any Covid-19 claims. So be sure to check announcements on both ends before you depart.

Another common exclusion is failing to take precautions against Covid-19. This is worded kinda vaguely in those lengthy insurance policies, but could include not following any Covid-19 regulations at your destination or on the plane. So make sure you wear your mask whenever it's required (or even when it's not, if you want to play extra safe) and don't attend any illegal raves.

10. What do I do if I get Covid-19 during or after travel?

First of all, when booking your trip, you should retain all receipts, tickets and itineraries in case your trip has to be cancelled or altered.

At the first sign of a Covid-19 infection or related travel disruption, you should call your insurer and ask for guidance. Many insurers maintain a 24-hour hotline for travel claims. Save that number before you depart Singapore so that you aren't stuck somewhere without wi-fi or 4G to Google the hotline.

To make a claim, you will usually have to submit your insurer's form with supporting documents by the deadline mentioned in your contract (usually 30 days). Don't wait until you're back in Singapore to check which documents you need.

If you catch Covid-19 while you're in Singapore, you will likely have to submit the results of a PCR Swab Test or Antigen Rapid Test conducted at a clinic or hospital.

It gets a bit more complicated if you're overseas. The insurer will likely require documentation from the hospital as well as a doctor's letter stating that you are unfit to travel and/or recommending treatment.

If you need to be quarantined overseas, you should make sure you have a quarantine order from the government, otherwise you may not be able to claim for quarantine allowance. Remember to ask for this as not all countries automatically issue such documentation.

