5 freehold homes with a private pool under $2.1m

When choosing a home, homeowners usually already have an inkling to what they are looking for.

Be it a stunning sea view, a tranquil environment, or even a loft-style design, these attributes make one unit stand out from the others and a unique space to proudly call ‘home’.

This week, we venture to the East of Singapore to take a look at five freehold apartments that come with their own private pool.

Not only does it make the apartment more unique, but it also provides homeowners with an opportunity to enjoy a cooling dip in private.

If having a pool accessible from your home is something you’d enjoy, here are some more affordable freehold choices that have a private pool.

Tropics @ Haigsville

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

$1,700,000

Attribute Info Address 3 Haigsville Drive 438702 Tenure Freehold Size 1,140 sqft $PSF $1,419.23 PSF Developer TS Development Pte Ltd TOP 2009

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Espira Suites

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

$1,680,000

Attribute Info Address 99A Lorong H Telok Kurau 426121 Tenure Freehold Size 1,206 sqft $PSF $1,393.03 PSF Developer World Class Property (Telok Kurau) Pte Ltd TOP 2012

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Heritage East

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

$2,080,000

Attribute Info Address 453 East Coast Road 429026 Tenure Freehold Size 1,432 sqft $PSF $1,452.51 PSF Developer World Class Property (EastCoast) Pte Ltd TOP 2013

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Smart Suites

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

$1,490,000

Attribute Info Address 302 Sims Avenue 387516 Tenure Freehold Size 1,162 sqft $PSF $1,282.27 PSF Developer Distinct Home (Sims) Pte Ltd TOP 2014

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Suites @ Eunos

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

$1,590,000

Attribute Info Address 1 Jalan Yasin 417958 Tenure Freehold Size 1,109 sqft $PSF $1,433.72 PSF Developer Macly Capital Pte Ltd TOP 2014

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.