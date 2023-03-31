5 freehold homes with a private pool under $2.1m

When choosing a home, homeowners usually already have an inkling to what they are looking for.
Be it a stunning sea view, a tranquil environment, or even a loft-style design, these attributes make one unit stand out from the others and a unique space to proudly call ‘home’.
This week, we venture to the East of Singapore to take a look at five freehold apartments that come with their own private pool.
Not only does it make the apartment more unique, but it also provides homeowners with an opportunity to enjoy a cooling dip in private.
If having a pool accessible from your home is something you’d enjoy, here are some more affordable freehold choices that have a private pool.
Now let’s get on with the list of curated units this week!
Tropics @ Haigsville
$1,700,000
|Attribute
|Info
|Address
|3 Haigsville Drive 438702
|Tenure
|Freehold
|Size
|1,140 sqft
|$PSF
|$1,419.23 PSF
|Developer
|TS Development Pte Ltd
|TOP
|2009
Espira Suites
$1,680,000
|Attribute
|Info
|Address
|99A Lorong H Telok Kurau 426121
|Tenure
|Freehold
|Size
|1,206 sqft
|$PSF
|$1,393.03 PSF
|Developer
|World Class Property (Telok Kurau) Pte Ltd
|TOP
|2012
Heritage East
$2,080,000
|Attribute
|Info
|Address
|453 East Coast Road 429026
|Tenure
|Freehold
|Size
|1,432 sqft
|$PSF
|$1,452.51 PSF
|Developer
|World Class Property (EastCoast) Pte Ltd
|TOP
|2013
Smart Suites
$1,490,000
|Attribute
|Info
|Address
|302 Sims Avenue 387516
|Tenure
|Freehold
|Size
|1,162 sqft
|$PSF
|$1,282.27 PSF
|Developer
|Distinct Home (Sims) Pte Ltd
|TOP
|2014
Suites @ Eunos
$1,590,000
|Attribute
|Info
|Address
|1 Jalan Yasin 417958
|Tenure
|Freehold
|Size
|1,109 sqft
|$PSF
|$1,433.72 PSF
|Developer
|Macly Capital Pte Ltd
|TOP
|2014
