5 DBSS projects with the most affordable 5-room flats

Ever since the last record-breaking $1.4 million resale HDB sale in Henderson, the conversation on whether HDB prices are getting out of hand has been all homebuyers can talk about.

For some, it’s hard to accept that HDB prices can cost this much, even when you look at equivalent options and realise that there really isn’t much to fair comparison at that price point.

So here’s another common point of contention: DBSS flats, are they worth it?

For the sake of those who are unaware, DBSS flats are public housing which is built by private developers. But unlike Executive Condominiums (EC), they don’t have typical condo facilities like pools, tennis courts, gyms, etc. They will also never be privatised likes ECs after a certain time period and will remain as public housing for as long as their lease.

The main draw of a DBSS flat is supposedly better finishing (although some may argue otherwise), and some features that you can’t get typically, like more bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, more balcony spaces, and finishes within the unit like cabinetry and air-con systems.

DBSS flats are also a rare breed, as there are only a total of 13 of them that were built. So for those looking for something less run-of-the-mill, a DBSS flat may be something a little different to consider.

Before we dive into the most affordable DBSS, let’s take a look at the lowest 5-room DBSS prices over the past one year:

Development Month Flat Type Storey Range Size (SQM) Lease Start Date Price $PSF Lake Vista @ Yuan Ching 2021-06 5 Room 01 TO 03 105 2014 $630,000 $557 Adora Green 2021-06 5 Room 01 TO 03 112 2013 $630,000 $523 The Premiere @ Tampines 2021-11 5 Room 01 TO 03 105 2008 $630,000 $557 Lake Vista @ Yuan Ching 2022-02 5 Room 01 TO 03 105 2014 $630,000 $557 Parkland Residences 2021-07 5 Room 01 TO 03 109 2014 $668,000 $569 Parkland Residences 2021-07 5 Room 01 TO 03 112 2014 $676,000 $561 The Premiere @ Tampines 2021-05 5 Room 04 TO 06 108 2008 $696,000 $599 Parkland Residences 2022-3 5 Room 01 TO 03 112 2014 $700,000 $581 Belvia 2021-04 5 Room 01 TO 03 105 2014 $705,000 $624 Lake Vista @ Yuan Ching 2021-06 5 Room 04 TO 06 108 2014 $708,000 $609

Disclaimer: Over the course of one year, prices have moved significantly. As such, you may not be able to find units at the same price as before.

Moreover, these are mostly for lower-floor units since they are naturally cheaper than higher floor ones. That being said, you can still use this as a guide on which DBSS to look out for given the relative affordability with other DBSS projects.

With that, let’s take a deeper look at the top 5 DBSS projects with the most affordable 5-room flat types.

Lake Vista @ Yuan Ching

For those who love to have a view from their home, Lake Vista @ Yuan Ching is probably your best bet as far as DBSS developments are concerned.

It is situated on Yuan Ching Road which is right across from the Jurong Lake Gardens – which with the Chinese and Japanese Garden revamp, is slated to be one of the nicest gardens in Singapore. So for the north-facing stacks on the higher floors, you will be able to enjoy a scenic lake view.

Views aside though, you are definitely far away from an MRT station. Lakeside MRT station is nearly a half an hour walk away so you will be highly dependent on bus services to get around.

For families with children, you should also note that there is a lack of primary school options within a 1 km range. Lakeside Primary School is the nearest, but that would be a 13-minute walk away, which isn’t very ideal. The slight upside? You do have a childcare centre within the development itself.

Unit wise, one thing that differentiates Lake Vista is the double balconies for the 4 and 5-room units – one for the master bedroom and the other for the living room – presumably to take advantage of the views. Also, you don’t have a yard area here, so it’s not the most practical.

You can use the balconies here to dry your clothes instead, but for some people it can be quite unsightly. However, the kitchen does make allowance for a washer dryer to be stacked next to the fridge, so if you plan it carefully, it’s still really doable.

The living and dining area feels quite tight, with the dining protruding out into the walkway. The master bedroom space is actually quite decent, allowing you to put a dresser or just more wardrobe space along the south wall.

Ultimately, there’s definitely further upside to the area with the Jurong Lake District transformation. The recent en bloc of Lakeside Apartments is a sign that developers are looking to this area again as there is a lack of residential options here.

Adora Green

Adora Green was the first DBSS to be launched in Yishun, at the intersection of Yishun Avenue and Yishun Central. It has a total of 806 units on a 295,727 square feet plot of land, which is quite dense, all things considered.

It is a self-sustained development with eating houses and basic shops within the compound, and you do have Yishun Park Hawker Centre just a 5-minute walk away. Yishun Mall is also just across the road from the hawker centre, with the usual neighbourhood shops and a Giant supermarket, and a 24-hour NTUC Fairprice.

While its immediate surroundings are quite convenient, you are not within walking distance of Yishun MRT station though. With that, one of the hotspots of Yishun too, Northpoint City will then be an 8-minute bus ride away, or a short two bus stops.

