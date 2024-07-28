5 biggest HDB units above 1,700 sq ft for homeowners that need more space (from $798k)

Living in a spacious home might be a luxury for most Singaporeans, but this has not deterred some from searching for the biggest homes they could find (and afford) on the market.

This week, we look at five spacious HDBs above 1,700 sq ft that would be a comfortable fit even for bigger families in Singapore. These units are located in the North region of Singapore and are within walking distance of several coffee shops, malls and MRT stations.

Given the bigger size of the flats, do expect that most of these units would come at a higher overall cost outlay and are older.

664 Yishun Avenue 4

$1,500,000

Attribute Info Address 664 Yishun Avenue 4 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 2,099 SQFT $PSF $714.63 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1986

Why I like it

This jumbo 2,099 sq ft unit has five good-sized bedrooms (with the option to create a sixth room), three bathrooms and a huge kitchen with a store room. What makes this unit family-friendly is the ample amount of common spaces, including a sizeable family area and living cum dining room area.

As most of the bedrooms are situated in one section of the apartment, it creates a more private setting. I also appreciate that the master bedroom is especially spacious, which is further amplified by the fact that the apartment is located on a high floor and enjoys a bright and natural setting.

Block 664 is located under a 15-minute walk to Khatib MRT Station (North-South line), which has two supermarkets and several eateries in the vicinity. There's also the option to take a slightly longer walk to Yishun MRT Station (North-South line) located within the massive Northpoint City for more shopping and dining options.

Residents who need quick access to food and groceries can consider heading to Wisteria Mall instead, which is located right across the road. The unit is within walking distance of Yishun Park and Pond.

- Ryan

204 Marsiling Drive

$798,000

Attribute Info Address 204 Marsiling Drive Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,755 SQFT $PSF $454.70 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1980

Why I like it

Sized at 1,755 sq ft, this corner unit in Marsiling originally came with two living rooms, two kitchens, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

While its original layout would have been great for a dual-key unit, the current homeowners have merged both units to create a more seamless apartment (though there's still the option to revert to its original layout).

The kitchen and living area on the left side of the apartment have been converted into bedrooms so that all four bedrooms are situated on one side of the unit for more privacy.

Other alterations include merging two of the bathrooms into one huge bathroom. While this means that homeowners can enjoy a bigger bathroom, this also means that there are now only three bathrooms (instead of four).

On the other hand, both bedrooms on the right side of the apartment have been hacked to make room for a larger living and dining space. This apartment also has a sizeable access balcony, which would be useful for creating functional storage. Full-height glass sliding doors separate the access balcony from the living room, giving owners the option to open the space for better ventilation and more natural light into the space.

The block is a short distance from Marsiling Market and Marsiling Food Centre. Additionally, there is also a supermarket located directly within the HDB cluster. Woodlands Waterfront, Admiralty Park and Marsiling Park are located close by for nature lovers.

Other key landmarks within the area include the Republic Polytechnic and the Woodlands Checkpoint.

One downside, however, is that the nearest MRT station is located quite a distance away and would require a short bus ride. Marsiling MRT Station (North-South line) is a 27-minute walk away, while Woodlands North MRT Station (Thomson-East Coast line) is around a 28-minute walk.

- Druce

808 Woodlands Street 81

$1,099,999

Attribute Info Address 808 Woodlands Street 81 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 2,034 SQFT $PSF $540.81 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1994

Why I like it

Situated just across from Republic Polytechnic, this jumbo flat offers a tranquil living environment with an unblocked view within walking distance of key amenities.

Woodlands MRT Station (North-South and Thomson-East Coast lines) and Causeway Point are a reasonable 10-minute walk away. As an alternative, residents can also head to Woodlands North Plaza, which has a wet market, supermarket and various food options. Nearby parks include Admiralty Park for scenic jogging routes. All in all, its location would appeal to folks who enjoy living in the heart of the Woodlands estate.

This apartment is a massive 2,034 sq ft jumbo flat and its current layout includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a store room, an access balcony, a family room with a service balcony and plenty of common space.

- Ryan J.

411 Woodlands Street 41

$1,050,000

Attribute Info Address 411 Woodlands Street 41 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,905 SQFT $PSF $551.18 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1995

Why I like it

Nestled across the expressway from the Singapore Turf Club and the upcoming Kranji redevelopment, this unit would appeal to homeowners who want a move-in ready and spacious home in the neighbourhood.

The amenities within the area are quite wholesome, too. The block is an 8-minute walk from Marsiling MRT Station, which has two supermarkets and various eateries within its vicinity. Additionally, it is a walking distance to Marsiling Park, which leads to the Woodlands Waterfront and Admiralty Park.

The jumbo unit is 1,905 sq ft and has an existing layout of four spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, generous common areas (including a family room), an access balcony and a spacious kitchen with an enclosed service balcony.

Depending on future needs, this flat can comfortably accommodate another two bedrooms, which is useful for growing families with growing needs.

The master bedroom is uniquely spacious, seeing that it can comfortably accommodate a walk-in wardrobe and a study area. Both bathrooms have separate shower areas, too.

This is a corner unit and is located on a high floor. The overall living environment is private, bright and well-ventilated.

- Cheryl

604 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5

$1,380,000

Attribute Info Address 604 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,754 SQFT $PSF $786.77 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1979

Why I like it

Sandwiched between two landed estates, this block is located across the up-and-coming Lentor area. As such, Lentor MRT Station (Thomson-East Coast line) is an 11-minute walk away and the HDB cluster is within walking distance to Ang Mo Kio 628 Market and Mayflower Market and Food Centre. Additionally, the block is within a 1-km radius of the popular CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls' School.

This jumbo unit is 1,754 sq ft with an original layout of four spacious bedrooms (two ensuites), a small helper's room, four bathrooms, two store rooms, two living rooms, an access balcony and two kitchens.

The current owners have remodelled the layout to maximise the living space. Both living rooms have been combined and the separate kitchen areas have been opened to accommodate a built-in island counter with floor-to-ceiling shelving for a more circular layout. There's also the option for future owners to include a separate service yard in the kitchen if needed.

The unit has been recently done up and is in move-in-friendly condition for those who are not fussy. One functional inclusion would be the spacious walk-in wardrobes for both ensuite bedrooms.

- Sean

[[nid:693329]]

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.