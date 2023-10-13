5 cheapest 3-bedroom condos under $1.1m in Singapore

For those working with a tight budget and looking for more affordable homes, we have narrowed down five of the cheapest three-bedroom apartments under $1.1 million. These residences aren't just economical - they're also situated within easy walking distance of essential amenities such as dining establishments, grocery stores, and schools (just perhaps not the MRT).

On a less positive note, some of these units are more on the compact side and would be more suitable for small families. Still, if convenience and budget are your top priorities, these are some options to consider.

Now let's get on with the list of curated units this week!

1. Whitewater

$970,000

Three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address 33 Pasir Ris Street 72 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,151 SQ FT $PSF $842.75 PSF Developer Whitewater Properties PL (Far East Organization) TOP Oct 2005

Why I like it

Nestled within the leafy and scenic Pasir Ris neighbourhood, this apartment in Whitewater is well-sized at 1,151 square feet. Offering a functional layout, it comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living area, a yard space and a home shelter.

For homeowners who plan to have a walk-in wardrobe (without having to convert one of the common bedrooms), the master bedroom has an alcove that is big enough to accommodate a walk-in cabinet. Furthermore, the master bathroom is spacious enough to fit a bathtub.

Taking a look at its location, Whitewater is located across from Pasir Ris West Plaza, which offers a convenient option to pick up food and groceries. Alternatively, Elias Mall and Ikea Tampines are within a one kilometre radius of the site.

Currently, the nearest MRT Station is a 20-minute bus ride to Pasir Ris MRT Station (East-West line), though the upcoming Elias MRT Station cuts the commute time to a five-minute walk. The Cross Island line, however, is only expected to be ready in the year 2032.

There are several schools nearby, making it ideal for families with schooling children. This includes Tampines Meridian Junior College, Park View Primary School, Meridian Primary School and Overseas Family School, all of which are less than a one kilometre radius away.

Last but not least, one of the key highlights of living at Whitewaters would be its lifestyle. It is located a short walk from Pasir Ris Park and Beach, which is a nice lifestyle addition to those who enjoy the outdoors.

2. The Criterion

$1,080,000

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address 17 Yishun St 51 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 786 SQ FT $PSF $1,374.05 PSF Developer Island Glades Developments Pte Ltd TOP Oct 2018

Why I like it

Ideal for those who are looking for a relatively new and move-in-ready unit, this apartment located in Yishun might be a practical choice for fuss-free homeowners. At 786 square feet, this compact-sized apartment comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a balcony and a regular-sized living and dining area. Do note that at this size, one of the common bedrooms will only be able to fit in a single bed.

Seeing that this is a high-floor apartment, the balcony does help to bring in more natural light and allowing the apartment to feel well-ventilated and breezy. Furthermore, it is a good way to enjoy the outdoors as the balcony can accommodate small outdoor furniture. Most importantly, this unit does not have exposure to direct afternoon sun and the apartment offers views of the condo pool.

As a fairly new project, The Criterion recently reached its MOP and was completed back in 2018.

That said, this unit has been recently renovated in a simple design, which is move-in friendly for homeowners who are not picky.

The Criterion is located around an eight-minute walk from Wisteria Mall for residents to find convenient food and grocery options. Otherwise, there are several coffee shops located under the neighbouring HDB blocks. Yishun Park is also located nearby, which is ideal for those who like to have access to green spaces.

On the downside, the nearest MRT Station is quite a far walk away. Khatib MRT Station (North - South line), is around a 20-minute walk and would require residents to take a bus ride instead.

That said, there are many schools within walking distance, including Northland Primary School, Orchid Park Secondary School, Naval Base Primary School, Huamin Primary School and North View Primary School.

3. Parkview Apartments

$1,088,000

Three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address 5 Bukit Batok St 25 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,119 SQ FT $PSF $972.30 PSF Developer Far East Organisation TOP Oct 1998

Why I like it

Homeowners who are looking to live in a tranquil and green environment for a change might just find this apartment in Parkview Apartments a good choice. Located within the leafy Bukit Batok area, this spacious unit is sized at 1,119 square feet and offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a well-sized living area, a compact kitchen and a yard area that comes with a utility room for storage.

Notably, this unit does not have a balcony, which is good for homeowners who prefer to have the entire apartment used as liveable space. Despite being one of the low-floor units, the full-height windows in the living room and three bedrooms allqw natural light into the apartment, which is good for those who want a brightly lit apartment. The apartment does look into the condo's pool, which is a nice addition to the overall ambience.

As previously mentioned, this apartment comes with a ventilated utility room, which is good for storage or as a helper's room (if you're living with one).

With its exclusive location, one of the downsides is the project's distance away from the nearest MRT Station. Bukit Batok MRT Station (North-South line) is around a 25-minute walk away, though there's also the option to take the bus there, instead.

However, those who are interested in Parkview Apartments might actually prefer its withdrawn location and lifestyle elements, since the neighbourhood is flaked with huge verdant forested areas. Plus, the project is a short walk from Bukit Batok Nature Park, making it a good space to call home for outdoor lovers.

Residents can pick up food and groceries from the numerous eateries and supermarkets nearby, although the nearest shopping mall would be quite a distance away.

There are quite a fair number of schools nearby, including Keming Primary School, Bukit View Primary and Secondary School and Bukit Timah Primary School.

4. Northoaks

$1,098,800

Three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address 32 Woodlands Crescent Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,292 SQ FT $PSF $850.46 PSF Developer Hong Leong Holdings Ltd TOP Oct 2001

Why I like it

With its proximity to the nearest MT station and spacious layout, this apartment in Northoaks would be an ideal home for families who are looking for a practical choice. Sized at 1,292 square feet, the apartment offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living area, a utility room, a store room and a yard area.

I appreciate that the apartment has a functional layout and every corner of the home is spacious.

It's also noted that it does not have a balcony, which is ideal for homeowners who just want to maximise its liveable space.

There are full-height windows found in the living area and all three bedrooms, which allows plenty of natural light in. Furthermore, it is located on a high floor and overlooks the condo's pool. This might be a plus point for a more tranquil environment since the MRT train track (and noise) would likely affect units that are facing ontwards.

Located around a seven-minute walk from Admiralty MRT Station (North-South line), this allows residents to conveniently head to Kampung Admiralty to pick up groceries, and food and even visit the medical clinic. Furthermore, the Admiralty wet market is also located nearby.

Another option is to head to the nearby supermarket and coffee shops found in the neighbouring HDB blocks.

There is a wide list of schools nearby, though the nearest Primary Schools within a one kilometre radius include Admiralty Primary School, Greenwood Primary School and Riverside Primary School.

5. Symphony Suites

$1,100,000

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address 13 Yishun Close Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 915 SQ FT $PSF $1,202.19 PSF Developer EL Development Pte Ltd TOP 2019

Why I like it

Sized at 915 square feet, this apartment is ideal for families who are looking for move-in-friendly apartments. With a dumbbell layout, it offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open-concept kitchen and a utility room for additional storage space.

Seeing that Symphony Suites was just completed in 2019, this apartment is relatively new and in a move-in-ready condition.

Junction Nine is a short walk away for residents to pick up basic necessities conveniently, though there are a variety of food options within walking distance, too.

However, Yishun MRT (North-South line) is around a 1.2km walk away from Symphony Suites, which is not the most convenient for those who commute via public transport daily. In response to this, there is a feeder bus provided by the condo to transport residents to the MRT Station.

That said; there are several schools nearby, including Chongfu School, Huamin Primary School, North View Primary School and Xishan Primary School.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.