The location of Adora Green is set alongside the Khatib Bongsu Park Connector along the canal, Yishun Pond, and Yishun Park, so most stacks here will have some sort of greenery or water view.

It is also within a 1 km proximity to 4 primary schools, Xishan Primary, Huamin Primary, North View Primary, and Northland Primary School. Huamin Primary School is right next door so do expect to contend with some noise here in the mornings and early afternoon.

Adora Green 5 room flat prices

Month Town Flat Type Storey Range Size (SQM) Lease Start Year Price 2022-05 YISHUN 5 ROOM 10 TO 12 112 2013 $875,000 2022-04 YISHUN 5 ROOM 04 TO 06 112 2013 $730,000 2022-01 YISHUN 5 ROOM 04 TO 06 112 2013 $768,000 2021-12 YISHUN 5 ROOM 10 TO 12 112 2013 $848,000 2021-11 YISHUN 5 ROOM 13 TO 15 112 2013 $780,000 2021-10 YISHUN 5 ROOM 13 TO 15 112 2013 $768,000 2021-08 YISHUN 5 ROOM 10 TO 12 112 2013 $745,000 2021-06 YISHUN 5 ROOM 01 TO 03 112 2013 $630,000 2021-04 YISHUN 5 ROOM 13 TO 15 112 2013 $730,000

Adora Green 5-room floor plan

Unit sizes are at 112 sqm, which is similar in size to its BTO counter parts. There is a study room provided within the floor plans too, but like Lake Vista @ Yuan Ching, you don’t have a yard area here either.

The five room flat is split into two configurations, one of which has a smaller bedroom nearer to the living room that is suitable for use as a study. I like the idea of a shared balcony with the smaller bedroom, the master bedroom and the living room though.

The other configuration has a smaller bedroom nearer to the master bedroom and suitable for use as a nursery or walk-in wardrobe. Another thing unique about the five room flats is that the master bedroom toilet is not next to the door.

However, the internal area of the five room flat is only slightly bigger than the current HDB 4 room flat. That means each room is super small, in my opinion. I’m unable to find details on the furnishings that come with the flat though as the information is not publicly available.

The Premiere @ Tampines

The Premiere @ Tampines was the first DBSS to be launched in 2006, and it was hotly contested with 6,000 applicants for its 616 units. It was built by Sim Lian (the same developer that was behind Treasure at Tampines), and at that time was the first “HDB” to have fittings such as built-in kitchen cabinets, fittings for the kitchens and bathrooms, and air-conditioning in the bedrooms.

Funnily enough, its bay windows and planters were also advertised as plus points back then – but most buyers today will find these features as a downside instead.

As a location though, this is probably one of the better located DBSS developments around. You are in close walking distance to Tampines Central for public transportation (two MRT lines here, Downtown and East West) and the bus interchange.

It’s also here where all the shopping options are at with major malls like Our Tampines Hub, Tampines One, Tampines Mall, and Century Square.

The Premiere @ Tampines 5 room flat prices

Month Town Flat Type Storey Range Size (SQM) Lease Start Year Price 2022-05 TAMPINES 5 ROOM 10 TO 12 114 2008 $900,000 2022-05 TAMPINES 5 ROOM 10 TO 12 109 2008 $825,000 2022-05 TAMPINES 5 ROOM 13 TO 15 114 2008 $878,000 2022-03 TAMPINES 5 ROOM 07 TO 09 109 2008 $850,000 2022-03 TAMPINES 5 ROOM 04 TO 06 107 2008 $800,000 2022-02 TAMPINES 5 ROOM 07 TO 09 108 2008 $803,000 2022-02 TAMPINES 5 ROOM 07 TO 09 108 2008 $815,000 2022-02 TAMPINES 5 ROOM 13 TO 15 110 2008 $800,000 2022-01 TAMPINES 5 ROOM 04 TO 06 107 2008 $730,000

The Premiere @ Tampines 5-room flat floor plan

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

So the unit itself does come with bay windows and planters, which really isn’t very optimum in terms of efficiency. Although the good thing here is you do have a proper yard area for laundry. There’s a great amount of privacy at the entrance since it opens up to a wall too.

The living and dining area is separate, and if you look at the “study” area as a dining area, you’ll find that it’s quite spacious. However, the kitchen is pretty tight, although we appreciate that there’s at least a yard so residents wouldn’t need to dry their clothes on the balcony.

The downsides to this layout are clear – bedrooms are tight! This is particularly true for bedrooms 1 and 2, and it’s worse that the bay windows take up space there.

Some inner stacks here are also too quite close to the opposite block so we’d be wary of that. Currently, the south facing stacks are currently facing the opposite BTO construction, Tampines GreenSpring – so do be warned that you’d have to deal with some construction noise up till 2023.

Parkland Residences

Out of all the DBSS developments, Parkland Residences has the most private condominium name of all. It’s one for nature lovers, as the development fronts Punggol Park.

