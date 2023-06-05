5 commonly overlooked condos that are very convenient but in noisy, high-density areas

Are you the sort who always picks function over form? Or perhaps a landlord catering to short-term and more practical tenants? If so, the following properties are worthy of consideration.
They aren’t aesthetically pleasing, there’s no nearby green space, and the view will never be great – but you’re guaranteed to be mere minutes from the best amenities:
1. Sunshine Plaza
|Specifications
|Details
|Location
|10 Prinsep Link (District 7)
|Developer
|City Developments Limited
|Lease
|99-years
|TOP
|2001
|Number of units
|160
Situated next to Nafa along Middle Road, Sunshine Plaza is perhaps better known for its many printing shops than its residences. But with transactions averaging $1,383 psf, this is one of the cheapest ways to live in the heart of Bugis. The last transaction in March of this year, for example, saw a quantum of just $1.97 million for a huge 1,670 sq. ft. unit.
This project is within walking distance of four MRT lines: Bencoolen MRT Station (DTL), which is the closest and less than a five-minute walk. Bugis MRT station (DTL and EWL) is about a seven-minute walk, as is Bras Basah MRT station (CCL). The furthest would be Dhoby Ghaut MRT station which gives you access to the North-South line, so you are very well covered here.
Surprisingly for such a dense commercial area, Sunshine Plaza has schools within walking distance. St. Margaret’s Primary is less than a 10-minute walk from the project (although not within the 1 km radius), as is SOTA.
The nearby Prinsep Street, all the way to Bugis Junction, provides a huge number of eateries and retail options. This mitigates the fact that Sunshine Plaza’s own commercial component is not great (apart from print shops and some good diners).
Sunshine Plaza is surrounded by roads and buildings, and traffic noise and congestion will always be an issue here. But if you want an affordable and reasonably-sized home in Bugis, this is one of the few options now that Peace Centre is up from redevelopment.
Sunshine Plaza latest transactions
|Project Name
|Transacted Price ($)
|Area (SQFT)
|Unit Price ($ PSF)
|Sale Date
|Address
|SUNSHINE PLAZA
|$1,970,000
|1,679
|$1,173
|March 15, 2023
|10 PRINSEP LINK #05
|SUNSHINE PLAZA
|$908,000
|570
|$1,592
|March 03, 2023
|10 PRINSEP LINK #08
|SUNSHINE PLAZA
|$1,330,000
|861
|$1,545
|Nov 01, 2022
|10 PRINSEP LINK #05
|SUNSHINE PLAZA
|$1,238,888
|915
|$1,354
|Aug 08, 2022
|10 PRINSEP LINK #08
|SUNSHINE PLAZA
|$1,415,000
|1,130
|$1,252
|March 30, 2022
|10 PRINSEP LINK #09
2. Central Grove
|Specifications
|Details
|Location
|1 Geylang East Avenue 1 (District 14)
|Developer
|CapitaLand and Far East Organization
|Lease
|99-years
|TOP
|2001
|Number of units
|262
Central Grove is located just next to Aljunied MRT station (EWL). In fact, it’s probably a bit too close for its own good, as the elevated track passes quite nearby – be sure to look for stacks that are a bit further from this.
That aside, Central Grove is also close to some nearby HDB blocks, which provide the usual access to convenience stores and coffee shops. There’s also an NTUC FairPrice (Lorong 38) and a Giant (Avenue 2) which are less than a 10-minute walk. And as most Singaporeans know, the Geylang area itself is chock full of minimarts, 24-hour eateries, and small retail shops. And if that’s not enough, you are just one stop away from Paya Lebar Quarter.
Central Grove is within walking distance of the vice area, but it’s far enough for most residents to not be bothered by it.
Probably the biggest advantage to Central Grove right now is the development of the Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ). As mentioned, this new commercial hub will just be one train stop away; but prices at Central Grove (around $1,188 psf) make it far more affordable than living at PLQ itself.
