5 commonly overlooked condos that are very convenient but in noisy, high-density areas

Are you the sort who always picks function over form? Or perhaps a landlord catering to short-term and more practical tenants? If so, the following properties are worthy of consideration.

They aren’t aesthetically pleasing, there’s no nearby green space, and the view will never be great – but you’re guaranteed to be mere minutes from the best amenities:

1. Sunshine Plaza

Specifications Details Location 10 Prinsep Link (District 7) Developer City Developments Limited Lease 99-years TOP 2001 Number of units 160

Situated next to Nafa along Middle Road, Sunshine Plaza is perhaps better known for its many printing shops than its residences. But with transactions averaging $1,383 psf, this is one of the cheapest ways to live in the heart of Bugis. The last transaction in March of this year, for example, saw a quantum of just $1.97 million for a huge 1,670 sq. ft. unit.

This project is within walking distance of four MRT lines: Bencoolen MRT Station (DTL), which is the closest and less than a five-minute walk. Bugis MRT station (DTL and EWL) is about a seven-minute walk, as is Bras Basah MRT station (CCL). The furthest would be Dhoby Ghaut MRT station which gives you access to the North-South line, so you are very well covered here.

Surprisingly for such a dense commercial area, Sunshine Plaza has schools within walking distance. St. Margaret’s Primary is less than a 10-minute walk from the project (although not within the 1 km radius), as is SOTA.

The nearby Prinsep Street, all the way to Bugis Junction, provides a huge number of eateries and retail options. This mitigates the fact that Sunshine Plaza’s own commercial component is not great (apart from print shops and some good diners).

Sunshine Plaza is surrounded by roads and buildings, and traffic noise and congestion will always be an issue here. But if you want an affordable and reasonably-sized home in Bugis, this is one of the few options now that Peace Centre is up from redevelopment.

Sunshine Plaza latest transactions

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Address SUNSHINE PLAZA $1,970,000 1,679 $1,173 March 15, 2023 10 PRINSEP LINK #05 SUNSHINE PLAZA $908,000 570 $1,592 March 03, 2023 10 PRINSEP LINK #08 SUNSHINE PLAZA $1,330,000 861 $1,545 Nov 01, 2022 10 PRINSEP LINK #05 SUNSHINE PLAZA $1,238,888 915 $1,354 Aug 08, 2022 10 PRINSEP LINK #08 SUNSHINE PLAZA $1,415,000 1,130 $1,252 March 30, 2022 10 PRINSEP LINK #09

2. Central Grove

Specifications Details Location 1 Geylang East Avenue 1 (District 14) Developer CapitaLand and Far East Organization Lease 99-years TOP 2001 Number of units 262

Central Grove is located just next to Aljunied MRT station (EWL). In fact, it’s probably a bit too close for its own good, as the elevated track passes quite nearby – be sure to look for stacks that are a bit further from this.

That aside, Central Grove is also close to some nearby HDB blocks, which provide the usual access to convenience stores and coffee shops. There’s also an NTUC FairPrice (Lorong 38) and a Giant (Avenue 2) which are less than a 10-minute walk. And as most Singaporeans know, the Geylang area itself is chock full of minimarts, 24-hour eateries, and small retail shops. And if that’s not enough, you are just one stop away from Paya Lebar Quarter.

Central Grove is within walking distance of the vice area, but it’s far enough for most residents to not be bothered by it.

Probably the biggest advantage to Central Grove right now is the development of the Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ). As mentioned, this new commercial hub will just be one train stop away; but prices at Central Grove (around $1,188 psf) make it far more affordable than living at PLQ itself.

Units are also sizeable enough for families, with 1,200+ sq. ft. units transacting at around $1.44 million of late.

Look for stacks further from the train track, and units on higher floors (Geylang in general has traffic noise and congestion issues).

Central Grove latest transactions

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Address CENTRAL GROVE $1,444,608 1,216 $1,188 Feb 02, 2023 3 GEYLANG EAST AVENUE 1 #06 CENTRAL GROVE $1,380,000 1,227 $1,125 Sept 09, 2022 1 GEYLANG EAST AVENUE 1 #02 CENTRAL GROVE $1,480,000 1,216 $1,217 July 28, 2022 3 GEYLANG EAST AVENUE 1 #16 CENTRAL GROVE $1,275,000 1,023 $1,247 May 31, 2022 1 GEYLANG EAST AVENUE 1 #09 CENTRAL GROVE $1,300,000 1,173 $1,108 April 07, 2022 1 GEYLANG EAST AVENUE 1 #02

3. Burlington Square

Specifications Details Location 175 Bencoolen Street (District 7) Developer CapitaLand and Far East Organization Lease 99-years TOP 1998 Number of units 262

Burlington Square evokes a strong love-it-or-hate-it reaction from the people who view it. The commercial component is frankly nothing to speak of, and at one point had some dodgy massage parlours (To our knowledge, these have been cleaned out since the post-Covid period).

But the small residential component (179 units) puts you within a 2-minute walk of Rochor MRT (DTL). Bugis MRT station (DTL and EWL) is further away, but still a very manageable one. You can also get to Little India (NE and DTL) in 8 minutes, which is very convenient. Burlington’s weak commercial component is mostly irrelevant, as you’re at such a close distance to the Bugis shopping area.