It’s not the biggest park, but the pond is quite a picturesque one, and there’s a playground, dog run, and fitness areas as well. You can also walk to the Serangoon Park Connector which gives you scenic views of the Sungei Serangoon, that can take you all the way up to the My Waterway @ Punggol.

You are not within a close walking distance to an MRT station though, with Hougang MRT station about a 20-minute walk away. By bus, you can get there in three stops, where you’ll also find Hougang Mall – with an NTUC Fairprice, food court, and various other food options. Your best bet for amenities is still at Hougang Capeview, where there is a 24-hour food court, NTUC, and a few other neighbourhood shops to be found.

For families, you are within the 1km proximity to three primary schools – North Vista Primary, Punggol Primary, and CHIJ Our Lady Of The Nativity.

Parkland Residences 5-room flat prices

Month Town Flat Type Storey Range Size (SQM) Lease Start Year Price 2022-04 HOUGANG 5 ROOM 16 TO 18 109 2014 $868,888 2022-03 HOUGANG 5 ROOM 04 TO 06 112 2014 $770,000 2022-03 HOUGANG 5 ROOM 01 TO 03 112 2014 $700,000 2022-03 HOUGANG 5 ROOM 16 TO 18 112 2014 $860,000 2022-03 HOUGANG 5 ROOM 16 TO 18 112 2014 $880,000 2022-02 HOUGANG 5 ROOM 07 TO 09 112 2014 $760,888 2022-02 HOUGANG 5 ROOM 04 TO 06 112 2014 $760,000

Parkland Residences 5-room floor plan

Most of the 5-room stacks here will enjoy a lovely view of Punggol Park but unfortunately, this will be at the expense of the direct west sun.

Parkland Residences has a pretty unique 5-room layout. You could even see this as a 4 bedroom unit since it has 4 perfectly liveable bedrooms – decent size with natural ventilation.

Of course, you’ll notice that the usual “suggested study” is not next to the living room because of this, but I think that’s perfectly acceptable. It also comes with dual balconies for those who like outdoor spaces, but it’ll likely double up as the clothes drying area considering the lack of a service yard here although you can see it’s possible to squeeze that in inside the kitchen.

The second layout also lacks a yard space for laundry, so one of the balcony spaces will probably have to double up as a space to dry the clothes. Similar to the previous layout, the kitchen here is pretty impressive given it’s long and allows for cabinetry to be built on either side.

One of the highlighted features here will be the higher ceilings for the top floor units – similar to what you may find in some private developments.

Belvia

Belvia was the latest DBSS that I’ve reviewed, which I wasn’t the most excited about for a variety of reasons. It is one of the smaller DBSS projects with just 488 units, so if you are looking for something more exclusive, this would probably be one of Belvia’s stronger points.

Another plus point is the proximity to Bedok Reservoir, which is about a 5-minute walk away (you can cut through block 744). It’s also here that you’ll find all the amenities you need at Reservoir Village. There’s a McDonald’s here, NTUC, Sheng Siong, and several other eating options.

Because of the closeness to Bedok Reservoir, the north-facing stacks on higher floors will be able to enjoy a view of the reservoir. Belvia only goes up to 15 floors though, so there are only so many floors on which you can partake of a decent view of the reservoir. It’s not just the reservoir views though, as on a clear day, south-facing stacks are even able to get a glimpse of a view of the CBD area.

So besides the strong location attributes, one of the issues of Belvia is the size of the plot of land. It’s a bit of an irregular shape, which means that the inner stacks are too close to the opposite block. As a result, block 747A and block 748A, B, and C, maybe too close for comfort for some people.

Again given the small land size, you do also have fewer facilities within the grounds, and the small bedroom sizes here further compound the problem. Finally, for families with school-going children, there is only one primary school within a 1 km radius (Damai Primary School), so that could be another downside to think about as well.

Belvia 5-room flat prices

Month Town Flat Type Storey Range Size (SQM) Year Price 2022-01 BEDOK 5 Room 04 TO 06 105 2014 $828,000 2022-01 BEDOK 5 Room 01 TO 03 105 2014 $780,000 2021-11 BEDOK 5 Room 01 TO 03 105 2014 $725,000 2021-11 BEDOK 5 Room 13 TO 15 105 2014 $880,000

Belvia 5-room floor plan

Belvia’s 5-room comes with a pretty decent yard that allows the washer and dryer to be placed on each side. In terms of kitchen space, it’s a little tight as you can really only build full-length kitchen cabinetry on one side.

The dining space is also quite tight, although it is separate from the living. Bedrooms here are a tad bit small, although the master bedroom is pretty decent. It also comes with dual balconies – great for those who like the outdoors, but not so much if you prefer more indoor space, especially considering this 5-room at 105 sqm is smaller than the average 5-room flat.

And with that, we come to the end of our brief look at the five most affordable DBSS for 5-room flats.