Units are also sizeable enough for families, with 1,200+ sq. ft. units transacting at around $1.44 million of late.
Look for stacks further from the train track, and units on higher floors (Geylang in general has traffic noise and congestion issues).
Central Grove latest transactions
|Project Name
|Transacted Price ($)
|Area (SQFT)
|Unit Price ($ PSF)
|Sale Date
|Address
|CENTRAL GROVE
|$1,444,608
|1,216
|$1,188
|Feb 02, 2023
|3 GEYLANG EAST AVENUE 1 #06
|CENTRAL GROVE
|$1,380,000
|1,227
|$1,125
|Sept 09, 2022
|1 GEYLANG EAST AVENUE 1 #02
|CENTRAL GROVE
|$1,480,000
|1,216
|$1,217
|July 28, 2022
|3 GEYLANG EAST AVENUE 1 #16
|CENTRAL GROVE
|$1,275,000
|1,023
|$1,247
|May 31, 2022
|1 GEYLANG EAST AVENUE 1 #09
|CENTRAL GROVE
|$1,300,000
|1,173
|$1,108
|April 07, 2022
|1 GEYLANG EAST AVENUE 1 #02
3. Burlington Square
|Specifications
|Details
|Location
|175 Bencoolen Street (District 7)
|Developer
|CapitaLand and Far East Organization
|Lease
|99-years
|TOP
|1998
|Number of units
|262
Burlington Square evokes a strong love-it-or-hate-it reaction from the people who view it. The commercial component is frankly nothing to speak of, and at one point had some dodgy massage parlours (To our knowledge, these have been cleaned out since the post-Covid period).
But the small residential component (179 units) puts you within a 2-minute walk of Rochor MRT (DTL). Bugis MRT station (DTL and EWL) is further away, but still a very manageable one. You can also get to Little India (NE and DTL) in 8 minutes, which is very convenient. Burlington’s weak commercial component is mostly irrelevant, as you’re at such a close distance to the Bugis shopping area.
(Oh and Sim Lim Square, if anyone still dares to shop there these days, is just across the road).
As a bonus, Burlington Square is less than a 10-minute walk to the entrance of Little India (around where The Verge and Tekka Centre are located). It is, however, far away enough to avoid the traffic problems of Little India.
Burlington Square is in a noisy and crowded location, and it is a leasehold project that’s getting on in years (the lease dates to 1996). But if you prize convenience over fancy facilities or exclusive locations, you might like this project.
Burlington Square latest transactions
|Project Name
|Transacted Price ($)
|Area (SQFT)
|Unit Price ($ PSF)
|Sale Date
|Address
|BURLINGTON SQUARE
|$1,600,000
|1,119
|$1,429
|May 16, 2023
|175B BENCOOLEN STREET #07
|BURLINGTON SQUARE
|$1,468,000
|1,302
|$1,127
|Feb 17, 2023
|175B BENCOOLEN STREET #05
|BURLINGTON SQUARE
|$1,480,000
|1,119
|$1,322
|Nov 02, 2022
|175B BENCOOLEN STREET #14
|BURLINGTON SQUARE
|$1,380,000
|1,152
|$1,198
|May 04, 2022
|175B BENCOOLEN STREET #05
|BURLINGTON SQUARE
|$888,000
|667
|$1,331
|April 20, 2022
|175B BENCOOLEN STREET #15
4. Textile Centre
|Specifications
|Details
|Location
|200 Jalan Sultan (District 7)
|Developer
|Unknown
|Lease
|99 years (from 1970)
|TOP
|1977
|Number of units
|132
Textile Centre used to have some shady residents back in the 2010s, but we understand that most of them have now left; the post-Covid phase seems to have cleared out most of the negative elements.