(Oh and Sim Lim Square, if anyone still dares to shop there these days, is just across the road).

As a bonus, Burlington Square is less than a 10-minute walk to the entrance of Little India (around where The Verge and Tekka Centre are located). It is, however, far away enough to avoid the traffic problems of Little India.

Burlington Square is in a noisy and crowded location, and it is a leasehold project that’s getting on in years (the lease dates to 1996). But if you prize convenience over fancy facilities or exclusive locations, you might like this project.

Burlington Square latest transactions

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Address BURLINGTON SQUARE $1,600,000 1,119 $1,429 May 16, 2023 175B BENCOOLEN STREET #07 BURLINGTON SQUARE $1,468,000 1,302 $1,127 Feb 17, 2023 175B BENCOOLEN STREET #05 BURLINGTON SQUARE $1,480,000 1,119 $1,322 Nov 02, 2022 175B BENCOOLEN STREET #14 BURLINGTON SQUARE $1,380,000 1,152 $1,198 May 04, 2022 175B BENCOOLEN STREET #05 BURLINGTON SQUARE $888,000 667 $1,331 April 20, 2022 175B BENCOOLEN STREET #15

4. Textile Centre

Specifications Details Location 200 Jalan Sultan (District 7) Developer Unknown Lease 99 years (from 1970) TOP 1977 Number of units 132

Textile Centre used to have some shady residents back in the 2010s, but we understand that most of them have now left; the post-Covid phase seems to have cleared out most of the negative elements.

If you don’t mind the less-than-pleasing aesthetic, and the advanced lease decay (the lease started in 1970), this is an affordable way to be in a central location. There are two MRT stations in walking distance:

Contrary to what some online maps may tell you, Textile Centre is not 11 minutes from Nicoll Highway MRT (CCL). You can cut across City Gate and The Concourse, and get there in around 7 minutes.

Lavender MRT provides access to the EWL, but it’s a bit further (around eight minutes) via Crawford Street.

The area around Textile Centre is dotted with eateries and small retail shops, including the famous Nan Hwa Steamboat. An eight-minute walk along North Bridge Road will also take you to Hajji Lane, which is well-known for its nightlife.

Textile Centre’s large commercial component, sadly like many on this list, can be disregarded. It’s a wasted hodgepodge of random stores (many vacant) that we wouldn’t count as an amenity. There’s also a place of worship located within the development, which some residents may dislike.

Textile Centre latest transactions

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Address TEXTILE CENTRE $1,000,000 883 $1,133 May 5, 2023 200 JALAN SULTAN #17 TEXTILE CENTRE $910,000 883 $1,031 April 3, 2023 200 JALAN SULTAN #18 TEXTILE CENTRE $930,000 883 $1,054 Dec 21, 2022 200 JALAN SULTAN #18 TEXTILE CENTRE $988,000 883 $1,119 Nov 17, 2022 200 JALAN SULTAN #14 TEXTILE CENTRE $918,000 883 $1,040 Sept 26, 2022 200 JALAN SULTAN #14

5. Warner Court

Specifications Details Location 110 Holland Avenue (District 10) Developer DBS Realty Pte. Ltd. Lease Freehold TOP 1985 Number of units 36

Warner Court is old, only has 36 units, and is too close to a main road for some people’s liking – but it’s also one of the most affordable ways to live in the heart of Holland V.

This project is right across the road from a mall; Holland Road Shopping Centre. This same mall has a Cold Storage and a Guardian, as well as most day-to-day amenities. And as everyone would expect from Holland V, there are restaurants galore and nightlife spots all over the neighbourhood. There is also the development of One Holland Village to look forward to, which should help with some of the current traffic flow.

The Holland Village MRT station (CCL) is just across the road, and this is one stop from Buona Vista MRT (CCL and EWL); so we’d count it as having good access to two train lines. Buona Vista MRT is also next to The Star Vista Mall, for bigger shopping needs, which you can actually walk to.

The unit sizes here are also larger than average, with the 2-bedroom units hitting a sizeable 1,195 square feet. Some units are also quite quirky, with access only via the stairs.

As a small bonus, Warner Court is a freehold development, so its age (built in 1985) is less of a concern. We do feel though, that many buyers at this point are counting on an en-bloc sale over the next decade. The land plot looks ideal for developers, being relatively small and yet convenient.

For more interesting properties with niche appeal, follow us on Stacked. We’ll also provide you with in-depth reviews of new and resale properties alike.

Warner Court latest transactions

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Address WARNER COURT $2,000,000 1,141 $1,753 Aug 16, 2021 110 HOLLAND AVENUE #02 WARNER COURT $4,088,000 2,637 $1,550 Oct 16, 2020 110 HOLLAND AVENUE #06 WARNER COURT $2,218,000 1,184 $1,873 Feb 18, 2020 110 HOLLAND AVENUE #02 WARNER COURT $1,960,000 1,195 $1,640 March 20, 2019 110 HOLLAND AVENUE #03 WARNER COURT $1,990,000 1,270 $1,567 Jan 21, 2019 110 HOLLAND AVENUE #04

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.