If you don’t mind the less-than-pleasing aesthetic, and the advanced lease decay (the lease started in 1970), this is an affordable way to be in a central location. There are two MRT stations in walking distance:
Contrary to what some online maps may tell you, Textile Centre is not 11 minutes from Nicoll Highway MRT (CCL). You can cut across City Gate and The Concourse, and get there in around 7 minutes.
Lavender MRT provides access to the EWL, but it’s a bit further (around eight minutes) via Crawford Street.
The area around Textile Centre is dotted with eateries and small retail shops, including the famous Nan Hwa Steamboat. An eight-minute walk along North Bridge Road will also take you to Hajji Lane, which is well-known for its nightlife.
Textile Centre’s large commercial component, sadly like many on this list, can be disregarded. It’s a wasted hodgepodge of random stores (many vacant) that we wouldn’t count as an amenity. There’s also a place of worship located within the development, which some residents may dislike.
Textile Centre latest transactions
|Project Name
|Transacted Price ($)
|Area (SQFT)
|Unit Price ($ PSF)
|Sale Date
|Address
|TEXTILE CENTRE
|$1,000,000
|883
|$1,133
|May 5, 2023
|200 JALAN SULTAN #17
|TEXTILE CENTRE
|$910,000
|883
|$1,031
|April 3, 2023
|200 JALAN SULTAN #18
|TEXTILE CENTRE
|$930,000
|883
|$1,054
|Dec 21, 2022
|200 JALAN SULTAN #18
|TEXTILE CENTRE
|$988,000
|883
|$1,119
|Nov 17, 2022
|200 JALAN SULTAN #14
|TEXTILE CENTRE
|$918,000
|883
|$1,040
|Sept 26, 2022
|200 JALAN SULTAN #14
5. Warner Court
|Specifications
|Details
|Location
|110 Holland Avenue (District 10)
|Developer
|DBS Realty Pte. Ltd.
|Lease
|Freehold
|TOP
|1985
|Number of units
|36
Warner Court is old, only has 36 units, and is too close to a main road for some people’s liking – but it’s also one of the most affordable ways to live in the heart of Holland V.
This project is right across the road from a mall; Holland Road Shopping Centre. This same mall has a Cold Storage and a Guardian, as well as most day-to-day amenities. And as everyone would expect from Holland V, there are restaurants galore and nightlife spots all over the neighbourhood. There is also the development of One Holland Village to look forward to, which should help with some of the current traffic flow.
The Holland Village MRT station (CCL) is just across the road, and this is one stop from Buona Vista MRT (CCL and EWL); so we’d count it as having good access to two train lines. Buona Vista MRT is also next to The Star Vista Mall, for bigger shopping needs, which you can actually walk to.
The unit sizes here are also larger than average, with the 2-bedroom units hitting a sizeable 1,195 square feet. Some units are also quite quirky, with access only via the stairs.
As a small bonus, Warner Court is a freehold development, so its age (built in 1985) is less of a concern. We do feel though, that many buyers at this point are counting on an en-bloc sale over the next decade. The land plot looks ideal for developers, being relatively small and yet convenient.
Warner Court latest transactions
|Project Name
|Transacted Price ($)
|Area (SQFT)
|Unit Price ($ PSF)
|Sale Date
|Address
|WARNER COURT
|$2,000,000
|1,141
|$1,753
|Aug 16, 2021
|110 HOLLAND AVENUE #02
|WARNER COURT
|$4,088,000
|2,637
|$1,550
|Oct 16, 2020
|110 HOLLAND AVENUE #06
|WARNER COURT
|$2,218,000
|1,184
|$1,873
|Feb 18, 2020
|110 HOLLAND AVENUE #02
|WARNER COURT
|$1,960,000
|1,195
|$1,640
|March 20, 2019
|110 HOLLAND AVENUE #03
|WARNER COURT
|$1,990,000
|1,270
|$1,567
|Jan 21, 2019
|110 HOLLAND AVENUE #04
This article was first published in Stackedhomes.